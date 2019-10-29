Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request Form: Notification of publication of the Company's 2018/2019 Annual Report and Circular dated 30 October 2019

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2689)

（於百慕 達註 冊成 立的有限 公 司）

（股份代號：2689）

30 October 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(Note) ,

Notification of publication of the Company's 2018/2019 Annual Report and Circular

dated 30 October 2019 (the "Corporate Communications")

We hereby notify you that the Corporate Communications of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") are now available on the Company's website at www.ndpaper.com and on the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may now access the Corporate Communications on the Company's website or the HKExnews's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Wai Chu, Judy

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

for identification purposes only

致本公司證券的非登記持有人（註），

本公司2018╱2019年年報及日期為2019年10月30日之通函（「公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司現謹通知 閣下，玖龍紙業（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）的公司通訊現已登載於本公司網站www.ndpaper.com 及香 港交易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk。

閣下可於本公司網站或香港交易所網站內閱覽該公司通訊。

倘 閣下擬收取本公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥背面之申請表格及利用郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份過戶登記處 - 卓 佳證券登記有限公司。公司通訊的印刷本將按 閣下要求免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發的所有 公司通訊的印刷本及所選擇之語言版本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時致電卓佳證券登記有限公司客戶 服務熱綫，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333 。

代表

玖龍紙業（控股）有限公司*

鄭慧珠

公 司秘書

謹啟

二零一九年十月三十日

註： 此函件乃向本公司的非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限 公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及 背面的申請表格。

* 僅供 識 別