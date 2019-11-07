Log in
Nikon : Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Data

0
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Financial and Business Data for the First Half ended September 30, 2019IFRS

(From April 1 to September 30, 2019)

NIKON CORPORATION

1.Revenue,Operating Profit, Profit before income Taxes,Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Billions of Yen)

2019/3

2020/3

2nd Quarter

1st Half

Total

2nd Quarter

1st Half

1st Half

Total

Total

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

(Aug. 6)

(Aug. 6)

(Nov. 7)

Revenue

168.8

335.7

708.6

148.1

291.0

290.0

670.0

620.0

Corporate

Operating Profit

11.6

30.6

82.6

8.2

17.5

15.0

52.0

20.0

Profit before income

11.9

33.8

87.9

9.4

20.1

17.0

55.0

23.0

Total

taxes

Profit attributable to

6.5

22.8

66.5

8.1

16.3

13.0

42.0

17.0

owners of the parent

Imaging Products

Revenue

71.8

150.9

296.1

51.7

119.0

120.0

260.0

235.0

Business

Operating Profit

0.8

13.2

22.0

-1.5

2.0

3.0

12.0

-10.0

Precision Equipment

Revenue

62.6

121.6

274.5

64.2

115.1

110.0

270.0

255.0

Business

Operating Profit

15.7

29.8

81.7

15.3

25.4

23.0

56.0

51.0

Healthcare

Revenue

16.1

29.4

65.4

17.1

30.0

30.0

65.0

65.0

Business

Operating Profit

-0.2

-2.3

-1.9

0.7

-1.2

-3.0

-1.0

-1.0

Industrial

Revenue

18.3

33.7

72.5

15.0

26.7

30.0

75.0

65.0

Metrology and

Operating Profit

1.6

2.7

6.9

2.0

2.4

1.0

6.0

4.0

Others

Corporate profit(loss) non-attributable to any

-6.3

-12.8

-26.1

-8.2

-11.1

-9.0

-21.0

-24.0

reportable segments

  • Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million of yen.
  • "Corporate profit (loss)non-attributable to any reportable segments" includes elimination of intersegment transactions.

2. Exchange Rate(Yen)

2nd Quarter

1st Half

Total

2nd Quarter

1st Half

1st Half

Total

Total

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

(Aug. 6)

(Aug. 6)

(Nov. 7)

US$

111

110

111

107

109

107

106

107

Euro

130

130

128

119

121

124

125

121

3. Unit Sales of Nikon Digital Imaging Products (Thousand Units)

Digital camera―Interchangeable Lens Type

500

1,070

2,060

350

800

1,600

1,500

Interchangeable Lens

760

1,650

3,170

570

1,310

2,600

2,500

Compact DSC

420

850

1,600

230

500

1,000

900

4. Unit Sales of Nikon Lithography Systems (One Unit)

FPD Lithography Systems

17

36

70

9

Semiconductor

New products

5

8

21

8

Lithography Systems

Refurbished Products

5

9

20

3

Total

10

17

41

11

18

37

32

14

31

30

4

14

11

18

45

41

5. Unit Sales of Nikon FPD Lithography Systems by Generation (One Unit)

5G/6G

1

4

16

1

3

5

5

7G/8G

13

25

37

1

4

10

5

10.5G

3

7

17

7

11

22

22

6. Unit Sales of Nikon Semiconductor Lithography Systems by Technology (One Unit) * Including refurbished

i-line

5

10

20

4

6

17

13

KrF

1

1

3

0

1

3

3

ArF

3

5

11

4

6

13

13

ArF imm.

1

1

7

3

5

12

12

7. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation & Amortization, R&D Expenditures (Unit: Billions of Yen)

2019/3

1st Half

Total

Corporate

Capital Expenditures

12.4

24.9

Depreciation & Amortization

13.7

27.8

Total

R&D Expenditures

30.6

63.9

Imaging Products

Capital Expenditures

2.9

6.4

Depreciation & Amortization

4.9

9.7

Business

R&D Expenditures

11.7

24.0

Precision Equipment

Capital Expenditures

1.6

4.1

Depreciation & Amortization

1.3

2.7

Business

R&D Expenditures

7.9

17.1

Healthcare

Capital Expenditures

0.8

1.7

Depreciation & Amortization

1.6

3.5

Business

R&D Expenditures

3.5

7.6

Industrial Metrology

Capital Expenditures

3.2

6.0

Depreciation & Amortization

1.8

4.0

and Others

R&D Expenditures

2.5

5.5

Undistributed

Capital Expenditures

3.9

6.7

Depreciation & Amortization

4.1

7.9

Corporate Divisions

R&D Expenditures

5.0

9.7

  • Including intangible fixed assets.
  • Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million.

2020/3

2020/3

Total

Total

1st Half

Forecast

Forecast

(Aug. 6)

(Nov. 7)

14.8

33.0

33.0

16.8

32.0

32.0

29.3

64.0

63.0

4.8

- - -

- - -

5.6

- - -

- - -

10.2

23.0

22.0

1.9

- - -

- - -

2.0

- - -

- - -

8.8

20.0

20.0

1.1

- - -

- - -

2.0

- - -

- - -

2.7

7.0

7.0

2.8

- - -

- - -

2.1

- - -

- - -

2.4

5.0

5.0

4.2

- - -

- - -

5.1

- - -

- - -

5.2

9.0

9.0

8. Cash Dividends (yen: interim / year-end)

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

10.0

22.0

8.0

10.0

12.0

4.0

14.0

22.0

30.0

30.0

30.0

30.0(new est.)

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:06 UTC
