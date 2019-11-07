Nikon : Second Quarter 2019 Presentation Material

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year ending March 31, 2020
Agenda
Financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020
Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
Summary for the 1H of the Year ending March 31, 2020
1H Results
YoY Results
Revenue: ¥291.0B
Operating profit: ¥17.5B
Revenue down ¥44.7B
Operating profit down ¥13.1B
Imaging Products:Profit down on lower sales volumes of digital cameras, mainly DSLR.
Precision Equipment:Profit down as Semiconductor Lithography business profit growth could not cover lower profits in FPD.
Industrial Metrology & Others:Profit down as customers reined in capex.
Corporate P/Lnon-attributable to any reportable segments :
Foreign exchange valuation losses associated with the liquidation of the China plant, which was suspended in 2017, were incurred as restructuring relevant expenses, but there was also gain from the sales of unused land and improved.
vs. previous
forecast
Revenue surpassed by ¥1.0B
Operating profit surpassed by ¥2.5B
Despite headwinds from shrinking Imaging Products Business profits, increased profit in other businesses more than picked up the slack.
Note: Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred millions of yen.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights
Billions of yen
Revenue
Operating Profit
% vs Revenue
Profit before income taxes
%vs Revenue
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
vs Revenue
FCF
Exchange rate︓
US $
EURO
FY2019/3 1H
(A)
335.7
30.6
9.1％
33.8
10.1％
22.8
6.8%
31.2
¥110 ¥130
Previous
forecast(Aug. 6)
(B)
290.0
15.0
5.2％
17.0
5.9％
13.0
4.5％
―
¥107 ¥124
1H
(C)
.0
17.5
6.0%
20.1
6.9%
16.3
5.6%
3.8
¥109 ¥121
Change
Change
(C)-(A)
(C)-(B)
-44.7
+1.0
-13.1
+2.5
-13.7
+3.1
-6.5
+3.3
-27.4
―
Impact on Revenue
-6.9
+0.1
Impact on Operating Profit
-2.2-0.3
FCF decreased YoY due to less contributions from advances received and the changes of payment
terms for the domestic partner companies, etc.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights by Segments
Billions of yen
Imaging Products
Business
Precision
Equipment Business
Healthcare Business
Industrial
Metrology and
Others
Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments
Consolidated
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Revenue
Operating
Profit
FY2019/3 1H
1H
Change
(A)
(B)
(B)-(A)
150.9
119.0
-21%
13.2
2.0
-¥11.2B
121.6
115.1
-5%
29.8
25.4
-¥4.4B
29.4
30.0
+2%
-2.3
-1.2
+¥1.1B
33.7
26.7
-21%
2.7
2.4
-¥0.3B
－
－
－
-12.8
-11.1
+¥1.7B
335.7
291.0
-13%
30.6
17.5
-¥13.1B
Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments includes thegain from unused land sales of ¥3.8B and the loss
from restructuring relevant expenses of ¥1.7B.
Note: Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments includes elimination of intersegment transactions that amount to ¥0.01B for 1H of FY2019/3 and -¥1.7B for 1H of FY2020/3.
2ndQuarter of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights
Billions of yen
Revenue
Operating Profit
% vs Revenue
Profit before income taxes
% vs Revenue
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
% vs Revenue
FCF
Exchange rate︓
US $
EURO
FY2019/3 Q2
Q2
Change
(A)
(B)
(B)-(A)
168.8
.1
-20.7
11.6
8.2
-3.4
6.9％
5.5％
11.9
9.4
-2.5
7.0％
6.3％
6.5
8.1
+1.6
3.9%
5.5%
3.6
4.5
+0.9
¥111
¥107
Impact on Revenue
-5.0
¥130
¥119
Impact on Operating Profit
-1.3
Although Operating Profit decreased due to the exchange rate impact and additional temporary expenses, etc.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased ¥1.6B YoY due to the reduction of tax expenses.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Imaging Products Business
Billions of yen
Revenue
Operating
Profit
% vs Revenue
Digital Camera-
Interchangeable Lens
type
(units sold: 1,000)
Interchangeable
Lens
(units sold: 1,000)
Compact DSC
(units sold: 1,000)
FY2019/3 1H
(A)
150.9
13.2
8.7％
1,070
1,650
850
Previous
Forecast (Aug.6)
(B)
120.0
3.0
2.5%
―
―
―
1H
.0
2.0
1.7％
800
500
Change
Change
(C)-(A)
(C)-(B)
-31.9
-1.0
-11.2
-1.0
-270
―
-340
―
-350
―
YoY:The unit sales of the full-frame camera increased mainly in Europe and US thanks to ML camera. However, revenue was adversely affected by the reduced sales of DSLR cameras especially in Asia including China, resulting in significant revenue/profit reductions.
Actual vs. forecast:Revenue slightly fell short of the forecast. OP missed the target due to the lower-than-expected revenue and the yen appreciation against Euro, etc.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Precision Equipment Business
Billions of yen
Revenue
Operating Profit
% vs Revenue
FPD Lithography
Systems
(units)
Semiconductor
Lithography Systems
New/Refurbished
(units)
FY2019/3
Previous
Forecast（Aug.6）
1H (A)
(B)
121.6 110.0
29.823.0
24.5％20.9％
36―
8/9―
Change
Change
(C)
(C)-(A)
(C)-(B)
.1
-6.5
+5.1
.4
-4.4
+2.4
22.1％
18
-18
―
+6/-5
―
YoY:For FPD lithography business, Revenue and OP decreased due to a substantial reduction of G8 sales as Chinese manufacturers' investment for TV panel had shifted from G8 to G10.5 in spite of G10.5 sales improvement. For Semiconductor lithography business, both Revenue and OP increased thanks to a growth in sales of new systems including ArF immersion systems, etc. Actual vs. forecast:For both FPD and Semiconductor, the 1H sales units and the product mix were changed by preponement and postponement of installation, resulting in overachievement of the planned revenue and OP.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020:
Healthcare Business
FY2019/3 1H
Previous
1H
Change
Change
Forecast（Aug.6）
Billions of yen
(A)
(C)
(C)-(A)
(C)-(B)
(B)
Revenue
29.4
30.0
.0
+0.6
±0
Operating
-2.3
-3.0
.2
Profit
+1.1
+1.8
% vs Revenue
-7.8％
-10.0%
-4.0％
YoY:Biological microscopes improved its revenue in the Americas and Japan, almost fully compensating the revenue drop in Europe and Asia. Retinal diagnostic imaging systems marked the record of 1H sales. Overall business posted the revenue increase. Deficit was suppressed by focusing investment themes, etc.
Actual vs. forecast:Revenue hike in retinal diagnostic imaging systems offset the reduced revenue of biological microscopes, meeting the business revenue target. The deficit amount was reduced more than expected due to the product mix change and expense postponement to the 2H.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020:
Industrial Metrology Business and Others
FY2019/3 1H
Previous
1H
Change
Change
Forecast(Aug.6)
Billions of yen
(A)
(C)-(A)
(C)-(B)
（B）
Revenue
33.7
30.0
.7
-7.0
-3.3
Operating
2.7
1.0
.4
Profit
-0.3
+1.4
% vs Revenue
8.0％
3.3％
9.0％
YoY:Revenue was largely decreased by delayed investment of customers in both Industrial Metrology and Other businesses, but the impact on OP was suppressed by the product mix change, etc.
Actual vs. forecast:Customers delayed investment amid economic slowdown mainly in Asia including China, and it hindered revenue from reaching the plan but OP was improved by the product mix change, cost improvement, expense reduction, etc.
Agenda
Financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020
Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020
Company total forecast: Revised down ¥50B to ¥620B
Revenue
Imaging Products: Revised down ¥25B based on a review of 2H market outlook, sales plan and Euro FX assumptions.
Precision Equipment: Revised down ¥15B as sales in FPD and Semiconductor Lithography business will be postponed to the next FY.
Industrial Metrology & Others: Revised down ¥10B to reflect customers pushing out capex spend.
Operating
profit
Company total forecast: Revised down ¥32B to ¥20B
Imaging Products: Revised down ¥22B mainly on shrinking revenue, stronger yen and restructuring relevant expenses.
Precision Equipment: Revised down ¥5B mainly due to postponement of sales into next FY.
Industrial Metrology & Others: Revised down ¥2B mainly on reduced revenue.
Corporate P/Lnon-attributable to any reportable segments: Revised down ¥3B due to 1H results and increase in corporate costs in 2H. (Corporate costs up ¥1.3B vs. previous forecast.)
Profit
attributable to •Company total forecast: Revised down ¥25B to ¥17Bowners of the
parent
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020:
Financial Highlights
FY2019/3
Previous
Forecast
Change
Change
Forecast(Aug.6)
Billions of yen
(A)
.7）(C)
(C)-(A)
(C)-(B)
（B）
Revenue
708.6
670.0
.0
-88.6
-50.0
Operating Profit
82.6
52.0
.0
-62.6
-32.0
% vs Revenue
11.7％
7.8％
3.2％
Profit before
87.9
55.0
.0
income taxes
-64.9
-32.0
% vs Revenue
12.4％
8.2％
3.7％
Profit attributable to
66.5
42.0
.0
owners of the parent
-49.5
-25.0
% vs Revenue
9.4％
6.3％
2.7％
EPS
¥167.86
¥106.89
¥43.26
-¥124.6
-¥63.6
Annual Dividends
¥60
¥60
¥60
±0
±0
FCF
43.5
40.0
.0
-28.5
-25.0
Exchange rate︓
¥111
¥106
Impact on Revenue
US $
-17.8
-1.6
EURO
¥128
¥125
Impact on Operating Profit
-4.6
-1.2
Note: EPS (Basic Earning per Share) = Profit attributable to owner of the parent / Average number of shares during the term
Only the new forecast is calculated by approx. 0.393B shares, an average over the number of shares at the end of FY2019/3, approx. 0.396B, and the expected number of shares at the end of FY2020/3.
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020:
Financial Highlights by Segments
FY2019/3
Previous
New
Change
Change
Forecast(Aug.6)
Forecast(Nov.7）
Billions of yen
(A)
(C)-(A)
(C)-(B)
（B）
(C)
Imaging Products
Revenue
296.1
260.0
235.0
-20.6%
-9.6%
Operating
22.0
12.0
-10.0
-¥32.0B
-¥22.0B
Business
Profit
(22.6)
(12.0)
(-5.0)
Precision
Revenue
274.5
270.0
255.0
-7.1%
-5.6%
Operating
81.7
56.0
51.0
-¥30.7B
-¥5.0B
Equipment Business
Profit
(81.7)
(56.0)
(51.0)
Healthcare Business
Revenue
65.4
65.0
65.0
-0.6%
±0%
Operating
-1.9
-1.0
-1.0
+¥0.9B
±¥0.0B
Profit
(-1.9)
(-1.0)
(-1.0)
Industrial
Revenue
72.5
75.0
65.0
-10.3%
-13.3%
Metrology and
Operating
6.9
6.0
4.0
-¥2.9B
-¥2.0B
Others
Profit
(7.5)
(6.0)
(4.0)
Corporate P/L non-
Revenue
－
－
－
－
－
attributable to any
Operating
-26.1
-21.0
-24.0
+++¥2.1B
-¥3.0B
reportable segments
Profit
(-25.6)
(-21.0)
(-22.3)
Consolidated
Revenue
708.6
670.0
620.0
-12.5%
-7.5%
Operating
82.6
52.0
20.0
-¥62.6B
-¥32.0B
Profit
(84.4)
(52.0)
(26.7)
Note: OP figures in parentheses are the operating profit excluding the restructuring relevant expenses.
Corporate P/L non-attributable to any reportable segments includes elimination of intersegment transactions that amount to ¥0.6B for FY2019/3 and -¥1.7B for FY2020/3.
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Imaging Products Business
Revenue
Operating Profit
Revenue: Forecast revised down ¥25B, down ¥61.1B YoY
Over-estimationof market size/share is corrected for 2H forecast and future planning.
Sales unit forecast of DCIL, interchangeable lens and CDSC is revised down.
Shift toward ML cameras and the product mix change in the full- frame category have not been accelerated as expected.
Digital Camera-Interchangeable Lens type (units:1,000)
Market Scale
10,040
8,500
7,800
Nikon
2,060
1,600
1,500
Interchangeable Lens（units:1,000）
Market Scale
16,960
14,500
13,500
Nikon
3,170
2,600
2,500
Compact DSC(units:1,000)
Market Scale
8,220
6,000
6,000
Nikon
1,600
1,000
900
Operating Profit: Forecast revised down ¥22B, down ¥32B YoY
OP suffers from sales unit reduction, product mix change, and Euro FX impact.
Efforts to reduce Sales and R&D expenses continue, but the forecast is substantially revised down by posting of the restructuring relevant expenses.
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Precision Equipment Business
Production:Optimize plant function and size (Open up plants to use by other business segments)
Other:Optimize staffing on a global basis.
Profit plan:In FY2019 & FY2020 the outlook is harsh given priority placed on thorough restructuring. Restructuring relevant expense is ¥5.0B for this FY, and almost same amount of expenses will be planned to post in next FY.
In FY2021 and beyond,generate profits in excess of capital costs on a stable basis.
Note: Business costs refers to SG&A and fixed costs included in COGS.
③-1 Growth Strategy: Progress
Progress of Material Processing Business focused by Medium-Term Management Plan
Optics-based machine tools
Launched the optical processing machine: Lasermeister 100A
Announced the second optical processing machine: High precision flat surface processing machine in September, 2019.
Supply of components, development of differentiated technologies
・Contribute to develop more advanced machine tools by applying measurement and camera related technologies.
③-2.Growth Strategy:Business domains for Optical Processing Machine
Received numbers of demonstration requests forhigh-precision and special machining applications
Plan to launch unique G3 and G4 Optical processing machines. In parallel, bolstering our contract processing business and customer application development.
③-4. Growth Strategy: Business alliance with DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Technological alliance
Offer measurement and
camera related technologies
Sales alliance
Share the global sales network
to sell optical processing machines
Apply Nikon's measurement and camera related technologies on DMG MORI's machine tools to jointly develop more advanced products.
Utilize DMG MORI's global sales network to sell Nikon's optical processing machines.
④Management Direction During Medium-term Management Plan
Financial
target
Management
resources
Restructuring
Shareholder
returns
ROE of 8% or more (Keep that level in final year of plan FY2021 and beyond)
Capital allocation:Prioritize strategic investments in establishing foundation for growth, such as Material Processing Business.
Human resources:Accelerate allocation toward long-term growth areas
Cost reduction: ¥18B
Imaging Products Business:Reduce an additional ¥50B in business costs
Total return ratio of 40% or more, made up of annual DPS of at least ¥60 plus flexible share buybacks
Maintain the KPIs, and policies for capital allocation and shareholder returns of medium-term management
plan, despite the restructuring cost posting until next FY mainly for Imaging Products Business.
Reference Data
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020 Financial Highlights
Billions of yen
Revenue
Operating Profit
% vs Revenue
Profit before income taxes
% vs Revenue
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
% vs Revenue
ROE
FCF
Exchange rate︓ US $
EURO
FY2017/3
FY2018/3
FY2019/3
FY2020/3 Forecast
Full Year
Full Year
1H
2H
Full Year
1H
2H
Full Year
749.2
717.0
335.7
372.9
708.6
291.0
329.0
620.0
0.7
56.2
30.6
52.0
82.6
17.5
2.5
20.0
0.1％
7.8％
9.1％
13.9％
11.7％
6.0％
0.8％
3.2％
3.0
56.2
33.8
54.1
87.9
20.1
2.9
23.0
0.4％
7.8％
10.1％
14.5％
12.4％
6.9％
0.9％
3.7％
3.9
34.7
22.8
43.7
66.5
16.3
0.7
17.0
0.5%
4.8%
6.8%
11.7%
9.4%
5.6%
0.2%
2.7%
0.7%
6.3%
11.2%
3%
56.6
90.2
43.5
15.0
¥108
¥111
¥110
¥112
¥111
¥109
¥105
¥107
¥119
¥130
¥130
¥127
¥128
¥121
¥120
¥121
Note: From FY2019/3, a part of sales promotion expenses is deducted from revenue, which had been booked as SG&A previously. FY2019/3 Revenue is an amount after deducting ¥8.3B.
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Highlights by Segments
Billions of yen
Imaging Products Revenue
BusinessOperating Profit
Precision Revenue
Equipment Operating
Business Profit
Healthcare Revenue
BusinessOperating Profit
Industrial Revenue
Metrology and Operating
Others Profit
Corporate P/L Revenuenon-attributable to any Operatingreportable segments Profit
Revenue
Consolidated Operating
Profit
FY2017/3
FY2018/3
FY19/3
FY20/3 Forecast
Full Year
Full Year
1H
2H
Full Year
1H
2H
Full Year
383.0
360.7
150.9
145.2
296.1
119.0
116.0
235.0
17.1
30.2
13.2
8.8
22.0
2.0
-12.0
-10.0
(28.1)
(36.0)
(13.6)
(9.0)
(22.6)
(2.0)
(-7.0)
(-5.0)
248.0
226.3
121.6
152.9
274.5
115.1
139.9
255.0
13.4
53.3
29.8
51.9
81.7
25.4
25.6
51.0
(48.1)
(53.3)
(29.8)
(51.9)
(81.7)
(25.4)
(25.6)
(51.0)
55.7
56.8
29.4
36.0
65.4
30.0
35.0
65.0
-0.6
-3.2
-2.3
0.4
-1.9
-1.2
0.2
-1.0
(-0.1)
(-3.2)
(-2.3)
(0.4)
(-1.9)
(-1.2)
(0.2)
(-1.0)
62.4
73.2
33.7
38.8
72.5
26.7
38.3
65.0
3.7
5.0
2.7
4.2
6.9
2.4
1.6
4.0
(5.5)
(7.8)
(3.5)
(4.0)
(7.5)
(2.4)
(1.6)
(4.0)
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
-32.8
-29.1
-12.8
-13.3
-26.1
-11.1
-12.9
-24.0
(-27.5)
(-29.1)
(-12.8)
(-12.8)
(-25.6)
(-9.4)
(-12.9)
(-22.3)
749.2
717.0
335.7
372.9
708.6
291.0
329.0
620.0
0.7
56.2
30.6
52.0
82.6
17.5
2.5
20.0
(54.1)
(64.9)
(31.8)
(52.6)
(84.4)
(19.2)
(7.5)
(26.7)
Note: From FY2019/3, a part of sales promotion expenses is deducted from revenue, which had been booked as SG&A previously. FY2019/3 Revenue is an amount after deducting ¥8.3B. Figures in parentheses are the operating profit excluding the restructuring relevant expenses.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Financial Position Breakdown
ASSETS
Cash & Cash
Equivalents
Trade & other receivables
Inventories
Other current financial /current assets
Non-current assets
LIABILITIES/ EQUITY
Advances
received
Interest-bearing
debt
Other
liabilities
Total equity
Note: A breakdown of interest-bearing debt as of September 30, 2019 is ¥29.9B in bonds and ¥111.4B in other borrowings. Equity ratio is ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets.
Cash and Cash Equivalents excludes time deposits with maturities of thee months or more.
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020:
Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Inventory
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES,
INVENTORY BREAKDOWN
DEPRECIATION
Industrial
Metrology and
Others
Healthcare
Precision
Equipment
Imaging
Products
Note: In FY2020/3, "CAPITAL EXPENDITURES" includes the leased assets of approximately ¥3.0B upon the adoption of IFRS16.
"DEPRECIATION" includes the amortization of capitalized R&D costs from the FY2018/3 and depreciation of the leased asset of approx. ¥4.0B in FY2020/3, as mentioned above.
First Half of the Year ending March 31, 2020: Revenue Breakdown
BY SEGMENT
Billions of yen
Industrial
Metrology and
Others
9%
Healthcare 10%26.7
30.0
20/3
41%Imaging
Products
119.0
40%
Precision 115.1
Equipment
BY REGION
Billions of yen
Japan
Others
18%
14%
39.8
53.6
20/3
United
23%
31%
States
China
66.4
89.4
14%
41.5
Europe
Note: The outside and inside circles show the breakdown of F2020/3 1H revenue of ¥291.0B and FY2019/3 1H revenue of ¥335.7B, respectively.
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020:
R&D Expenditures
R&D EXPENDITURES
R&D EXPENDITURES BREAKDOWN
Corporate
(Undistributed)
Industrial
14%
9.0
Metrology
8％
10.2%
and Others
5.0
9.0%
8.5%
8.5%
11%
7.9%
7.0
Healthcare
32%
20.0
Billions of yen
Imaging 20/3Products
Forecast
35%
22.0
Precision Equipment
（including R&D for Material
Processing Business)
Note: R&D expenditures after FY2018/3 includes capitalization of some development expenditure.
Cash Flow History
150B
114.1
125.0
107.5
100
97.3
90.2
82.6
70.9
71.3
68.9
62.9
56.2
46.3
50
56.6
31.8
43.4
35.2
43.5
24.3
15.5
0.7
0
-24.9-24.9
-18.1
-19.9
-25.3-21.5
-50
-43.1
-40.6
-34.8
-100
-83.1
14/3
15/3
16/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
Operating
Cash Flows
Net cash used
Free cash flow
Net cash used
Profit
from operating
in investing activities
in financing
activities
activities
Note: FCF (free cash flows) = CF from operating activities + CF from investing activities; Japanese Standard is employed for FY2015/3 and prior, and IFRS is adopted for FY2016/3 and after. FCF + CF from financial activities + Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents = net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Shareholder Return History and Forecast
Restructuring period
New Medium-term
Management Plan period
60
60 or more
60
Annual dividend
Interm dividend
32
32
36
30
31
30
30
30
30
19
18
16
14
10
10
12
8
0
13/3
14/3
15/3
16/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
22/3
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Note: Buy-back of shares at approx. ¥10.0B was conducted in Q1 of FY2020/3. Another buy-back of approx. ¥30B is planned in the period between Q3 and Q4 of FY2020/3.
Imaging Products Business: Sales Units
SALES IN UNITS BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
1,500K Units
1,300
1,080
1,020
1,000
940
890
850
770
720
720
690
760
740
640
590 620
570
570
500
500
500
460
430
450
450
420
400
350 300
350
270
230
0
18/3-Q1
18/3-Q2
18/3-Q3
18/3-Q4
19/3-Q1
19/3-Q2
19/3-Q3
19/3-Q4
20/3-Q1
20/3-Q2
DCIL(Digital Camera Interchaneable Lens Type)
Interchaneable Lens
CDSC(Compact Digital Still Camera)
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020:
Precision Equipment Business Sales Units
FPD LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS SALES
SEMICONDUCTOR LITHOGRAPHY
SYSTEMS SALES BY TECHNOLOGY
BY GENERATION
（INCL. REFURBISHED）
60 Units
40
G10.5
20
G7/8
G5/6
0
41
45
41
12
7
12
30
ArF immersion
11
5
13
13
8
3
3
ArF
5
3
KrF
20
12
17
13
i-line
18/3
19/3
20/3
20/3
Actual
Actual
Forecast
Forecast
(Aug.6)
(Nov.7)
Note: The unit sales of new semiconductor lithography systems is 17 units in FY2018/3, 21 units in FY2019/3and 30 units (forecast) in FY2020/3.
Precision Equipment Business: Sales Units
FPD LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS SALES IN UNITS
30 Units
BY GENERATION
20
21
19
19
4
17
18
2
4
16
4
14
3
13
1
6
11
6
10
7
8
12
9
9
17
13
6
4
7
8
3
6
5
6
3
4
11
0
1
2
18/3-Q1
18/3-Q2
18/3-Q3
18/3-Q4
19/3-Q1
19/3-Q2
19/3-Q3
19/3-Q4
20/3-Q1
20/3-Q2
G10.5 G7/8 G5/6
Precision Equipment Business: Sales Units
SEMICONDUCTOR LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS SALES
20 Units
IN UNITS BY TECHNOLOGY（INCL. REFURBISHED）
18
15
4
13
2
10
4
11
10
2
1
1
3
6
6
3
7
3
6
7
5
2
1
2
4
5
1
2
2
1
3
9
2
1
6
2
1
5
5
1
2
4
3
1
2
2
0
1
1
18/3-Q1
18/3-Q2
18/3-Q3
18/3-Q4
19/3-Q1
19/3-Q2
19/3-Q3
19/3-Q4
20/3-Q1
20/3-Q2
ArF immersion ArF KrF i-line
Forecast for the Year ending March 31, 2020:
Foreign Exchange Impact
Exchange rate
Financial Impact from Fluctuation by 1 yen
FY2020/3
Revenue 2H
Operating Profit 2H
Forecast for 2H
US $
¥105
Approx.
Approx.
¥1.3billion
¥0.2billion
EURO
¥120
Approx.
Approx.
¥0.3billion
¥0.2billion
Note: The foreign exchange impact above is made on the assumption that emerging-market currencies move according to the influence of US$ and Euro.
