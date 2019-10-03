Log in
Nilfisk appoints strong international profile as Executive Vice President and CFO

10/03/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Company announcement
October 3, 2019
Announcement No. 15/2019

 

Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, has appointed Prisca Havranek-Kosicek to the position of Executive Vice President and CFO, and member of the Executive Management Board.

Prisca Havranek-Kosicek will join Nilfisk on December 1, 2019, and will take over the position as CFO from Karina Deacon who announced her resignation earlier this year.  

Prisca Havranek-Kosicek, an Austrian citizen, brings more than 20 years of international experience across the full CFO value chain including Corporate Finance, Financial Planning and Analysis, Group Controlling, Treasury and Investor Relations. Most recently, she held the position as CFO for Novozymes, a leading company in biological solutions and industrial enzymes, and before that she held CFO positions at Kuoni Group and DSM Pharmaceuticals.

Jens Due Olsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nilfisk, comments:

“Prisca Havranek-Kosicek has a strong international background and solid experience as CFO for large, global companies. On behalf of the Board, I look very much forward to welcoming her to Nilfisk, and feel confident that she has the personality and professional capabilities to support and drive the ongoing transformation of Nilfisk.”


Contact

Investor Relations

Jens Bak Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
