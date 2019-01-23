Nine Energy Service : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has
scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call
for Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 am Central Time. During the call,
Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter
and full year ended December 31, 2018, which are expected to be released
on March 6, 2019, after markets close.
Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll
Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for
the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to
dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the
scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the
call will be available through March 21, 2019 and may be accessed by
dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201)
612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13686876.
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers
completion and production solutions within North America and abroad. The
Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving
clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources
that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine
continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality,
wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in
Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford,
SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and throughout
Canada.
For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.
