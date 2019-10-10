Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nikon Corporation    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nikon : releases the MB-N10 Battery Pack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Nikon releases the MB-N10 Battery Pack

October 10, 2019

Increase Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 full-frame mirrorless camera battery endurance by approximately 1.8x
Attached to the Z 6

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the MB-N10 Battery Pack for the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras. Development of the MB-N10 was announced on August 23, 2018.

The MB-N10 can hold two EN-EL15b rechargeable Li-ion batteries, allowing users to record approximately 1.8x more stills and movie footage with the Z 7 and Z 6. In addition, the MB-N10 is a 'hot swap' battery pack that continues to supply power even when one of the two batteries is removed, as long as the other is not exhausted. This supports shooting and recording for longer periods of time by allowing users to replace an exhausted battery with a fresh one without interruption.

Primary features
  • 1.Record approximately 1.8x more stills and movie footage*1

    The MB-N10 can hold up to two of the same EN-EL15b rechargeable Li-ion batteries used to power the Z 7 and Z 6. When the MB-N10 is used, approximately 610 stills*2, *3 can be captured with the Z 7, and approximately 570 stills*2, *3 can be captured with the Z 6. In addition, the total length of time movies can be recorded increases to approximately 155 minutes*2, *4 with both the Z 7 and Z 6.


    • *1Endurance varies with the condition of the battery, the temperature, the interval between shots, and the length of time menus are displayed.
    • *2Based on CIPA Standards.
    • *3When the MB-N10 holds two EN-EL15b batteries and only the viewfinder is used to frame shots.
    • *4The maximum recording time for a single movie is 29 minutes 59 seconds.

  • 2.'Hot swappable'

    The MB-N10 is a 'hot swap' battery pack that continues to supply power even when one of the two batteries is removed, as long as the other is not exhausted. This is especially convenient when recording over an extended period of time, such as when an external recorder is used to record movies* or with interval timer shooting, because batteries can be replaced as needed without interrupting recording.


    • *Recording may end if the camera temperature rises, even if the batteries still retain charge.

  • 3.Additional features
    • The EH-7P Charging AC Adapter (available separately)*1 can be used to charge two EN-EL15b batteries, one after the other, inserted in the MB-N10 while it is connected to the camera.*2, *3
    • Dust- and drip-resistance equal to that of the Z 7 and Z 6.
    • Good balance that enables a firmer and more steady grip when a telephoto or medium telephoto lens is used.
    • *1The EH-7P is supplied with the Z 7, but not with the Z 6.
    • *2The camera must be off to charge batteries using the EH-7P.
    • *3EN-EL15a/15 batteries do not support USB charging. Use the MH-25/25a Battery Charger to charge EN-EL15a/15 batteries.

  • Specifications, design, product name and supplied accessories may differ by country or area. Specifications and equipment are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKON CORPORATION
12:16aNIKON : releases the DX-format Nikon Z 50
PU
12:16aNIKON : releases the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR standard zoom lens, and th..
PU
12:16aNIKON : releases the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, a fast, standard prime, manual..
PU
12:16aNIKON : releases the MB-N10 Battery Pack
PU
10/09NIKON : Expansion of Cell Evaluation Solutions services
AQ
10/09NIKON : “RetinaStation”
PU
10/08NIKON : releases four Add-on Modules dedicated to CL-Quant cell imaging analysis..
PU
10/02NIKON : products receive the "Good Design Award"
AQ
10/02NIKON : products receive the “Good Design Award”
PU
09/27NIKON CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 649 B
EBIT 2020 51 820 M
Net income 2020 40 717 M
Finance 2020 302 B
Yield 2020 4,54%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 515 B
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 583,21  JPY
Last Close Price 1 321,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Masashi Oka CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Takaharu Honda Director
Takumi Odajima Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION-17.18%4 858
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%19 493
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED93.88%1 280
THE VITEC GROUP PLC8.18%712
TAMRON CO.,LTD.50.00%567
GOPRO, INC.-18.87%498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group