Exclusive: ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion - letter

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

7974
04/21/2020 | 02:39pm EDT
The logo of the Nintendo is displayed at Nintendo Tokyo, the first-ever Nintendo official store in Japan, during a press preview in Tokyo

Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a stake of over $1.1 billion in Nintendo, according to a letter seen by Reuters, a bet that digital software distribution and the development of new entertainment products will fuel growth at the Japanese consumer electronics company.

ValueAct, which first began buying the stock in April 2019, grew the position during the stock market sell-off in February and March, according to the letter sent to its investors.

San Francisco-based ValueAct said it has had several meetings with members of management and it believes in the vision Nintendo's chief executive, Shuntaro Furukawa, has shared with the firm and with others.

In the letter, ValueAct said its partners, who have served on boards at Adobe and Microsoft during important business model transformations, might be able to offer relevant experience and guidance to Nintendo.

This is ValueAct?s third investment position in the Japanese market in the last four years.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 267 B
EBIT 2020 317 B
Net income 2020 227 B
Finance 2020 1 114 B
Yield 2020 2,05%
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
EV / Sales2021 3,14x
Capitalization 5 483 B
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 48 981,25  JPY
Last Close Price 46 030,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-1.56%51 897
CD PROJEKT S.A.0.35%7 848
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-1.46%6 476
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)48.35%3 912
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.98%3 400
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)46.94%1 669
