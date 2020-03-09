Nine Energy Service : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
03/09/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2020
Investor Presentation
March 10, 2020
Balchem Corporation
Balchem develops, manufactures, and markets specialty ingredients that help
make the world a healthier place
Highlights
NASDAQ: BCPC
Founded in 1967
Headquarters: New Hampton, NY
Approximately 1,400 Employees
21 Manufacturing Sites:
17 in North America
3 in Europe
1 in Asia
5 Technology Centers
2019 Revenues of $644M
2019 Adj. EBITDA of $160M or 25% of sales
2019 Cash Flow From Operations of $124M
A Global Health And Nutrition Focused Company With A 50+ Year History
Leadership
Ted Harris, Chairman and CEO
Joined Balchem in May 2015
Prior to Balchem was a Senior VP of Ashland Inc. where he held a series of senior leadership roles over 10+ years
Independent director and member of the Board of Directors of Pentair plc.
MBA from Harvard University and bachelor's degree from Lehigh
University in chemical engineering
Martin Bengtsson, CFO
Joined Balchem in February 2019
Prior to Balchem had a15-year career at Honeywell and most recently was CFO for the $11B Performance Materials & Technologies segment
Bachelors degree from Northwestern University in economics and began career as Senior Auditor for Deloitte
Executive Leadership
Balchem at a Glance
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
4%
14%
82%HUMAN NUTRITION & HEALTH
Nutrition & Health
(% of sales)
54%
ANIMAL NUTRITION & HEALTH
28%
82% Of Revenues Focused On Nutrition And Health
Segment Overview
4%
14%
82%
Nutrition & Health
(% of sales)
54%
28%
HNH ANH SP IP
Segment
Markets Served
Solutions
Human Nutrition
• Nutritional Supplements
•Micro-encapsulation
& Health
• Food and Beverage
•Choline
• Infant & Toddler Formula
•Chelated Minerals
• Organic Cereal
• Powder, Flavor, & Cereal Systems
Animal Nutrition
• Dairy
•Micro-encapsulation
& Health
• Poultry and Swine
•Choline
• Companion Animal
•Chelated Minerals
• Aquaculture
• Amino Acids and Other Nutrients
Specialty
• Medical Device Sterilization
•Chelated Minerals
Products
• Nut and Spice Fumigation
• Ethylene Oxide and Propylene
• Plant Nutrition
Oxide re-packaging
Industrial
• Oil and Gas Fracking
•Choline
Products
• Other Industrial Markets
• Choline Derivatives
Leveraging Solutions Across Segments
Vision and Mission
Our vision is clear;to make the world a healthier place
Our mission is tobuild a global nutrition and health company delivering trusted, innovative, and science based solutions to our customers
Committed To Building A Global Nutrition And Health Company
Strategic Focus
Strengthening Positions in Attractive, Growing Markets
Building scale, adding adjacent capabilities, expanding market and geographic reach, broadening our portfolio of solutions, investing in new science, enabling market awareness
Driving Organic Growth
Creating new demand through innovation, market penetration, new product launches, geographic expansion, and expanding addressable markets
Augmenting Organic Growth through Strategic Acquisitions
Maintaining a Healthy Margin Profile, Strong Cash Flow, and Solid Balance Sheet to Execute
Staying Focused
Balchem Growth Platforms
Human Nutrition & Health
HUMAN NUTRITION & HEALTH
Leveraging Synergies Across Segment
FDA RDI for Choline and Expanded Choline Awareness / Science
Mineral Nutrition
Systems for Nutritional Beverages
Curemark®Delivery System
Geographic Expansion & M&A
SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
Specialty Products
Chemogas Acquisition Synergies
Plant Micronutrients
New Applications
New Products
Geographic Expansion
Animal Nutrition & Health
ANIMAL NUTRITION & HEALTH
ReaShure® Penetration
NRC Recommendation on Choline
Rumen Protected Nutrients for Dairy
Next GenerationBy-pass and Release Technology
Pet and Aquaculture Expansion
Geographic Expansion & M&A
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
Industrial Products
Capturing Recovery Volumes
82% Of Revenues Focused On Nutrition And Health
Growth Vectors
Growth over 5 years
Key Platforms Driving Growth Above Market
Choline and Mineral Nutrition for Mother & Child, Adult Cognition, Energy & Fitness, Liver Health, Diabetes Complications
ReaShure®Penetration
Rumen Protected Delivery Systems
Companion Animal Expansion
Nutritional Beverage Offerings
Geographic Expansion
Strategic Acquisitions
Growth Platforms
Market Growth
Several Growth Platforms To Deliver Above Market Growth
2020 Market Outlook
Market
External Metrics
2019 Comments
2020
Food and
•
GDP
• Food and Bev. Demand relatively stable
Beverage
•
Food and Bev. Growth
• Nutritional beverage/bar markets growing faster
Supplements
•
Vitamin/mineral growth
• Personalized nutrition on the rise
•
Magnesium and Choline are growing nutrients
Dairy
•
Dairy consumption
• Growth in yogurt and cheese offset declines in fluid milk
•
Dairy prices
• Milk and milk protein prices dramatically higher
Protein
•
Protein consumption
• Protein consumption continues to grow
•
Broiler sales
• Poultry and pork sales modestly higher on ASF shortage
Agriculture / Plant
•
Net Farm Income
• Farm inc. negatively impacted by US/China trade war
Nutrition
•
Crop prices
• Crop prices rising slowly, still below 2017 levels
Medical Device
•
GDP
• Medical procedures continue at slow growth rate
•
Medical Device Sales
• Europe moves toward more medical device kits
Energy
•
GDP
•
US shale production slowing
•
Rig count
•
Low Oil price
Modestly Improved Environment For 2020, But We Are Cautious
2020 Potential Challenges
COVID-19Virus
Global uncertainty around how this will impact global supply chains along with supply/demand balances
Balchem taking precautionary actions and closely monitoring situation
African Swine Fever
Potential spread from Asia into Western Europe and U.S. could have consequences on the
protein supply chain and demand
Impact may be negative or positive depending on market and consumer reactions and behaviors
Medical Device Sterilization Regulatory Environment
U.S. regulatory environment around Ethylene Oxide used for medical device sterilization is evolving
Potential lower emissions standards could drive increased costs to adjust to a new standard
Oil and Gas Market Volatility
Decline in oil price likely to reduce U.S. fracking activity
Ongoing efforts to cost reduce fracking operations could continue to pressure Choline use
Closely Monitoring Market Environment
Historical Financials
SALES ($M)
644 644
595
541552 553
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
ADJ. NET EARNINGS ($M)
ADJ. EBITDA ($M)
159 160
149
148
140
122
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
ADJ. EPS ($/share)
98
80 80 82
69
104
3.01
2.51 2.52 2.53
2.21
3.19
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Consistent Performance Due To Resilient Business Model
Segment Financials
SALES ($M)
ADJ. EBITDA ($M)
IP
SP
ANH
HNH
644
644
595
51
26
541
552
553
48
92
76
25
54
73
105
70
54
IP
176
178
54
158
SP
166
161
176
ANH
297
316
341
347
278
HNH
206
159
160
149
148
10
5
140
3
7
7
32
39
122
32
32
28
19
37
33
33
25
29
35
30
78
80
84
83
71
48
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Industrial Products Now Smaller Part Of Portfolio
Q4 2019 Financial Summary
Sales
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. Net Earnings
Adj. EPS
Up 1.8%
Up 1.0%
Up 13%
Up 14%
163.5
166.5
39.6
40.0
4Q18
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
• Growth in HNH, ANH, SP
•
Gross Margin%
•
Improved Dairy
Improvement +130bps
Economics
•
Favorable raw materials
•
Significant headwind in
•
Bad Debt headwind
Oil & Gas
28.4
25.1
4Q184Q19
Lower tax rate driven by discrete items
0.88
0.77
4Q184Q19
Flat share count YoY
Growth Despite Significant Headwind In Oil & Gas
Capital Allocation Strategy and M&A
Capital Allocation Strategy
Annual Cash Flow ($M) and Debt Leverage Ratio
Prioritize organic growth investments
Augment organic growth with targeted M&A
Pay Down Debt
Continue to pay and grow dividend
Stockbuy-backs for anti-dilution
M&A
Six acquisitions since 2016
Focus on core Nutrition & Health
Adding geographic reach, adjacent products/technologies, and market consolidation
2.3x
0.6x
1.1x
1.5x
1.6x
1.2x
124
119
111
104
108
0.0 Debt Leverage
85
(-2.1x)(-2.7x)
(-1.2x)
(-1.7x)
54
56
39
45
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Cash From Operations
Net Debt as a % of Adj. EBITDA
Maintain Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy
Recent Acquisitions
Rationale
Key Offering
Zumbro River Brands
Market consolidation and expanded
High protein extrusion and
December 2019
product offering
agglomeration
Chemogas
Adds leadership position in Europe to
Ethylene Oxide re-packaging and
May 2019
already existing U.S. leadership
distribution
Bioscreen
Micro-encapsulation manufacturing in
Micro-encapsulation and Fermentation
August 2018
Europe
IFP
Market consolidation and processing
Micro-encapsulation and
June 2017
technology and capability
Agglomeration
Chol-Mix
Geographic reach into Eastern Europe
Dry Choline Chloride
March 2017
Albion
Adjacent product offering
Chelated Magnesium, Iron, Calcium,
February 2016
Zinc, and others
Augmenting Organic Growth With Targeted Acquisitions Close To Core
Free Cash Flow Conversion
130%
Free Cash Flow as % of Non-GAAP Net Income
120%
110%
105%
105%
102%
102%
100%
90%
93%
79%
80%
70%
60%
50%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Free Cash Flow Conversion
Solid Free Cash Flow Conversion, Turning Profits Into Cash
Dividends
Yearlydouble-digit dividend growth for the last decade
•Consistency in execution
0.52
0.47
0.42
0.38
0.34
($/share)0.30
0.26
0.22
0.18
0.15
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Consistent Dividend Policy
providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world
and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities
Our Sustainability Framework
Every day, Balchem is delivering trusted solutions that enhance health and well-being through science.
The two objectives of our sustainability strategy directly support our mission of making the world a healthier place:
•
•
One of our proud accomplishments is Balchem's impact on 1.3 billion people each year
Making The World A Healthier Place
Our Sustainability Framework
People
1.3 billion- number of people reached per year
1.06- total recordable injury rate (TRIR)
23%- hourly employee turnover
10%- salary employee turnover
76%males, 24%females - employee diversity
75%- R&D focused on health and nutrition
100%- manufacturing sites with local community engagement efforts
Planet
10.2 billion- number of animals reached per year
0.61 GJ- energy intensity (GJ of energy per ton of
product produced)
73,726- scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e metric tons)
11.5 CBM- water intensity (cubic meters of water withdrawal per metric ton of product produced)
1.8%- water withdrawal from regions with high or extremely high baseline water stress
99%- hazardous waste reused or recycled
70%- hazardous material suppliers audited in the last
3 years
100%- of palm oil sourced certified through RSPO 43%- raw materials from renewable resources
0- product recalls
Profit
27.6%- revenue from products developed in the past five years
$643.7M- total revenue
$159.9M- adjusted EBITDA
$78.6M- GAAP net earnings $2.42- GAAP earnings per share
127%- free cash flow conversion
21.1%- 5-year total shareholder return (TSR) vs Russell 2000 Index
Making The World A Healthier Place
What Makes Balchem Unique?
Proven Track Record Of Growth
Proven ability to grow in in all economic conditions
Steady and thoughtful capital allocation
Continued innovation
Protected Positions
Consolidated position in Choline
EPA Registrations for EO and PO
Patent portfolio and premium branded products
Technologies
Future Upside
✓Delivery Systems
✓Organic growth and earnings power
•
Micro encapsulation
•
Market Penetration
•
Systems (Powders, Flavors)
•
Geographic expansion
✓Chelation
✓Strategic M&A
✓Choline
✓Curemark
Well Positioned For The
Summary / Wrap Up
Leading Positions in Attractive Markets
Creating New Demand Through Innovation
Delivering Healthy Margins
Generating Cash Flow from Operations Available for Reinvestment
Proven Track Record
Reasons To Invest
Confidential
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain unallocated equity compensation, and certain one-time or unusual transactions. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes that these non- GAAP measures provide useful information about the Company's core operating results and thus are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance and its prospects for the future. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other expense/income, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other expense/income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction and integration costs, indemnification settlements, legal settlements, ERP implementation costs, unallocated legal fees, the fair valuation of acquired inventory, and restructuring costs. Adjusted income tax expense is defined as income tax expense adjusted for the impact of ASU 2016-09. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized ERP implementation costs.