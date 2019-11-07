Nikon : Notice Regarding Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

November 7, 2019

Notice Regarding Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock and

Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(Repurchase of Shares Pursuant to the Provision of Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock Pursuant to the Article 178 of the Companies Act)

NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 7, 2019, to repurchase its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applicable through Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act, and to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.

1. Reason for the Repurchase of Own Shares

The Company has decided to repurchase its own shares to enhance shareholder returns, while improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.