Nikon : New Appointment of Directors

New Appointment of Directors
May 28, 2020
TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) today announced that the Board of Directors' Meeting has decided to nominate new Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 26, 2020.
New Appointment of Directors (as of June 26, 2020)
1. Nominee for New Director
|
Name
|
New title
|
Current title
|
Muneaki Tokunari
|
Director
|
Executive Vice President
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
|
|
2. Nominee for New External Director
(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
|
|
Name
|
Concurrent post
|
|
|
Chairman of the Board, Kawasaki Heavy
|
|
Shigeru Murayama*
|
Industries, Ltd. (scheduled to retire from the
|
*
|
|
post in June 2020)
|
Scheduled to be Senior Strategic Advisor of Kawasaki Heavy
|
Industries, Ltd. in June 2020
3. Nominees for New External Directors, Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
|
|
Name
|
Concurrent post
|
|
|
Counsellor, Asahi Kasei Corporation
|
|
Shiro Hiruta*
|
(scheduled to retire from the post in June
|
|
|
2020)
|
|
|
Attorney at law
|
|
Asako Yamagami
|
External Director, Audit and Supervisory
|
*
|
|
Committee Member, Kagome Co., Ltd.
|
Current Nikon's External Director
|
|
4. Retiring Director
|
|
|
|
Name
|
New title
|
Current title
|
|
Satoshi Hagiwara
|
Senior Vice President
|
Director
|
|
Senior Vice President
|
|
|
5. Retiring External Directors
|
Name
|
Current title
|
Haruya Uehara
|
External Director
|
Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
|
Hiroshi Hataguchi
|
External Director
|
Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
* Masashi Oka will resign as Director on May 31, 2020.
Member of the Board of Directors (as of June 26, 2020)
* Indicates the External Director
|
Title
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman of the Board
|
Kazuo Ushida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director
|
Toshikazu Umatate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director
|
Takumi Odajima
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Muneaki Tokunari
|
New Appointment
|
|
|
|
|
Director *
|
Akio Negishi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director *
|
Shigeru Murayama
|
New Appointment
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Takaharu Honda
|
|
Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Atsushi Tsurumi
|
|
Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
|
Director *
|
Kunio Ishihara
|
|
Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
|
Director *
|
Shiro Hiruta
|
New Appointment
|
Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
Director *
|
Asako Yamagami
|
New Appointment
|
Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
Disclaimer
