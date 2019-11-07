Nikon : Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Data

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Financial and Business Data for the First Half ended September 30, 2019（IFRS）

(From April 1 to September 30, 2019)

NIKON CORPORATION

1.Revenue,Operating Profit, Profit before income Taxes,Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent （Billions of Yen)

2019/3 2020/3 2nd Quarter 1st Half Total 2nd Quarter 1st Half 1st Half Total Total Forecast Forecast Forecast (Aug. 6) (Aug. 6) (Nov. 7) Revenue 168.8 335.7 708.6 148.1 291.0 290.0 670.0 620.0 Corporate Operating Profit 11.6 30.6 82.6 8.2 17.5 15.0 52.0 20.0 Profit before income 11.9 33.8 87.9 9.4 20.1 17.0 55.0 23.0 Total taxes Profit attributable to 6.5 22.8 66.5 8.1 16.3 13.0 42.0 17.0 owners of the parent Imaging Products Revenue 71.8 150.9 296.1 51.7 119.0 120.0 260.0 235.0 Business Operating Profit 0.8 13.2 22.0 -1.5 2.0 3.0 12.0 -10.0 Precision Equipment Revenue 62.6 121.6 274.5 64.2 115.1 110.0 270.0 255.0 Business Operating Profit 15.7 29.8 81.7 15.3 25.4 23.0 56.0 51.0 Healthcare Revenue 16.1 29.4 65.4 17.1 30.0 30.0 65.0 65.0 Business Operating Profit -0.2 -2.3 -1.9 0.7 -1.2 -3.0 -1.0 -1.0 Industrial Revenue 18.3 33.7 72.5 15.0 26.7 30.0 75.0 65.0 Metrology and Operating Profit 1.6 2.7 6.9 2.0 2.4 1.0 6.0 4.0 Others Corporate profit(loss) non-attributable to any -6.3 -12.8 -26.1 -8.2 -11.1 -9.0 -21.0 -24.0 reportable segments

Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million of yen.

"Corporate profit (loss) non-attributable to any reportable segments" includes elimination of intersegment transactions.

2. Exchange Rate(Yen)

2nd Quarter 1st Half Total 2nd Quarter 1st Half 1st Half Total Total Forecast Forecast Forecast (Aug. 6) (Aug. 6) (Nov. 7) US$ 111 110 111 107 109 107 106 107 Euro 130 130 128 119 121 124 125 121

3. Unit Sales of Nikon Digital Imaging Products (Thousand Units)