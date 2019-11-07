Nikon : Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Data
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST
November 7, 2019
Consolidated Financial and Business Data for the First Half ended September 30, 2019
（IFRS ）
(From April 1 to September 30, 2019)
NIKON CORPORATION
1.Revenue,Operating Profit, Profit before income Taxes,Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent
（Billions of Yen)
2019/3
2020/3
2nd Quarter
1st Half
Total
2nd Quarter
1st Half
1st Half
Total
Total
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
(Aug. 6)
(Aug. 6)
(Nov. 7)
Revenue
168.8
335.7
708.6
148.1
291.0
290.0
670.0
620.0
Corporate
Operating Profit
11.6
30.6
82.6
8.2
17.5
15.0
52.0
20.0
Profit before income
11.9
33.8
87.9
9.4
20.1
17.0
55.0
23.0
Total
taxes
Profit attributable to
6.5
22.8
66.5
8.1
16.3
13.0
42.0
17.0
owners of the parent
Imaging Products
Revenue
71.8
150.9
296.1
51.7
119.0
120.0
260.0
235.0
Business
Operating Profit
0.8
13.2
22.0
-1.5
2.0
3.0
12.0
-10.0
Precision Equipment
Revenue
62.6
121.6
274.5
64.2
115.1
110.0
270.0
255.0
Business
Operating Profit
15.7
29.8
81.7
15.3
25.4
23.0
56.0
51.0
Healthcare
Revenue
16.1
29.4
65.4
17.1
30.0
30.0
65.0
65.0
Business
Operating Profit
-0.2
-2.3
-1.9
0.7
-1.2
-3.0
-1.0
-1.0
Industrial
Revenue
18.3
33.7
72.5
15.0
26.7
30.0
75.0
65.0
Metrology and
Operating Profit
1.6
2.7
6.9
2.0
2.4
1.0
6.0
4.0
Others
Corporate profit(loss) non-attributable to any
-6.3
-12.8
-26.1
-8.2
-11.1
-9.0
-21.0
-24.0
reportable segments
Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million of yen.
"Corporate profit (loss)non-attributable to any reportable segments" includes elimination of intersegment transactions.
2. Exchange Rate(Yen)
2nd Quarter
1st Half
Total
2nd Quarter
1st Half
1st Half
Total
Total
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
(Aug. 6)
(Aug. 6)
(Nov. 7)
US$
111
110
111
107
109
107
106
107
Euro
130
130
128
119
121
124
125
121
3. Unit Sales of Nikon Digital Imaging Products (Thousand Units)
Digital camera―Interchangeable Lens Type
500
1,070
2,060
350
800
1,600
1,500
Interchangeable Lens
760
1,650
3,170
570
1,310
2,600
2,500
Compact DSC
420
850
1,600
230
500
1,000
900
4. Unit Sales of Nikon Lithography Systems (One Unit)
FPD Lithography Systems
17
36
70
9
Semiconductor
New products
5
8
21
8
Lithography Systems
Refurbished Products
5
9
20
3
Total
10
17
41
11
18
37
32
14
31
30
4
14
11
18
45
41
5. Unit Sales of Nikon FPD Lithography Systems by Generation (One Unit)
5G/6G
1
4
16
1
3
5
5
7G/8G
13
25
37
1
4
10
5
10.5G
3
7
17
7
11
22
22
6. Unit Sales of Nikon Semiconductor Lithography Systems by Technology (One Unit) * Including refurbished
i-line
5
10
20
4
6
17
13
KrF
1
1
3
0
1
3
3
ArF
3
5
11
4
6
13
13
ArF imm.
1
1
7
3
5
12
12
7. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation & Amortization, R&D Expenditures (Unit: Billions of Yen)
2019/3
1st Half
Total
Corporate
Capital Expenditures
12.4
24.9
Depreciation & Amortization
13.7
27.8
Total
R&D Expenditures
30.6
63.9
Imaging Products
Capital Expenditures
2.9
6.4
Depreciation & Amortization
4.9
9.7
Business
R&D Expenditures
11.7
24.0
Precision Equipment
Capital Expenditures
1.6
4.1
Depreciation & Amortization
1.3
2.7
Business
R&D Expenditures
7.9
17.1
Healthcare
Capital Expenditures
0.8
1.7
Depreciation & Amortization
1.6
3.5
Business
R&D Expenditures
3.5
7.6
Industrial Metrology
Capital Expenditures
3.2
6.0
Depreciation & Amortization
1.8
4.0
and Others
R&D Expenditures
2.5
5.5
Undistributed
Capital Expenditures
3.9
6.7
Depreciation & Amortization
4.1
7.9
Corporate Divisions
R&D Expenditures
5.0
9.7
Including intangible fixed assets.
Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million.
2020/3
2020/3
Total
Total
1st Half
Forecast
Forecast
(Aug. 6)
(Nov. 7)
14.8
33.0
33.0
16.8
32.0
32.0
29.3
64.0
63.0
4.8
- - -
- - -
5.6
- - -
- - -
10.2
23.0
22.0
1.9
- - -
- - -
2.0
- - -
- - -
8.8
20.0
20.0
1.1
- - -
- - -
2.0
- - -
- - -
2.7
7.0
7.0
2.8
- - -
- - -
2.1
- - -
- - -
2.4
5.0
5.0
4.2
- - -
- - -
5.1
- - -
- - -
5.2
9.0
9.0
8. Cash Dividends (yen: interim / year-end)
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
10.0
22.0
8.0
10.0
12.0
4.0
14.0
22.0
30.0
30.0
30.0
30.0(new est.)
Disclaimer
Nikon Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:06 UTC
Sales 2020
649 B
EBIT 2020
51 248 M
Net income 2020
40 717 M
Finance 2020
302 B
Yield 2020
4,18%
P/E ratio 2020
14,0x
P/E ratio 2021
11,9x
EV / Sales2020
0,40x
EV / Sales2021
0,37x
Capitalization
559 B
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
1 554,64 JPY
Last Close Price
1 436,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
35,8%
Spread / Average Target
8,26%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,4%
