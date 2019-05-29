Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD

(7974)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gotta catch 'em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 12:32am EDT
Performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes take part in a parade in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's the Pokemon Company said on Wednesday it was developing "Pokemon Sleep", a mobile app that tracks players' sleep and uses the data for gameplay, with a release date set for next year.

"We want to turn sleep into entertainment," said Tsunekazu Ishihara, chief executive of the Pokemon Company, which helps manage the Pokemon franchise, at an event in Tokyo.

At the same event, Kyoto-based Nintendo Co Ltd said it was developing a sleep-tracking successor to its Pokemon Go Plus device, which allows users to "catch" Pokemon without taking out their smartphones.

Augmented reality smartphone game "Pokemon Go", developed by San Francisco-based Niantic Inc, became a worldwide phenomenon after its launch in 2016 as players spilled out from living rooms onto the streets to hunt for Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company was set up with investment from gaming companies Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures. Spanning products including videos games, movies and soft toys, Pokemon is a home-grown contender for a Disney-style pop culture empire.

The first two Pokemon titles launched on the Nintendo Game Boy handheld console in 1996. Since then, the game series has sold more than 340 million units worldwide.

Pokemon Sleep will use data points like how long the user slept and when they awoke, to change gameplay - though the Pokemon Company did not elaborate on how gameplay would change.

The title could help entrench Pokemon's appeal beyond core gamers and tap into a growing market for health-tracking services.

Nintendo has been trying to attract casual fans of Pokemon Go to its hybrid Switch games device with two beginner-friendly "Pokemon Let's Go" titles, which have sold more than 10 million copies as at the end of March.

It will release two fully fledged Pokemon titles for the device in late 2019.

Pokemon's global appeal is reflected in the success of movie "Pokemon Detective Pikachu", which has taken more than $120 million at box offices in North America. The move features the yellow Pikachu character - often the face of Pokemon - as a Sherlock Holmes-like crime-buster, complete with deerstalker.

A sequel to the Detective Pokemon game for the Nintendo 3DS handheld console will be released for the Switch, the Pokemon Company said.

Pokemon's success comes as Nintendo expands the range of outlets for its popular characters, with Italian plumber Mario to feature at a Nintendo-themed land under construction at Osaka's Universal Studios Japan theme park.

At Wednesday's event in Tokyo, Chinese partner NetEase Inc - which will launch a local version of mobile game Pokemon Quest - also said it aims to bring more Pokemon games to China.

Nintendo is also working with Chinese gaming leader Tencent Holdings Ltd to launch its Switch device in the country.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD
12:32aGOTTA CATCH 'EM SNORES : Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
RE
05/20ASIA MARKETS: China Markets Retreat On Rising Trade Tensions With U.S.
DJ
05/11POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD : everything we know about the 2019 Pokémon RPG
AQ
04/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Glencore, Nintendo, Boeing
04/26ASIA MARKETS: China Logs Worst Week Of 2019, As Most Asia Markets Struggle
DJ
04/26NINTENDO : Predicts Gains for Its Switch
DJ
04/25NINTENDO : Release of Nintendo Switch in China（PDF：48KB）
PU
04/25NINTENDO : reports earnings of $1.7 billion, denies new Switch rumors
AQ
04/25ASIA MARKETS: Asia Markets Fall As South Korea Posts Weakest GDP Since Financ..
DJ
04/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Asda, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 336 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 248 B
Finance 2020 1 111 B
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 18,96
P/E ratio 2021 16,88
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capitalization 5 100 B
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 45 018  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD37.66%46 544
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 059
CD PROJEKT SA48.83%5 422
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD14.17%2 354
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 295
NHN CORP--.--%1 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About