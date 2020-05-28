Log in
NIKON : The Year ended March 2020 Financial Results
PU
NIKON : The Year ended March 2020 Financial and Business Data
PU
NIKON : New Appointment of Directors
PU
Nikon : The Year ended March 2020 Financial and Business Data

05/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

May 28, 2020

Consolidated Financial and Business Data for the Year ended March 31, 2020IFRS

(From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

NIKON CORPORATION

1. Revenue, Operating Profit, Profit before income taxes, Profit attributable to owners of the parent

(Billions of Yen)

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

1st Half

Total

1st Half

Total

1st Half

Total

Forecast

Forecast

Corporate

Revenue

335.7

708.6

291.0

591.0

-

-

Operating Profit

30.6

82.6

17.5

6.7

-

-

Total

Profit before income

33.8

87.9

20.1

11.8

-

-

taxes

Profit attributable to

22.8

66.5

16.3

7.6

-

-

owners of the parent

Imaging Products

Revenue

150.9

296.1

119.0

225.8

-

-

Business

Operating Profit

13.2

22.0

2.0

-17.1

-

-

Precision Equipment

Revenue

121.6

274.5

115.1

239.7

-

-

Business

Operating Profit

29.8

81.7

25.4

46.7

-

-

Healthcare

Revenue

29.4

65.4

30.0

62.0

-

-

Business

Operating Profit

-2.3

-1.9

-1.2

-2.4

-

-

Industrial

Revenue

33.7

72.5

26.7

63.3

-

-

Metrology and

Operating Profit

2.7

6.9

2.4

3.1

-

-

Others

Corporate profit(loss) non-attributable to any

-12.8

-26.1

-11.1

-23.6

-

-

reportable segments

  • Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million of yen.
  • "Corporate profit (loss)non-attributable to any reportable segments" includes elimination of intersegment transactions.

2. Exchange Rate (Yen)

1st Half

Total

1st Half

Total

Total

Forecast

US$

110

111

109

109

-

Euro

130

128

121

121

-

3. Unit Sales of Nikon Digital Imaging Products (Thousand Units)

Digital camera―Interchangeable Lens

1,070

2,060

800

1,620

-

Type

Interchangeable Lens

1,650

3,170

1,310

2,650

-

Compact DSC

850

1,600

500

840

-

4. Unit Sales of Nikon Lithography SystemsOne Unit

FPD Lithography Systems

36

70

18

27

-

Semiconductor

New products

8

21

14

34

-

Lithography Systems

Refurbished Products

9

20

4

11

-

Total

17

41

18

45

-

5. Unit Sales of Nikon FPD Lithography Systems by GenerationOne Unit

5G/6G

4

16

3

4

-

7G/8G

25

37

4

5

-

10.5G

7

17

11

18

-

6. Unit Sales of Nikon Semiconductor Lithography Systems by Technology (One Unit) * Including refurbished

i-line

10

20

6

14

-

KrF

1

3

1

3

-

ArF

5

11

6

14

-

ArF imm.

1

7

5

14

-

7. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation & Amortization, R&D Expenditures (Billions of Yen)

2019/3

1st Half

Total

Corporate

Capital Expenditures

12.4

24.9

Depreciation & Amortization

13.7

27.8

Total

R&D Expenditures

30.6

63.9

Imaging Products

Capital Expenditures

2.9

6.4

Depreciation & Amortization

4.9

9.7

Business

R&D Expenditures

11.7

24.0

Precision Equipment

Capital Expenditures

1.6

4.1

Depreciation & Amortization

1.3

2.7

Business

R&D Expenditures

7.9

17.1

Healthcare

Capital Expenditures

0.8

1.7

Depreciation & Amortization

1.6

3.5

Business

R&D Expenditures

3.5

7.6

Industrial Metrology

Capital Expenditures

3.2

6.0

Depreciation & Amortization

1.8

4.0

and Others

R&D Expenditures

2.5

5.5

Undistributed

Capital Expenditures

3.9

6.7

Depreciation & Amortization

4.1

7.9

Corporate Divisions

R&D Expenditures

5.0

9.7

  • Including intangible fixed assets.
  • Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million.

2020/3

2021/3

1st Half

Total

Total

Forecast

14.8

28.7

-

16.8

34.1

-

29.3

62.2

-

4.8

8.1

-

5.6

11.5

-

10.2

21.1

-

1.9

5.5

-

2.0

4.3

-

8.8

19.5

-

1.1

2.3

-

2.0

4.4

-

2.7

6.7

-

2.8

4.4

-

2.1

4.4

-

2.4

5.5

-

4.2

8.4

-

5.1

9.5

-

5.2

9.4

-

8. Cash Dividends (yen: interim / year-end)

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

12.0

4.0

14.0

22.0

30.0

30.0

30.0

10.0

-

9. Number of Employees

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

Consolidated

25,031

21,029

20,917

20,190

Non-Consolidated *

5,090

4,444

4,398

4,442

Outside Japan

15,196

12,304

12,087

11,408

Japan

9,835

8,725

8,830

8,782

The figure does not include personnel dispatched to subsidiaries and associated companies.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:22:11 UTC
