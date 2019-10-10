Nikon : releases the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR standard zoom lens, and the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto zoom lens

October 10, 2019

NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR standard zoom lens, and the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto zoom lens for the Nikon Z mount system's APS-C size (Nikon DX-format) mirrorless cameras.

Both the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR achieve excellent optical performance by taking advantage of the superior design flexibility made possible by the combination of the large-diameter (inner diameter of 55 mm) Z mount and the 16 mm flange focal distance. These lenses offer excellent resolution, yet achieve the superior portability possible with the adoption of retractable-lens mechanisms that greatly reduce their total length with storage. They can be extended and retracted by simply rotating the zoom ring without pressing any buttons, enabling immediate, smooth, and complete response to sudden and unexpected photo opportunities. For natural movie recording, the lenses also suppress the effects of focus breathing, which can change the angle of view when the focus point moves closer or farther away. The lens barrel on both lenses is equipped with a control ring. One of several camera functions-Focus (M/A)*1, Aperture, ISO sensitivity, Exposure compensation - can be assigned to the control ring for smooth and natural recording of stills and movies. The lenses are also equipped with an AF mechanism that incorporates a stepping motor (STM) and a diaphragm mechanism, the drive sounds for which have been greatly reduced, preventing the recording of these operational drive sounds with movies.

The NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is an incredibly compact and lightweight lens with a total length of approximately 32 mm*2 and a weight of around 135 g. It supports a convenient zoom range that begins at 16 mm and ends at 50 mm*3, making it an excellent choice for recording a wide variety of scenes, including landscapes, snapshots, portraits, and even close-ups of flowers captured at the minimum focus distance of 0.2 m*4 and the like as still images or movies. The lens is equipped with an optical vibration reduction (VR) mechanism that demonstrates superior blur-reduction effect with camera shake compensation equivalent to a 4.5-stop*5 increase in shutter speed.

With support for a broad range of telephoto focal lengths from 50 mm to 250 mm*6, the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR is able to shoot a wide variety of scenes, from everyday portraits to subjects off in the distance. This telephoto lens not only allows users to take advantage of the compression effect for which telephoto lenses are known but also is able to focus on subjects as close as 0.5 m at the wide-angle position, greatly expanding possibilities for image expression. Further, with support for the most effective vibration reduction in the history of NIKKOR lenses for interchangeable-lens cameras with blur-reduction effect equivalent to a 5.0-stop*5 increase in shutter speed, effects of camera shake are effectively suppressed even with telephoto shooting.

Both will be used as the kit lenses for the Nikon Z 50, a Nikon DX-format mirrorless camera that will be released on the same day. This combination of lenses will provide users with gapless coverage of the 16 mm to 250 mm range of focal lengths which maximize the potential of the Z 50 with superior optical performance and portability.

*1 M/A mode allows you to switch from autofocus to manual focus by simply rotating the control ring.
*2 Distance from the camera's lens mount flange when the lens is retracted.

*4 Measured at the 24 mm (equivalent in 35mm [135] format) position
*5 Measured in accordance with CIPA standards. When a mirrorless camera equipped with an APS-C size image sensor is used. Measured at the maximum telephoto position.
*6 Angle of view equivalent to that of a 75-375mm lens in 35mm [135] format.

A compact and lightweight body with a total length* 1 of approximately 32 mm and weight of approximately 135 g

Adoption of a retractable mechanism that works without buttons enables immediate shooting by simply rotating the zoom ring

Support for a convenient zoom range covering the 16-50 mm*2 focal lengths

focal lengths Superior resolution that enables faithful rendering of even the finest details throughout the entire zoom range

A minimum focus distance of just 0.2 m*3 from the focal plane ensures incredibly sharp rendering with shooting at close distances

from the focal plane ensures incredibly sharp rendering with shooting at close distances Adoption of one ED glass element and four aspherical lens elements effectively reduces various types of aberration, including color bleeding and curvature of field at the edges of the frame that is so common at wide angles of view

Equipped with an optical vibration reduction (VR) mechanism that provides camera shake compensation equivalent to a 4.5-stop increase in shutter speed

Quiet and smooth aperture control optimized for movie recording minimizes flicker

An electromagnetic aperture mechanism that enables stable exposure control, even with high-speed continuous shooting

Support for a broad zoom range covering the 50-250 mm* 6 focal lengths

focal lengths This telephoto lens not only brings distance subjects closer, but minimum focus distances of 0.5 m at the wide-angle position and 1 m at the telephoto position also allow users to capture subjects from very short distances

Regardless of the focal length, superior resolution can be achieved at any shooting distance, all the way from maximum aperture

Adoption of one ED glass element provides good compensation for axial chromatic aberration and effectively reduces color bleeding

Equipped with an optical vibration reduction (VR) mechanism that supports the maximum blur-reduction effect in the history of NIKKOR lenses for interchangeable-lens cameras with an effect equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed that effectively compensates camera shake, even with telephoto shooting

Quiet and smooth aperture control optimized for movie recording minimizes flicker

An electromagnetic aperture mechanism that enables stable exposure control, even with high-speed continuous shooting

Adoption of a retractable mechanism helps achieve compact portability

