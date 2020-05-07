Log in
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.    NINE

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
Nine Energy Service : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

05/07/2020 | 11:04am EDT

NINE ENERGY SERVICE INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q1 2020

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward- looking statements may include statements about the volatility of future oil and natural gas prices; our ability to successfully manage our growth, including risks and uncertainties associated with integrating and retaining key employees of the businesses we acquire; availability of skilled and qualified labor and key management personnel; our ability to accurately predict customer demand; competition in our industry; governmental regulation and taxation of the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; our ability to implement new technologies and services; availability and terms of capital; general economic conditions; operating hazards inherent in our industry; our financial strategy, budget, projections, operating results, cash flows and liquidity; and our plans, business strategy and objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could affect our operating results and performance, please see our final IPO prospectus, Current Reports on Form 8-K, Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which are available at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these known material risks occur, or should the underlying assumptions change or prove incorrect, our actual results, performance, achievements or plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements concerning us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All information in this presentation is as of March 31, 2020 as indicated unless otherwise noted.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and return on invested capital (ROIC). These are not recognized measures under, or an alternative to, GAAP. The Company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. In particular, because of its limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in growth of the Company's business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the Company's obligations. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation includes market data and other statistical information from third party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications and other published independent sources. Although the Company believes these third party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, the Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information.

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

NINE COMPANY OVERVIEW

OUR COMPANY

  • Focused on building afull-cycle ROIC business
  • Asset-lightbusiness model with strong barriers to entry and 100% completions focused
  • Leveraged to increasing completion intensity includingmega-well pads, lateral lengths and stage count
  • Super lateral, deep reach capable service offering and focus - agnostic to completion style
  • Able to provide downhole conveyance services coupled withforward-leaning technology
  • Diversified completion portfolio and geography

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW ($MM)

PRO FORMA REVENUE BY SERVICE LINE3

$827

$833

Completion Tools

22%

Cementing

Adj.

Adj.

33%

EBITDA

EBITDA

Margin

Margin

17%

14%

$141

$113

Wireline

Coiled Tubing

31%

2018A1

2019A2

14%

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

1Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA include Magnum contribution as of 10/25/18 closing date. 2Financials based on actuals YTD through 12/31/19; 3Financials based on YTD through 3/31/20 Actuals

4

See appendix for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

NINE'S STRATEGIC POSITIONING

STRATEGIC POSITIONING

Asset Light

Barriers

Service &

to Entry

Technology

DIFFERENTIATION

Cash Flow Generation

Defensibility

Legitimacy

Returns (ROIC)

Sustainability

Mitigation of Financial Risk

Capital Structure Flexibility

Higher Margins

Service/R&D Excellence

5

DRIVING VALUE FOR CONSTITUENTS

CUSTOMERS

Ability to decrease

cost to complete

and increase EUR

VALUE

EMPLOYEES

INVESTORS

Socioeconomic

Financial

movement & career

Sustainability

progression

& Returns

6

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN COMPLETIONS OFFERING

Nine is capable of addressing 100% of the onshore wells drilled in North America, regardless of completion type

PRE & POST STIMULATION

HORIZONTAL LATERAL

TOE OF THE WELL

Large Diameter Coil + Memory Tools

Long-string

Cementing

Offering includes tools & equipment capable of

Extremely reliable in super

Proprietary

completing super laterals (10,000 ft.+)

laterals (10,000 ft.+)

Liner

Hanger

Tools

Scorpion Composite Plug-

MVPTMDissolvable Plug -

SmartStart - Strategic alliance

Owned IP

Owned IP

MagnumDiskTM

StingerTMDissolvable Plug -

Scorpion Extended Range Plugs

FlowGun - Owned IP

- Owned IP

Owned IP

- Owned IP

BreakthruTMCasing Flotation Device

MorphPackers StormTMRe-frac Packer

- Owned IP

- Strategic Alliance

2020E New NA HZ Wells Drilled: 11,8391

2020E NA Stage Count: 420,6211

2020E New NA HZ Wells Drilled: 11,8391

1Spears & Associates, Q1 2020.

7

MULTI-WELL PADS CONCENTRATE RISK

BARRIERS TO ENTRY AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES CONTINUE TO INCREASE

SINGLE-WELL PAD COMPLETIONS

MULTI-WELL PAD COMPLETIONS

LONGER LATERALS TIGHTER SPACING PAD DRILLING

Concentration of dollars / pad + exponential impact of Non-Productive Time = highly selective customers

  • Total well cost:$5-$7mm
  • ~8,000 feet of lateral length completed
  • 40 stages
  • 12mm pounds of sand
  • 1,000 boe/d oil produced

E&P Revenue/Day = ~$50,0001

  • Total pad cost:$30-$42mm
  • ~48,000 feet of lateral length completed
  • 240 stages
  • 72mm pounds of sand
  • 6,000 boe/d oil produced

E&P Revenue/Day = ~$300,0001

  • Dissolvable plugs can save operators ~24 days per6-well pad in reduced drill-out time & ~12 days saved with clean-out run
  • Increases IRR for operators by significantly reducing cycle times and bringing product to market faster
  • Eliminates time and risk of drilling out plugs, as well as associated service costs

6 single wells required 6 wireline units 2014: Stages/Employee = 5.5

Increased capital efficiency → ↑ROIC

6 wells on a pad requires 1 wireline unit

Q1 2020: Stages/Employee = 14

8

Source: Company Estimates. 1Assumes IP rates of 1,000 boe/d at $50 WTI and $300,000 per day/6-well pad

BROAD NAM FOOTPRINT

FOOTPRINT IN EVERY MAJOR NAM BASIN

EXCELLENT NAM REACH CAPABILITY

LOCALIZED TEAMS WITH REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE

Canada 2%

Bakken 4%

Rockies 2%

Marcellus / Utica 17%

MidCon 6%

Permian 49%

Barnett 1%

Haynesville 9%

~3% of overall revenue comes from outside NAM

Eagle Ford 7%

Service Coverage Area and Revenue by Region1

Major Unconventional Basins

9

1YTD as of 12/31/2019 and pro forma for Production Solutions divestiture.

ASSET LIGHT BUSINESS MODEL

PRESSURE PUMPING

E-LINE

BARRIERS TO ENTRY THROUGH TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICE

HOW DOES NINE BUILD MOATS AROUND THE BUSINESS?

Service + technology / equipment + people to service the longest laterals today and tomorrow

COMPLETION SOLUTIONS

PERFORMANCE BARRIERS

Cementing Services

~20,700 cementing jobs with on-

time rate of ~91%1

Completion Tools

~212,300 isolation, stage 1 and

casing flotation tools and ~22,500

frac sleeves deployed2

Wireline Services

~162,200 stages with a success rate

of ~99%1

Coiled Tubing Services

~9,400 jobs and ~206 million

running feet of coiled tubing with a

success rate greater than 99%3

(Average lateral length/job

+22,000 feet)

EQUIPMENT BARRIERS FIT FOR "DEEP REACH"

  • High-qualitydedicated Midland, Delaware, Midcon and Eagle Ford labs (to API specs) with testing capabilities to cement laterals over 10,000' long Redundant pumps with 1,000 HP and dual-sided bulk plants
  • Owned IP of one of the most critical and prolific isolation tools for laterals reaching beyond 10,000'Highly dependable "toe" and casing flotation solutions
  • Superior wellsite execution enabling company to have the NPT and efficient operations
  • Longest wireline completion of 19,000+ feet in lateral
  • ~ 86% of coil fleet is "Big Pipe" deep reach (≥2.375" diameter)coupled with high HP frac pumps to push coil further downhole
  • Downhole memory tool trackingreal-time data

1Management estimates for time period from January 2014 to March 31, 2020. 2Management estimates for time period from March 2011 to March 31, 2020. 3Management estimates for

time period from April 2014 to March 31, 2020.

11

ADVANCEMENTS IN CEMENTING SOLUTIONS

SLURRY

HIGHLIGHTS

Light-density slurry engineered to build strength

60% faster and deliver 40% higher compressive

Blend 27

strength than similar density slurries

Provides the lightness needed for depleted

formations along with the strength of heavier

density slurries at a fraction of the materials costs

Low density slurry that eliminates costly beads

while maintaining compressive strength and

lighter density significantly lowering cost for

CPT Trident

operators.

Allows for reduction in mileage and equipment

and overall reducing the footprint on site as bead

slurries require blenders to batch mix on site.

Advanced formulation that delivers the lightness

needed to cement mature geologies, along with

the density required to hold form in the

Nine Lite

formation

Can be mixed down to 10 pounds per gallon,

speeding pump times and reducing NPT by as

much as 48 hours per well

12

CONSISTENT PROFITABLE MARKET SHARE GAINS

Demonstrated Market Share Gains Throughout Cycles

+200%

17%

18%

16%

11%

8%

6%6%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Nine US Wireline & Completion Tools % of stages completed1

Nine Holds a Competitive Advantage in US Cementing

Nine % rigs followed - South Texas2

Nine % rigs followed - West Texas2

60%

16%

10%

17%

16%

YE 2014

3/31/2020

YE 2014

3/31/2020

Source: 1Management estimates of Nine frac stages relative to industry frac stages based on Spears & Associates, Q1 2020. Includes Magnum starting October 25, 2018. 2Management

13

estimates and includes legacy Nine business only.

CUSTOMERS WHO TRUST US

Diverse, blue-chip customer base with minimal concentration

14

CONTINUED EXCELLENCE IN SAFETY

NINE TRIR

2.47

1.5

1.26

1.44

0.88

0.77

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

15

RETURNS-FOCUSED GROWTH PHILOSOPHY

Balance of Organic Growth and Strategic M&A:

Augment technology portfolio + Enhance NAM footprint

ORGANIC GROWTH

DISCIPLINED M&A

  • Market penetration of technology portfolio, including new dissolvable and composite plug technology
  • Selective and deliberate deployment of capex for high- quality and differentiated equipment and facilities within the most active basins
  • Market share gains through service and technology
  • Securing and maintaining best talent in the industry
  • Target onlybest-in-class technology, companies and management teams
  • Competitive advantage securing and sourcing non- marketed deals
  • Entrepreneurs want to partner and stay with "like- minded" and nimble management team

NINE PRESENCE

Permian

Midcon

Northeast

Bakken

Rockies

Canada

Eagle Ford Haynesville International

Wireline

Cementing

Completion Tools

Coiled Tubing

16

DISSOLVABLE PLUG THESIS & OVERVIEW

17

DISSOLVABLE PLUG THESIS INTACT

MARKET OUTLOOK

DISSOLVABLE THESIS

Time Savings

Can save operators ~24 days per 6-well pad in reduced drill-out time & ~12-18 days saved with clean-out run

2018

10-15% OF STAGES COMPLETED

Risk Mitigation

Eliminates time and risk of drilling out plugs, as well as associated service costs and HSE risks associated with human footprint

3-5 Years

35-50%+

OF STAGES COMPLETED

Reduced Footprint

Reduces carbon emissions and employee count at wellsite

18

NINE DISSOLVABLE PLUG BENEFITS

NEUTRAL OR REDUCE

AFE

INCREASED

IRR

REDUCED

EMISSIONS

INCREASED

SAFETYWITH FEWER HUMANS AT SURFACE

19

DISSOLVABLES REDUCE LIFECYCLE OF WELL

TRADITIONAL COMPOSITE PLUG COMPLETION CAN BE ~18-38 DAYS PER WELLBORE

DRILLING & CEMENTING

WIRELINE & FRAC COMPLETE

COILED TUBING

OF WELLBORE

MULTISTAGE STIMULATION

OR STICK PIPE DRILLOUT

SCORPION

START

PRODUCTION

7-14 DAYS

7-14 DAYS

4-10 DAYS

DISSOLVABLE PLUG COMPLETION CAN BE ~14-31 DAYS PER WELLBORE: A REDUCTION OF ~20%

DRILLING & CEMENTING

WIRELINE & FRAC COMPLETE

ELIMINATIONOF

OF WELLBORE

MULTISTAGE STIMULATION

DRILL-OUT

STINGER

START

PRODUCTION

7-14 DAYS

7-14 DAYS

0-3 DAYS1

Source: Management Estimates. Estimated days including rig-up and rig-down time when applicable. 1Assumes 1-3 days for potential clean-out

20

NEW GENERATION OF DISSOLVABLE PLUGS

NINE STINGERDISSOLVABLE PLUG

PLUG OVERVIEW

  • Shorter design, decreasing plug size by over 70%
  • Predictable and reliable dissolution for entire addressable isolation tool market
  • Completely dissolvable, eliminating plugdrill-out

MARKET & FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

  • High-volumeproduct with the ability to address entire addressable plug market in both NAM land and abroad (1 stage = 1 plug)
  • Almost 100% free cash flow conversion ($1 of EBITDA = $1 Cash) and requires minimal capex to generate significant growth
  • Margin accretive to Nine
  • Strong patents and exclusive arrangements in place to protect IP design and material science

21

NAM DISSOLVABLE PLUG MARKET

Mixed Area (High-temp/low-temp)

High-temp Coverage Area > 150ºF

Low-temp Coverage Area ≤ 150ºF

22

INTERNATIONAL MARKET

ARGENTINA

SAUDI ARABIA

High-temp Coverage Area > 150ºF

23

SIGNIFICANT AND SCALABLE EMISSION REDUCTIONS

STINGERDissolvable Frac Plug

DISSOLVABLE FRAC PLUGS ON A 6-WELL PAD

TAKE 84 CARS OFF THE ROAD:

~404 METRIC TONS OF CO2E

24

source: ERM

ENVIRONMENTAL RESULTS(ELIMINATION OF COILED TUBING)

DISSOLVABLE WITH NO CLEAN-OUT VS. CONVENTIONAL DRILL-OUT PER WELLBORE

Conventional

Dissolvable

CARBON FOOTPRINT OF 70-PLUG

DEPLOYMENT IN METRIC TON CO2EQUIVALENTS

74,146

6,873 kg

kg CO2eq

CO2eq

The life-cycle carbon footprint of the dissolvable plug would be 91% smaller per wellborethan the conventional composite plug.

25

source: ERM

ENVIRONMENTAL RESULTS(DISSOLVABLE WITH CLEAN-OUT)

DISSOLVABLE CLEAN-OUT VS. CONVENTIONAL DRILL-OUT PER WELLBORE

Conventional

Dissolvable

CARBON FOOTPRINT OF 70-PLUG

DEPLOYMENT IN METRIC TON CO2EQUIVALENTS

74,146 kg

60,843 kg

CO2eq

CO2eq

The life-cycle carbon footprint of the dissolvable plug is 18% smaller per wellborethan the conventional composite plug.

26

source: ERM

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

27

Q1 2020 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

REVENUE

ADJ. EBITDA

CASH BALANCE

Q1 2020 ($MM)

$147

Q1 2020

7%

$10

Q1 2020

Adj. EBITDA margin

$90

Q1 2020

FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

  • Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA results within Management's original guidance
  • Maintained sizeable cash balance with current cash position as of 3/31/20 of $90.1 million, as well as $92.6 million of accounts receivable
  • Significant activity declines across NAM in the last month of the quarter in conjunction with deteriorating oil prices
  • Newlow-temp dissolvable plug successfully commercialized during Q1 and timeline for new high-temp and composite plug remain on-track for Q2 and Q3 respectfully
  • Service line revenue declines ranging from~7-20% q/q
    • Cementing, which followsdrill-bit and typically lags completions, saw relatively flat activity q/q
    • Total stages for completion tools increased ~26% q/q
    • Excluding completion tools, pricing down~5-9% across service lines
    • Coiled tubing continues to be hardest hit service line with both a challenging macro backdrop coupled with new units coming to market

28

3/31/20 CAPITALIZATION

PRO FORMA CAPITALIZATION

As of March 31, 2020

($MM)

Cash

$90.1

Debt

ABL Credit Facility

0.0

Senior Unsecured Notes

379.0

Total debt

$379.0

Net Debt

$288.9

Total cash

$90.1

ABL availability

$93.5

Total liquidity

$183.6

COMMENTARY

  • ABL credit facility undrawn
  • Total liquidity of $183.6 million as of March 31, 2019
  • During Q1, repurchased ~$13.8 million of the Senior Notes for a repurchase price of ~$3.5 million in cash, excluding accrued interest
  • Subsequent to 3/31/20, repurchased an additional $15.9 million of the Senior Notes for a repurchase price of ~$3.9 million in cash, excluding accrued interest
  • Company continues to be focused on generatingthrough-cycle returns and generating free cash flow with target leverage of 1x net debt/Adjusted EBITDA

29

UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION

Completions focused

Technology and service differentiation

Ability to service the most technically demanding wells Returns-focused business philosophy

Access to entire addressable market

Leading market position across broad geographic footprint

Entrepreneurial, highly incentivized and aligned management team

Strategy works in every basin for every well

30

CLOSE TO PERFECTION. FAR FROM ORDINARY. DRIVEN TO SUCCEED.

31

APPENDIX

OUR LEGACY

33

NINE ADJ. EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Year ended December 31

($ mm unless otherwise noted)

31-Mar-20

2019

2018

EBITDA Reconciliation

Net income (loss)

$(300.9)

($217.8)

($53.0)

Interest expense

9.8

39.8

22.3

Interest Income

(.4)

(.9)

Depreciation

8.5

50.5

54.3

Amortization

4.2

18.4

9.6

Provision (benefit) from income taxes

(2.1)

(3.9)

2.4

EBITDA

($280.9)

($113.8)

$35.5

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA

($280.9)

($113.8)

$35.5

Impairment of property and equipment

-

66.2

45.7

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

296.2

135.7

32.1

Transaction and integration costs

.1

13.0

10.3

Loss on sale of subsidiary

-

15.9

-

Loss or gains from the revaluation of contingent liabilities

(.4)

(21.2)

3.3

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(10.1)

-

-

Loss on equity investment

-

-

0.3

Non-cashstock-based compensation expense

3.6

14.1

13.2

Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment

(.6)

(.5)

(1.7)

Legal fees and settlements

.04

.3

2.4

Inventory writedown

-

-

-

Restructuring charges

2.3

4.0

-

Adjusted EBITDA

10.3

113.0

$141.1

Revenue

146.6

832.9

827.2

% Adj. EBITDA margin

7%

14%

17%

34

ROIC RECONCILIATION

($ MM UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

Year ended December 31

31-Mar-20

2019

After-tax net operating profit reconciliation:

Net Income (loss)

(300.9)

($217.8)

Add back:

Impairment of property and equipment

-

66.2

Impairment of goodwill

296.2

20.3

Impairment of intangibles

-

114.8

Interest expense

9.8

39.8

Interest Income

(.4)

(.9)

Transaction and integration costs

.1

13.0

Restructuring charges

2.3

4.0

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(10.1)

Loss on sale of subsidiaries

-

15.9

Benefit of deferred income taxes

(1.6)

(4.3)

After-tax net operating profit

($4.5)

$51.0

Total capital as of prior year-end /period-end:

Total stockholders' equity

389.9

594.8

Total debt

400.0

435.0

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(93.0)

(63.6)

Total capital as of prior period-end

$696.9

966.2

Total capital as of period-end /year-end:

Total stockholders' equity

91.9

389.9

Total debt

386.2

400.0

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(90.1)

(93.0)

Total capital as of period-end

$387.9

696.9

Average total capital

$542.4

831.5

ROIC

-3%

6%

35

Disclaimer

Nine Energy Service Inc. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 15:03:06 UTC
