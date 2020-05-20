Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ninety One Plc    N91   GB00BJHPLV88

NINETY ONE PLC

(N91)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/19 11:35:08 am
187.7 GBp   +0.05%
02:32aNINETY ONE : posts drop in assets under management during market volatility
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ninety One : posts drop in assets under management during market volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:32am EDT

Asset manager Ninety One Plc, in its first set of results as a listed company, reported a 7% drop in assets under management (AUM) as the coronavirus crisis pummelled global financial markets.

AUM dropped to 103.4 billion pounds at the end of fiscal 2020 ended March 31 from 111.4 billion pounds a year earlier.

Asset managers all over the world have posted a plunge in AUMs as investors take a risk-off approach in light of an impending recession after economies came to a screeching halt during lockdowns to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The company said short-term investment performance was hurt by the extreme market correction in March this year.

"After markets were hit by the COVID-19 correction in March 2020, the situation deteriorated to the point where our aggregate performance looked decidedly average over one and three years," the company said.

"Value strategies had a particularly tough time."

Ninety One, which demerged from parent Investec, has been focussing on making sure its funds have sufficient liquidity in volatile markets, its Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit said in March.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTEC GROUP 0.61% 36.1 End-of-day quote.-56.49%
NINETY ONE PLC 0.05% 187.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NINETY ONE PLC
02:32aNINETY ONE : posts drop in assets under management during market volatility
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 561 M
EBIT 2020 173 M
Net income 2020 132 M
Finance 2020 290 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 1 566 M
Chart NINETY ONE PLC
Duration : Period :
Ninety One Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINETY ONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 175,75 GBp
Last Close Price 187,70 GBp
Spread / Highest target 0,16%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kim Mary McFarland Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colin Denis Keogh Senior Independent Director
Idoya Fernanda Aranda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINETY ONE PLC0.00%1 917
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.30%78 722
UBS GROUP AG-21.59%35 459
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.98%29 866
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-3.79%26 673
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.09%20 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group