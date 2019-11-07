Nikon : Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

November 7, 2019

Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

This is to announce that the consolidated financial forecast announced on August 6, 2019 is revised as below, reflecting our recent business performance trend.

1. Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

Revised Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Profit Before Profit Attributable to Basic Earnings per Revenue Operating Profit Share Attributable to Income Taxes Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecast (A) 670,000 52,000 55,000 42,000 106.89 Revised Forecast (B) 620,000 20,000 23,000 17,000 43.26 Difference (B)-(A) (50,000) (32,000) (32,000) (25,000) - Change (%) (7.5)% (61.5)% (58.2)% (59.5)% - (Reference) The Fiscal Year Ended 708,660 82,653 87,915 66,513 167.86 March 31, 2019

2. Background of Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

In the Imaging Products Business, although the performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year mostly

resulted as planned, further contraction and competition of the market is expected compared to the initial forecast of the fiscal year. As a result, the sales plan for the second half of the fiscal year is reviewed, and revenue is revised downward by 25,000 million yen. Operating profit is also revised downward by 22,000 million yen due to factors such as the decline in revenue, the posting of restructuring relevant expenses of 5,000 million yen which aims to shift the business to one that maintains profitability in light of the further shrinking market, lower factory operation rates, and negative impacts of the exchange rate. In the Precision Equipment Business, some sales of the FPD lithography system and the semiconductor lithography system are expected to be shifted to the next fiscal year due to customer discretion and typhoon damages in Japan, resulting in the downward revision of revenue by 15,000 million yen and operating profit by 5,000 million yen. In the Industrial Metrology Business and Others, the delay in capital investment plans by customers mainly in Asia, such as China, has resulted in the review of the sales plan of related products and the downward revision of revenue by 10,000 million yen and operating profit by 2,000 million yen. In addition, corporate profit (loss) which cannot be attributable to any reportable segments is also revised downward by 3,000 million yen, mainly due to the additional posting of restructuring relevant expenses.

Based on these situations, the consolidated financial forecast announced on August 6, 2019 is revised as above. Foreign exchange rates for the forecast from the third quarter of the fiscal year are based on the premise:

1 USD = 105 Yen, 1 EUR = 120 Yen.

Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.