Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nine Energy Service, Inc.    NINE

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nine Energy Service : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 20, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13697768.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
05:31pNINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release a..
BU
06/03NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Listing S..
BU
05/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PU
05/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submi..
AQ
05/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/05NINE ENERGY SERVICE : 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
04/23NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continue..
AQ
04/22NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Inc. Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing..
BU
04/21NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtuall..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 329 M - -
Net income 2020 -261 M - -
Net Debt 2020 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,3 M 60,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 469
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nine Energy Service, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,45 $
Last Close Price 1,90 $
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ann G. Fox President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
David Crombie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Guy Sirkes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.-75.70%60
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.78%25 230
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-49.28%10 887
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-39.49%9 970
DIALOG GROUP11.88%5 087
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-50.54%4 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group