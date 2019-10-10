Nikon : releases the MB-N10 Battery Pack

October 10, 2019

Attached to the Z 6

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the MB-N10 Battery Pack for the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras. Development of the MB-N10 was announced on August 23, 2018.

The MB-N10 can hold two EN-EL15b rechargeable Li-ion batteries, allowing users to record approximately 1.8x more stills and movie footage with the Z 7 and Z 6. In addition, the MB-N10 is a 'hot swap' battery pack that continues to supply power even when one of the two batteries is removed, as long as the other is not exhausted. This supports shooting and recording for longer periods of time by allowing users to replace an exhausted battery with a fresh one without interruption.

1. Record approximately 1.8x more stills and movie footage* 1 The MB-N10 can hold up to two of the same EN-EL15b rechargeable Li-ion batteries used to power the Z 7 and Z 6. When the MB-N10 is used, approximately 610 stills* 2 , * 3 can be captured with the Z 7, and approximately 570 stills* 2 , * 3 can be captured with the Z 6. In addition, the total length of time movies can be recorded increases to approximately 155 minutes* 2 , * 4 with both the Z 7 and Z 6.

*1 Endurance varies with the condition of the battery, the temperature, the interval between shots, and the length of time menus are displayed. *2 Based on CIPA Standards. *3 When the MB-N10 holds two EN-EL15b batteries and only the viewfinder is used to frame shots. *4 The maximum recording time for a single movie is 29 minutes 59 seconds.



2. 'Hot swappable' The MB-N10 is a 'hot swap' battery pack that continues to supply power even when one of the two batteries is removed, as long as the other is not exhausted. This is especially convenient when recording over an extended period of time, such as when an external recorder is used to record movies* or with interval timer shooting, because batteries can be replaced as needed without interrupting recording.

* Recording may end if the camera temperature rises, even if the batteries still retain charge.



3. Additional features The EH-7P Charging AC Adapter (available separately)* 1 can be used to charge two EN-EL15b batteries, one after the other, inserted in the MB-N10 while it is connected to the camera.* 2 , * 3 Dust- and drip-resistance equal to that of the Z 7 and Z 6. Good balance that enables a firmer and more steady grip when a telephoto or medium telephoto lens is used. *1 The EH-7P is supplied with the Z 7, but not with the Z 6. *2 The camera must be off to charge batteries using the EH-7P. *3 EN-EL15a/15 batteries do not support USB charging. Use the MH-25/25a Battery Charger to charge EN-EL15a/15 batteries.





