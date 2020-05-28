Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikon : New Appointment of Directors

05/28/2020 | 02:08am EDT

New Appointment of Directors

May 28, 2020

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) today announced that the Board of Directors' Meeting has decided to nominate new Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 26, 2020.

New Appointment of Directors (as of June 26, 2020)

1. Nominee for New Director

Name

New title

Current title

Muneaki Tokunari

Director

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

2. Nominee for New External Director

(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name

Concurrent post

Chairman of the Board, Kawasaki Heavy

Shigeru Murayama*

Industries, Ltd. (scheduled to retire from the

*

post in June 2020)

Scheduled to be Senior Strategic Advisor of Kawasaki Heavy

Industries, Ltd. in June 2020

3. Nominees for New External Directors, Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Name

Concurrent post

Counsellor, Asahi Kasei Corporation

Shiro Hiruta*

(scheduled to retire from the post in June

2020)

Attorney at law

Asako Yamagami

External Director, Audit and Supervisory

*

Committee Member, Kagome Co., Ltd.

Current Nikon's External Director

4. Retiring Director

Name

New title

Current title

Satoshi Hagiwara

Senior Vice President

Director

Senior Vice President

5. Retiring External Directors

Name

Current title

Haruya Uehara

External Director

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Hiroshi Hataguchi

External Director

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

* Masashi Oka will resign as Director on May 31, 2020.

Member of the Board of Directors (as of June 26, 2020)

* Indicates the External Director

Title

Name

Chairman of the Board

Kazuo Ushida

Representative Director

Toshikazu Umatate

Representative Director

Takumi Odajima

Director

Muneaki Tokunari

New Appointment

Director *

Akio Negishi

Director *

Shigeru Murayama

New Appointment

Director

Takaharu Honda

Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director

Atsushi Tsurumi

Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director *

Kunio Ishihara

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director *

Shiro Hiruta

New Appointment

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director *

Asako Yamagami

New Appointment

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 06:07:01 UTC
