NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB

NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB

(NIL B)
  Report
07/16 11:29:55 am
30.3 SEK   +3.59%
Nilörngruppen AB
PU
05/15NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB
PU
04/07NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB : Interim report Q1 2020
PU
Nilörngruppen AB

07/17/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Period April - June
·Order bookings decreased by 42 percent to MSEK 99 (171).
·Revenue decreased by 27 percent to MSEK 142 (196).
·Operating profit amounted to MSEK 0.1 (20.2).
·Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -1.3 (15.1).
·Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.11 (1.32).
·Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 14.6 (4.7).

Period January - June
·Order bookings decreased by 17 percent to MSEK 302 (366).
·Revenue expressed in SEK decreased by 20 percent to MSEK 298 (374).
·The operating profit amounted to MSEK 9.1 (35.3).
·Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 4.6 (26.1).
·Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.40 (2.29).
·Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 18.9 (29.1).

Significant events during the quarter
·Revenue was negatively affected during the quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic as big parts of Europe have been closed and Bangladesh, India and Pakistan were completely closed until the middle of May.
·The result has been affected by termination costs of MSEK 1.0 and write down of client-specific inventory and accounts receivables of MSEK 7.5
·Government contributions for furlough amounts to MSEK 5.8.

Effects attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic
·The demand for the Company's products will be affected even during autumn.
·We monitor the development closely and take continuous measures to limit the adverse effects on the company, but at the same time have capacity to take advantage of the possibilities that will occur.
·Employees in Europe have been furloughed but the main part is now back at work.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 17 July 2020.

Disclaimer

Nilörngruppen AB published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:05:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 638 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net income 2020 34,0 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
Net Debt 2020 30,0 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 7,92%
Capitalization 345 M 38,2 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Krister Carl Magnus Magnusson President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Petter Jan Stillström Chairman
Johan Vilhelm Schottenius Independent Director
Johan Larsson Independent Director
Blenda Lagerkvist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB-56.02%38
TEIJIN LIMITED-15.50%3 081
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-13.52%2 189
COATS GROUP PLC-29.62%981
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.5.19%917
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-29.65%844
