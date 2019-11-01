Nine Express : POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING 0 11/01/2019 | 05:48am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. NINE EXPRESS LIMITED (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00009) POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING The Board is pleased to announce that the Special Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 1 November 2019. Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Nine Express Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of special general meeting (the "SGM") dated 9 October 2019 in relation to the proposed Change of Company Name. Definitions and terms used in this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Circular. POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed special resolution in relation to the proposed Change of Company Name as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 1 November 2019. The poll results in respect of the special resolution at the SGM are as follows: Number of Votes Special Resolution Note (Approximated %) For Against To consider and approve the change of the English name of the 2,184,985,234 0 Company from "Nine Express Limited" to "KEYNE INC." and 100% 0% the adoption of "金奧國際股份有限公司", for identification purpose only, to replace the existing secondary name in Chinese of the Company, namely "九號運通有限公司". Note: The full text of the Special Resolution is set out in the SGM Notice. - 1 - As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of the Special Resolution, the Special Resolution was duly passed as a special resolution of the Company. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting. As such, the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM was 2,184,985,234. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the relevant resolution at the SGM or to abstain from voting at the SGM. Tricor Standard Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM. As stated in the Circular, the Change of Company Name is subject to (1) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name at the SGM; and the approval by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda having been obtained for the change of company name. The Company will also carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong). A further announcement will be made by the Company on the effective date of the change of Company name and the new stock short name of the Company as and when appropriate. By order of the Board Nine Express Limited ZHANG LI Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 1 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six Directors, of which the executive Directors are Ms. Qian Ling Ling (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Li (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Xiang Junjie; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsui Pui Hung, Mr. Tang Ping Sum and Mr. Chiu Sin Nang, Kenny. - 2 -

