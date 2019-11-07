Log in
Nikon : Notice Regarding Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

0
11/07/2019 | 01:30am EST

November 7, 2019

Notice Regarding Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock and

Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(Repurchase of Shares Pursuant to the Provision of Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock Pursuant to the Article 178 of the Companies Act)

NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 7, 2019, to repurchase its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applicable through Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act, and to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.

1. Reason for the Repurchase of Own Shares

The Company has decided to repurchase its own shares to enhance shareholder returns, while improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.

  1. Details of the Repurchase of Own Shares
    1. Type of stock to be repurchased:
    2. Total number of shares to be repurchased:
    3. Total repurchase amount:
    4. Repurchase period:
  3. Details of the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
    1. Type of stock to be cancelled:
    2. Total number of shares to be cancelled:
    3. Scheduled Date of Cancellation:

Common Stock

Up to 36 million shares

(Equivalent to 9.2% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury stock)

Up to 30 billion yen

From November 8, 2019 to March 24, 2020

Common Stock

All the shares of common stock to be repurchased in accordance with section 2 above

March 31, 2020

(Reference)

Number of outstanding shares (Excluding treasury stock): 389,609,843 shares

Number of treasury stock (Note):11,269,078 shares (Note) Treasury stock held by the Company as of October 31, 2019

End of document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:29:07 UTC
