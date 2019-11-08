Nine Energy Service : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 11/08/2019 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA A of $202.3 million, $(20.6) million and $24.2 million, respectively for the third quarter of 2019

of $202.3 million, $(20.6) million and $24.2 million, respectively for the third quarter of 2019 Third quarter basic EPS of $(0.70) and $(0.16) adjusted basic EPS B

Cash flow from operations of $69.4 million

Third quarter 2019 ROICc of 4% Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported third quarter 2019 revenues of $202.3 million, net loss of $(20.6) million, which includes a loss on the sale of the Production Solutions segment of approximately $15.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million. Third quarter 2019 net loss per basic share was $(0.70). Third quarter 2019 adjusted net lossD was $(4.7) million, or $(0.16) per adjusted basic share. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company generated ROIC of 4%. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $69.4 million compared to $11.5 million during the second quarter, an increase of approximately 6x. The Company had provided original third quarter 2019 revenue guidance between $215.0 and $225.0 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance between $24.0 and $29.0 million, with actual results for revenue falling below Management’s original guidance range and results for adjusted EBITDA falling within Management’s original guidance. Revenue results came in lower than original guidance primarily due to the sale of the Production Solutions segment and the closure of wireline operations in Canada. “Even with the restructuring of our service offerings and geographical footprint, adjusted EBITDA fell within the range of management’s original guidance this quarter,” said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service. “Despite market conditions weakening throughout the quarter, we were able to grow cash flow from operations by over 6x compared to Q2, increasing our current cash position significantly to $93.3 million as of September 30th. We expect our cash generation to remain strong through the remainder of the year and into 2020 as we grow our completion tool business and materially reduce total capex.” “During Q3 our customers remained extremely focused on staying within capital budgets, prompting many operators to reduce activity in the second half of the year. Activity declines, as well as irrational behavior from competitors, has led to increased pricing pressure, for which no service line is immune. The hardest hit region remains the Northeast where we have wireline and completion tool exposure, but rig count and frac crew curtailments are taking place across the U.S. Our cementing business remained steady this quarter despite rig count dropping by approximately 11% quarter over quarter.” “At Nine, we have been focused on executing our 2019 strategic initiatives, including the evaluation of existing service lines and geographies, as well as the development of our new dissolvable and composite plug technologies. During the third quarter, we completed the sale of our Production Solutions segment, and closed down wireline operations in Canada. We expect the elimination of these offerings from our portfolio to be accretive to ROIC, adjusted EBITDA margins and cash generation. We also continue to make significant progress in the development of our new dissolvable and composite plug technology. The timeline for commercialization of our three new tools remains on-track. We still anticipate our low-temperature dissolvable plug will be commercial in Q1 of 2020 as we continue to have success with our trials throughout the U.S. and Canada.” “We do expect further activity declines into Q4 with budget exhaustion, holidays and weather impacts. With current market conditions, we are managing costs very closely and actively working with our operational teams to ensure we are shielding margin wherever possible without fundamentally impeding our future earnings potential. Despite market conditions in 2020, at Nine we have a unique opportunity to increase profitability, expand margins and increase free cash flow with the introduction of our new technology.” Business Segment Results Completion Solutions During the third quarter of 2019, the Company’s Completion Solutions segment, which includes the Company’s cementing, completion tools, wireline and coiled tubing services, reported revenues of $186.3 million compared to second quarter 2019 revenues of $215.9 million. For the third quarter of 2019, Completion Solutions reported adjusted gross profitE of $33.6 million compared to second quarter 2019 adjusted gross profit of $49.8 million. Production Solutions During the third quarter of 2019, the Company’s Production Solutions segment, which includes well services, generated revenues of $16.1 million compared to second quarter 2019 revenues of $21.6 million. For the third quarter 2019, Production Solutions reported adjusted gross profit of $1.9 million compared to second quarter 2019 adjusted gross profit of $3.1 million. All financial information reflects the sale of the Production Solutions segment, which closed on August 30, 2019. Other Financial Information During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $19.2 million, compared to $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization expense ("D&A") in the third quarter of 2019 was $16.8 million, compared to $18.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company recognized income tax expense of approximately $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and overall income tax benefit year to date of approximately ($1.5) million. The discrete impact from the Production Solutions divestiture and the current year impact of our valuation allowance positions, along with state and non-U.S. income taxes are the primary components of our 2019 tax position. Liquidity and Capital Expenditures During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $69.4 million, compared to $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. This increase was due in large part to a decrease in days sales outstanding (“DSO”), as well as improved inventory management. Capital expenditures totaled $10.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, of which approximately 47% related to maintenance capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2019, Nine’s cash and cash equivalents were $93.3 million with $118.0 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, which remains undrawn, resulting in a total liquidity position of $211.3 million as of September 30, 2019. ABCDESee end of press release for definitions Conference Call Information The call is scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:00 am Central Time. Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 25, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13695511. About Nine Energy Service Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com. Forward Looking Statements The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements also include statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the general energy service industry risks; volatility of crude oil and natural gas commodity prices; a decline in demand for the Company’s services, including due to declining commodity prices; the Company’s ability to implement price increases or maintain pricing of the Company’s core services; pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share as a result of intense competition in the markets for the Company’s dissolvable plug products; the Company’s ability to implement and commercialize new technologies, services and tools; the Company’s ability to grow its completion tool business; the Company’s ability to reduce capital expenditures; the Company’s ability to accurately predict customer demand; the loss of, or interruption or delay in operations by, one or more significant customers; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources and liquidity; the incurrence of significant costs and liabilities resulting from litigation; the loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate recently acquired assets and operations and realize anticipated revenues, cost savings or other benefits thereof; and other factors described in the “Risk Factors” and “Business” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments. NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Revenues $ 202,305 $ 237,517 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 166,849 184,555 General and administrative expenses 19,222 21,818 Gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities (5,771 ) (975 ) Loss on sale of subsidiaries 15,834 - Depreciation 12,196 13,846 Amortization of intangibles 4,609 4,628 Gain on sale of property and equipment (466 ) (310 ) Income (loss) from operations (10,168 ) 13,955 Interest expense 9,843 10,771 Interest income (111 ) (168 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (19,900 ) 3,352 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 727 (2,735 ) Net income (loss) $ (20,627 ) $ 6,087 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.70 ) $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.70 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 29,361,633 29,349,396 Diluted 29,361,633 29,473,037 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ (179 ) $ 192 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (179 ) 192 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (20,806 ) $ 6,279 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,321 $ 16,886 Accounts receivable, net 118,428 169,450 Inventories, net 66,475 87,935 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,312 16,482 Notes receivable from shareholders - - Total current assets 292,536 290,753 Property and equipment, net 198,879 220,575 Definite-lived intangible assets, net 159,526 164,135 Goodwill 316,469 307,804 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 108,711 108,711 Other long-term assets 5,462 5,723 Total assets $ 1,081,583 $ 1,097,701 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 32,027 $ 38,993 Accrued expenses 40,473 30,820 Current portion of capital lease obligations 973 1,012 Income taxes payable 308 97 Total current liabilities 73,781 70,922 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 391,539 391,018 Deferred income taxes 3,039 2,896 Long-term capital lease obligations 2,458 2,864 Other long-term liabilities 3,987 5,692 Total liabilities 474,804 473,392 Stockholders’ equity Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 30,582,584 and 30,683,009 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 306 307 Additional paid-in capital 755,349 752,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,582 ) (4,403 ) Accumulated deficit (144,294 ) (123,667 ) Total stockholders’ equity 606,779 624,309 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,081,583 $ 1,097,701 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (20,627 ) $ 6,087 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 12,196 13,846 Amortization of intangibles 4,609 4,628 Amortization of deferred financing costs 746 746 Provision for doubtful accounts 188 1 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 143 (2,541 ) Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,422 742 Stock-based compensation expense 3,286 4,114 Gain on sale of property and equipment (466 ) (310 ) Gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities (5,771 ) (975 ) Loss on sale of subsidiaries 15,834 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 35,013 (10,158 ) Inventories, net 16,068 9,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,547 4,108 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,108 (16,358 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 634 (756 ) Other assets and liabilities 470 (1,099 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,400 11,520 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 1,020 - Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries 17,222 - Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 747 710 Proceeds from property and equipment casualty losses 23 242 Proceeds from notes receivable payments - 7,094 Purchases of property and equipment (11,535 ) (16,977 ) Net cash used in investing activities 7,477 (8,931 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facilities - 10,000 Payments on revolving credit facilities - (25,000 ) Payments on capital leases (239 ) (217 ) Payments of contingent liability (112 ) (138 ) Vesting of restricted stock (10 ) (1,551 ) Net cash used in financing activities (361 ) (16,906 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash (81 ) 46 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 76,435 (14,271 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 16,886 31,157 End of period $ 93,321 $ 16,886 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Revenues Completion Solutions $ 186,252 $ 215,871 Production Solutions 16,053 21,646 $ 202,305 $ 237,517 Cost of revenues (1) Completion Solutions $ 152,679 $ 166,022 Production Solutions 14,170 18,533 $ 166,849 $ 184,555 Adjusted gross profit Completion Solutions $ 33,573 $ 49,849 Production Solutions 1,883 3,113 $ 35,456 $ 52,962 General and administrative expenses 19,222 21,818 Gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities (5,771 ) (975 ) Loss on sale of subsidiaries 15,834 - Depreciation 12,196 13,846 Amortization of intangibles 4,609 4,628 Gain on sale of property and equipment (466 ) (310 ) Income (loss) from operations $ (10,168 ) $ 13,955 Capital expenditures Completion Solutions $ 9,146 $ 12,719 Production Solutions 804 1,072 Corporate - 38 $ 9,950 $ 13,829 Total assets Completion Solutions $ 977,633 $ 1,032,759 Production Solutions - 36,616 Corporate 103,950 28,326 $ 1,081,583 $ 1,097,701 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Revenue by country United States $ 195,400 $ 233,766 Canada and other 6,905 3,751 $ 202,305 $ 237,517 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Long-lived assets (2) United States $ 351,772 $ 377,616 Canada and other 6,633 7,094 $ 358,405 $ 384,710 (1) Excludes depreciation and amortization, shown separately. (2) Inclusive of property and equipment and definite-lived intangible assets. NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Calculation of gross profit Revenues $ 202,305 $ 237,517 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 166,849 184,555 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 11,994 13,616 Amortization of intangibles 4,609 4,628 Gross profit $ 18,853 $ 34,718 Adjusted gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) reconciliation Gross profit $ 18,853 $ 34,718 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 11,994 13,616 Amortization of intangibles 4,609 4,628 Adjusted gross profit $ 35,456 $ 52,962 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ (20,627 ) $ 6,087 Interest expense 9,843 10,771 Interest income (111 ) (168 ) Depreciation 12,196 13,846 Amortization of intangibles 4,609 4,628 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 727 (2,735 ) EBITDA $ 6,637 $ 32,429 Transaction and integration costs 1,418 2,684 Gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities (1) (5,771 ) (975 ) Loss on sale of subsidiary 15,834 - Restructuring charges 3,263 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,286 4,114 Gain on sale of property and equipment (466 ) (310 ) Legal fees and settlements (2) 22 75 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,223 $ 38,017 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of contingent liabilities associated with the Company's 2018 acquisitions. The impact is included in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) Amounts represent fees and legal settlements associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws. NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (20,627 ) $ 6,087 Add back: Interest expense 9,843 10,771 Interest income (111 ) (168 ) Transaction and integration costs 1,418 2,684 Restructuring charges 3,263 - Loss on sale of subsidiaries 15,834 - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 143 (2,541 ) After-tax net operating profit $ 9,763 $ 16,833 Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' equity $ 624,309 $ 615,467 Total debt 400,000 415,000 Less: cash and cash equivalents (16,886 ) (31,157 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 1,007,423 $ 999,310 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' equity $ 606,779 $ 624,309 Total debt 400,000 400,000 Less: cash and cash equivalents (93,321 ) (16,886 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 913,458 $ 1,007,423 Average total capital $ 960,441 $ 1,003,367 ROIC 4 % 7 % NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (20,627 ) $ 6,087 Add back: Transaction and integration costs (a) 1,418 2,684 Loss on sale of subsidiaries 15,834 - Restructuring charges 3,263 - Less: Tax benefit from add backs (4,571 ) - Adjusted net income (loss) $ (4,683 ) $ 8,771 Weighted average shares Weighted average shares outstanding for basic and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share 29,361,633 29,349,396 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.70 ) $ 0.21 Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.30 (a) Amounts for each period presented represent transaction and integration costs, including the cost of inventory that was stepped up to fair value during purchase accounting associated with 2018 acquisitions. AAdjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) property and equipment, goodwill, and/or intangible asset impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and our IPO, (iii) loss or gains from discontinued operations, (iv) loss or gains from the revaluation of contingent liabilities, (v) loss or gains on equity method investment, (vi) stock-based compensation expense, (vii) loss or gains on sale of property and equipment and (viii) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business, such as legal expenses and settlement costs related to litigation outside the ordinary course of business and restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments, acquisitions and dispositions and costs that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. BAdjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is defined as adjusted net income (loss), divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding. Management believes Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions. CReturn on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) is defined as after-tax net operating profit (loss), divided by average total capital. We define after-tax net operating profit (loss) as net income (loss) plus (i) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and our IPO, (ii) property and equipment, goodwill, and/or intangible asset impairment charges, (iii) interest expense, and (iv) the provision or benefit for deferred income taxes. We define total capital as book value of equity plus the book value of debt less balance sheet cash and cash equivalents. We compute the average of the current and prior year-end adjusted total capital for use in this analysis. Management believes ROIC is a meaningful measure because it quantifies how well we generate operating income relative to the capital we have invested in our business and illustrates the profitability of a business or project taking into account the capital invested. DAdjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) property and equipment, goodwill and/or intangible asset impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and our IPO, including the commitment fee associated with a potential bridge financing in connection with an acquisition, and (iii) the income tax impact of such adjustments. Management believes Adjusted Net Income is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions. EAdjusted Gross Profit is defined as revenues less cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure differs from the GAAP definition of gross profit because we do not include the impact of depreciation and amortization, which represent non-cash expenses. Our management uses adjusted gross profit to evaluate operating performance and to determine resource allocation between segments. We prepare adjusted gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization because we do not consider depreciation and amortization indicative of our core operating performance. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005598/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. 05:13p NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan.. AQ 05:01p NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results BU 09/06 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, .. AQ 09/03 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E.. AQ 09/03 NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Divests Production Solutions Business BU 08/12 NINE ENERGY SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO.. AQ 08/12 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan.. AQ 08/12 NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results BU 07/15 NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release a.. BU 05/08 NINE ENERGY SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO.. AQ