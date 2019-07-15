Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nine Energy Service Inc    NINE

NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC

(NINE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nine Energy Service : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call for Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 26, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13692454.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion and production solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC
06:01pNINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release a..
BU
05/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/17NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release an..
BU
03/22Ann G. Fox, Keith O. Rattie Nominated for Election to Devon Energy's Board of..
AQ
03/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
03/06NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 958 M
EBIT 2019 78,0 M
Net income 2019 39,0 M
Debt 2019 308 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 6,11x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 447 M
Chart NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
Nine Energy Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,1  $
Last Close Price 14,6  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ann G. Fox President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
David Crombie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Clinton W. Roeder Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC-31.41%481
SCHLUMBERGER NV13.11%56 748
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-10.65%20 844
BAKER HUGHES16.33%13 013
TECHNIPFMC31.67%11 410
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-14.63%8 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About