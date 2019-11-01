Nine Express : POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of the Special Resolution, the Special Resolution was duly passed as a special resolution of the Company.
There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting. As such, the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM was 2,184,985,234. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the relevant resolution at the SGM or to abstain from voting at the SGM.
Tricor Standard Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.
As stated in the Circular, the Change of Company Name is subject to (1) the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name at the SGM; and
-
the approval by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda having been obtained for the change of company name. The Company will also carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong). A further announcement will be made by the Company on the effective date of the change of Company name and the new stock short name of the Company as and when appropriate.
By order of the Board
Nine Express Limited
ZHANG LI
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 1 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six Directors, of which the executive Directors are Ms. Qian Ling Ling (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Li (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Xiang Junjie; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsui Pui Hung, Mr. Tang Ping Sum and Mr. Chiu Sin Nang, Kenny.