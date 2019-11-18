Log in
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED

NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NEC)
  Report  
News 
News

Nine Entertainment : New Zealand's NZME confirms talks to buy media firm Stuff from Nine

0
11/18/2019

NZME Ltd, the owner of New Zealand's top-selling newspaper, said on Tuesday it was in talks with Nine Entertainment Co Holdings to buy rival news firm Stuff and has made a proposal to New Zealand's government about a possible transaction.

NZME, which owns the newspaper New Zealand Herald and radio brand Newstalk ZB, said the discussions are preliminary and stressed that no decision had been made.

It did not disclose further details about the potential transaction.

The country's competition regulator in 2017 rejected NZME's previous takeover attempt of the New Zealand unit of Fairfax Media, the then owners of Stuff, saying the deal would have led to unprecedented local media influence.

Last year, Stuff's ownership changed hands as Nine bought newspaper publisher Fairfax.

A representative for Nine declined to comment on the talks.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.59% 1.7 End-of-day quote.22.46%
NZME LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 368 M
EBIT 2020 350 M
Net income 2020 201 M
Debt 2020 350 M
Yield 2020 5,76%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 2 894 M
Chart NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,14  AUD
Last Close Price 1,70  AUD
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh Marks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Costello Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Koppelman Chief Financial Officer
Catherine West Independent Non-Executive Director
Samantha Louise Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED22.46%1 960
FOX CORPORATION-26.87%21 091
DISCOVERY, INC.24.33%19 965
HUYA INC.48.45%4 913
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.30.68%4 661
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-39.57%3 861
