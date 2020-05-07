Nine Energy Service : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call 0 05/07/2020 | 11:04am EDT Send by mail :

COMPANY OVERVIEW NINE COMPANY OVERVIEW OUR COMPANY Focused on building a full-cycle ROIC business

full-cycle ROIC business Asset-light business model with strong barriers to entry and 100% completions focused

business model with strong barriers to entry and 100% completions focused Leveraged to increasing completion intensity including mega-well pads, lateral lengths and stage count

mega-well pads, lateral lengths and stage count Super lateral, deep reach capable service offering and focus - agnostic to completion style

Able to provide downhole conveyance services coupled with forward-leaning technology

forward-leaning technology Diversified completion portfolio and geography FINANCIAL OVERVIEW ($MM) PRO FORMA REVENUE BY SERVICE LINE3 $827 $833 Completion Tools 22% Cementing Adj. Adj. 33% EBITDA EBITDA Margin Margin 17% 14% $141 $113 Wireline Coiled Tubing 31% 2018A1 2019A2 14% Revenue Adj. EBITDA 1Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA include Magnum contribution as of 10/25/18 closing date. 2Financials based on actuals YTD through 12/31/19; 3Financials based on YTD through 3/31/20 Actuals 4 See appendix for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation NINE'S STRATEGIC POSITIONING STRATEGIC POSITIONING Asset Light Barriers Service & to Entry Technology DIFFERENTIATION Cash Flow Generation Defensibility Legitimacy Returns (ROIC) Sustainability Mitigation of Financial Risk Capital Structure Flexibility Higher Margins Service/R&D Excellence 5 DRIVING VALUE FOR CONSTITUENTS CUSTOMERS Ability to decrease cost to complete and increase EUR VALUE EMPLOYEES INVESTORS Socioeconomic Financial movement & career Sustainability progression & Returns 6 TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN COMPLETIONS OFFERING Nine is capable of addressing 100% of the onshore wells drilled in North America, regardless of completion type PRE & POST STIMULATION HORIZONTAL LATERAL TOE OF THE WELL Large Diameter Coil + Memory Tools Long-string Cementing Offering includes tools & equipment capable of Extremely reliable in super Proprietary completing super laterals (10,000 ft.+) laterals (10,000 ft.+) Liner Hanger Tools Scorpion Composite Plug- MVPTMDissolvable Plug - SmartStart - Strategic alliance Owned IP Owned IP MagnumDiskTM StingerTMDissolvable Plug - Scorpion Extended Range Plugs FlowGun - Owned IP - Owned IP Owned IP - Owned IP BreakthruTMCasing Flotation Device MorphPackers StormTMRe-frac Packer - Owned IP - Strategic Alliance 2020E New NA HZ Wells Drilled: 11,8391 2020E NA Stage Count: 420,6211 2020E New NA HZ Wells Drilled: 11,8391 1Spears & Associates, Q1 2020. 7 MULTI-WELL PADS CONCENTRATE RISK BARRIERS TO ENTRY AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES CONTINUE TO INCREASE SINGLE-WELL PAD COMPLETIONS MULTI-WELL PAD COMPLETIONS LONGER LATERALS •TIGHTER SPACING •PAD DRILLING Concentration of dollars / pad + exponential impact of Non-Productive Time = highly selective customers Total well cost: $5-$7mm

$5-$7mm ~8,000 feet of lateral length completed

40 stages

12mm pounds of sand

1,000 boe/d oil produced E&P Revenue/Day = ~$50,0001 Total pad cost: $30-$42mm

$30-$42mm ~48,000 feet of lateral length completed

240 stages

72mm pounds of sand

6,000 boe/d oil produced E&P Revenue/Day = ~$300,0001 Dissolvable plugs can save operators ~24 days per 6-well pad in reduced drill-out time & ~12 days saved with clean-out run

6-well pad in reduced drill-out time & ~12 days saved with clean-out run Increases IRR for operators by significantly reducing cycle times and bringing product to market faster

Eliminates time and risk of drilling out plugs, as well as associated service costs 6 single wells required 6 wireline units 2014: Stages/Employee = 5.5 Increased capital efficiency → ↑ROIC 6 wells on a pad requires 1 wireline unit Q1 2020: Stages/Employee = 14 8 Source: Company Estimates. 1Assumes IP rates of 1,000 boe/d at $50 WTI and $300,000 per day/6-well pad BROAD NAM FOOTPRINT FOOTPRINT IN EVERY MAJOR NAM BASIN EXCELLENT NAM REACH CAPABILITY LOCALIZED TEAMS WITH REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE Canada 2% Bakken 4% Rockies 2% Marcellus / Utica 17% MidCon 6% Permian 49% Barnett 1% Haynesville 9% ~3% of overall revenue comes from outside NAM Eagle Ford 7% Service Coverage Area and Revenue by Region1 Major Unconventional Basins 9 1YTD as of 12/31/2019 and pro forma for Production Solutions divestiture. ASSET LIGHT BUSINESS MODEL PRESSURE PUMPING E-LINE BARRIERS TO ENTRY THROUGH TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICE HOW DOES NINE BUILD MOATS AROUND THE BUSINESS? Service + technology / equipment + people to service the longest laterals today and tomorrow COMPLETION SOLUTIONS PERFORMANCE BARRIERS Cementing Services •~20,700 cementing jobs with on- time rate of ~91%1 Completion Tools • ~212,300 isolation, stage 1 and casing flotation tools and ~22,500 frac sleeves deployed2 Wireline Services • ~162,200 stages with a success rate of ~99%1 Coiled Tubing Services •~9,400 jobs and ~206 million running feet of coiled tubing with a success rate greater than 99%3 (Average lateral length/job +22,000 feet) EQUIPMENT BARRIERS →FIT FOR "DEEP REACH" High-quality dedicated Midland, Delaware, Midcon and Eagle Ford labs (to API specs) with testing capabilities to cement laterals over 10,000' long → Redundant pumps with 1,000 HP and dual-sided bulk plants

dedicated Midland, Delaware, Midcon and Eagle Ford labs (to API specs) with testing capabilities to cement laterals over 10,000' long Redundant pumps with 1,000 HP and dual-sided bulk plants Owned IP of one of the most critical and prolific isolation tools for laterals reaching beyond 10,000' → Highly dependable "toe" and casing flotation solutions

Highly dependable "toe" and casing flotation solutions Superior wellsite execution enabling company to have the NPT and efficient operations

Longest wireline completion of 19,000+ feet in lateral

~ 86% of coil fleet is "Big Pipe" deep reach (≥2.375" diameter) → coupled with high HP frac pumps to push coil further downhole

coupled with high HP frac pumps to push coil further downhole Downhole memory tool tracking real-time data 1Management estimates for time period from January 2014 to March 31, 2020. 2Management estimates for time period from March 2011 to March 31, 2020. 3Management estimates for time period from April 2014 to March 31, 2020. 11 ADVANCEMENTS IN CEMENTING SOLUTIONS SLURRY HIGHLIGHTS Light-density slurry engineered to build strength 60% faster and deliver 40% higher compressive Blend 27 strength than similar density slurries Provides the lightness needed for depleted formations along with the strength of heavier density slurries at a fraction of the materials costs Low density slurry that eliminates costly beads while maintaining compressive strength and lighter density significantly lowering cost for CPT Trident operators. Allows for reduction in mileage and equipment and overall reducing the footprint on site as bead slurries require blenders to batch mix on site. Advanced formulation that delivers the lightness needed to cement mature geologies, along with the density required to hold form in the Nine Lite formation Can be mixed down to 10 pounds per gallon, speeding pump times and reducing NPT by as much as 48 hours per well 12 CONSISTENT PROFITABLE MARKET SHARE GAINS Demonstrated Market Share Gains Throughout Cycles +200% 17% 18% 16% 11% 8% 6%6% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Nine US Wireline & Completion Tools % of stages completed1 Nine Holds a Competitive Advantage in US Cementing Nine % rigs followed - South Texas2 Nine % rigs followed - West Texas2 60% 16% 10% 17% 16% YE 2014 3/31/2020 YE 2014 3/31/2020 Source: 1Management estimates of Nine frac stages relative to industry frac stages based on Spears & Associates, Q1 2020. Includes Magnum starting October 25, 2018. 2Management 13 estimates and includes legacy Nine business only. CUSTOMERS WHO TRUST US Diverse, blue-chip customer base with minimal concentration 14 CONTINUED EXCELLENCE IN SAFETY NINE TRIR 2.47 1.5 1.26 1.44 0.88 0.77 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 15 RETURNS-FOCUSED GROWTH PHILOSOPHY Balance of Organic Growth and Strategic M&A: Augment technology portfolio + Enhance NAM footprint ORGANIC GROWTH DISCIPLINED M&A Market penetration of technology portfolio, including new dissolvable and composite plug technology

Selective and deliberate deployment of capex for high- quality and differentiated equipment and facilities within the most active basins

Market share gains through service and technology

Securing and maintaining best talent in the industry Target only best-in-class technology, companies and management teams

best-in-class technology, companies and management teams Competitive advantage securing and sourcing non- marketed deals

Entrepreneurs want to partner and stay with "like- minded" and nimble management team NINE PRESENCE Permian Midcon Northeast Bakken Rockies Canada Eagle Ford Haynesville International Wireline Cementing Completion Tools Coiled Tubing 16 DISSOLVABLE PLUG THESIS & OVERVIEW 17 DISSOLVABLE PLUG THESIS INTACT MARKET OUTLOOK DISSOLVABLE THESIS Time Savings Can save operators ~24 days per 6-well pad in reduced drill-out time & ~12-18 days saved with clean-out run 2018 10-15% OF STAGES COMPLETED Risk Mitigation Eliminates time and risk of drilling out plugs, as well as associated service costs and HSE risks associated with human footprint 3-5 Years 35-50%+ OF STAGES COMPLETED Reduced Footprint Reduces carbon emissions and employee count at wellsite 18 NINE DISSOLVABLE PLUG BENEFITS NEUTRAL OR REDUCE AFE INCREASED IRR REDUCED EMISSIONS INCREASED SAFETYWITH FEWER HUMANS AT SURFACE 19 DISSOLVABLES REDUCE LIFECYCLE OF WELL TRADITIONAL COMPOSITE PLUG COMPLETION CAN BE ~18-38 DAYS PER WELLBORE DRILLING & CEMENTING WIRELINE & FRAC COMPLETE COILED TUBING OF WELLBORE MULTISTAGE STIMULATION OR STICK PIPE DRILLOUT SCORPION START PRODUCTION 7-14 DAYS 7-14 DAYS 4-10 DAYS DISSOLVABLE PLUG COMPLETION CAN BE ~14-31 DAYS PER WELLBORE: A REDUCTION OF ~20% DRILLING & CEMENTING WIRELINE & FRAC COMPLETE ELIMINATIONOF OF WELLBORE MULTISTAGE STIMULATION DRILL-OUT STINGER START PRODUCTION 7-14 DAYS 7-14 DAYS 0-3 DAYS1 Source: Management Estimates. Estimated days including rig-up and rig-down time when applicable. 1Assumes 1-3 days for potential clean-out 20 NEW GENERATION OF DISSOLVABLE PLUGS NINE STINGER™DISSOLVABLE PLUG PLUG OVERVIEW Shorter design, decreasing plug size by over 70%

Predictable and reliable dissolution for entire addressable isolation tool market

Completely dissolvable, eliminating plug drill-out MARKET & FINANCIAL OVERVIEW High-volume product with the ability to address entire addressable plug market in both NAM land and abroad (1 stage = 1 plug)

product with the ability to address entire addressable plug market in both NAM land and abroad (1 stage = 1 plug) Almost 100% free cash flow conversion ($1 of EBITDA = $1 Cash) and requires minimal capex to generate significant growth

Margin accretive to Nine

Strong patents and exclusive arrangements in place to protect IP design and material science 21 NAM DISSOLVABLE PLUG MARKET Mixed Area (High-temp/low-temp) High-temp Coverage Area > 150ºF Low-temp Coverage Area ≤ 150ºF 22 INTERNATIONAL MARKET ARGENTINA SAUDI ARABIA High-temp Coverage Area > 150ºF 23 SIGNIFICANT AND SCALABLE EMISSION REDUCTIONS STINGER™Dissolvable Frac Plug DISSOLVABLE FRAC PLUGS ON A 6-WELL PAD TAKE 84 CARS OFF THE ROAD: ~404 METRIC TONS OF CO2E 24 source: ERM ENVIRONMENTAL RESULTS(ELIMINATION OF COILED TUBING) DISSOLVABLE WITH NO CLEAN-OUT VS. CONVENTIONAL DRILL-OUT PER WELLBORE Conventional Dissolvable CARBON FOOTPRINT OF 70-PLUG DEPLOYMENT IN METRIC TON CO2EQUIVALENTS 74,146 6,873 kg kg CO2eq CO2eq The life-cycle carbon footprint of the dissolvable plug would be 91% smaller per wellborethan the conventional composite plug. 25 source: ERM ENVIRONMENTAL RESULTS(DISSOLVABLE WITH CLEAN-OUT) DISSOLVABLE CLEAN-OUT VS. CONVENTIONAL DRILL-OUT PER WELLBORE Conventional Dissolvable CARBON FOOTPRINT OF 70-PLUG DEPLOYMENT IN METRIC TON CO2EQUIVALENTS 74,146 kg 60,843 kg CO2eq CO2eq The life-cycle carbon footprint of the dissolvable plug is 18% smaller per wellborethan the conventional composite plug. 26 source: ERM FINANCIAL OVERVIEW 27 Q1 2020 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT REVENUE ADJ. EBITDA CASH BALANCE Q1 2020 ($MM) $147 Q1 2020 7% $10 Q1 2020 Adj. EBITDA margin $90 Q1 2020 FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA results within Management's original guidance

Maintained sizeable cash balance with current cash position as of 3/31/20 of $90.1 million, as well as $92.6 million of accounts receivable

Significant activity declines across NAM in the last month of the quarter in conjunction with deteriorating oil prices

New low-temp dissolvable plug successfully commercialized during Q1 and timeline for new high-temp and composite plug remain on-track for Q2 and Q3 respectfully

low-temp dissolvable plug successfully commercialized during Q1 and timeline for new high-temp and composite plug remain on-track for Q2 and Q3 respectfully Service line revenue declines ranging from ~7-20% q/q

~7-20% q/q Cementing, which follows drill-bit and typically lags completions, saw relatively flat activity q/q Total stages for completion tools increased ~26% q/q Excluding completion tools, pricing down ~5-9% across service lines Coiled tubing continues to be hardest hit service line with both a challenging macro backdrop coupled with new units coming to market

28 3/31/20 CAPITALIZATION PRO FORMA CAPITALIZATION As of March 31, 2020 ($MM) Cash $90.1 Debt ABL Credit Facility 0.0 Senior Unsecured Notes 379.0 Total debt $379.0 Net Debt $288.9 Total cash $90.1 ABL availability $93.5 Total liquidity $183.6 COMMENTARY ABL credit facility undrawn

Total liquidity of $183.6 million as of March 31, 2019

During Q1, repurchased ~$13.8 million of the Senior Notes for a repurchase price of ~$3.5 million in cash, excluding accrued interest

Subsequent to 3/31/20, repurchased an additional $15.9 million of the Senior Notes for a repurchase price of ~$3.9 million in cash, excluding accrued interest

Company continues to be focused on generating through-cycle returns and generating free cash flow with target leverage of 1x net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 29 UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION Completions focused Technology and service differentiation Ability to service the most technically demanding wells Returns-focused business philosophy Access to entire addressable market Leading market position across broad geographic footprint Entrepreneurial, highly incentivized and aligned management team Strategy works in every basin for every well 30 CLOSE TO PERFECTION. FAR FROM ORDINARY. DRIVEN TO SUCCEED. 31 APPENDIX OUR LEGACY 33 NINE ADJ. EBITDA RECONCILIATION Year ended December 31 ($ mm unless otherwise noted) 31-Mar-20 2019 2018 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income (loss) $(300.9) ($217.8) ($53.0) Interest expense 9.8 39.8 22.3 Interest Income (.4) (.9) Depreciation 8.5 50.5 54.3 Amortization 4.2 18.4 9.6 Provision (benefit) from income taxes (2.1) (3.9) 2.4 EBITDA ($280.9) ($113.8) $35.5 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation EBITDA ($280.9) ($113.8) $35.5 Impairment of property and equipment - 66.2 45.7 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 296.2 135.7 32.1 Transaction and integration costs .1 13.0 10.3 Loss on sale of subsidiary - 15.9 - Loss or gains from the revaluation of contingent liabilities (.4) (21.2) 3.3 Gain on extinguishment of debt (10.1) - - Loss on equity investment - - 0.3 Non-cashstock-based compensation expense 3.6 14.1 13.2 Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment (.6) (.5) (1.7) Legal fees and settlements .04 .3 2.4 Inventory writedown - - - Restructuring charges 2.3 4.0 - Adjusted EBITDA 10.3 113.0 $141.1 Revenue 146.6 832.9 827.2 % Adj. EBITDA margin 7% 14% 17% 34 ROIC RECONCILIATION ($ MM UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) Year ended December 31 31-Mar-20 2019 After-tax net operating profit reconciliation: Net Income (loss) (300.9) ($217.8) Add back: Impairment of property and equipment - 66.2 Impairment of goodwill 296.2 20.3 Impairment of intangibles - 114.8 Interest expense 9.8 39.8 Interest Income (.4) (.9) Transaction and integration costs .1 13.0 Restructuring charges 2.3 4.0 Gain on extinguishment of debt (10.1) Loss on sale of subsidiaries - 15.9 Benefit of deferred income taxes (1.6) (4.3) After-tax net operating profit ($4.5) $51.0 Total capital as of prior year-end /period-end: Total stockholders' equity 389.9 594.8 Total debt 400.0 435.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (93.0) (63.6) Total capital as of prior period-end $696.9 966.2 Total capital as of period-end /year-end: Total stockholders' equity 91.9 389.9 Total debt 386.2 400.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (90.1) (93.0) Total capital as of period-end $387.9 696.9 Average total capital $542.4 831.5 ROIC -3% 6% 35 Attachments Original document

