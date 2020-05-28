|
Nikon : The Year ended March 2020 Financial and Business Data
05/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT
May 28, 2020
Consolidated Financial and Business Data for the Year ended March 31, 2020（IFRS）
(From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
NIKON CORPORATION
1. Revenue, Operating Profit, Profit before income taxes, Profit attributable to owners of the parent
(Billions of Yen)
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
1st Half
Total
1st Half
Total
Total
Forecast
|
Revenue
335.7
708.6
291.0
591.0
Operating Profit
30.6
82.6
17.5
6.7
Total
33.8
87.9
20.1
11.8
-
|
22.8
66.5
16.3
7.6
Imaging Products
Revenue
150.9
296.1
119.0
225.8
Business
Operating Profit
13.2
22.0
2.0
-17.1
Precision Equipment
Revenue
121.6
274.5
115.1
239.7
Business
Operating Profit
29.8
81.7
25.4
46.7
Healthcare
Revenue
29.4
65.4
30.0
62.0
Business
Operating Profit
-2.3
-1.9
-1.2
-2.4
Industrial
Revenue
33.7
72.5
26.7
63.3
Metrology and
|
|
|
|
|
Others
Corporate profit(loss) non-attributable to any
-12.8
-26.1
-11.1
-23.6
reportable segments
-
Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million of yen.
-
"Corporate profit (loss)non-attributable to any reportable segments" includes elimination of intersegment transactions.
2. Exchange Rate (Yen)
1st Half
|
Total
|
|
Total
Total
US$
110
111
109
109
-
Euro
130
128
121
121
3. Unit Sales of Nikon Digital Imaging Products (Thousand Units)
Digital camera―Interchangeable Lens
1,070
2,060
800
1,620
-
Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compact DSC
850
1,600
500
840
-
4. Unit Sales of Nikon Lithography Systems（One Unit）
FPD Lithography Systems
36
70
18
27
-
Semiconductor
New products
8
21
14
34
-
Lithography Systems
Refurbished Products
9
20
4
11
-
Total
17
41
18
45
-
5. Unit Sales of Nikon FPD Lithography Systems by Generation（One Unit）
5G/6G
4
16
3
4
-
7G/8G
25
37
4
5
-
10.5G
7
17
11
18
-
6. Unit Sales of Nikon Semiconductor Lithography Systems by Technology (One Unit) * Including refurbished
i-line
10
20
6
14
-
KrF
1
3
1
3
-
ArF
5
11
6
14
-
ArF imm.
1
7
5
14
-
7. Capital Expenditures, Depreciation & Amortization, R&D Expenditures (Billions of Yen)
|
Capital Expenditures
12.4
24.9
|
Depreciation & Amortization
13.7
27.8
|
Total
30.6
63.9
|
Imaging Products
|
Capital Expenditures
2.9
6.4
|
Depreciation & Amortization
4.9
9.7
|
Business
11.7
24.0
Precision Equipment
|
Capital Expenditures
1.6
4.1
|
Depreciation & Amortization
1.3
2.7
|
Business
R&D Expenditures
7.9
17.1
|
Healthcare
|
Capital Expenditures
0.8
1.7
|
Depreciation & Amortization
1.6
3.5
|
Business
3.5
7.6
|
Industrial Metrology
|
Capital Expenditures
3.2
6.0
|
Depreciation & Amortization
1.8
4.0
|
and Others
R&D Expenditures
2.5
5.5
|
Undistributed
|
Capital Expenditures
3.9
6.7
|
Depreciation & Amortization
4.1
7.9
|
Corporate Divisions
5.0
9.7
|
-
Including intangible fixed assets.
-
Amounts in this statement are rounded down to the hundred million.
|
14.8
28.7
|
16.8
34.1
|
29.3
62.2
|
|
|
4.8
8.1
|
5.6
11.5
|
10.2
21.1
|
|
1.9
5.5
|
2.0
4.3
|
8.8
19.5
|
1.1
2.3
|
2.0
4.4
|
2.7
6.7
|
|
2.8
4.4
|
2.1
4.4
|
2.4
5.5
|
|
4.2
8.4
|
5.1
9.5
|
5.2
9.4
|
-
8. Cash Dividends (yen: interim / year-end)
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
12.0
4.0
14.0
22.0
30.0
30.0
30.0
10.0
-
9. Number of Employees
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
Consolidated
25,031
21,029
20,917
20,190
Non-Consolidated *
5,090
4,444
4,398
4,442
Outside Japan
15,196
12,304
12,087
11,408
Japan
9,835
8,725
8,830
8,782
＊The figure does not include personnel dispatched to subsidiaries and associated companies.
Disclaimer
Nikon Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:22:11 UTC
