Nikon : Second Quarter 2019 Presentation Material

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year ending March 31, 2020 November 7, 2019 Masashi Oka Representative Director Senior Executive Vice President & CFO NIKON CORPORATION Agenda Financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 1 Summary for the 1H of the Year ending March 31, 2020 1H Results YoY Results Revenue: ¥291.0B

Operating profit: ¥17.5B

Revenue down ¥44.7B

Operating profit down ¥13.1B

Imaging Products: Profit down on lower sales volumes of digital cameras, mainly DSLR. Precision Equipment: Profit down as Semiconductor Lithography business profit growth could not cover lower profits in FPD. Industrial Metrology & Others: Profit down as customers reined in capex. Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments :

Foreign exchange valuation losses associated with the liquidation of the China plant, which was suspended in 2017, were incurred as restructuring relevant expenses, but there was also gain from the sales of unused land and improved. vs. previous forecast Revenue surpassed by ¥1.0B

Operating profit surpassed by ¥2.5B

Despite headwinds from shrinking Imaging Products Business profits, increased profit in other businesses more than picked up the slack.

Note: Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred millions of yen. 2 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights Billions of yen Revenue Operating Profit % vs Revenue Profit before income taxes %vs Revenue Profit attributable to owners of the parent vs Revenue FCF Exchange rate︓ US $ EURO FY2019/3 1H (A) 335.7 30.6 9.1％ 33.8 10.1％ 22.8 6.8% 31.2 ¥110 ¥130 Previous forecast(Aug. 6) (B) 290.0 15.0 5.2％ 17.0 5.9％ 13.0 4.5％ ― ¥107 ¥124 1H (C) .0 17.5 6.0% 20.1 6.9% 16.3 5.6% 3.8 ¥109 ¥121 Change Change (C)-(A) (C)-(B) -44.7 +1.0 -13.1 +2.5 -13.7 +3.1 -6.5 +3.3 -27.4 ― Impact on Revenue -6.9 +0.1 Impact on Operating Profit -2.2-0.3 FCF decreased YoY due to less contributions from advances received and the changes of payment terms for the domestic partner companies, etc. 3 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights by Segments Billions of yen Imaging Products Business Precision Equipment Business Healthcare Business Industrial Metrology and Others Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments Consolidated Revenue Operating Profit Revenue Operating Profit Revenue Operating Profit Revenue Operating Profit Revenue Operating Profit Revenue Operating Profit FY2019/3 1H 1H Change (A) (B) (B)-(A) 150.9 119.0 -21% 13.2 2.0 -¥11.2B 121.6 115.1 -5% 29.8 25.4 -¥4.4B 29.4 30.0 +2% -2.3 -1.2 +¥1.1B 33.7 26.7 -21% 2.7 2.4 -¥0.3B － － － -12.8 -11.1 +¥1.7B 335.7 291.0 -13% 30.6 17.5 -¥13.1B Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments includes thegain from unused land sales of ¥3.8B and the loss from restructuring relevant expenses of ¥1.7B. Note: Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments includes elimination of intersegment transactions that amount to ¥0.01B for 1H of FY2019/3 and -¥1.7B for 1H of FY2020/3. 4 2ndQuarter of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights Billions of yen Revenue Operating Profit % vs Revenue Profit before income taxes % vs Revenue Profit attributable to owners of the parent % vs Revenue FCF Exchange rate︓ US $ EURO FY2019/3 Q2 Q2 Change (A) (B) (B)-(A) 168.8 .1 -20.7 11.6 8.2 -3.4 6.9％ 5.5％ 11.9 9.4 -2.5 7.0％ 6.3％ 6.5 8.1 +1.6 3.9% 5.5% 3.6 4.5 +0.9 ¥111 ¥107 Impact on Revenue -5.0 ¥130 ¥119 Impact on Operating Profit -1.3 Although Operating Profit decreased due to the exchange rate impact and additional temporary expenses, etc. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased ¥1.6B YoY due to the reduction of tax expenses. 5 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Imaging Products Business Billions of yen Revenue Operating Profit % vs Revenue Digital Camera- Interchangeable Lens type (units sold: 1,000) Interchangeable Lens (units sold: 1,000) Compact DSC (units sold: 1,000) FY2019/3 1H (A) 150.9 13.2 8.7％ 1,070 1,650 850 Previous Forecast (Aug.6) (B) 120.0 3.0 2.5% ― ― ― 1H .0 2.0 1.7％ 800 500 Change Change (C)-(A) (C)-(B) -31.9 -1.0 -11.2 -1.0 -270 ― -340 ― -350 ― YoY: The unit sales of the full-frame camera increased mainly in Europe and US thanks to ML camera. However, revenue was adversely affected by the reduced sales of DSLR cameras especially in Asia including China, resulting in significant revenue/profit reductions.

The unit sales of the full-frame camera increased mainly in Europe and US thanks to ML camera. However, revenue was adversely affected by the reduced sales of DSLR cameras especially in Asia including China, resulting in significant revenue/profit reductions. Actual vs. forecast: Revenue slightly fell short of the forecast. OP missed the target due to the lower-than-expected revenue and the yen appreciation against Euro, etc. 6 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Precision Equipment Business Billions of yen Revenue Operating Profit % vs Revenue FPD Lithography Systems (units) Semiconductor Lithography Systems New/Refurbished (units) FY2019/3 Previous Forecast（Aug.6） 1H (A) (B) 121.6 110.0 29.823.0 24.5％20.9％ 36― 8/9― Change Change (C) (C)-(A) (C)-(B) .1 -6.5 +5.1 .4 -4.4 +2.4 22.1％ 18 -18 ― +6/-5 ― YoY: For FPD lithography business, Revenue and OP decreased due to a substantial reduction of G8 sales as Chinese manufacturers' investment for TV panel had shifted from G8 to G10.5 in spite of G10.5 sales improvement. For Semiconductor lithography business, both Revenue and OP increased thanks to a growth in sales of new systems including ArF immersion systems, etc.

Actual vs. forecast: For both FPD and Semiconductor, the 1H sales units and the product mix were changed by preponement and postponement of installation, resulting in overachievement of the planned revenue and OP. 7 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Healthcare Business FY2019/3 1H Previous 1H Change Change Forecast（Aug.6） Billions of yen (A) (C) (C)-(A) (C)-(B) (B) Revenue 29.4 30.0 .0 +0.6 ±0 Operating -2.3 -3.0 .2 Profit +1.1 +1.8 % vs Revenue -7.8％ -10.0% -4.0％ YoY: Biological microscopes improved its revenue in the Americas and Japan, almost fully compensating the revenue drop in Europe and Asia. Retinal diagnostic imaging systems marked the record of 1H sales. Overall business posted the revenue increase. Deficit was suppressed by focusing investment themes, etc.

Biological microscopes improved its revenue in the Americas and Japan, almost fully compensating the revenue drop in Europe and Asia. Retinal diagnostic imaging systems marked the record of 1H sales. Overall business posted the revenue increase. Deficit was suppressed by focusing investment themes, etc. Actual vs. forecast: Revenue hike in retinal diagnostic imaging systems offset the reduced revenue of biological microscopes, meeting the business revenue target. The deficit amount was reduced more than expected due to the product mix change and expense postponement to the 2H. 8 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Industrial Metrology Business and Others FY2019/3 1H Previous 1H Change Change Forecast(Aug.6) Billions of yen (A) (C)-(A) (C)-(B) （B） Revenue 33.7 30.0 .7 -7.0 -3.3 Operating 2.7 1.0 .4 Profit -0.3 +1.4 % vs Revenue 8.0％ 3.3％ 9.0％ YoY: Revenue was largely decreased by delayed investment of customers in both Industrial Metrology and Other businesses, but the impact on OP was suppressed by the product mix change, etc.

Revenue was largely decreased by delayed investment of customers in both Industrial Metrology and Other businesses, but the impact on OP was suppressed by the product mix change, etc. Actual vs. forecast: Customers delayed investment amid economic slowdown mainly in Asia including China, and it hindered revenue from reaching the plan but OP was improved by the product mix change, cost improvement, expense reduction, etc. 9 Agenda Financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 10 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020 Company total forecast: Revised down ¥50B to ¥620B Revenue Imaging Products : Revised down ¥25B based on a review of 2H market outlook, sales plan and Euro FX assumptions.

: Revised down ¥25B based on a review of 2H market outlook, sales plan and Euro FX assumptions. Precision Equipment : Revised down ¥15B as sales in FPD and Semiconductor Lithography business will be postponed to the next FY.

: Revised down ¥15B as sales in FPD and Semiconductor Lithography business will be postponed to the next FY. Industrial Metrology & Others : Revised down ¥10B to reflect customers pushing out capex spend. Operating profit Company total forecast: Revised down ¥32B to ¥20B

Imaging Products : Revised down ¥22B mainly on shrinking revenue, stronger yen and restructuring relevant expenses. Precision Equipment : Revised down ¥5B mainly due to postponement of sales into next FY. Industrial Metrology & Others : Revised down ¥2B mainly on reduced revenue. Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments : Revised down ¥3B due to 1H results and increase in corporate costs in 2H. (Corporate costs up ¥1.3B vs. previous forecast.)

Profit attributable to •Company total forecast: Revised down ¥25B to ¥17Bowners of the parent 11 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights FY2019/3 Previous Forecast Change Change Forecast(Aug.6) Billions of yen (A) .7）(C) (C)-(A) (C)-(B) （B） Revenue 708.6 670.0 .0 -88.6 -50.0 Operating Profit 82.6 52.0 .0 -62.6 -32.0 % vs Revenue 11.7％ 7.8％ 3.2％ Profit before 87.9 55.0 .0 income taxes -64.9 -32.0 % vs Revenue 12.4％ 8.2％ 3.7％ Profit attributable to 66.5 42.0 .0 owners of the parent -49.5 -25.0 % vs Revenue 9.4％ 6.3％ 2.7％ EPS ¥167.86 ¥106.89 ¥43.26 -¥124.6 -¥63.6 Annual Dividends ¥60 ¥60 ¥60 ±0 ±0 FCF 43.5 40.0 .0 -28.5 -25.0 Exchange rate︓ ¥111 ¥106 Impact on Revenue US $ -17.8 -1.6 EURO ¥128 ¥125 Impact on Operating Profit -4.6 -1.2 Note: EPS (Basic Earning per Share) = Profit attributable to owner of the parent / Average number of shares during the term Only the new forecast is calculated by approx. 0.393B shares, an average over the number of shares at the end of FY2019/3, approx. 0.396B, and the expected number of shares at the end of FY2020/3. 12 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights by Segments FY2019/3 Previous New Change Change Forecast(Aug.6) Forecast(Nov.7） Billions of yen (A) (C)-(A) (C)-(B) （B） (C) Imaging Products Revenue 296.1 260.0 235.0 -20.6% -9.6% Operating 22.0 12.0 -10.0 -¥32.0B -¥22.0B Business Profit (22.6) (12.0) (-5.0) Precision Revenue 274.5 270.0 255.0 -7.1% -5.6% Operating 81.7 56.0 51.0 -¥30.7B -¥5.0B Equipment Business Profit (81.7) (56.0) (51.0) Healthcare Business Revenue 65.4 65.0 65.0 -0.6% ±0% Operating -1.9 -1.0 -1.0 +¥0.9B ±¥0.0B Profit (-1.9) (-1.0) (-1.0) Industrial Revenue 72.5 75.0 65.0 -10.3% -13.3% Metrology and Operating 6.9 6.0 4.0 -¥2.9B -¥2.0B Others Profit (7.5) (6.0) (4.0) Corporate P/L non- Revenue － － － － － attributable to any Operating -26.1 -21.0 -24.0 +++¥2.1B -¥3.0B reportable segments Profit (-25.6) (-21.0) (-22.3) Consolidated Revenue 708.6 670.0 620.0 -12.5% -7.5% Operating 82.6 52.0 20.0 -¥62.6B -¥32.0B Profit (84.4) (52.0) (26.7) Note: OP figures in parentheses are the operating profit excluding the restructuring relevant expenses. Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments includes elimination of intersegment transactions that amount to ¥0.6B for FY2019/3 and -¥1.7B for FY2020/3. 13 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Imaging Products Business Revenue Operating Profit Revenue: Forecast revised down ¥25B, down ¥61.1B YoY

Over-estimation of market size/share is corrected for 2H forecast and future planning. Sales unit forecast of DCIL, interchangeable lens and CDSC is revised down. Shift toward ML cameras and the product mix change in the full- frame category have not been accelerated as expected.

Digital Camera-Interchangeable Lens type (units:1,000) Market Scale 10,040 8,500 7,800 Nikon 2,060 1,600 1,500 Interchangeable Lens（units:1,000） Market Scale 16,960 14,500 13,500 Nikon 3,170 2,600 2,500 Compact DSC(units:1,000) Market Scale 8,220 6,000 6,000 Nikon 1,600 1,000 900 Operating Profit: Forecast revised down ¥22B, down ¥32B YoY

OP suffers from sales unit reduction, product mix change, and Euro FX impact. Efforts to reduce Sales and R&D expenses continue, but the forecast is substantially revised down by posting of the restructuring relevant expenses.

14 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Precision Equipment Business Revenue Operating Profit 400B 300 274.5 270.0 255.0 200 100 81.7 56.0 51.0 0 FY19/3 FY20/3 FY20/3 Actual Forecast Forecast FPD Lithography Systems（units） （Aug.6） （Nov.7） Market Scale 142 100 90 (CY18/19) Nikon 70 37 32 Semiconductor Lithography Systems（New/Refurbished, units） Market Scale 300 250 250 (CY18/19) Nikon 21/20 31/14 30/11 Revenue: forecast revised down ¥15B, down ¥19.5B YoY

FPD: No change is made for high-priced G10.5 sales units.

G8 (5 units) sign-off is postponed to the next FY due to customer reasons. Semiconductor: Customer CAPEX continues to be steady, but one ArF immersion system sales is postponed to the next FY because the supplier production facility was damaged by the typhoon. Market slowdown weakened the refurbished system demand. Sales volume forecast is revised only with minor impact on the revenue.

Operating Profit: forecast revised down ¥5B, down ¥30.7B YoY OP for FY2019/3 is approx. ¥66.7B excluding the temporary profit from litigation settlement.

OP is revised down ¥5B due to postponed sales of FPD and semiconductor lithography system. 15 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Healthcare Business Revenue Operating Profit •Revenue: forecast unchanged, down ¥0.4B YoY -Both biological microscope and retinal diagnostic imaging system are performing steadily as planned, yet almost flat revenue is expected due to the negative FX impact. •Operating Profit: forecast unchanged, up ¥0.9B YoY -Focused investment is conducted in the regenerative medicine and ophthalmological diagnosis fields to halve the deficit, aiming to generate profit in the next FY as planned. 16 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Industrial Metrology Business and Others Revenue Operating Profit Revenue: forecast revised down ¥10B, down ¥7.5B YoY

Due to economical downturn, customers mainly in Asia including China postponed CAPEX: sales plan of relevant products is revised. Revised down from the previous year. Industrial metrology: Results are being demonstrated to expand the market share of X-ray inspection systems and non-contact 3D metrology systems.

Operating Profit: forecast revised down ¥2B, down ¥2.9B YoY To minimize the revenue drop impact on OP, efforts are made to reduce costs and expenses.

Investment for future growth in the component business, etc. will continue. 17 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Shareholder Return Annual •¥60 (¥30 interim): unchanged Dividend (same as the previous FY) Buy-back amount: ¥30B

amount: Number of shares: up to 36,000,000 shares equivalent to 9.2％of the outstanding shares (excluding Treasury Stock) Buy-back Buy-back period: November 8, 2019 to March 24, 2020

November 8, 2019 to March 24, 2020 Holding policy: Newly acquired own shares will be all canceled by the end of this fiscal year (planed). Note: ¥30B is equivalent to approximately 21.6M shares(equivalent to 5.5% of the outstanding shares) as of the end of October 2019. 18 Progress of Medium-Term Management Plan and Management Policy Toshikazu Umatate Representative Director President & CEO NIKON CORPORATION ① FY 2020/3 Overview 1H Performance 2H Environment Achieved overall plan for revenue, operating profit and Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Imaging Products Business unachieved plan however other segments were mostly in line.

Urgent need for further risk controls, particularly in Imaging Products business as challenges remain inside and outside the company

Imaging Products Business: Business environment has deteriorated further as market shrinkage accelerates and competition intensifies. Increased costs from Z-mount system lineup expansion also a burden. Precision Equipment and Industrial Metrology & Others: Revised down the plan as customers control and delay investments.

Full year plan Significantly revise down plan for this year. Accelerate restructuring of Imaging Products Business and initiatives aimed at profit growth.

Fundamentally transform Imaging business structure to revitalize amid harsh environment. Proactively consider collaboration with external resources and strategic investments to build foundation for future growth.

Urgent need to rebuild management structure to achieve major KPIs in the new medium-term management plan. 21 ②-1. Imaging Products Business: Challenges and Positioning Business challenges Fundamentally rectify structure and strategy, and address challenges appropriately to halt profit erosion.

Market deterioration in DCIL including ML cameras is worse than expected. Sales plan for ML cameras was overestimated. Across the business as a whole, slow execution on drawn out decision making. The competitive environment will intensify further on price and technological development alike.

Generate enough profits to justify its existence as business unit and expand applications of core technologies. Positioning-Strengthen brand and continue to deliver imaging experiences that contribute to the life and creative activities of users. Apply our cultivated imaging technology assets to long-term growth areas. Imaging Products Business will continue to respond the expectations of stakeholder and contribute to enhancement of enterprise value. 22 ②-2 Imaging Products Business: Business Environment Focus on the professional and hobbyist segment, which has performed steadily through the harsh environment. Strengthen marketing focused on loyal customers, and creating the next generation of core 持続的企業価値の基盤構築に向けて、成⻑投資と経営改⾰を両輪で推進する users. Transform to a business that can generate a solid profit despite shrinking market. DCIL Sales Plan Approximation of Nikon's of the Previous Imaging Products Business Restructuring DCIL Market Estimate Revenues ¥ Billion Million units ¥ Billion 23 ②-3. Imaging Products Business: Direction of Restructuring Fundamentally transform business unit, surpassing the scale of previous restructuring, to rebuild business unit that stably generates cashflow. Business strategy: Pursue Intensify both growth focus on investments professional and and hobbyist management segment. reforms to build a base for

Pursue both growth investments and management reforms to build a base for Focus strategy on further enhancing customer satisfaction among professionals and hobbyists, including

lens lineup expansions. sustainable enterprise value. •Restructuring:Build an organization that can generate stable profits under new strategy and harsh market environment. ⇒Reconstruct operation system of the Imaging Business Unit. Strengthen the management system, including enhancement of the Board of Directors' governance. ⇒Withinmedium-termmanagement plan,cut ¥50B in business costs* vs. FY2018 (including ¥20B in fixed costs). Development:Maintain development of core technologies, be more selective in product development and shift resources to long-term growth areas. Sales:Drastically revise sales strategy. Optimize sales companies. Thoroughly drive efficiencies. Production:Optimize plant function and size (Open up plants to use by other business segments) Other:Optimize staffing on a global basis. Profit plan: In FY2019 & FY2020 the outlook is harsh given priority placed on thorough restructuring. Restructuring relevant expense is ¥5.0B for this FY, and almost same amount of expenses will be planned to post in next FY. In FY2021 and beyond,generate profits in excess of capital costs on a stable basis. Note: Business costs refers to SG&A and fixed costs included in COGS. 24 ③-1 Growth Strategy: Progress Progress of Material Processing Business focused by Medium-Term Management Plan Optics-based machine tools Launched the optical processing machine: Lasermeister 100A

Announced the second optical processing machine: High precision flat surface processing machine in September, 2019. Supply of components, development of differentiated technologies ・Contribute to develop more advanced machine tools by applying measurement and camera related technologies. 25 ③-2.Growth Strategy:Business domains for Optical Processing Machine Generating New Core Pillars of Profit Create new manufacturing markets and industries in Monodzukuri field High Precision Low Realized in collaboration with Lithography systems "Optics-based machine tools" machine tool manufacturers Pioneer new areas inaccessible by current Area of discussion lithography systems and machine tools today Redefine high precision & ultra-miniature processing through optical technology Enable high precision by utilizing precision Strengthen/expand existing control technology cultivated in lithography business applications Develop core products and solutions Supply key components ※1 Expansion of scale is also Develop technological differentiators Machine tools in search of alliances and M&A Small Minimum processing dimension Large 26 ③-3.Growth Strategy:Core Products, Optical processing machine series. Optical processing machine : G1 Lasermeister 100A Molding and Welding additive manufacturing •Launched in April, 2019 •Received orders mainly for prototyping Optical processing machine : G2High precision flat surface processing machine High precision flat work finish Measurement beam Laser beam Measurement & machining Capable of sub-micron machining Showcased at exhibition in September, 2019

Received numbers of demonstration requests for high-precision and special machining applications Plan to launch unique G3 and G4 Optical processing machines. In parallel, bolstering our contract processing business and customer application development. 27 ③-4. Growth Strategy: Business alliance with DMG MORI CO., LTD. Technological alliance Offer measurement and camera related technologies Sales alliance Share the global sales network to sell optical processing machines Apply Nikon's measurement and camera related technologies on DMG MORI's machine tools to jointly develop more advanced products.

Utilize DMG MORI's global sales network to sell Nikon's optical processing machines. 28 ④Management Direction During Medium-term Management Plan Financial target Management resources Restructuring Shareholder returns ROE of 8% or more (Keep that level in final year of plan FY2021 and beyond) Capital allocation:Prioritize strategic investments in establishing foundation for growth, such as Material Processing Business. Human resources:Accelerate allocation toward long-term growth areas Cost reduction: ¥18B Imaging Products Business:Reduce an additional ¥50B in business costs Total return ratio of 40% or more, made up of annual DPS of at least ¥60 plus flexible share buybacks Maintain the KPIs, and policies for capital allocation and shareholder returns of medium-term management plan, despite the restructuring cost posting until next FY mainly for Imaging Products Business. 29 Reference Data 30 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020 Financial Highlights Billions of yen Revenue Operating Profit % vs Revenue Profit before income taxes % vs Revenue Profit attributable to owners of the parent % vs Revenue ROE FCF Exchange rate︓ US $ EURO FY2017/3 FY2018/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 Forecast Full Year Full Year 1H 2H Full Year 1H 2H Full Year 749.2 717.0 335.7 372.9 708.6 291.0 329.0 620.0 0.7 56.2 30.6 52.0 82.6 17.5 2.5 20.0 0.1％ 7.8％ 9.1％ 13.9％ 11.7％ 6.0％ 0.8％ 3.2％ 3.0 56.2 33.8 54.1 87.9 20.1 2.9 23.0 0.4％ 7.8％ 10.1％ 14.5％ 12.4％ 6.9％ 0.9％ 3.7％ 3.9 34.7 22.8 43.7 66.5 16.3 0.7 17.0 0.5% 4.8% 6.8% 11.7% 9.4% 5.6% 0.2% 2.7% 0.7% 6.3% 11.2% 3% 56.6 90.2 43.5 15.0 ¥108 ¥111 ¥110 ¥112 ¥111 ¥109 ¥105 ¥107 ¥119 ¥130 ¥130 ¥127 ¥128 ¥121 ¥120 ¥121 Note: From FY2019/3, a part of sales promotion expenses is deducted from revenue, which had been booked as SG&A previously. FY2019/3 Revenue is an amount after deducting ¥8.3B. 31 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights by Segments Billions of yen Imaging Products Revenue BusinessOperating Profit Precision Revenue Equipment Operating Business Profit Healthcare Revenue BusinessOperating Profit Industrial Revenue Metrology and Operating Others Profit Corporate P/L Revenuenon-attributable to any Operatingreportable segments Profit Revenue Consolidated Operating Profit FY2017/3 FY2018/3 FY19/3 FY20/3 Forecast Full Year Full Year 1H 2H Full Year 1H 2H Full Year 383.0 360.7 150.9 145.2 296.1 119.0 116.0 235.0 17.1 30.2 13.2 8.8 22.0 2.0 -12.0 -10.0 (28.1) (36.0) (13.6) (9.0) (22.6) (2.0) (-7.0) (-5.0) 248.0 226.3 121.6 152.9 274.5 115.1 139.9 255.0 13.4 53.3 29.8 51.9 81.7 25.4 25.6 51.0 (48.1) (53.3) (29.8) (51.9) (81.7) (25.4) (25.6) (51.0) 55.7 56.8 29.4 36.0 65.4 30.0 35.0 65.0 -0.6 -3.2 -2.3 0.4 -1.9 -1.2 0.2 -1.0 (-0.1) (-3.2) (-2.3) (0.4) (-1.9) (-1.2) (0.2) (-1.0) 62.4 73.2 33.7 38.8 72.5 26.7 38.3 65.0 3.7 5.0 2.7 4.2 6.9 2.4 1.6 4.0 (5.5) (7.8) (3.5) (4.0) (7.5) (2.4) (1.6) (4.0) － － － － － － － － -32.8 -29.1 -12.8 -13.3 -26.1 -11.1 -12.9 -24.0 (-27.5) (-29.1) (-12.8) (-12.8) (-25.6) (-9.4) (-12.9) (-22.3) 749.2 717.0 335.7 372.9 708.6 291.0 329.0 620.0 0.7 56.2 30.6 52.0 82.6 17.5 2.5 20.0 (54.1) (64.9) (31.8) (52.6) (84.4) (19.2) (7.5) (26.7) Note: From FY2019/3, a part of sales promotion expenses is deducted from revenue, which had been booked as SG&A previously. FY2019/3 Revenue is an amount after deducting ¥8.3B. Figures in parentheses are the operating profit excluding the restructuring relevant expenses. 32 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Position Breakdown ASSETS Cash & Cash Equivalents Trade & other receivables Inventories Other current financial /current assets Non-current assets LIABILITIES/ EQUITY Advances received Interest-bearing debt Other liabilities Total equity Note: A breakdown of interest-bearing debt as of September 30, 2019 is ¥29.9B in bonds and ¥111.4B in other borrowings. Equity ratio is ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets. Cash and Cash Equivalents excludes time deposits with maturities of thee months or more. 33 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Inventory CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INVENTORY BREAKDOWN DEPRECIATION Industrial Metrology and Others Healthcare Precision Equipment Imaging Products Note: In FY2020/3, "CAPITAL EXPENDITURES" includes the leased assets of approximately ¥3.0B upon the adoption of IFRS16. "DEPRECIATION" includes the amortization of capitalized R&D costs from the FY2018/3 and depreciation of the leased asset of approx. ¥4.0B in FY2020/3, as mentioned above. 34 First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Revenue Breakdown BY SEGMENT Billions of yen Industrial Metrology and Others 9% Healthcare 10%26.7 30.0 20/3 41%Imaging Products 119.0 40% Precision 115.1 Equipment BY REGION Billions of yen Japan Others 18% 14% 39.8 53.6 20/3 United 23% 31% States China 66.4 89.4 14% 41.5 Europe Note: The outside and inside circles show the breakdown of F2020/3 1H revenue of ¥291.0B and FY2019/3 1H revenue of ¥335.7B, respectively. 35 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: R&D Expenditures R&D EXPENDITURES R&D EXPENDITURES BREAKDOWN Corporate (Undistributed) Industrial 14% 9.0 Metrology 8％ 10.2% and Others 5.0 9.0% 8.5% 8.5% 11% 7.9% 7.0 Healthcare 32% 20.0 Billions of yen Imaging 20/3Products Forecast 35% 22.0 Precision Equipment （including R&D for Material Processing Business) Note: R&D expenditures after FY2018/3 includes capitalization of some development expenditure. 36 Cash Flow History 150B 114.1 125.0 107.5 100 97.3 90.2 82.6 70.9 71.3 68.9 62.9 56.2 46.3 50 56.6 31.8 43.4 35.2 43.5 24.3 15.5 0.7 0 -24.9-24.9 -18.1 -19.9 -25.3-21.5 -50 -43.1 -40.6 -34.8 -100 -83.1 14/3 15/3 16/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 Operating Cash Flows Net cash used Free cash flow Net cash used Profit from operating in investing activities in financing activities activities Note: FCF (free cash flows) = CF from operating activities + CF from investing activities; Japanese Standard is employed for FY2015/3 and prior, and IFRS is adopted for FY2016/3 and after. FCF + CF from financial activities + Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents = net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37 Shareholder Return History and Forecast Restructuring period New Medium-term Management Plan period 60 60 or more 60 Annual dividend Interm dividend 32 32 36 30 31 30 30 30 30 19 18 16 14 10 10 12 8 0 13/3 14/3 15/3 16/3 17/3 18/3 19/3 20/3 21/3 22/3 Forecast Forecast Forecast Note: Buy-back of shares at approx. ¥10.0B was conducted in Q1 of FY2020/3. Another buy-back of approx. ¥30B is planned in the period between Q3 and Q4 of FY2020/3. 38 Imaging Products Business: Sales Units SALES IN UNITS BY PRODUCT CATEGORY 1,500K Units 1,300 1,080 1,020 1,000 940 890 850 770 720 720 690 760 740 640 590 620 570 570 500 500 500 460 430 450 450 420 400 350 300 350 270 230 0 18/3-Q1 18/3-Q2 18/3-Q3 18/3-Q4 19/3-Q1 19/3-Q2 19/3-Q3 19/3-Q4 20/3-Q1 20/3-Q2 DCIL(Digital Camera Interchaneable Lens Type) Interchaneable Lens CDSC(Compact Digital Still Camera) 39 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Precision Equipment Business Sales Units FPD LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS SALES SEMICONDUCTOR LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS SALES BY TECHNOLOGY BY GENERATION （INCL. REFURBISHED） 60 Units 40 G10.5 20 G7/8 G5/6 0 41 45 41 12 7 12 30 ArF immersion 11 5 13 13 8 3 3 ArF 5 3 KrF 20 12 17 13 i-line 18/3 19/3 20/3 20/3 Actual Actual Forecast Forecast (Aug.6) (Nov.7) Note: The unit sales of new semiconductor lithography systems is 17 units in FY2018/3, 21 units in FY2019/3and 30 units (forecast) in FY2020/3. 40 Precision Equipment Business: Sales Units FPD LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS SALES IN UNITS 30 Units BY GENERATION 20 21 19 19 4 17 18 2 4 16 4 14 3 13 1 6 11 6 10 7 8 12 9 9 17 13 6 4 7 8 3 6 5 6 3 4 11 0 1 2 18/3-Q1 18/3-Q2 18/3-Q3 18/3-Q4 19/3-Q1 19/3-Q2 19/3-Q3 19/3-Q4 20/3-Q1 20/3-Q2 G10.5 G7/8 G5/6 41 Precision Equipment Business: Sales Units SEMICONDUCTOR LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS SALES 20 Units IN UNITS BY TECHNOLOGY（INCL. REFURBISHED） 18 15 4 13 2 10 4 11 10 2 1 1 3 6 6 3 7 3 6 7 5 2 1 2 4 5 1 2 2 1 3 9 2 1 6 2 1 5 5 1 2 4 3 1 2 2 0 1 1 18/3-Q1 18/3-Q2 18/3-Q3 18/3-Q4 19/3-Q1 19/3-Q2 19/3-Q3 19/3-Q4 20/3-Q1 20/3-Q2 ArF immersion ArF KrF i-line 42 Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Foreign Exchange Impact Exchange rate Financial Impact from Fluctuation by 1 yen FY2020/3 Revenue 2H Operating Profit 2H Forecast for 2H US $ ¥105 Approx. Approx. ¥1.3billion ¥0.2billion EURO ¥120 Approx. Approx. ¥0.3billion ¥0.2billion Note: The foreign exchange impact above is made on the assumption that emerging-market currencies move according to the influence of US$ and Euro. 43 Disclaimer Regarding Forecast and Projections Forward-looking statements for earnings and other performance data contained herein are based on information currently available to the Company, and all potential risks and uncertainties are taken into account. The Company asks that investors understand that changes in conditions may cause actual performance to significantly differ from these projections. 44

