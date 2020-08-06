Nine Energy Service : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward- looking statements may include statements about the volatility of future oil and natural gas prices; our ability to successfully manage our growth, including risks and uncertainties associated with integrating and retaining key employees of the businesses we acquire; availability of skilled and qualified labor and key management personnel; our ability to accurately predict customer demand; competition in our industry; governmental regulation and taxation of the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; our ability to implement new technologies and services; availability and terms of capital; general economic conditions; operating hazards inherent in our industry; our financial strategy, budget, projections, operating results, cash flows and liquidity; and our plans, business strategy and objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NINE COMPANY OVERVIEW
OUR COMPANY
Focused on building a full-cycle ROIC business
Asset-lightbusiness model with strong barriers to entry and 100% completions focused
Leveraged to increasing completion intensity including mega-well pads, lateral lengths and stage count
Super lateral, deep reach capable service offering and focus - agnostic to completion style
Able to provide downhole conveyance services coupled with forward-leaning technology
Diversified completion portfolio and geography
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW ($MM)
PRO FORMA REVENUE BY SERVICE LINE3
$827
$833
Completion Tools
24%
Adj.
Adj.
Adj.
Cementing
35%
EBITDA
EBITDA
$399
EBITDA
Margin
Margin
Margin
17%
14%
0%
$141
$113
$0
Wireline
27%
Coiled Tubing
2018A1
2019A2
H1 20 Annualized
14%
Revenue Adj. EBITDA
1Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA include Magnum contribution as of 10/25/18 closing date. 2Financials based on actuals YTD through 12/31/19; 3Financials based on YTD through 6/30/20 Actuals
STRATEGY
DRIVING VALUE FOR CONSTITUENTS
CUSTOMERS
Ability to decrease
cost to complete
and increase EUR
VALUE
EMPLOYEES
INVESTORS
Socioeconomic
Financial
movement & career
Sustainability
progression
& Returns
TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN COMPLETIONS OFFERING
Nine is capable of addressing 100% of the onshore wells drilled in North America, regardless of completion type
PRE & POST STIMULATION
HORIZONTAL LATERAL
TOE OF THE WELL
Large Diameter Coil + Memory Tools
Long-string
Cementing
Offering includes tools & equipment capable of
Extremely reliable in super
Proprietary
completing super laterals (10,000 ft.+)
laterals (10,000 ft.+)
Liner
Hanger
Tools
Scorpion Composite Plug-
MVPTM Dissolvable Plug -
SmartStart - Strategic alliance
Owned IP
Owned IP
MagnumDiskTM
StingerTM Dissolvable Plug -
Scorpion Extended Range Plugs
FlowGun - Owned IP
- Owned IP
Owned IP
- Owned IP
BreakthruTM Casing Flotation Device
- Owned IP
2020E New NA HZ Wells Drilled: 8,7371
2020E NA Stage Count: 295,7791
2020E New NA HZ Wells Drilled: 8,7371
1 Spears & Associates, Q2 2020.
MULTI-WELL PADS CONCENTRATE RISK
BARRIERS TO ENTRY AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES CONTINUE TO INCREASE
SINGLE-WELL PAD COMPLETIONS
MULTI-WELL PAD COMPLETIONS
LONGER LATERALS • TIGHTER SPACING • PAD DRILLING
Concentration of dollars / pad + exponential impact of Non-Productive Time = highly selective customers
Total well cost: $5-$7mm
~8,000 feet of lateral length completed
40 stages
12mm pounds of sand
1,000 boe/d oil produced
E&P Revenue/Day = ~$50,0001
Total pad cost: $30-$42mm
~48,000 feet of lateral length completed
240 stages
72mm pounds of sand
6,000 boe/d oil produced
E&P Revenue/Day = ~$300,0001
Dissolvable plugs can save operators ~24 days per 6-well pad in reduced drill-out time & ~12 days saved with clean-out run
Increases IRR for operators by significantly reducing cycle times and bringing product to market faster
Eliminates time and risk of drilling out plugs, as well as associated service costs
6 single wells required 6 wireline units 2014: Stages/Employee = 5.5
Increased capital efficiency → ↑ROIC
6 wells on a pad requires 1 wireline unit
Q2 2020: Stages/Employee = 10
BROAD NAM FOOTPRINT
FOOTPRINT IN EVERY MAJOR NAM BASIN
EXCELLENT NAM REACH CAPABILITY
LOCALIZED TEAMS WITH REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE
Canada 2%
Bakken 4%
Rockies 2%
Marcellus / Utica 17%
MidCon 6%
Permian 49%
Barnett 1%
Haynesville 9%
~3% of overall revenue comes from outside NAM
Eagle Ford 7%
Service Coverage Area and Revenue by Region1
Major Unconventional Basins
1 YTD as of 12/31/2019 and pro forma for Production Solutions divestiture.
ASSET LIGHT BUSINESS MODEL
PRESSURE PUMPING
E-LINE
BARRIERS TO ENTRY THROUGH TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICE
HOW DOES NINE BUILD MOATS AROUND THE BUSINESS?
Service + technology / equipment + people to service the longest laterals today and tomorrow
COMPLETION SOLUTIONS
PERFORMANCE BARRIERS
Cementing Services
• ~21,100 cementing jobs with on-
time rate of ~91%1
Completion Tools
•
~215,200 isolation, stage 1 and
casing flotation tools and ~22,500
frac sleeves deployed2
Wireline Services
•
~164,400 stages with a success rate
of ~99%1
Coiled Tubing Services
• ~9,500 jobs and ~209 million
running feet of coiled tubing with a
success rate greater than 99%3
(Average lateral length/job
~22,000 feet)
EQUIPMENT BARRIERS → FIT FOR "DEEP REACH"
High-qualitydedicated Midland, Delaware, Midcon and Eagle Ford labs (to API specs) with testing capabilities to cement laterals over 10,000' long → Redundant pumps with 1,000 HP and dual-sided bulk plants
Owned IP of one of the most critical and prolific composite and dissolvable isolation tools for laterals reaching beyond 10,000'→ Highly dependable "toe" and casing flotation solutions
Superior wellsite execution enabling company to have the NPT and efficient operations
Longest wireline completion of 19,000+ feet in lateral
~ 86% of coil fleet is "Big Pipe" deep reach (≥2.375" diameter)→ coupled with high HP frac pumps to push coil further downhole
Downhole memory tool tracking real-time data
1 Management estimates for time period from January 2014 to June 30, 2020. 2 Management estimates for time period from March 2011 to June 30, 2020. 3Management estimates for time
period from April 2014 to June 30, 2020.
ADVANCEMENTS IN CEMENTING SOLUTIONS
SLURRY
HIGHLIGHTS
Light-density slurry engineered to build strength
60% faster and deliver 40% higher compressive
Blend 27
strength than similar density slurries
Provides the lightness needed for depleted
formations along with the strength of heavier
density slurries at a fraction of the materials costs
Low density slurry that eliminates costly beads
while maintaining compressive strength and
lighter density significantly lowering cost for
CPT Trident
operators.
Allows for reduction in mileage and equipment
and overall reducing the footprint on site as bead
slurries require blenders to batch mix on site.
Advanced formulation that delivers the lightness
needed to cement mature geologies, along with
the density required to hold form in the
Nine Lite
formation
Can be mixed down to 10 pounds per gallon,
speeding pump times and reducing NPT by as
much as 48 hours per well
CONSISTENT PROFITABLE MARKET SHARE GAINS
Demonstrated Market Share Gains Throughout Cycles
+200%
17%
18%
16%
11%
8%
6%6%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q2 2020
Nine US Wireline & Completion Tools % of stages completed1
Nine Holds a Competitive Advantage in US Cementing
Nine % rigs followed - South Texas2
Nine % rigs followed - West Texas2
21%
6%
10%
110%
18%
17%
YE 2014
6/30/2020
YE 2014
6/30/2020
Source: 1Management estimates of Nine frac stages relative to industry frac stages based on Spears & Associates, Q2 2020. Includes Magnum starting October 25, 2018. 2Management
CUSTOMERS WHO TRUST US
Diverse, blue-chip customer base with minimal concentration
CONTINUED EXCELLENCE IN SAFETY
NINE TRIR
2.47
1.5
1.26
1.44
0.88
0.77
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
RETURNS-FOCUSED GROWTH PHILOSOPHY
Balance of Organic Growth and Strategic M&A:
Augment technology portfolio + Enhance NAM footprint
ORGANIC GROWTH
DISCIPLINED M&A
Market penetration of technology portfolio, including new dissolvable and composite plug technology
Selective and deliberate deployment of capex for high- quality and differentiated equipment and facilities within the most active basins
Market share gains through service and technology
Securing and maintaining best talent in the industry
Target only best-in-class technology, companies and management teams
Competitive advantage securing and sourcing non- marketed deals
Entrepreneurs want to partner and stay with "like- minded" and nimble management team
NINE PRESENCE
Permian
Midcon
Northeast
Bakken
Rockies
Canada
Eagle Ford Haynesville International
Wireline
Cementing
Completion Tools
Coiled Tubing
DISSOLVABLE PLUG THESIS & OVERVIEW
THE PLUG REVOLUTION
18
NINE DISSOLVABLE PLUG BENEFITS
NEUTRAL OR REDUCE
AFE
INCREASED
IRR
REDUCED
EMISSIONS
INCREASED
SAFETYWITH FEWER HUMANS AT SURFACE
DISSOLVABLES REDUCE LIFECYCLE OF WELL
TRADITIONAL COMPOSITE PLUG COMPLETION CAN BE ~18-38 DAYS PER WELLBORE
DRILLING & CEMENTING
WIRELINE & FRAC COMPLETE
COILED TUBING
OF WELLBORE
MULTISTAGE STIMULATION
OR STICK PIPE DRILLOUT
SCORPION
START
PRODUCTION
7-14 DAYS
7-14 DAYS
4-10 DAYS
DISSOLVABLE PLUG COMPLETION CAN BE ~14-31 DAYS PER WELLBORE: A REDUCTION OF ~20%
DRILLING & CEMENTING
WIRELINE & FRAC COMPLETE
ELIMINATIONOF
OF WELLBORE
MULTISTAGE STIMULATION
DRILL-OUT
STINGER
START
PRODUCTION
7-14 DAYS
7-14 DAYS
0-3 DAYS1
NEW GENERATION OF DISSOLVABLE PLUGS
NINE STINGER™ DISSOLVABLE PLUG
PLUG OVERVIEW
Shorter design, decreasing plug size by over 70%
Predictable and reliable dissolution for entire addressable isolation tool market
High-volumeproduct with the ability to address entire addressable plug market in both NAM land and abroad (1 stage = 1 plug)
Almost 100% free cash flow conversion ($1 of EBITDA = $1 Cash) and requires minimal capex to generate significant growth
Margin accretive to Nine
Strong patents and exclusive arrangements in place to protect IP design and material science
21
NAM DISSOLVABLE PLUG MARKET
Mixed Area (High-temp/low-temp)
High-temp Coverage Area > 150ºF
Low-temp Coverage Area ≤ 150ºF
INTERNATIONAL MARKET
ARGENTINA
SAUDI ARABIA
High-temp Coverage Area > 150ºF
CASE STUDY: FULL WELLBORE DEPLOYMENT IN PERMIAN
In efforts to reduce significant costs and risks associated with using composite plugs, a large diversified in the Permian Basin deployed Nine's Stinger Dissolvable plugs in 3, full wellbores averaging ~20,000 ft. MD.
All 123 Stinger plugs deployed achieved zonal isolation and degradation, with no downhole tags during the cleanout run.
The cleanout representative concluded that it was the best results they've experienced with dissolvable plugs.
Temperatures ranged from 100° to 150° F, with chlorides of approximately 20,000 ppm.
PROVEN DISSOLUTION AT ROOM TEMPERATURE
In the Marcellus Shale, a large independent deployed 10 Stinger Dissolvable plugs in a challenging, low- temperature (75° F) environment with chlorides ranging from 22,000 ppm - 58,000 ppm.
With maximum treating pressures reaching 8,200 psi and estimated differential pressures of 5,600 psi, all 10 plugs achieved zonal isolation.
No plugs were tagged during cleanout and the combined return of all 10 Stingers was about the size of a dime.
Combined return of all 10 Stingers
was about the size of a dime
SIGNIFICANT AND SCALABLE EMISSION REDUCTIONS
STINGER™ Dissolvable Frac Plug
DISSOLVABLE FRAC PLUGS ON A 6-WELL PAD
TAKE 84 CARS OFF THE ROAD:
~404 METRIC TONS OF CO2E
26
ENVIRONMENTAL RESULTS (ELIMINATION OF COILED TUBING)
DISSOLVABLE WITH NO CLEAN-OUT VS. CONVENTIONAL DRILL-OUT PER WELLBORE
Conventional
Dissolvable
CARBON FOOTPRINT OF 70-PLUG
DEPLOYMENT IN METRIC TON CO2 EQUIVALENTS
74,146
6,873 kg
kg CO2eq
CO2eq
The life-cycle carbon footprint of the dissolvable plug would be 91% smaller per wellbore than the conventional composite plug.
27
ENVIRONMENTAL RESULTS (DISSOLVABLE WITH CLEAN-OUT)
DISSOLVABLE CLEAN-OUT VS. CONVENTIONAL DRILL-OUT PER WELLBORE
Conventional
Dissolvable
CARBON FOOTPRINT OF 70-PLUG
DEPLOYMENT IN METRIC TON CO2 EQUIVALENTS
74,146 kg
60,843 kg
CO2eq
CO2eq
The life-cycle carbon footprint of the dissolvable plug is 18% smaller per wellbore than the conventional composite plug.
28
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Q2 2020 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT
REVENUE
ADJ. EBITDA
CASH BALANCE
Q2 2020 ($MM)
$53
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
$(11)
$89
Q2 2020
FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Maintained sizeable cash balance with current cash position as of 6/30/20 of $88.7 million, as well as $39.4 million of accounts receivable
Significant NAM activity declines of ~70% quarter over quarter, most evident in the Permian Basin
Sequential revenue declines month over month throughout the year, and believe we are at or near the bottom
Continue to gain ground with the commercialization of the low-temp dissolvable plug and commercialization of high- temperature dissolvable plug is complete
Activity reductions affected revenue and profitability across service lines with the largest revenue declines coming in coiled tubing and wireline
Activity declines ranged from ~53 % - 76% and pricing declines ranged from 1% - 22%
6/30/20 CAPITALIZATION
PRO FORMA CAPITALIZATION
As of June 30, 2020
($MM)
Cash
$88.7
Debt
ABL Credit Facility
0.0
Senior Unsecured Notes
363.9
Other Debt
2.3
Total debt
$366.2
Net Debt
$277.5
Total cash
$88.7
ABL availability
$44.8
Total liquidity
$133.5
COMMENTARY
ABL credit facility undrawn
Total liquidity of $133.5 million as of June 30, 2020
$39.4mm of Accounts Receivable and $59.3mm of inventory as of June 30, 2020
During Q1, repurchased ~$13.8 million of the senior notes for a repurchase price of ~$3.5 million in cash, excluding accrued interest
Subsequent to 3/31/20, repurchased an additional $15.9 million of the senior notes for a repurchase price of ~$3.9 million in cash, excluding accrued interest
Company continues to be focused on generating through-cycle returns and generating free cash flow
UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION
Completions focused
Technology and service differentiation
Ability to service the most technically demanding wells Returns-focused business philosophy
Access to entire addressable market
Leading market position across broad geographic footprint
Entrepreneurial, highly incentivized and aligned management team
Strategy works in every basin for every well
CLOSE TO PERFECTION. FAR FROM ORDINARY. DRIVEN TO SUCCEED.
APPENDIX
OUR LEGACY
NINE ADJ. EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Year ended December 31
($ mm unless otherwise noted)
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
2019
2018
EBITDA Reconciliation
Net income (loss)
($24.2)
($300.9)
($217.8)
($53.0)
Interest expense
9.2
9.8
39.8
22.3
Interest Income
(.2)
(.4)
(.9)
Depreciation
8.4
8.5
50.5
54.3
Amortization
4.1
4.2
18.4
9.6
Provision (benefit) from income taxes
(.2)
(2.1)
(3.9)
2.4
EBITDA
($2.8)
($280.9)
($113.8)
$35.5
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA
($2.8)
($280.9)
($113.8)
$35.5
Impairment of property and equipment
-
-
66.2
45.7
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
296.2
135.7
32.1
Transaction and integration costs
-
.1
13.0
10.3
Loss on sale of subsidiary
-
-
15.9
-
Loss or gains from the revaluation of contingent liabilities
Nine Energy Service Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 15:33:13 UTC