NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nine Energy Service Inc : Nine Energy Service, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-2ED392D1FB0E4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 787 M
EBIT 2018 58,4 M
Net income 2018 42,0 M
Debt 2018 19,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,59
P/E ratio 2019 8,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 727 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ann G. Fox President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
Clinton W. Roeder Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
Andy Lyndon Waite Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC0.00%727
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.00%90 521
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO9.83%38 116
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.18%36 524
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO27.26%17 467
TECHNIPFMC-4.18%13 847
