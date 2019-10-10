Nikon : releases the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, a fast, standard prime, manual-focus lens for the Nikon Z mount system

October 10, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, a fast, standard prime, manual-focus lens for the Nikon Z mount system's full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is positioned at the very top of the S-Line*1, and serves as the symbol of the superior optical performance achieved with NIKKOR Z lenses. It takes advantage of the superior design flexibility made possible by the combination of the large-diameter (inner diameter of 55 mm) Z mount and 16 mm flange focal distance to realize an f/0.95 maximum aperture, the fastest (brightest)*2 in Nikon history. The design intent behind the AI Noct Nikkor 58mm f/1.2*3 standard prime lens, which was released in 1977 and so well received for its ability to reproduce sharp and clear point images, has been carried over to this new Noct lens that pursues outstanding optical performance and incredible rendering performance in terms of point-image reproduction characteristics, resolution, and bokeh effects, maximizing these characteristics from its f/0.95 maximum aperture.

The optics for this lens are constructed of 17 elements in 10 groups, for which four ED glass elements and three aspherical lens elements - including new large-diameter ground aspherical lens elements made of high-refractive-index glass materials molded with great precision - are employed. These elements realize a high degree of correction for various types of aberration, including distortion and spherical aberration. In addition, Nikon's exclusive anti-reflection coatings, ARNEO Coat and Nano Crystal Coat, have been adopted. The combination of these two coating technologies effectively reduces ghost and flare generated by incident light for incredibly sharp and clear images.

*1 The S-Line is a newly designated grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that adhere to a new benchmark in optical performance, redefining design principles and quality control.

NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct cross-section

The lens is designed with machined metal exterior components and a yellow engraved 'Noct' that give the lens an elegant appearance that matches the refined quality of the engineering. It is equipped with focus and control rings that rotate smoothly for operation with a precision feel, and supports the skilled use in a wide variety of situations and conditions expected of the pinnacle of the S-Line.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, which pursues the ultimate in optical performance, enables new forms of imaging expression with stills and movies for those who primarily concentrate on portrait, night landscape, and starscape photography.

CT-101 Trunk Case

The dedicated trunk case bearing the Noct logo supplied with the lens can be used to store not only the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, but also contains an additional storage compartment beneath the trunk's inner cover, which is illustrated with a cross-section of the lens. This case has been designed for flexible use that responds to a variety of needs.

The symbol of the Nikon Z mount system's optical performance with the fastest maximum aperture (f/0.95) in Nikon history

The extremely shallow depth of field and large and beautiful bokeh possible only with a maximum aperture of f/0.95

Outstanding resolution along the focal plane at any shooting distance from close-up to infinity, even at maximum aperture

Unique spatial expression with ideal blur characteristics as the degree of bokeh transitions smoothly and naturally with increasing distance from the focal plane

Incredible point-image reproduction characteristics that render point light sources as point images, making sharp and clear night landscapes and starscapes possible, even at maximum aperture

Adoption of large-diameter ground aspherical lens elements made of glass with a high refractive index enables powerful, yet extremely precise, aberration correction

The use of two of Nikon's exclusive anti-reflection coatings, ARNEO Coat and Nano Crystal Coat, effectively suppresses ghost and flare

Control and focus rings that rotate smoothly and quietly, and with the proper torque, for optimal operability with still-image and movie recording

A convenient L-Fn (lens function) button to which a variety of functions can be assigned

Equipped with a lens info panel that can be used even in dark surroundings to confirm information such as aperture value, shooting distance, and depth of field without looking through the camera's viewfinder

Designed with consideration given to dust- and drip-resistance, featuring a fluorine coat that effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt

An electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism enables extremely precise aperture control

A felt-lined lens hood (supplied) effectively reduces reflections off the inner surface of the hood

Nikon will continue to lead imaging culture by providing products that stimulate the creative imaginations of customers around the world with a wide variety of high-quality lenses.

