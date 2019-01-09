Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp    600699   CNE000000DJ1

NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP (600699)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/09
22.42 CNY   +1.91%
2017China Aims to Take Over Car Industry, One Part at a Time
DJ
2017Takata shares slide, KSS seen backing court-led restructuring
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota recalls 1.7 million vehicles worldwide over air bag inflators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:43pm EST
Toyota Motor Corp's logo is pictured on a car in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.7 million vehicles worldwide for potentially faulty Takata air bag inflators as part of a multi-year industry recall campaign announced in 2016.

Automakers are adding about 10 million vehicle inflators in the United States to what was already the largest-ever recall campaign in history. Last week, Ford Motor Co said it was recalling 953,000 vehicles worldwide for Takata inflators. Previously, 37 million U.S. vehicles with 50 million inflators were recalled and 16.7 million inflators remain to be replaced.

At least 23 deaths worldwide have been linked to the rupturing of faulty Takata air bag inflators, including 15 in the United States.

Toyota's new recall relates to vehicles from the 2010 through 2015 model years, and includes 1.3 million vehicles in the United States.

More than 290 injuries worldwide have been linked to Takata inflators that could explode, spraying metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. In total, 19 automakers are recalling more than 100 million potentially faulty inflators worldwide.

To date, 21 deaths have been reported in Honda Motor Co vehicles and two in Ford vehicles. Both automakers have urged some drivers of older vehicles not to drive them until the inflators are replaced.

The defect led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection in June 2017. In April, auto components maker Key Safety Systems completed a $1.6 billion deal to acquire Takata. The merged company, known as Joyson Safety Systems, is a subsidiary of Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

Automakers in the United States repaired more than 7.2 million defective Takata air bag inflators in 2018 as companies ramped up efforts to track down parts in need of replacement, according to a report released last month.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bernadette Baum)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.88% 8.695 Delayed Quote.9.41%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 3.18% 3084 End-of-day quote.10.14%
NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP 1.91% 22.42 End-of-day quote.-5.82%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.22% 6626 End-of-day quote.7.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC C
01:43pToyota recalls 1.7 million vehicles worldwide over air bag inflators
RE
2018Automakers boost Takata air bag recall completion rates
RE
2018U.S. to ease hazardous waste rules for airbag disposal
RE
2018NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire r..
RE
2018NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire r..
RE
2018FORD MOTOR : Agrees to Pay $299.1 Million to Resolve Air-Bag Lawsuit
DJ
2018Ford agrees to $299.1 million U.S. Takata air bag settlement
RE
2018CHINA'S BYD RECALLS CARS WITH TAKATA : state media
RE
2018Honda confirms Takata air bag rupture in fatal Malaysia crash
RE
2018Honda confirms Takata air bag rupture in fatal Malaysia crash
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 53 046 M
EBIT 2018 1 889 M
Net income 2018 1 236 M
Debt 2018 11 975 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 16,90
P/E ratio 2019 15,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 20 884 M
Chart NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP
Duration : Period :
Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Feng Wang Chairman & President
Zhi Ming Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Yu Li Chief Financial Officer
Jin Hong Fan Vice Chairman
Kai Yu Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP-5.82%3 054
DENSO CORP5.43%36 270
CONTINENTAL6.29%28 767
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%16 817
APTIV8.84%16 749
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.27%15 548
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.