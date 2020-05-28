Nikon : New Appointment of Directors

New Appointment of Directors

May 28, 2020

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) today announced that the Board of Directors' Meeting has decided to nominate new Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 26, 2020.

New Appointment of Directors (as of June 26, 2020)

1. Nominee for New Director

Name New title Current title Muneaki Tokunari Director Executive Vice President Executive Vice President

2. Nominee for New External Director

(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name Concurrent post Chairman of the Board, Kawasaki Heavy Shigeru Murayama* Industries, Ltd. (scheduled to retire from the * post in June 2020) Scheduled to be Senior Strategic Advisor of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. in June 2020

3. Nominees for New External Directors, Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Name Concurrent post Counsellor, Asahi Kasei Corporation Shiro Hiruta* (scheduled to retire from the post in June 2020) Attorney at law Asako Yamagami External Director, Audit and Supervisory * Committee Member, Kagome Co., Ltd. Current Nikon's External Director

4. Retiring Director Name New title Current title Satoshi Hagiwara Senior Vice President Director Senior Vice President

5. Retiring External Directors

Name Current title Haruya Uehara External Director Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Hiroshi Hataguchi External Director Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

* Masashi Oka will resign as Director on May 31, 2020.