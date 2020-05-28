Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nikon Corporation    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/27
1033 JPY   +3.51%
03:23aNIKON : The Year ended March 2020 Financial Results
PU
03:23aNIKON : The Year ended March 2020 Financial and Business Data
PU
02:08aNIKON : New Appointment of Directors
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikon : The Year ended March 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

May 28, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results of the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (IFRS)

Corporate Name: NIKON CORPORATION

Securities code number: 7731Stock exchange listings: Tokyo

Representative: Toshikazu Umatate, Representative Director, President

Contact: Tetsuya Okumura, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division

TEL: +81-3-6433-3626

URL: https://www.nikon.com

Date for the annual shareholders' meeting: June 26, 2020

Date for the filing of the Annual Securities Report: June 26, 2020

Date of year-end dividend payout: June 29, 2020

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes

Information meeting for financial results to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Results of the Year ended March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage represents year-on-year changes)

Profit before

Profit for the

Profit

Total

Revenue

Operating Profit

Attributable

Comprehensive

Income Taxes

Year

to Owners

Income for the

Millions

Millions

of the Parent

Year

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Year ended

of yen

%

of yen

%

of yen

%

of yen

%

of yen

%

of yen

%

591,012

(16.6)

6,751

(91.8)

11,864

(86.5)

7,842

(88.2)

7,693

(88.4)

(11,969)

March 31, 2020

Year ended

708,660

(1.2)

82,653

47.0

87,915

56.3

66,597

91.2

66,513

91.3

63,520

49.9

March 31, 2019

Basic Earnings Diluted Earnings

Ratio of Profit to

Ratio of Profit before

Ratio of

Equity Attributable to

Income Taxes to

Operating Profit to

per Share

per Share

Owners of the Parent

Total Assets

Revenue

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

19.93

19.85

1.3

1.1

1.1

Year ended March 31, 2019

167.86

167.30

11.2

7.9

11.7

(Notes) Share of the profit of investments accounted for using the equity method :

Year ended March 31, 2020

1,816 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

1,762 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity Attributable

Ratio of Equity

Equity per Share

Attributable to

Attributable to

Total Assets

Total Equity

to Owners of the

Owners of the Parent

Owners of the

Parent

to Total Assets

Parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2020

1,005,881

541,760

540,652

53.7

1,472.69

As of March 31, 2019

1,134,985

616,726

615,920

54.3

1,554.34

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at the end of the year

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

16,419

(21,281)

(72,739)

324,034

Year ended March 31, 2019

68,901

(25,304)

(21,583)

411,055

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share

Ratio of

Total Cash

Dividend

Dividend to

First

Second

Third

Equity

Dividend

Payout Ratio

Attributable to

quarter

quarter

quarter

Year-end Annual

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

Owners of the

ended

ended

ended

Parent

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2019

30.00

30.00

60.00

23,809

35.7

4.0

Year ended March 31, 2020

30.00

10.00

40.00

15,382

200.7

2.6

Year ending March 31, 2021

(Planned)

(Note) The dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are yet to be determined.

-1-

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has yet to be determined, as it is difficult to make reasonable calculations at this time due to the spread of COVID-19. The Group will make disclosures as soon as it is possible to calculate the consolidated financial forecast.

4. Others

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Fiscal Year: None

(Note) This refers to the presence or absence of specified subsidiaries, which accompany changes in scope of consolidation in the period under review.

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(Note) For details, please refer to page 20, "4. Consolidated Financial Statements (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies."

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

1. Number of shares issued as of the term end (including treasury stock):

Year ended March 31, 2020

378,336,521

shares

Year ended March 31, 2019

400,878,921

shares

2. Number of treasury stock as of the term end:

Year ended March 31, 2020

11,216,862

shares

Year ended March 31, 2019

4,620,047

shares

3. Average number of shares during the term:

Year ended March 31, 2020

386,016,388

shares

Year ended March 31, 2019

396,235,346

shares

(Note) The Company's shares held by the Executive Compensation BIP trust are included in the number of treasury stock.

-2-

(Reference)

1. Non-Consolidated Results of the Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(1) Financial Results

(Percentage represents year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

406,194

(20.3)

(9,697)

27,332

(41.0)

(9,662)

Year ended March 31, 2019

509,530

5.7

29,443

14.1

46,335

4.0

51,616

51.5

Net Income per

Net Income per

Share of

Share of Common

Common Stock

Stock after Dilution

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

(25.03)

Year ended March 31, 2019

130.27

129.83

(2) Financial Position

Net Assets per

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Share of

Common Stock

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

679,431

276,848

40.5

748.84

Year ended March 31, 2019

795,991

356,323

44.5

894.61

(Reference) Equity:

Year ended March 31, 2020

274,915

million yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

354,498

million yen

This report is out of scope of audit by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items

Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information and assumptions at the time of this report's release such as most recent market forecasts and exchange rates. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast due to a variety of risk factors, including, but not limited to the above assumptions. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to page 8.

-3-

Contents

1. Overview of the Consolidated Operating Results and Others ……………………………………………………………5

    1. Overview of the Consolidated Operating Results……………………………………………………………………5
    2. Overview of Financial Position……………………………………………………………………………………… 7
    3. Overview of Cash Flows……………………………………………………………………………………………… 7
    4. Future Outlook…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8
    5. Shareholder Returns Policy and Dividends…………………………………………………………………………8
    6. Business and Other Risks………………………………………………………………………………………… 8
  2. Status of Nikon Group……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 11
  3. Basic Policy on the Adoption of Accounting Standards…………………………………………………………………12
  4. Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………………………………………………………………… 13
    1. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position…………………………………………………………………………13

(2) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………15

  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity…………………………………………………………………………17
  2. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………………19
  3. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………………………20(Note regarding Going Concern Assumption) ………………………………………………………………………20(Basis for Preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements) ……………………………………………………20
    (Changes in Accounting Policies) …………………………………………………………………………………20 (Additional Information)………………………………………………………………………………………………21
    (Segment Information)……………………………………………………………………………………………… 22
    (Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss) ………………………………………………………………………………26
    (Earnings Per Share)………………………………………………………………………………………………… 29 (Contingent Liabilities)………………………………………………………………………………………………… 30
    (Significant Subsequent Event)……………………………………………………………………………………… 30

-4-

1. Overview of the Consolidated Operating Results and Others

(1) Overview of the Consolidated Operating Results

Despite the global economy in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 being steady overall, the future of the global economy has suddenly become uncertain due to the spread of COVID-19 that broke out from 2020.

Looking at conditions by business segment, in the Imaging Products Business, the digital camera interchangeable lens type market and the compact digital camera market continued to shrink. In the Precision Equipment Business, capital investments for mid-to-small size panels have settled, and while some capital investments for large size panels have been postponed in the FPD-related field, capital investments for the semiconductor-related field were on a recovery trend. In the Healthcare Business, performance was solid in both the bioscience field and the ophthalmic diagnosis field.

In such circumstances, market conditions deteriorated rapidly in the fourth quarter due to the spread of COVID-19.

Under the medium-term management plan announced in May 2019, the Group has carried out various measures with the aim of establishing a foundation for sustainable growth in enterprise value.

First, as part of generating new core pillars of profit, the Group focused on launching the Material Processing Business by measures such as introducing optical processing machine series to the market, and forming a comprehensive business alliance with DMG MORI CO., LTD. In addition, in order to improve the profitability of existing businesses, the Group took measures such as conducting fundamental reforms to the business structure of the Imaging Products Business, as well as reducing costs through optimization of the supply chain of core businesses and streamlining of management and back-office departments. Furthermore, as part of the governance reform, the Group took initiatives such as the establishment of a Nominating Committee and the diversification of its external directors.

Under these circumstances, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, decreases were seen in revenue by 117,648 million yen (16.6%) year on year to 591,012 million yen, operating profit by 75,902 million yen (91.8%) year on year to 6,751million yen, profit before income taxes by 76,051 million yen (86.5%) year on year to 11,864 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 58,820 million yen (88.4%) year on year to 7,693 million yen.

Performance by segment is as follows.

[ Imaging Products Business ]

For the digital camera-interchangeable lens type, the Group made efforts to expand sales of mid- to high-end products for the professional and hobbyist segments by launching Z 50, a compact, lightweight and high-performance mirrorless camera, and D780, a high performance and multifunctional digital SLR camera, as well as by expanding the product line-up of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras.

For the compact digital cameras, the Group focused on sales of high value-added products, with the launch of COOLPIX P950, which is equipped with an 83x optical zoom lens.

However, unit sales decreased due to the shrinking market, in addition to the decline in demand and the postponement of new product launches caused by the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, revenue for the Imaging Products Business decreased by 23.7% year on year to 225,894 million yen, and restructuring costs and impairment losses on non-current assets were recorded, resulting in theoperating loss of 17,153 million yen (operating profit of 22,069 million yen was recorded in the previous fiscal year).

[ Precision Equipment Business ]

In the FPD lithography system field, unit sales fell overall despite steady sales of equipment that supports the Gen 10.5 plate size. Furthermore, sales of some equipment were postponed to the next fiscal year due to the spread of

-5-

COVID-19, resulting in a significant decline in revenue and profits.

In the semiconductor lithography system field, the increase in unit sales of ArF immersion scanners and ArF scanners led to a rise in revenue and profits.

As a result, revenue for the Precision Equipment Business decreased by 12.7% year on year to 239,728 million yen, and operating profit decreased by 42.8% year on year to 46,774 million yen.

[ Healthcare Business ]

The bioscience field and the ophthalmic diagnosis field had been performing steadily toward an increase in sales of biological microscopes and ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, respectively. However, growth slowed sharply in both fields due to the spread of COVID-19, resulting in reduced revenue.

As a result, revenue for the Healthcare Business decreased by 5.2% year on year to 62,024 million yen. Despite making efforts to minimize losses such as through cost reduction, operating loss grew to 2,455 million yen (as compared to an operating loss of 1,937 million yen in the previous fiscal year).

[ Industrial Metrology and Others ]

In the Industrial Metrology Business, revenue decreased due to sluggish market conditions mainly in China and the rest of Asia, as well as a cutback in investment caused by the spread of COVID-19. Although profitability increased as a result of efforts such as reducing costs, factors such as impairment of goodwill led to a decrease in profits.

In the Customized Products Business, revenue for solid-state lasers and optical components increased.

In the Glass Business, revenue decreased due to deteriorating market conditions caused by the spread of COVID- 19, in spite of efforts to expand sales of photomask substrates for FPD.

As a result, revenue for the Industrial Metrology and Others decreased by 12.6% year on year to 63,366 million yen, and operating profit decreased by 54.1% year on year to 3,185 million yen.

-6-

(2) Overview of Financial Position

The balance of total assets as of March 31, 2020 decreased 129,104 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,005,881 million yen. This was mainly due to the decrease of cash and cash equivalents by 87,021 million yen and trade and other receivables by 28,068 million yen.

The balance of total liabilities as of March 31, 2020 decreased 54,138 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 464,121 million yen. This was primarily because trade and other payables decreased by 27,638 million yen and advances received decreased by 16,968 million yen.

The balance of total equity as of March 31, 2020 decreased 74,966 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 541,760 million yen. This was mainly because while 40,002 million yen of own shares were repurchased, other components of equity fell by 19,510 million yen due to factors such as decreases in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and in fair value of investment securities, and retained earnings also decreased by 16,108 million yen, primarily as a result of dividends paid.

In addition, treasury stock of 35,279 million yen was cancelled in the year ended March 31, 2020.

(3) Overview of Cash Flows

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, for the cash flows from operating activities, net cash of 16,419 million yen was provided in operating activities, as profit before income taxes of 11,864 million yen and depreciation and amortization of 34,105 million yen were posted, and settlement from legal proceedings over patents was received. However on the contrary, decreases were seen in trade and other payables and advances received, and also income taxes were paid. (Net cash of 68,901 million yen was provided in the previous fiscal year).

For the cash flows from investing activities, the net cash used in investing activities was 21,281 million yen, primarily owing to the purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, in addition to the purchases of investment securities, in spite of the proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment of 4,505 million yen and proceeds from sales of investment securities of 5,870 million yen.(Net cash of 25,304 million yen was used in the previous fiscal year).

For the cash flows from financing activities, net cash used in financing activities was 72,739 million yen, mainly due to the payment of dividends and the repurchasing of own shares. (Net cash of 21,583 million yen was used in the previous fiscal year).

In addition, the effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents decreased 9,421 million yen.

As a result of the above, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 fell by 87,021 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 324,034 million yen.

-7-

(4) Future Outlook

The consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has yet to be determined, as it is difficult to make reasonable calculations at this time due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Group will make disclosures as soon as it is possible to calculate the consolidated financial forecast.

(5) Shareholder Returns Policy and Dividends

The Company's fundamental policy on shareholder returns is to distribute a steady dividend that reflects the perspective of shareholders, and simultaneously realizing appropriate capital allocation flexibly from a mid to long-term perspective, while expanding investment (in capital and in development) in business and technology development to ensure future growth and enhance competitiveness. Based on this policy, during the cumulative period of the current medium-term management plan for the year ended March 31, 2020 to the year ending March 31, 2022, the Company will return to shareholders targeting a total return ratio of 40% or more.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the year-end dividend is 10 yen per share, and the full year dividend will be 40 yen per share, including the interim dividend of 30 yen.

The full year dividend for the year ending March 31, 2021, is yet to be determined.

(6) Business and Other Risks

Following are principal matters that are considered likely to have a significant impact on decisions made by investors regarding risks involved in executing strategy, business, and other concerns of the Group.

The Group organizes and manages risks through a Risk Management Committee, which identifies and prioritizes potential risks to management of the Group in general, then deliberates and decides on risk response policies.

In response to the spread of COVID-19 that broke out towards the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Group established an Emergency Response Headquarters on February 25, 2020 based on the Pandemic Initial Response Manual and BCM Standards, which are part of the Group's risk management system. The initial response team of the Emergency Response Headquarters was established with the purpose of carrying out initial response to the outbreak. The team's main mission is to ensure the safety of employees and promote associated personnel and IT measures, collect information regarding the current impact on business (sales, supply chain, and others), organize the issues, and implement initial response actions. The Group has also set up a Management Policy Team whose mission is to examine a business recovery plan. While the spread of COVID-19 is severely affecting social activities on a global scale, the Management Policy Team is thoroughly organizing risks and opportunities in order for the Group to implement management measures from a medium- to long-term perspective, primarily focusing on the early recovery of business.

Matters concerning the future as stated herein are based on the Group's estimations as of March 31, 2020.

1) Rapid changes in the business environment

The market for digital cameras, the leading products of the Imaging Products Business, continues to shrink overall. In response to the shrinkage of the market that was larger than expected and the intensified competition which were both seen from the middle of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Group has implemented business structure reforms, such as optimizing production and sales bases and thoroughly reducing cost, as well as various reforms to SCM, logistics, and others, to convert to a structure that can generate a certain level of profit. However, as the global spread of COVID-19 has resulted in tighter regulations in various countries, it is expected that consumer behavior will be restrained or diminished due to stay-at-home orders, suspension of business at retail stores, cancellation of events, and other measures. As a consequence, there is a possibility of the market shrinking more than expected, especially in the targeted professional and hobbyist segments, and may lead to an even more severe situation. It is difficult to make concrete predictions regarding the possibility and timing that such risks will materialize, as it greatly depends on consumer trends and social conditions.

The demand for FPD lithography systems handled by the Precision Equipment Business is expected to be stable in the display market. However, if there is over-supply as a reaction to large-scale capital investment or current curbing of consumption, demand for lithography systems may also experience a decline. In response to this, the Group is working to secure a certain level of profit in the business under such a business environment through new lithography systems and service business, in addition to reducing total costs.

-8-

Although the semiconductor market, the target market for semiconductor lithography systems, is expected to grow significantly over the medium- to long-term, demand for immersion lithography systems may drop sharply depending on the degree of the shift in the cutting-edge process development to EUVL. In response to this, the Group will work to seek new customers other than existing users and expand its service business, in accordance with the business strategy that prioritizes profitability.

Looking at the Precision Equipment Business as a whole, tighter regulations enforced by various countries in response to the global spread of COVID-19 are expected to result in the loss of trust from customers due to delay or suspension of shipments, an investment freeze due to decline in demand, as well as a sharp decline in sales. In response, the Group will further strengthen communication with customers, as well as promoting local support for installation and service personnel.

Overall, while some risks related to the spread of COVID-19 are materializing, the scale and timing of those risks are both greatly affected by social conditions. For this reason, the Emergency Response Headquarters has simulated the scale and timing of the risks on multiple recovery timelines, with each business examining and implementing countermeasures.

2) Launch of new business areas

The Group has positioned the Material Processing Business as new core pillars of profit, with the aim of establishing a foundation for growing enterprise value sustainably during the period of the medium-term management plan, and continues to actively make investments, however the business may not grow to the expected scale by the end of the medium-term management plan, which is the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

In order to minimize the possibility of this risk materializing, the Group has given its top priority to the launch of the Material Processing Business, and is shifting its internal resources. With regard to strategic investment, various measures to expand the business are being taken, such as establishing relationships in multiple forms such as business alliances with other companies and strategic investments, without limiting to acquisitions and mergers.

3) Ability to develop new products and investment in development to maintain and enhance competitiveness Being subject to intense competition, the Group's core businesses are constantly required to develop new

products by continuing to engage in highly advanced research and development. Therefore, it is necessary to continue to invest in product development, regardless of the fluctuation in the Group's profit. Enterprise value may decline and profit may decrease if in the event of investments do not produce adequate results and new products or next-generation technology cannot be developed or introduced to the market in a timely manner, the technology developed by the Group is not accepted by the market, or if the Company's technology becomes unnecessary due to drastic changes such as game changing developments. In order to minimize the possibility of such risks materializing, based on future social and market trends, the Group's Technology Strategy Committee is exploring new areas that Nikon should focus on, formulating a technology strategy that will lead to improved competitiveness of the existing businesses, in addition to a research and development plan to realize this strategy, and also working to visualize and optimize the technology of the Group.

4) Procurement

In each business, the Group ensures stable procurement of supply such as raw materials, key components, and finished products, while maintaining close relationships with suppliers. The Group's profit and financial position may be adversely affected in the event of social turmoil due to natural disasters such as earthquakes, riots, terrorism, wars, or pandemics, quality problems, policy changes made by suppliers, procurement of supply being significantly affected by bankruptcy or business failure on the part of a specific supplier, or a steep increase in purchase price. Specifically, some delays in procurement of supply are already materializing due to the consequences of the global spread of COVID-19, such as tighter regulations on suppliers and regions, suspension of operations, and bankruptcy. It is difficult to make concrete predictions regarding the scale and timing of these risks, as it depends greatly on the social conditions in the future.

In response to this, the Group conducts multiple purchases as much as possible and assesses alternative supplier candidates. The Group also collects information regarding the procurement status of all business divisions in the event of a natural disaster or other such disruption, and promptly reports the status to management. In addition, the Group implements measures from multiple perspectives, such as considering the availability of alternative supply and alternative measures such as design changes.

5) Outflow of human resources and information

The Group is supported by its employees, who possess advanced technical expertise and other abilities, and securing such human resources is becoming increasingly more crucial in order to overcome intense competition in the market. There is a possibility that such key personnel will resign, resulting in an outflow of their expertise and know-how. In order to minimize the effect of such outflow of expertise and know- how, the Group has established a specific study curriculum and is promoting to standardize, share and hand on proprietary technologies and skills within the company.

The Group also retains crucial information such as technical information, corporate information

-9-

concerning business partners, and personal information of its customers and other persons concerned. In order to prevent the risk of information leakage from materializing, the Group is taking measures such as enhancing its internal regulations regarding the handling of information and educating its employees, while thoroughly controlling external access to such information and improving the level of storage security.

-10-

2. Status of Nikon Group

The Nikon Group is comprised of NIKON CORPORATION (the "Company"), its 82 consolidated subsidiaries, and 16 investments accounted for using the equity method, running the Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and businesses such as Industrial Metrology.

The structure of the Group is shown as below:

-11-

3. Basic Policy on the Adoption of Accounting Standards

The Group has voluntarily adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the consolidated financial statements in the Annual Securities Report from the year ended March 31, 2017 to improve international comparability of financial information disclosed to the capital market and to strengthen the management foundation by unification of accounting standards within its group companies.

-12-

4. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Changes

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

411,055

324,034

(87,021)

Trade and other receivables

115,847

87,779

(28,068)

Inventories

253,336

246,530

(6,806)

Other current financial assets

3,145

2,901

(244)

Other current assets

15,306

15,960

654

Total current assets

798,689

677,203

(121,485)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

116,119

106,369

(9,750)

Right-of-use assets

15,265

15,265

Goodwill and intangible assets

59,176

46,895

(12,282)

Net defined benefit assets

5,097

4,624

(473)

Investments accounted for using the equity method

9,748

10,002

253

Other non-current financial assets

91,263

84,068

(7,195)

Deferred tax assets

51,383

58,890

7,506

Other non-current assets

3,508

2,564

(944)

Total non-current assets

336,296

328,677

(7,619)

Total assets

1,134,985

1,005,881

(129,104)

-13-

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Changes

LIABILITIES/ EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

96,493

68,856

(27,638)

Bonds and borrowings

14,400

20,950

6,550

Income tax payables

8,222

1,845

(6,376)

Advances received

192,862

175,894

(16,968)

Provisions

5,619

5,161

(458)

Other current financial liabilities

27,006

27,210

204

Other current liabilities

38,961

30,238

(8,724)

Total current liabilities

383,564

330,154

(53,410)

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

112,010

102,778

(9,231)

Net defined benefit liabilities

9,031

11,047

2,016

Provisions

4,944

4,989

45

Deferred tax liabilities

4,063

3,589

(474)

Other non-current financial liabilities

2,140

9,232

7,092

Other non-current liabilities

2,507

2,332

(176)

Total non-current liabilities

134,695

133,966

(729)

Total liabilities

518,259

464,121

(54,138)

EQUITY

Capital stock

65,476

65,476

Capital surplus

81,424

46,369

(35,055)

Treasury stock

(13,044)

(17,639)

(4,594)

Other components of equity

(19,992)

(39,502)

(19,510)

Retained earnings

502,056

485,948

(16,108)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

615,920

540,652

(75,268)

Non-controlling interests

806

1,108

302

Total equity

616,726

541,760

(74,966)

Total liabilities and equity

1,134,985

1,005,881

(129,104)

-14-

  1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Changes

(from April 1, 2018

(from April 1, 2019

to March 31, 2019)

to March 31, 2020)

Ratio to

Ratio to

(Millions of yen)

revenue

(Millions of yen)

revenue

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(%)

Revenue

708,660

591,012

100.0

(117,648)

100.0

Cost of sales

(405,250)

(57.2)

(368,978)

(62.4)

36,272

Gross profit

303,410

42.8

222,034

37.6

(81,376)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(238,561)

(205,698)

32,863

Other income

21,912

6,447

(15,465)

Other expenses

(4,107)

(16,032)

(11,924)

Operating Profit

82,653

11.7

6,751

1.1

(75,902)

Finance income

7,333

5,204

(2,129)

Finance costs

(3,833)

(1,908)

1,925

Share of the profit of investments

1,762

1,816

54

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

87,915

12.4

11,864

2.0

(76,051)

Income tax expenses

(21,318)

(4,022)

17,297

Profit for the year

66,597

9.4

7,842

1.3

(58,754)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

66,513

9.4

7,693

1.3

(58,820)

Non-controlling interests

84

149

66

Profit for the year

66,597

9.4

7,842

1.3

(58,754)

Earnings per share:

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

167.86

19.93

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

167.30

19.85

-15-

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Changes

(from April 1, 2018

(from April 1, 2019

to March 31, 2019)

to March 31, 2020)

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Gain (loss) on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

Total of items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Effective portion of the change in fair value on cash flow hedges

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income, net of taxes

Total comprehensive income for the year

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year

66,597

7,842

(58,754)

(4,591)

(5,699)

(1,108)

(999)

(1,998)

(1,000)

24

2

(22)

(5,566)

(7,695)

(2,129)

2,669

(14,688)

(12,019)

(147)

32

179

(32)

(129)

(97)

2,490

(12,116)

(14,605)

(3,076)

(19,811)

(16,735)

63,520

(11,969)

(75,489)

63,447

(12,043)

(75,490)

73

74

1

63,520

(11,969)

(75,489)

-16-

(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Gain (loss)

Share of other

Treasury

on financial

Remeasurement

comprehensive

Capital stock

Capital surplus

assets measured

income of

stock

at fair value

of defined

investments

through other

benefit pension

accounted for

comprehensive

plans

using the

income

equity method

As of April 1, 2018

65,476

81,333

(13,152)

12,726

(799)

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income

(4,594)

(999)

(9)

Total comprehensive income

(4,594)

(999)

(9)

for the year

Dividends

Acquisition and disposal of treasury stock

Share-based payments

Changes in the ownership interest in subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings

(0)

(3)

91

111

413

999

(27)

Total transactions with owners As of March 31, 2019

As of April 1, 2019 Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the year

Dividends

Acquisition and disposal of treasury stock

Cancellation of treasury stock

Share-based payments

Changes in the ownership interest in subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings

91

108

413

999

(27)

65,476

81,424

(13,044)

8,544

(835)

65,476

81,424

(13,044)

8,544

(835)

(5,666)

(1,998)

(127)

(5,666)

(1,998)

(127)

(42)

(40,002)

(35,279)

35,279

266

128

(1,770)

1,998

(3)

Total transactions with owners

(35,055)

(4,594)

(1,770)

1,998

(3)

As of March 31, 2020

65,476

46,369

(17,639)

1,108

(964)

-17-

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Non-

Exchange

Effective

Retained

controlling Total equity

differences on portion of the

Total

interests

translation of

change in fair

Total

earnings

foreign

value on cash

operations

flow hedges

As of April 1, 2018 Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the year

Dividends

Acquisition and disposal of treasury stock

Share-based payments

Changes in the ownership interest in subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners As of March 31, 2019

As of April 1, 2019 Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the year

Dividends

Acquisition and disposal of treasury stock

Cancellation of treasury stock

Share-based payments

Changes in the ownership interest in subsidiaries Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners As of March 31, 2020

(30,406)

169

(18,310)

457,561

572,908

633

573,541

66,513

66,513

84

66,597

2,683

(147)

(3,066)

(3,066)

(10)

(3,076)

2,683

(147)

(3,066)

66,513

63,447

73

63,520

(20,634)

(20,634)

(40)

(20,674)

(3)

(3)

202

202

139

139

1,384

(1,384)

1,384

(22,018)

(20,435)

99

(20,336)

(27,723)

21

(19,992)

502,056

615,920

806

616,726

(27,723)

21

(19,992)

502,056

615,920

806

616,726

7,693

7,693

149

7,842

(11,976)

32

(19,736)

(19,736)

(75)

(19,811)

(11,976)

32

(19,736)

7,693

(12,043)

74

(11,969)

(23,576)

(23,576)

(42)

(23,618)

(40,043)

(40,043)

394

394

270

270

225

(225)

225

(23,801)

(63,225)

228

(62,997)

(39,699)

53

(39,502)

485,948

540,652

1,108

541,760

-18-

(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31 2019

March 31 2020

(from April 1, 2018

(from April 1, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

to March 31, 2019)

to March 31, 2020)

Profit before income taxes

87,915

11,864

Depreciation and amortization

27,805

34,105

Impairment losses

1,023

11,275

Interest and dividend income

(5,086)

(3,911)

Share of the (profit) loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

(1,762)

(1,816)

Losses (gains) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(109)

(4,123)

Interest expenses

1,515

1,721

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

(12,077)

25,788

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(18,185)

1,034

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

(18,739)

(24,533)

Increase (decrease) in advances received

15,149

(15,561)

Increase (decrease) in provisions

(1,173)

(224)

Others, net

7,375

(7,949)

Subtotal

83,651

27,668

Interest and dividend income received

6,321

5,498

Interest expenses paid

(1,409)

(1,693)

Income taxes (paid) refund

(19,662)

(15,054)

Net cash provided by operating activities

68,901

16,419

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(20,827)

(19,463)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

2,807

4,505

Purchase of intangible assets

(7,566)

(5,968)

Payments for acquisition of shares of subsidiaries resulting in changes in the

(2,380)

consolidation scope

Purchase of investment securities

(6,281)

(7,802)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

651

5,870

Transfer to term deposits

(1,327)

(370)

Proceeds from withdrawal of term deposits

8,403

481

Others, net

1,216

1,467

Net cash used in investing activities

(25,304)

(21,281)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(50)

(2,250)

Repayments of lease obligations

(798)

(7,194)

Cash dividends paid

(20,621)

(23,552)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(40)

(42)

Purchase of treasury shares

(3)

(40,002)

Others, net

(71)

301

Net cash used in financing activities

(21,583)

(72,739)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

603

(9,421)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22,617

(87,021)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

388,438

411,055

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

411,055

324,034

-19-

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Note regarding Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable

(Basis for Preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements)

(a) Scope of Consolidation

Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 82 companies Principal subsidiaries:

Tochigi Nikon Corporation, Tochigi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd., Sendai Nikon Corporation, Miyagi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd., Nikon Imaging Japan Inc., Nikon Instech Co., Ltd., Nikon (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Nikon Imaging (China) Sales Co., Ltd., Nikon Inc., Nikon Precision Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Nikon Europe B.V., Optos Plc and others

The increase and decrease of the number of consolidated subsidiaries is as follows.

Increase: 2 companies (Incorporation-type company split, other)

Decrease: 1 company (Liquidation)

  1. Scope of Equity Method
    Number of investments accounted for using the equity method: 16 companies
    Principal company names: Nikon-Essilor Co., Ltd., Nikon-Trimble Co., Ltd. and others
  2. Accounting Policies

The disclosure of the accounting policies has been omitted as there are no significant changes from the previous Annual Securities Report (submitted on June 27, 2019) aside from IFRS 16 "Leases."

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

The Group adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter, "IFRS 16") from the year ended March 31, 2020.

Summaries of new standards and amendments

IFRS 16

Leases

Accounting and relevant disclosure requirements

for leases

In transitioning to IFRS 16, the Group chose the practical expedient detailed in IFRS 16 paragraph C3 and grandfathered its assessments of whether contracts are lease contracts or contracts that contain leases based on IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease." For contracts with lease commencement dates after the date of application, assessments have been based on IFRS 16.

For leases that were previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17 and in which the Group was the lessee, the carrying amounts of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the date of initial application of IFRS 16 were the carrying amounts of lease assets and lease liabilities based on IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019.

For leases that were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17 and in which the Group was the lessee, the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized at the date of initial application in accordance with IFRS 16 paragraph C8. Lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. The weighted average of the lessee's incremental borrowing rate was 0.9%. Right-of-use assets were initially measured at the initial measurement amount of the lease liability and were adjusted for factors such as prepaid lease payments. In addition, the Group applied the following practical expedients in the application of IFRS 16.

As an alternative to performing an impairment review, the Group relied on its assessment of whether leases are onerous in accordance with IAS 37 "Provision, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" immediately before the date of initial application.

Leases with lease terms that will end within 12 months of the date of initial application were accounted for in the same way as short-term leases.

Initial direct costs were excluded from the measurement of right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.

-20-

Upon the adoption of IFRS 16, the Group retrospectively recognized the cumulative effect of initial application as a transitional measure in accordance with IFRS 16 paragraph C5 (b), which was recognized at the date of initial application (April 1, 2019). The following table is a reconciliation of non-cancellable operating lease contracts under IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and lease liabilities recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application.

(Millions of yen)

Non-cancellable operating lease contracts

  1. Finance lease liabilities as of March 31, 2019
  2. Cancellable operating lease contracts
  3. Leases accounted asshort-term leases or leases of low-value assets

Lease liabilities recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application

4,523

2,582

14,169

(1,717)

19,557

(Note) Lease liabilities are included in other current financial liabilities and other non-current financial liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position.

(Additional Information)

1. Accounting Estimates that take into consideration the impact of the spread of COVID-19

The Group's consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2020 were affected by the consequences of the spread of COVID-19, such as the decline in demand and delays in parts supply in the Imaging Products Business, in addition to the delay in installations of FPD lithography system in the Precision Equipment Business. The impact of the business environment due to the spread of COVID-19 is also expected to affect the Group's consolidated financial results for the succeeding fiscal years.

Under these circumstances, future plans and assumptions that are used for accounting estimates for the year ended March 31, 2020 take into consideration factors such as the economy, market, and consumption trends, in addition to the changes in demand and supply in the industries each business of the Group belongs to. Although it is uncertain when the spread of COVID-19 will come to an end, the accounting estimates are based on the assumption that economic activity will recover from the latter half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

The group has estimated future cash flow and future profit based on the above future plans and assumptions, and has determined the impairment of non-financial assets and the collectability of deferred tax assets. As a result, for the year ended March 31, 2020, impairment losses related to property, plant and equipment, right-of- use assets, intangible assets, goodwill and other non-current assets are recognized. For more information about the recognized segments and impacts of the loss, please refer to "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, (c) Impairment Losses."

-21-

(Segment Information)

(1) Outline of Reportable Business Segments

The business segments that the Group reports are the business units for which the Company is able to obtain respective financial information separately for the Board of Directors to conduct periodic investigations to determine distribution of management resources and evaluate the Group's business results.

In consideration of the similarity of economic characteristics, the Group integrated its business divisions into three reportable segments consisting of the Imaging Products Business, the Precision Equipment Business, and the Healthcare Business.

The Imaging Products Business provides products and services of imaging products and its peripheral domain, such as digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras and interchangeable camera lenses. The Precision Equipment Business provides products and services with regard to the FPD lithography system and semiconductor lithography system. The Healthcare Business provides products and services for bioscience and ophthalmic diagnosis fields, such as biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, and ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices.

-22-

(2) Information on Reportable Business Segments

Profit or loss of reportable segments is based on operating profit. The intersegment revenues are based on current market prices.

Information on revenue and profit (loss) by reportable segments is as follows.

For the year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Imaging

Precision

Industrial

Reconciliation

Healthcare Metrology and

Total

Consolidated

Products

Equipment

(Note2)

Others (Note1)

Revenue

External customers

Intersegment

Total

Segment profit (loss) (Note3)

Finance income

Finance costs

Shares of the profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

296,169

274,540

65,434

72,518

708,660

708,660

1,215

398

204

61,268

63,085

(63,085)

297,383

274,938

65,638

133,786

771,745

(63,085)

708,660

22,069

81,730

(1,937)

6,937

108,799

(26,146)

82,653

7,333

(3,833)

1,762

Profit before income taxes

87,915

Segment assets

139,673

198,591

101,948

132,792

573,005

561,980

1,134,985

Other items:

Impairment losses (Note4)

365

657

1,023

1,023

Depreciation and

9,745

2,714

3,539

6,526

22,524

5,281

27,805

amortization

Increase in property, plant

6,426

4,171

3,244

9,391

23,232

4,378

27,610

and equipment, goodwill

and intangible assets

Notes: 1. The "Industrial Metrology and Others" category consists of operations not included in the reportable segments such as the Industrial Metrology Business, the Glass Business, and the Customized Products Business.

  1. Regarding segment profit (loss), reconciliation is made between segment profit (loss) and operating profit reported in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) includes elimination of intersegment transactions of 668 million yen, cumulative translation differences of minus 545 million yen reclassified to profit or loss due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary, and corporate profit (loss) of minus 26,269 million yen that cannot be attributed to any segments. The main components of corporate profit (loss) are fundamental research expenses, general and administrative expenses of headquarter functions, expenses incurred to establish new business, and other income or expenses that cannot be attributed to any segments. Regarding segment assets, reconciliation is made between segment assets and assets reported in the consolidated statement of financial position. In addition, reconciliation of segment assets includes corporate assets of 573,888 million yen that is not attributed to any segments, and elimination of intersegment transactions of minus 11,908 million yen. Principal components of corporate assets are surplus funds (cash and cash equivalents) held by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries;long-term investments (shares); deferred tax assets; and some non-current assets used in common.
  2. Out of the total restructuring costs of minus 1,841 million yen recognized in "Other expenses" reported in the consolidated statement of profit or loss, minus 605 million yen and minus 691 million yen are recognized in the segment profit (loss) for the Imaging Products Business and the Industrial Metrology and Others, respectively. Restructuring costs of minus 545 million yen for the cumulative translation differences due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary are recognized in reconciliation of segment profit (loss).
  3. The main components of the impairment losses are described in "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, (c) Impairment Losses."

-23-

For the year ended March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Revenue

External customers

Intersegment

Total

Segment profit (loss) (Note3)

Finance income

Finance costs

Shares of the profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

Segment assets

Other items:

Impairment losses (Note4)

Depreciation and amortization

Increase in property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, goodwill and intangible assets

Imaging

Precision

Industrial

Reconciliation

Healthcare

Metrology and

Total

Consolidated

Products

Equipment

(Note2)

Others (Note1)

225,894

239,728

62,024

63,366

591,012

591,012

902

378

269

58,773

60,322

(60,322)

226,796

240,106

62,293

122,139

651,334

(60,322)

591,012

(17,153)

46,774

(2,455)

3,185

30,351

(23,600)

6,751

5,204

(1,908)

1,816

11,864

105,285

200,767

102,941

109,089

518,082

487,798

1,005,881

7,458

3,816

11,275

11,275

11,556

4,323

4,401

7,391

27,671

6,434

34,105

13,629

7,875

4,523

7,197

33,224

14,007

47,231

Notes: 1. The "Industrial Metrology and Others" category consists of operations not included in the reportable segments such as the Industrial Metrology Business, the Glass Business, and the Customized Products Business.

  1. Regarding segment profit (loss), reconciliation is made between segment profit (loss) and operating profit reported in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) includes elimination of intersegment transactions of minus 2,134 million yen, cumulative translation differences of minus 1,753 million yen reclassified to profit or loss due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary, and corporate profit (loss) of minus 19,713 million yen. Out of the corporate profit (loss) of minus 19,713 million yen, gains from sales of land of 3,888 million yen are recognized in "Other income" reported in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. The main components of corporate profit (loss) are fundamental research expenses, general and administrative expenses of headquarter functions, expenses incurred to establish new business, and other income or expenses that cannot be attributed to any segments. Regarding segment assets, reconciliation is made between segment assets and assets reported in the consolidated statement of financial position. In addition, reconciliation of segment assets includes corporate assets of 499,356 million yen that is not attributed to any segments, and elimination of intersegment transactions of minus 11,557 million yen. Principal components of corporate assets are surplus funds (cash and cash equivalents) held by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries;long-term investments (shares); deferred tax assets; and some non-current assets used in common.
  2. Out of the total restructuring costs of minus 4,573 million yen recognized in "Other expenses" reported in the consolidated statement of profit or loss, minus 2,737 million yen and minus 83 million yen are recognized in the segment profit (loss) for the Imaging Products Business and the Industrial Metrology and Others, respectively. Restructuring costs of minus 1,753 million yen for the cumulative translation differences due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary are recognized in reconciliation of segment profit (loss).
  3. The main components of the impairment losses are described in "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, (c) Impairment Losses."

-24-

(3) Geographic Information

Revenue to external customers

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

(from April , 2018

(from April 1, 2019

to March 31, 2019)

to March 31, 2020)

Japan

92,270

87,819

United States

172,125

200,745

Europe

118,183

87,553

China

199,508

115,222

Others

126,575

99,672

Total

708,660

591,012

(Note) Revenue is based on the geographic locations of customers which are categorized either by country or region. Except for Japan, the United States and China, the countries or regions are primarily categorized as follows:

  1. Europe: the United Kingdom, France and Germany
  2. Others: Canada, Asia other than Japan and China, Middle East, Oceania andLatin-America

Non-current assets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Japan

102,841

97,775

North America

4,786

5,606

Europe

48,290

44,637

China

1,169

1,516

Thailand

19,818

18,253

Others

1,900

3,307

Total

178,804

171,094

(Note) Non-current assets are based on the geographic locations of assets which are categorized either by country or region. Except for Japan, China and Thailand, the countries or regions are primarily categorized as follows:

    1. North America: the United States and Canada
    2. Europe: the United Kingdom, France and Germany
    3. Others: Asia other than Japan, China and Thailand, Middle East, Oceania andLatin-America Financial instruments, deferred tax assets and net defined benefit assets are not included in the above.
  2. Information about Major Customers

There is a customer group who contributed 10% or more to the consolidated revenue for the year ended March 31, 2020. The revenue recognized from this customer group for the year ended March 31, 2019 was 80,602 million yen (Precision Equipment Business and Industrial Metrology and Others), and 107,347 million yen (Precision Equipment Business and Industrial Metrology and Others) for the year ended March 31, 2020.

-25-

(Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss)

(a) Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses mainly consist of the following items.

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

(From April 1 2018

(From April 1 2019

to March 31, 2019)

to March 31, 2020)

Depreciation and amortization

11,638

14,190

Research and development expenses

62,424

61,052

Employee benefit expenses

59,003

55,700

Advertising and sales promotion expenses

30,049

19,868

Others

75,447

54,888

Total

238,561

205,698

  1. Gains from Sales of Land
    [For the year ended March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)]

Gains from sales of land of 3,929 million yen, mainly from the sales of idle land located in Takatsu-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan by the Company is recorded in "Other income."

(c) Impairment Losses

Impairment losses of non-financial assets

The Group determines the impairment of assets by cash-generating units based on the business segments, in which the assets are grouped by the minimum unit that generate largely independent cash inflows. In regard to idle assets, the future prospects or sales expectations are considered when determining impairment by cash-generating units, in which the assets are grouped by the individual asset or multiple assets. As a result of impairment determination, if the recoverable amount is lower than the carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to the recoverable amount and the reduction is recognized as impairment loss. The measurement of the recoverable amount of an asset or cash-generating unit is by the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. The impairment losses are recognized in "Other expenses."

[For the year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)]

For the year ended March 31, 2019, as a result of investigating the utilization status and future prospects for the non-current assets held by the Group, the Group recognized impairment losses for idle assets and non-current assets held for sale in which the recoverable amount is lower than the carrying amount mainly located in Japan, Thailand and Europe that did not have an expected specific use in the future.

Out of the total impairment losses of 1,023 million yen, the impairment loss of 31 million yen is recognized as restructuring costs in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. For more information about restructuring costs, please refer to "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, (d) Restructuring Costs."

[For the year ended March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)]

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the Group determined impairment of assets based on future cash flow forecasts that take into consideration the future trends of the medium- to long-term business environment and the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business operations. As a result of impairment determination, impairment losses of 11,275 million yen are recognized. Impairment losses by asset are as follows.

-26-

For the year ended

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

(From April 1 2018

(From April 1 2019

to March 31, 2019)

to March 31, 2020)

Property, plant and equipment

746

2,579

Right-of-use assets

326

Intangible assets

276

5,159

Goodwill

3,076

Others

135

Total

1,023

11,275

For the Imaging Products business, impairment losses of 7,458 million yen are recognized. As a result of impairment determination based on future cash flow forecasts that take into consideration the rapid shrinkage of the digital camera market and the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business operations, the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is lower than the carrying amount in the Company and in a consolidated subsidiary located in Japan. Therefore, impairment losses of 6,621 million yen are recognized. In addition, as a result of investigating the future prospects of non-current assets, the Company and a manufacturing subsidiary located in Thailand have reduced the carrying amount of idle assets that did not have an expected specific use in the future to its recoverable amount and recognized impairment losses of 837 million yen.

For the Industrial Metrology and Others, impairment losses of 3,816 million yen are recognized. In the Industrial Metrology Business of the Industrial Metrology and Others, the Group determined impairment of assets based on future cash flow forecasts that take into consideration the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business operations, in spite of the initially forecasted profits not being expected due to the deterioration of market conditions and business environment. As the result of impairment determination, impairment losses of 3,635 million yen are recognized, as the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit including goodwill is lower than the carrying amount. The impairment losses of 3,076 million yen are allocated to goodwill, which are related to the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Nikon Metrology NV, and impairment losses of 559 million yen are allocated to non-current assets other than goodwill. In addition, impairment losses of 181 million yen are recognized in businesses other than the Industrial Metrology Business in the Industrial Metrology and Others. This is mainly because the Company has reduced the carrying amount of idle assets that did not have an expected specific use in the future to its recoverable amount as a result of investigating the future prospects of non-current assets.

Out of the total impairment losses of 11,275 million yen, the impairment loss of 862 million yen is recognized as restructuring costs in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Out of the impairment losses recognized as restructuring costs, 830 million yen and 32 million yen are recognized for the Imaging Products Business, and the Industrial Metrology and Others, respectively. For more information about restructuring costs, please refer to "Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, (d) Restructuring Costs." For more information about impairment losses included in segment profit (loss), please refer to "Segment information, (2) Information on Reportable Business Segments."

-27-

  1. Restructuring Costs
    [For the year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)]
    As the final year of the restructuring announced in November 2016, the Group has been carrying out measures to promote portfolio based management and to enhance management DNA such as reducing fixed costs, in order to create corporate value consistently.
    For the year ended March 31, 2019, the Group has decided to withdraw from products with low profitability in the Industrial Metrology Business and has completed the liquidation of NIKON DO BRASIL LTDA., a sales subsidiary in Brazil. As a result, the following costs related to restructuring are recorded in "Other expenses."

Details

Inventory write-downs

Cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary

Expenses of transferring manufacturing equipment

Others

Total

Amount

(Millions of yen) 583

545

507

206

1,841

[For the year ended March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)]

For the year ended March 31, 2020, restructuring costs of 4,573 million yen are recognized under "Other expenses" as the below table.

For the Imaging Products Business, restructuring costs of 2,737 million yen are recognized due to factors such as additional retirement benefits and impairment losses related to reforms to production and sales bases, in order to shift to a business structure that can secure a certain amount of profit even in a shrinking market.

For the Industrial Metrology and Others, restructuring costs of 83 million yen are recognized, due to factors such as reforms to the function of overseas bases.

In addition, as a result of completing the liquidation of the manufacturing subsidiary, Nikon Imaging (China) Co., Ltd. whose operations were discontinued in 2017, restructuring costs of 1,753 million yen are recognized related to the cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary.

Details

Cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary

Additional retirement benefits

Impairment losses

Others

Total

Amount

(Millions of yen)

1,753

1,140

862

818

4,573

-28-

(Earnings Per Share)

The basis for the calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent is as follows:

Basis for the calculation of basic earnings per share

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen)

Profit not attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (millions of yen)

Profit for the year used in the calculation of basic earnings per share (millions of yen)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (thousands of shares)

Basic earnings per share (yen)

Basis for the calculation of diluted earnings per share

Profit for the year used in the calculation of basic earnings per share (millions of yen)

Adjustments to profit for the year (millions of yen)

Profit for the year used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share (millions of yen)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (thousands of shares)

Increase in number of ordinary shares in respect of stock options (thousands of shares)

Weighted average number of dilutive ordinary shares outstanding during the period (thousands of shares)

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

Summary of dilutive potential ordinary shares that are antidilutive and excluded from the weighted average number of dilutive ordinary shares

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

(from April 1, 2018

(from April 1, 2019

to March 31, 2019)

to March 31, 2020)

66,513

7,693

66,513

7,693

396,235

386,016

167.86

19.93

66,513

7,693

66,513

7,693

396,235

386,016

1,325

1,506

397,561

387,522

167.30

19.85

(Note) In the computation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share, the number of the Company's shares held by the executive compensation BIP trust is included in the number of treasury stock that are deducted from the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. For the years ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, the number of shares was 576,900.

-29-

(Contingent Liabilities)

(Litigation)

The Company and its group companies are exposed throughout their business activities to the possibility of being involved in a contentious case, becoming a defendant in a lawsuit, and being the object of inquiries by government agencies, in Japan and overseas. The Company and its group companies examine the possibility of recognizing a provision for the obligation arising from a contentious case or a lawsuit, when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.

The Company's subsidiary in India (hereinafter referred as "Subsidiary in India") was inquired by the Indian Tax Authority regarding the import of the Company's digital cameras, and in October 2016, the imposition was confirmed in relation to the customs duty, interest, and penalty concerning those products. In January 2017, the Subsidiary in India appealed to the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal; however, the appeal was dismissed in December 2017. To object to this decision, in January 2018, the Subsidiary in India filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of India, which was admitted in March 2018 for the final hearing and decision. As it is currently unable to forecast the final decision, the provision is not recognized in accordance with the aforementioned accounting policy.

In regard to any other cases, no significant impact on the Company's consolidated performance and financial position is expected at this point in time.

(Significant Subsequent Event) Not applicable

-30-

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKON CORPORATION
03:23aNIKON : The Year ended March 2020 Financial Results
PU
03:23aNIKON : The Year ended March 2020 Financial and Business Data
PU
02:08aNIKON : New Appointment of Directors
PU
05/26NIKON : releases the Lasermeister 101A, an optical processing machine
AQ
05/25NIKON CORPORATION : annual earnings release
05/18NIKON : Four Nikon products receive the TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2020
AQ
05/18NIKON : Fast Standard Prime Manual-focus Lens, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct R..
AQ
04/24NIKON : (Revision) Partial Revision to “Notice Concerning the Amount to be..
PU
04/20NIKON : Notice Concerning the Amount to be Paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Ri..
AQ
04/17NIKON : Notice Concerning the Amount to be Paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Ri..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 598 B
EBIT 2020 13 461 M
Net income 2020 9 528 M
Finance 2020 245 B
Yield 2020 5,79%
P/E ratio 2020 41,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 379 B
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 039,08 JPY
Last Close Price 1 033,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takaharu Honda Director
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & GM-Personnel
Satoshi Hagiwara Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION-23.14%3 518
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-22.40%17 326
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-26.36%1 437
GOPRO, INC.11.29%709
TAMRON CO.,LTD.-19.45%392
THE VITEC GROUP PLC-37.82%381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group