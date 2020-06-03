Nine Energy Service, Inc. : Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Listing Standard

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (“Nine” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NINE) announced today that, on June 2, 2020, Nine was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

On April 21, 2020, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its noncompliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of shares of its common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average closing price per share required to maintain continued listing on the NYSE.

Nine regained compliance after its average closing price for the 30-trading days ended May 29, 2020 was above the NYSE’s minimum requirement of $1.00 per share based on a 30-trading day average. Accordingly, the Company is no longer considered below the $1.00 per share continued listing criterion and the below compliance “.BC” indicator has been removed from the Company’s common shares.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.

