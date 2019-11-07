Nikon : Notice Regarding Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock and Cancellation of Treasury Stock
11/07/2019 | 01:30am EST
November 7, 2019
Notice Regarding Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock and
Cancellation of Treasury Stock
(Repurchase of Shares Pursuant to the Provision of Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock Pursuant to the Article 178 of the Companies Act)
NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 7, 2019, to repurchase its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applicable through Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act, and to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.
1. Reason for the Repurchase of Own Shares
The Company has decided to repurchase its own shares to enhance shareholder returns, while improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.
Details of the Repurchase of Own Shares
Type of stock to be repurchased:
Total number of shares to be repurchased:
Total repurchase amount:
Repurchase period:
Details of the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
Type of stock to be cancelled:
Total number of shares to be cancelled:
Scheduled Date of Cancellation:
Common Stock
Up to 36 million shares
(Equivalent to 9.2% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury stock)
Up to 30 billion yen
From November 8, 2019 to March 24, 2020
Common Stock
All the shares of common stock to be repurchased in accordance with section 2 above
March 31, 2020
(Reference)
Number of outstanding shares (Excluding treasury stock): 389,609,843 shares
Number of treasury stock (Note):11,269,078 shares (Note) Treasury stock held by the Company as of October 31, 2019
