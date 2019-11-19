Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd.    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mario Shopping Kart: Nintendo unveils Tokyo store to lure casual gamers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 01:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: Paris Games Week (PGW) trade fair for video games in Paris

Nintendo Co Ltd unveiled its first Japanese store on Tuesday in Tokyo's trendy Shibuya shopping district, in a step towards greater commercialisation of its cast of popular characters.

The Nintendo Tokyo store in the fashion-focused Parco department store marks the latest move into the mainstream for Japan's gamer culture and gives Nintendo a key location to attract more casual fans.

The store - previewed to the media on Tuesday ahead of its public opening on Friday - offers a range of goods featuring prized characters including Italian plumber Mario, adventurer Link and pink alien Kirby, with exclusive products from Legend of Zelda-branded ties to Animal Crossing-themed oven gloves.

The Kyoto-based company will look at how the store performs before considering further openings, a spokesman said.

"Nintendo is a company that thinks over a very long time-horizon," said Hirokazu Hamamura, head of game magazine publisher Famitsu Group.

The Kyoto-based company, which already operates a store in New York, is building on the success of the Pokemon Center retail chain, which will also have space on the 6th floor of the new Parco.

That chain is managed by the Pokemon Company, which was set up with investment from gaming companies Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures to help manage the franchise.

Pokemon's broad offering spanning video games, movies and soft toys, has made the franchise a home-grown contender for a Disney-style pop-culture empire.

That contrasts with Nintendo's tight grip over its characters, with moves to broaden its appeal including Super Nintendo World, a new attraction set to open at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka next year.

The new outpost of Pokemon Center, which last month proved wildly popular when it opened a pop-up store in London, features black walls and graffiti-splashed Pikachu toys in a nod to its location in Shibuya - a street-fashion mecca.

Parco's 6th floor also features stores from companies such as games maker Capcom Co Ltd.

Nintendo's push to drive sales beyond hardcore gamers comes as two Pokemon titles received a positive reception when they launched for the Switch console last week, bringing a game with full Pokemon battling mechanics to the device for the first time.

The game is expected to drive demand for the Switch and the lower-cost Switch Lite into the year-end shopping season.

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPCOM CO., LTD. 0.68% 2533 End-of-day quote.19.48%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 0.29% 17.28 Delayed Quote.30.81%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. -0.85% 352 End-of-day quote.70.87%
KIRBY CORPORATION 0.18% 83.2 Delayed Quote.23.52%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 1.91% 42070 End-of-day quote.48.08%
SHIBUYA CORPORATION -1.15% 3020 End-of-day quote.-12.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD.
01:13aMARIO SHOPPING KART : Nintendo unveils Tokyo store to lure casual gamers
RE
11/15Demand Improving For Chip Maker Nvidia -- WSJ
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11Tencent Aims to Expand in U.S. -- WSJ
DJ
11/11WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 282 B
EBIT 2020 311 B
Net income 2020 225 B
Finance 2020 1 030 B
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
EV / Sales2021 2,83x
Capitalization 5 012 B
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 48 183,33  JPY
Last Close Price 42 070,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.48.08%46 155
CD PROJEKT S.A.82.74%6 522
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 486
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.49%2 950
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 605
NHN CORP--.--%1 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group