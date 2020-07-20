MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Nintendo Co., Ltd. 7974 JP3756600007 NINTENDO CO., LTD. (7974) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/17 47650 JPY -0.21% 06:06a NINTENDO : Annual Report 2020 PU 07/16 Team17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio DJ 07/15 Lockdown video gaming helps fuel rise in UK inflation RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Nintendo : Annual Report 2020 0 07/20/2020 | 06:06am EDT Send by mail :

Annual Report 2020 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Nintendo Co., Ltd. Table of Contents Information on the Company ....................................................................................................................................... 2 I. Overview of the Company............................................................................................................................... 2 1. Key financial data and trends.......................................................................................................................... 2 2. History ............................................................................................................................................................ 3 3. Description of business................................................................................................................................... 4 4. Subsidiaries and associates ............................................................................................................................. 5 5. Employees....................................................................................................................................................... 7 II. Business Overview .......................................................................................................................................... 8 1. Management policy, management environment, issues to address ................................................................. 8 2. Risk factors ..................................................................................................................................................... 9 3. Analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flow by the management.................................... 12 4. Material contracts, etc................................................................................................................................... 16 5. Research and development activities ............................................................................................................ 16 III. Equipment and Facilities ............................................................................................................................... 18 1. Overview of capital investments .................................................................................................................... 18 2. Major facilities ............................................................................................................................................... 18 3. Plans for new installation and retirement of equipment and facilities, etc. .................................................... 19 IV. Profile of the Company.................................................................................................................................. 20 1. Status of shares and other relevant matters ................................................................................................... 20 2. Status of acquisition of treasury shares and other relevant matters .............................................................. 26 3. Dividend policy............................................................................................................................................. 28 4. Corporate governance ................................................................................................................................... 29 V. Financial Information......................................................................................................................................... 44 Consolidated financial statements, etc................................................................................................................ 44 These documents are based on the Company's Annual Securities Report (Japanese only) prepared following the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the purpose of providing accurate financial information and other information in a manner that is easy to understand. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations. [NOTE: Basis of Presenting Consolidated Financial Statements] The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as requested by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and are prepared on the basis of accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards. The financial statements of the Company and its domestic subsidiaries are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements in Japan. The financial statements of the overseas consolidated subsidiaries are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements of their countries of domicile and no adjustment has been made to their financial statements in consolidation to the extent that significant differences do not occur, as allowed under the generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan. Each amount of the accompanying consolidated financial statements is rounded down to the nearest one million yen or one billion yen. Consequently, the totals shown in the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sums of the individual amounts. The consolidated financial statements presented herein are stated in Japanese yen, the currency of the country in which the Company is incorporated and operates. The rate of ¥108 to 1 USD, the approximate current rate of exchange on March 31, 2020, has been applied for the purpose of presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements in US dollars. These amounts in US dollars are included solely for convenience and are unaudited. These translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts actually represent, have been or could be converted into US dollars at this or any other rate of exchange. The accompanying consolidated financial statements are not intended to present the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than Japan. - 1 - Information on the Company I. Overview of the Company 1. Key financial data and trends Consolidated financial data Fiscal year 76th 77th 78th 79th 80th Fiscal year ended March 31 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net sales (Millions of yen) ¥504,459 ¥489,095 ¥1,055,682 ¥1,200,560 ¥1,308,519 USD 12,115 (Millions of dollars) Operating profit 32,881 29,362 177,557 249,701 352,370 3,262 (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Ordinary profit 28,790 50,364 199,356 277,355 360,461 3,337 (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Profit attributable to owners of parent 16,505 102,574 139,590 194,009 258,641 2,394 (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Comprehensive income (3,689) 104,525 134,090 200,341 236,490 2,189 (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Net assets (Millions of yen) 1,160,901 1,250,972 1,323,574 1,414,798 1,540,900 14,267 (Millions of dollars) Total assets (Millions of yen) 1,296,902 1,468,452 1,633,474 1,690,304 1,934,087 17,908 (Millions of dollars) Net assets per share (Yen) 9,662.73 10,412.59 10,980.45 11,833.91 12,933.51 119 (Dollars) Profit per share (Yen) 137.40 853.87 1,162.30 1,615.51 2,171.20 20 (Dollars) Diluted profit per share (Yen) - - - - - - (Dollars) Capital adequacy ratio 89.50 85.15 80.75 83.40 79.66 - (%) Return on equity (ROE) 1.42 8.51 10.86 14.22 17.53 - (%) Price earnings ratio (PER) 116.45 30.26 40.32 19.54 19.16 - (Times) Cash flows from operating activities 55,190 19,101 152,208 170,529 347,753 3,219 (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Cash flows from investing activities (71,740) 69,518 61,387 45,353 (188,433) (1,744) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Cash flows from financing activities (2,996) (14,435) (61,311) (109,037) (111,031) (1,028) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Millions of yen) ¥258,095 ¥330,974 ¥484,480 ¥585,378 ¥621,402 USD 5,753 (Millions of dollars) Number of employees (Persons) 5,064 5,166 5,501 5,944 6,200 - (Notes) 1. Net sales do not include consumption taxes. 2. "Diluted profit per share" is not noted because the Company has not issued any dilutive shares. 3. Effective beginning the 79th fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting, etc. (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Guidance No.28 of February 16, 2018)." The accounting standard has been retrospectively applied to the major management indicators for the 78th fiscal year and earlier. - 2 - 2. History November 1947 Established as Marufuku Co., Ltd. in Higashikawara-cho, Imagumano, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto, Japan as a manufacturer/distributor of Japanese playing cards (karuta) and western playing cards. September 1949 Changed the company's name to Marufuku Karuta Hanbai Co., Ltd. March 1950 Changed the company's name to Nintendo Karuta Co., Ltd. and took over karutamanufacturing operations of Yamauchi Nintendo & Co. (currently Yamauchi Co., Ltd.) July 1951 Changed the company's name to Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. September 1959 Moved the headquarters to 60 Kamitakamatsu-cho, Fukuine, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto, Japan. September 1961 Established the Tokyo Branch in Tokyo, Japan. January 1962 Listed stock on the Second Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange and on the Kyoto Stock Exchange. October 1963 Changed the company's name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. (current trade name). July 1970 Stock listing was changed to the First Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange. April 1980 Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., in New York, U.S.A. February 1982 Established a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc. (currently a consolidated subsidiary), in Washington, U.S.A. and merged the New York subsidiary into it through an absorption-type merger. July 1983 Listed stock on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. November 1983 Established a new plant in Makishima-cho, Uji City, Kyoto, Japan (currently Uji Plant). February 1990 Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of Europe GmbH (currently a consolidated subsidiary), in Germany. February 1993 Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo France S.A.R.L. (currently a consolidated subsidiary), in France. November 2000 Moved the headquarters to 11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan (current location). July 2006 Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of Korea Co., Ltd. (currently a consolidated subsidiary), in South Korea. June 2016 Transitioned to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee. April 2017 Acquired shares of JESNET Co. Ltd. and changed its trade name to Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd. (currently a consolidated subsidiary). - 3 - 3. Description of business In the field of home entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., its subsidiaries and associates (composed of 27 subsidiaries and five associates as of March 31, 2020), primarily engage in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products. Nintendo's major products are categorized into computer-enhanced "dedicated video game platforms," playing cards, karutaand other products. "Dedicated video game platforms" are defined as hardware and software for the handheld systems and home consoles developed by Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associates, manufactured by Nintendo Co., Ltd. and distributed primarily by its subsidiaries and associates in Japanese and overseas markets. The positions of Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its main subsidiaries and associates are described below. Segment information is omitted as Nintendo operates as a single business segment. - Development Nintendo Co., Ltd., Nintendo Technology Development Inc., Nintendo Software Technology Corporation, Retro Studios, Inc., Nintendo European Research and Development SAS, iQue (China) Ltd., ND CUBE Co., Ltd., 1-UP Studio Inc., MONOLITH SOFTWARE INC., Mario Club Co., Ltd. Manufacture Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Sales Nintendo Co., Ltd., Nintendo of America Inc., Nintendo of Canada Ltd., Nintendo of Europe GmbH, Nintendo France S.A.R.L., Nintendo Benelux B.V., Nintendo Ibérica, S.A., Nintendo Australia Pty Limited, Nintendo RU LLC., Nintendo of Korea Co., Ltd., Nintendo (Hong Kong) Limited, Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd. - 4 - 4. Subsidiaries and associates Consolidated subsidiaries Relationship with Nintendo Co., Ltd. Share capital Percentage (the "Company") Description of voting Concurrent positions Name of company or Location of principal rights held held by directors Investments in capital business by the Director Employee Loans Business transactions Leasing of Company of the of the fixed assets Company Company (number) (number) Nintendo of U.S. Thousands of Sale 100 - 1 - Purchasing products - America Inc. *1, 2 USD 110,000 manufactured by the Company Purchasing products Nintendo of Canada Canada Thousands of Sale 100 - 1 - manufactured by the - Ltd. CAD 4,000 (100) Company from Nintendo of America Inc. Nintendo of Europe Germany Thousands of Sale 100 - 1 - Purchasing products - GmbH *1, 2 EUR manufactured by the 30,000 Company Purchasing products Nintendo France France Thousands of Sale 100 - 1 - manufactured by the - S.A.R.L. *1 EUR Company from 10,000 Nintendo of Europe GmbH Purchasing products Nintendo Benelux The Thousands of Sale 100 - 1 - manufactured by the - B.V. Netherlands EUR Company from 6,800 Nintendo of Europe GmbH Thousands of Purchasing products Nintendo Ibérica, Spain Sale 100 - 1 - manufactured by the - S.A. EUR (100) Company from 3,000 Nintendo of Europe GmbH Millions of Purchasing products Nintendo RU LLC. 100 manufactured by the Russia RUB Sale - - - Company from - (100) 104 Nintendo of Europe GmbH Nintendo Australia Australia Thousands of Sale 100 - 1 - Purchasing products - Pty Limited AUD 8,500 manufactured by the Company Nintendo of Korea Korea Millions of Sale 100 - 4 - Purchasing products - Co., Ltd. *1 KRW manufactured by the 25,000 Company iQue (China) Ltd. Thousands of 100 Entrusted China Development - 2 - development of - *1 USD 29,000 (100) software Nintendo Entrusted Technology U.S. USD 1 Development 100 1 1 - development of - Development Inc. hardware OS etc. Nintendo Software Thousands of Entrusted Technology U.S. Development 100 1 - - development of - Corporation USD 20 software Retro Studios, Inc. U.S. Thousands of Development 100 1 - - Entrusted - *1 USD development of 10,001 software Purchase of products manufactured by the Nintendo (Hong China Thousands of Sale 100 - 3 - Company and - Kong) Limited HKD 49,300 entrusted purchase of parts for products manufactured by the Company Nintendo European Thousands of 100 Entrusted Research and France EUR Development - 1 - development of - (100) Development SAS 300 software Leasing of Nintendo Sales Co., Taito-ku, Millions of Sale 100 - 2 Granted Purchasing products buildings, Ltd. *1, 2 Tokyo JPY manufactured by the etc. owned 300 Company by the Company - 5 - Relationship with Nintendo Co., Ltd. Share capital Percentage (the "Company") Description of voting Concurrent positions Name of company or Location of principal rights held held by directors Investments in capital business by the Director Employee Loans Business transactions Leasing of Company of the of the fixed assets Company Company (number) (number) ND CUBE Co., Ltd. Chuo-ku, Millions of Entrusted JPY Development 97 - 2 - development of - Tokyo 483 software 1-UP Studio Inc. Chiyoda-ku, Millions of Entrusted JPY Development 100 - 3 - development of - Tokyo 90 software MONOLITH Meguro-ku, Millions of Development 97 - 2 - Entrusted - SOFTWARE INC. Tokyo JPY development of 75 software Leasing of Mario Club Co., Higashiyama Millions of Development 100 - 5 - Entrusted inspection buildings Ltd. -ku, Kyoto JPY of software etc. owned by 450 the Company (Notes) 1. There are six other consolidated subsidiaries not listed above. Figures in parentheses in "Percentage of voting rights held by the Company" represent the proportion of indirect ownership. Companies marked with *1 are specified subsidiaries. Proportion of sales of consolidated subsidiaries marked with *2, excluding inter-company transactions of sales, over total sales on a consolidated basis surpasses 10%. Major financial information is as follows. Name of company Net sales Ordinary profit Profit Total net assets Total assets (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Nintendo of 524,235 30,392 22,778 318,493 482,167 America Inc. Nintendo of 295,093 5,128 3,478 71,429 166,421 Europe GmbH Nintendo Sales 226,512 10,691 7,369 23,334 74,751 Co., Ltd. Name of company Net sales Ordinary profit Profit Total net assets Total assets (Millions of dollars) (Millions of dollars) (Millions of dollars) (Millions of dollars) (Millions of dollars) Nintendo of 4,854 281 210 2,949 4,464 America Inc. Nintendo of 2,732 47 32 661 1,540 Europe GmbH Nintendo Sales 2,097 98 68 216 692 Co., Ltd. Associates accounted for using equity method Relationship with the Company Percentage Share capital Concurrent positions Name of company Location or Description of voting held by directors Leasing of Investments in of principal rights held Director Employee Loans Business transactions capital business by the of the of the fixed assets Company Company Company (number) (number) Millions of Sale and Purchasing products The Pokémon manufactured by the Minato-ku, license of 32 1 - - - Company Tokyo JPY Pokémon Company and entrusted 365 manufacturing of related goods products Animation Leasing of Millions of production buildings WARPSTAR, Inc. Chiyoda-ku, and Entrusted management JPY 50 - 3 - owned by Tokyo intellectual of merchandising rights 10 the property Company management Development PUX Corporation Osaka City, Millions of of software Entrusted development JPY engine and 27 - 1 - - Osaka of software 45 license business (Note) There is one associate accounted for using equity method other than the ones listed above. - 6 - 5. Employees Segment information is omitted as Nintendo (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries) operates as a single business segment. (1) Information about group As of March 31, 2020 Number of employees (persons) 6,200 (Note) Number of employees means the number of persons employed, excluding persons seconded from the Company group to outside the Company group, but including persons seconded to the Company group from outside the Company group. It also includes part-time workers hired on a regular basis. (2) Information about reporting company As of March 31, 2020 Number of employees Average age Average length of service Average annual salary (persons) (years) (years) (yen) 2,395 39.2 13.9 9,350,972 (USD 86,583) (Notes) 1. Number of employees means the number of persons employed, excluding persons seconded from the Company to outside the Company, but including persons seconded to the Company from outside the Company. 2. Average annual salary is the amount paid inclusive of tax in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, including extra wages and bonuses. Labor unions Labor unions do not exist in the Company but have been formed in some of its consolidated subsidiaries. Labor- management relations have been good, and there are no particular matters to be noted. - 7 - II. Business Overview 1. Management policy, management environment, issues to address Any forward-looking statements in the following discussion are based on the judgment of the Company group (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries; also referred to as "Nintendo") as of the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. (1) Basic management policy As a company that creates entertainment to bring smiles to people's faces, Nintendo strives to create new forms of entertainment while maintaining a robust business structure. To expand our business, our highest emphasis is placed on providing users around the world with exciting forms of entertainment that they have never experienced before. (2) Targeted management index It is essential for us to provide new and entertaining products and services consistently. In doing so, Nintendo aims to improve its corporate value by sustaining robust growth and increasing profit. Because Nintendo deals with entertainment products and content that naturally hold many uncertainties in terms of research and development, we have not set any specific management index targets. This allows our corporate decision-making to stay flexible in this highly competitive industry. Management environment, mid to long-term corporate business strategy and priority business and financial issues to address In the market environment surrounding the Company group, the advancement of the Internet and social media is bringing about dramatic changes in the lifestyles of people around the world. Against the backdrop of the spread of smart devices, the "gaming population"is expanding rapidly beyond the bounds of the Company group's past initiatives. Amid such changes in the environment, the Company group is seeking to deliver its entertainment to a wider range of consumers than ever before by recognizing Nintendo IP (including characters and worlds from its games) as its strength, in addition to developing integrated hardware-software products. The Company group's fundamental strategy is to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP. We will develop unique products and services that are overwhelmingly fun to play and whose appeal is easy to understand at a glance. In addition, we will make active use of Nintendo IP to expand the scope and scale of entertainment we offer. We will promote business that capitalizes on the Nintendo Account to build long-term relationships with consumers. In accordance with this fundamental strategy, we will keep our dedicated video game platform business at the core of our operations and continue to take challenges to offer products and services that everyone can enjoy, regardless of age, gender, or gaming experience. In addition, we will continue to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP in areas other than the dedicated video game platform business. The mobile business is one of these target areas. We aim for expanding the scope of our business by creating opportunities for consumers to encounter Nintendo IP through smart devices, which have built an extensive installed base worldwide. In addition to the above, for the IP expansion business, we will increase the use of Nintendo characters in different areas through collaborations with our corporate partners, including theme park projects, film, and merchandising. By doing so, we intend to increase opportunities for consumers to see Nintendo IP in their everyday lives and enhance the value of Nintendo IP, the source of our competitive strength. Through these efforts, we will pursue every possible business opportunity by offering Nintendo IP in a variety of different ways to consumers worldwide, and aim for achieving continual growth and adding value to our company. We will continue to flexibly transform ourselves by adapting to changing times while constantly valuing the spirit of originality based on the belief that "the true value of entertainment lies in its uniqueness" - and will endeavor to continue providing products and services that people will be positively surprised and delighted by. - 8 - 2. Risk factors Listed below are the various risks that could significantly affect the Company group's operating results, share price and financial condition. However, unpredictable risks may exist other than the risks set forth herein. Note that matters pertaining to the future presented herein are determined by Nintendo as of the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Risks around economic environment Fluctuation in foreign exchange rates

Nintendo distributes its products globally with overseas sales accounting for more than 70% of its total sales, and the majority of monetary transactions are made in local currencies. In addition, the Company holds a substantial amount of assets in foreign currencies; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates have a strong influence not only when accounts in foreign currencies are converted to Japanese yen but also when they are revaluated for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, if there are significant fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, Nintendo's financial position, operating results and cash flows could be adversely affected.

In order to reduce the influence of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, Nintendo implements measures such as increasing purchases in foreign currencies. Risks around business activities Fluctuation of market environment and competition against other companies

Nintendo's business is engaged in one segment of the broad entertainment field. However, its business can be affected by trends in other segments of the entertainment field. If consumer preferences shift to other forms of entertainment, the video game market may shrink. The emergence of new competitors resulting from technological innovation could have a detrimental impact as well.

In the video game industry, it may become even more difficult to be profitable due to large investments required in research and development, and marketing. In addition, competition may intensify with large-scale companies doing business in the same industry or in other segments of the entertainment field. Furthermore, if Nintendo is unable to adapt to rapid structural changes or other changes, its financial position, operating results and cash flows could be adversely affected.

As a company that creates entertainment to bring smiles to people's faces, the Company group's fundamental strategy is to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP (including characters and worlds from its games). We will develop unique products and services that are overwhelmingly fun to play and whose appeal is easy to understand at a glance. In addition, we will make active use of Nintendo IP to expand the scope and scale of entertainment we offer. We will promote business that capitalizes on the Nintendo Account to build long-term relationships with consumers and endeavor to expand our market share.

Nintendo's business is engaged in one segment of the broad entertainment field. However, its business can be affected by trends in other segments of the entertainment field. If consumer preferences shift to other forms of entertainment, the video game market may shrink. The emergence of new competitors resulting from technological innovation could have a detrimental impact as well.

In the video game industry, it may become even more difficult to be profitable due to large investments required in research and development, and marketing. In addition, competition may intensify with large-scale companies doing business in the same industry or in other segments of the entertainment field. Furthermore, if Nintendo is unable to adapt to rapid structural changes or other changes, its financial position, operating results and cash flows could be adversely affected.

As a company that creates entertainment to bring smiles to people's faces, the Company group's fundamental strategy is to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP (including characters and worlds from its games). We will develop unique products and services that are overwhelmingly fun to play and whose appeal is easy to understand at a glance. In addition, we will make active use of Nintendo IP to expand the scope and scale of entertainment we offer. We will promote business that capitalizes on the Nintendo Account to build long-term relationships with consumers and endeavor to expand our market share.

Development of new products

Despite the substantial costs and time needed for development of software for dedicated video game platforms and applications for smart-device gaming services, there is no guarantee that all new products and services will be accepted by consumers due to ever shifting consumer preferences.

While development of hardware is time-consuming, with technology continuously advancing, the Company may not be able to equip technologies required for entertainment. Furthermore, delays of hardware launches could adversely affect market share.

Furthermore, due to the nature of Nintendo products and services, it may become difficult to develop, sell or launch the products and services as planned, development may be suspended or aborted, and the original plan could differ to a large extent.

In the field of computer entertainment, the development process is complicated and includes many uncertainties; therefore, if Nintendo is unable to deal with the above risks, its financial position, operating results and cash flows could be adversely affected. Nintendo continuously strives to develop unique and attractive products. Product valuation and adequate inventory procurement

Given that products in the video game industry have relatively short life cycles, and are significantly impacted by consumers' preferences as well as seasonality, excess inventory and obsolete inventory could have an adverse effect on Nintendo's financial position, operating results and cash flows.

Business opportunities could be missed if supply to the market falls short of the necessary quantity due to difficulties in accurately forecasting demand. At Nintendo, projected production is conducted in order to guarantee supply based on forecasted demand.

Given that products in the video game industry have relatively short life cycles, and are significantly impacted by consumers' preferences as well as seasonality, excess inventory and obsolete inventory could have an adverse effect on Nintendo's financial position, operating results and cash flows.

Business opportunities could be missed if supply to the market falls short of the necessary quantity due to difficulties in accurately forecasting demand. At Nintendo, projected production is conducted in order to guarantee supply based on forecasted demand.

9 -

Dependency on outside manufacturers

Dependency on outside manufacturers

Nintendo commissions outside manufacturers to produce key components or assemble finished products. In the event one or more of these businesses fail, Nintendo may have difficulty procuring key components or manufacturing its products. In addition, suppliers may be unable to provide necessary components on a timely basis. A shortage of key components could cause marginal decline due to higher costs, shortage of products and quality control issues. These issues may impair the relationship between Nintendo and its customers. Furthermore, as many suppliers' production facilities are located overseas, societal violence, natural disasters or any other accidents in the area could interrupt production and negatively affect Nintendo's operating performance.

Regarding production, Nintendo hedges risks by procuring parts and materials from and outsourcing production to multiple companies in most cases. For crucial components, we have identified all processes, places of production, persons in charge, etc. and have a management system in place which, even in the unlikely event of an unforeseeable incident, will enable us to get a grasp of the status of damage caused by the accident and take an alternative action as swiftly as possible.

Nintendo commissions outside manufacturers to produce key components or assemble finished products. In the event one or more of these businesses fail, Nintendo may have difficulty procuring key components or manufacturing its products. In addition, suppliers may be unable to provide necessary components on a timely basis. A shortage of key components could cause marginal decline due to higher costs, shortage of products and quality control issues. These issues may impair the relationship between Nintendo and its customers. Furthermore, as many suppliers' production facilities are located overseas, societal violence, natural disasters or any other accidents in the area could interrupt production and negatively affect Nintendo's operating performance.

Regarding production, Nintendo hedges risks by procuring parts and materials from and outsourcing production to multiple companies in most cases. For crucial components, we have identified all processes, places of production, persons in charge, etc. and have a management system in place which, even in the unlikely event of an unforeseeable incident, will enable us to get a grasp of the status of damage caused by the accident and take an alternative action as swiftly as possible.

Business operations affected by seasonal fluctuation

Demand for Nintendo's products is largely focused on the holiday season. Should Nintendo fail to release attractive new products or supply hardware during that period, it would suffer unfavorable operating performance.

Demand for Nintendo's products is largely focused on the holiday season. Should Nintendo fail to release attractive new products or supply hardware during that period, it would suffer unfavorable operating performance.

Problems in systems

Nintendo operates various Internet services, including competitive Internet-based games, download sales of digital software and service provision via Internet servers, in addition to providing information via the Internet. However, in the event of the termination or destruction of the systems, or the leakage or unauthorized use of data, etc. as a result of a cyber-attack against these systems, a natural disaster or an accident, it could have an adverse effect on Nintendo's future operating results, share price and financial condition.

Considering that networking functions are becoming increasingly important in the Company's business, Nintendo is enhancing assigned in-house resources, hiring necessary human resources, collaborating with outside expert firms and making other such efforts to strengthen its capabilities to deal with problems in systems.

Nintendo operates various Internet services, including competitive Internet-based games, download sales of digital software and service provision via Internet servers, in addition to providing information via the Internet. However, in the event of the termination or destruction of the systems, or the leakage or unauthorized use of data, etc. as a result of a cyber-attack against these systems, a natural disaster or an accident, it could have an adverse effect on Nintendo's future operating results, share price and financial condition.

Considering that networking functions are becoming increasingly important in the Company's business, Nintendo is enhancing assigned in-house resources, hiring necessary human resources, collaborating with outside expert firms and making other such efforts to strengthen its capabilities to deal with problems in systems.

Various factors affecting business activities

In addition to Japan, Nintendo engages in business in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia and other areas in the world. Domestic and overseas business activities involve risks such as disadvantages from emergence of political or economic factors, disadvantages from inconsistency of multilateral taxation systems and diversity of tax law interpretation, difficulty in recruiting and securing human resources, and social disruption resulting from terror attacks, war and other catastrophic events.

Nintendo will take necessary measures on an ongoing basis. Risks around legal regulations and litigation Product liability

Nintendo develops and manufactures its products in accordance with applicable safety and quality control standards in locations of sale. However, large-scale product recalls may occur in the unlikely event of discovery of defective products, given that its products are sold worldwide. Also, the defect of a product may lead to product reimbursement compensation resulting in additional expenses, and Nintendo's reputation as well as its operating performance and financial position may suffer.

With full awareness of product liability, Nintendo will continue to proactively work on quality control and quality assurance of products in terms of design, manufacturing and ancillary services.

Nintendo develops and manufactures its products in accordance with applicable safety and quality control standards in locations of sale. However, large-scale product recalls may occur in the unlikely event of discovery of defective products, given that its products are sold worldwide. Also, the defect of a product may lead to product reimbursement compensation resulting in additional expenses, and Nintendo's reputation as well as its operating performance and financial position may suffer.

With full awareness of product liability, Nintendo will continue to proactively work on quality control and quality assurance of products in terms of design, manufacturing and ancillary services.

Limitations of enforcing intellectual property rights

Although Nintendo continues to accumulate various intellectual properties to produce different products, there are geographical regions in which it is difficult to effectively tackle unauthorized uploading via the Internet and counterfeit products, which may have a negative impact on Nintendo's operating performance and financial position in the future.

Nintendo will take necessary measures on an ongoing basis.

Although Nintendo continues to accumulate various intellectual properties to produce different products, there are geographical regions in which it is difficult to effectively tackle unauthorized uploading via the Internet and counterfeit products, which may have a negative impact on Nintendo's operating performance and financial position in the future.

Nintendo will take necessary measures on an ongoing basis.

Leakage or unauthorized access of personal or confidential information

Nintendo possesses personally identifiable information about its consumers, as well as confidential information concerning development and business operations. If such personally identifiable information or confidential information were ever leaked outside of Nintendo, due to breach or other unauthorized access or disclosure, it could have an adverse effect on Nintendo's future operating performance, share price and financial condition. Nintendo will take necessary measures on an ongoing basis.

Nintendo possesses personally identifiable information about its consumers, as well as confidential information concerning development and business operations. If such personally identifiable information or confidential information were ever leaked outside of Nintendo, due to breach or other unauthorized access or disclosure, it could have an adverse effect on Nintendo's future operating results, share price and financial condition.

Nintendo will take necessary measures on an ongoing basis.

10 -

Changes in laws and regulations

Changes in laws and regulations

Unpredicted enforcement of or changes in laws and regulations, as well as adoptions of or changes in accounting standards or taxation systems could have an effect on Nintendo's performance and financial position. Conflict of views between Nintendo and the tax authorities may cause additional tax costs.

Nintendo keeps up-to-date with information released by government agencies and other external organizations through websites, etc. In addition, Nintendo collects information by participating in seminars hosted by external organizations and subscribing to specialized journals, etc. and conducts various studies in the lead up to the implementation of changes in laws and regulations, etc.

Unpredicted enforcement of or changes in laws and regulations, as well as adoptions of or changes in accounting standards or taxation systems could have an effect on Nintendo's performance and financial position. Conflict of views between Nintendo and the tax authorities may cause additional tax costs.

Nintendo keeps up-to-date with information released by government agencies and other external organizations through websites, etc. In addition, Nintendo collects information by participating in seminars hosted by external organizations and subscribing to specialized journals, etc. and conducts various studies in the lead up to the implementation of changes in laws and regulations, etc.

Litigation

Nintendo's operations in Japan and overseas may be subject to litigation, disputes and other legal procedures, which could adversely affect Nintendo's operating performance and financial position.

Nintendo is taking various measures to reduce the risk of litigation. Spread of COVID-19 In terms of production and shipping, product supply may be impacted if issues involving the procurement of necessary components persist. In terms of sales, sales channels may be restricted by measures to prevent the spread of the virus including restrictions on movement outside the home and closure of retail stores. Development schedules may be impacted due to the difference in development environment between working from home and in the office since teleworking is implemented at the Company and its partners. As a result, we may not be able to proceed with the release of Nintendo products and the start of services as planned. Nintendo will continue to conduct business operations by taking necessary measures so that it can continue to provide an environment in which consumers can enjoy its products and services, while giving due consideration to the health and safety of its consumers and employees. Other risks Other than the risks set forth above, factors such as uncollectibility of notes and accounts receivable - trade, collapse of financial institutions, environmental restrictions, impairment of the corporate brand or natural disasters due to unforeseen circumstances may adversely affect Nintendo's operating performance and financial position. Nintendo will take necessary measures on an ongoing basis. - 11 - 3. Analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flow by the management The description of the financial position, operating results and cash flow of Nintendo (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 ("operating results, etc.") and the understanding, analysis and examination of Nintendo's operating results, etc. from the management's viewpoint are as follows. Any forward-looking statements contained in the following overview are made based on information available as of the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Segment information is omitted as Nintendo operates as a single business segment. (1) Assumptions used in important accounting procedures and estimates Consolidated financial statements of Nintendo are prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in Japan. In preparing such statements, estimates that may affect the value of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses are made based on the accounting procedures selected and adopted by management. Management sets appropriate assumptions based on past results and the likelihood of future events to make estimates in a reasonable fashion, but uncertainties inherent to such estimates may cause the actual results to be materially different from these estimates. In particular, there are many uncertainties concerning COVID-19, however, the impact on the consolidated financial statements is negligible, based on the assumption that on a full-year basis, Nintendo will be able to carry out production and sales according to demand and release software under development as planned. Main estimates are inventories, deferred tax assets, etc. Important accounting procedures adopted in the consolidated financial statements of Nintendo are detailed in the section "V. Financial Information, Consolidated financial statements, etc., Significant matters forming the basis of preparing the consolidated financial statements." Operating results, etc. Description and analysis of results For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Nintendo Switch Lite launched in September as a compact, lightweight, and easy-to-carry dedicated handheld system, and Nintendo Switch performed very well without losing momentum, resulting in significant sales growth for the entire Nintendo Switch family. Looking at software, Pokémon Swordand Pokémon Shieldbecame big hits, posting sales of 17.37 million units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March, sold 11.77 million units, which is now the best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title. In addition to titles like Luigi's Mansion 3and Super Mario Maker 2that were released during this fiscal year, sales also continued to grow steadily for popular titles released in previous fiscal years and for titles from other software publishers. The total number of million-seller titles during this fiscal year reached 27 titles, including those from other software publishers. Nintendo Switch also launched in China through Tencent Holdings Limited in December. Because of COVID-19, production and shipments of the Nintendo Switch console, accessories like the Joy-Con controllers, and Ring Fit Adventurefaced delays in some regions from February through March, but this only had limited impact on sales for this fiscal year. As a result, sales of both hardware and software exceeded last year's good results. In terms of volume, hardware sales for this fiscal year totaled 21.03 million units (24.0% increase on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled 168.72 million units (42.3% increase on a year-on-year basis). For Nintendo 3DS, hardware sales totaled 0.69 million units (73.0% decrease on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled 4.99 million units (62.3% decrease on a year-on-year basis). Turning to our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, in addition to the strong sales of downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch, the steady growth in sales of download-only software and add-on content, and the contribution from Nintendo Switch Online throughout the year all helped to bring overall digital sales to ¥204.1 billion (USD 1,889 million; 71.8% increase on a year-on-year basis). For the mobile business, many consumers continue to enjoy applications released during this fiscal year, such as Mario Kart Tour, as well as titles that were released in previous fiscal years. Our mobile, IP related income reached ¥51.2 billion (USD 474 million; 11.5% increase on a year-on-year basis). Nintendo's management policy, management strategy, etc. are as described in "II. Business Overview, 1. Management policy, management environment, issues to address." The availability of hit titles and their sales volumes are deemed to have a significant impact on operating results, etc., as described in "II. Business - 12 - Overview, 3. Analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flow by the management, (4) Factors which have a significant impact on operating results, etc." (ii) Description and analysis of operating results Net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 increased from the previous fiscal year. Net sales reached ¥1,308.5 billion (USD 12,115 million; 9.0% increase on a year-on-year basis), of which overseas sales were ¥1,007.3 billion (USD 9,326 million; 7.8% increase on a year-on-year basis, and 77.0% of total sales). Operating profit came to ¥352.3 billion (USD 3,262 million; 41.1% increase on a year-on-year basis). Ordinary profit was ¥360.4 billion (USD 3,337 million; 30.0% increase on a year-on-year basis) due to increase in operating profit and other factors, and profit attributable to owners of parent totaled ¥258.6 billion (USD 2,394 million; 33.3% increase on a year-on-year basis). Because of the effect of COVID-19 infection, production and shipments of dedicated video game platforms, etc. faced delays in some regions, but this only had limited impact on business results for this fiscal year. (Net sales and operating profit) Net sales increased from the previous fiscal year by ¥107.9 billion (USD 999 million) to ¥1,308.5 billion (USD 12,115 million; an increase of 9.0% on a year-on-year basis), primarily due to the brisk sales of Nintendo Switch. Gross profit increased from the previous fiscal year by ¥140.5 billion (USD 1,300 million) to ¥641.7 billion (USD 5,941 million; an increase of 28.0% on a year-on-year basis). Due to such factors as the increase in research and development expenses, as well as the increase in sales commission in association with the increase in net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased from the previous fiscal year by ¥37.8 billion (USD 350 million), resulting in an operating profit of ¥352.3 billion (USD 3,262 million; an increase of 41.1% on a year-on-year basis). (Non-operating income and expenses, and ordinary profit) Net non-operating income was ¥8.0 billion (USD 74 million), due to such factors as interest income and the share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method related to The Pokémon Company and other investments, offsetting foreign exchange losses incurred. As a result, ordinary profit was ¥360.4 billion (USD 3,337 million; an increase of 30.0% on a year-on-year basis). (Profit attributable to owners of parent) Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥258.6 billion (USD 2,394 million; an increase of 33.3% on a year- on-year basis), mainly due to the increase in ordinary profit from the previous fiscal year. Description and analysis of financial position (Total assets) Total assets increased by ¥243.7 billion (USD 2,256 million) compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥1,934.0 billion (USD 17,907 million). This was mainly due to the increase in cash and deposits attributable to such factors as the receipt of proceeds through operating activities, in addition to some of them being held in the form of short-term and long-term investment securities. (Total liabilities) Total liabilities increased by ¥117.6 billion (USD 1,088 million) compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥393.1 billion (USD 3,639 million). This was mainly due to the increase in notes and accounts payable - trade by ¥38.3 billion (USD 354 million) attributable to such factors as purchases through operating activities, as well as the increase in other current - 13 - liabilities including advances received associated with digital business expansion, etc. by ¥68.0 billion (USD 629 million). (Net assets) Net assets increased by ¥126.1 billion (USD 1,167 million) compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥1,540.9 billion (USD 14,267 million). This was mainly due to the increase in retained earnings owing to such factors as the posting of profit attributable to owners of parent in the amount of ¥258.6 billion (USD 2,394 million), offsetting the payment of dividends of surplus in the amount of ¥108.4 billion (USD 1,003 million). (iv) Description and analysis of cash flows The ending balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" (collectively, "Cash") as of March 31, 2020 was ¥621.4 billion (USD 5,753 million), with an increase of ¥36.0 billion (USD 333 million) during the fiscal year. During the previous fiscal year, there was an increase of ¥100.8 billion. Net increase (decrease) of Cash and contributing factors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are as follows: Cash flows from operating activities: There were decreasing factors contributing to ¥361.2 billion (USD 3,344 million) of profit before income taxes such as an increase in payments of income taxes and notes and accounts payable - trade. However, due to increasing factors such as a decrease in inventories and an increase in trade payables, net cash resulted in an increase of ¥347.7 billion (USD 3,219 million) compared to an increase of ¥170.5 billion during the previous fiscal year. Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash from investing activities decreased by ¥188.4 billion (USD 1,744 million) compared to an increase of ¥45.3 billion during the previous fiscal year mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and sales and redemption of short-term and long-term investment securities being lower than payments into time deposits and purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities. Cash flows from financing activities: Net cash from financing activities decreased by ¥111.0 billion (USD 1,027 million) compared to a decrease of ¥109.0 billion during the previous fiscal year mainly due to payments of cash dividends. (3) Production, orders received and sales information (i) Production results Production results in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were as follows. As Nintendo operates as a single business segment, the information is presented by product type. Type Amount Year-on-year increase (decrease) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) (%) Dedicated video game platform Nintendo 3DS platform 5,446 50 (88.0) Nintendo Switch platform 1,020,819 9,452 11.1 Others 8,420 77 (80.4) Subtotal 1,034,686 9,580 2.8 Playing cards, etc. 650 6 13.4 Total 1,035,336 9,586 2.8 (Note) The above amounts are calculated based on the selling price and do not include consumption taxes. - 14 - (ii) Order-receiving status Information on orders received is omitted as production is based on make-to-stock production, other than make- to-order production mainly for some software for dedicated video game platforms. (iii) Sales results Sales results in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were as follows. As Nintendo operates as a single business segment, the information is presented by product type. Type Amount Year-on-year increase (decrease) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) (%) Dedicated video game platform Nintendo 3DS platform 18,056 167 (71.4) Nintendo Switch platform 1,219,327 11,290 18.6 Others 16,777 155 (72.8) Subtotal 1,254,162 11,612 8.8 Mobile, IP related income, etc. 51,295 474 11.5 Playing cards, etc. 3,062 28 57.1 Total 1,308,519 12,115 9.0 (Note) The above amounts do not include consumption taxes. Factors which have a significant impact on operating results, etc.

Nintendo operates as a business in the field of home entertainment, in which the existence of hit products and their sales volumes may have a significant impact on its operating results, etc. In addition, the field of entertainment is wide in scope, and any non-gaming propositions which gain popularity that provide consumers with more entertainment value and surprises may also have an impact.

More than 70% of Nintendo's total sales are generated in the overseas markets, with most transactions carried out in local currencies. While Nintendo has attempted to increase dollar-based purchases in order to reduce the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, it is difficult to completely eliminate their risk. As a result, exchange rate fluctuations may have an impact on Nintendo's financial performance.

While dedicated video game platforms and their compatible software, which are Nintendo's main products, represent a majority of total sales, hardware and software have very different profit margins, and fluctuations of their proportions of the total sales may have an impact on gross profit and the gross profit percentage to sales.

In addition, there may be other fluctuating factors such as risks attributable to the spread of COVID-19 as described in "II. Business Overview, 2. Risk factors." Financial source of capital and liquidity of funds

The current ratio at March 31, 2020 is 422%, and the ratio of total liabilities to cash and cash equivalents is 1.6 times.

Nintendo maintains retained earnings that are necessary in order to adapt to changes in the business environment and to pursue further business expansion, etc. in the future.

Major components of the working capital requirements include purchase expenses of materials and parts for manufacturing, advertising expenses and research and development expenses, and dividend and income tax payments. Moreover, it is Nintendo's basic policy to internally provide the capital necessary to fund future growth, including capital investments. Nintendo ensures self-financing by cash flows from operating activities including sales of dedicated video game platforms, etc. Nintendo's approach to shareholder returns is as explained in "IV. Profile of the Company, 3. Dividend policy" and specific plans for capital investments are as described in "III. Equipment and Facilities, 3. Plans for new installation and retirement of equipment and facilities, etc." 15 - During the launch periods of new products and the year-end sales season, there may be temporary increases in notes and accounts receivable - trade, notes and accounts payable - trade and inventories, which may have a downward or upward impact on net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Payments into or withdrawals from time deposits with maturities of more than three months, as well as timing of acquisition or sale of short-term investment securities, may have an upward or downward impact on net cash provided by or used in investing activities. 4. Material contracts, etc. Not applicable. 5. Research and development activities Nintendo primarily engages in the active development of hardware and software for dedicated video game systems, with support from various companies and organizations, in its effort to put smiles on the faces of everyone Nintendo touches around the world by offering new and compelling products that anyone can enjoy. We also undertake the planning, development and operation of games that many people around the world can enjoy in the form of smart- device applications. With respect to hardware, we continuously investigate and undertake research on fundamental technologies spanning data storage technology such as semiconductor memory, display technology such as liquid crystal displays, and electronic components, while we also carry out research and development activities to examine the applicability of various technologies including interfaces such as touch panels and sensors, wireless communication, networks, security, cloud computing, virtual reality, deep learning and big data analysis to the field of home entertainment. Our efforts are not limited to in-house studies and research in that we are also exploring various possibilities on a daily basis to discover technologies that will help create new ways to play by proactively turning our attention outside Nintendo. Moreover, we continue to enhance the durability, safety, quality and performance of our products to ensure that consumers can comfortably enjoy them over an extended period, as well as design and develop various accessories, and pursue cost-cutting and energy conservation initiatives. With respect to software, we are focusing on taking full advantage of hardware features in planning our products, designing games whose elements include graphics, music and game scripts, and developing programs. Furthermore, in order to deal with digital business expansion, we have strongly driven the expansion of system infrastructure that supports various networking functions of software and multi-sectorial network services such as Nintendo eShop. In addition, we have established the research and development structure for smart-device software to promote the planning and development of smart-device application software and the development of a back-end server system. In terms of our component procurement and manufacturing processes, we, with the cooperation and support of our manufacturing partners, continuously research and accumulate relevant technical know-how on mass production of components using new test methods and technologies, and also comply with relevant regulations. Research and development expenses for the fiscal year were ¥84.1 billion (USD 778 million), with the outcomes of major research and development activities described below. Segment information is omitted since we operate as a single business segment. For Nintendo Switch hardware, we not only launched a new model of Nintendo Switch with longer battery life, the dedicated handheld Nintendo Switch Lite, and various special hardware editions and color variations, but also updated the firmware and released accessories (e.g., Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller, a carry case for Nintendo Switch Lite). We released compatible software including Ring Fit Adventure, a new endeavor that enables players to enjoy exercising while playing an adventure game by using the Ring-Con-aring-shaped controller made of special material that bounces back like a spring-and wearing the Leg Strap on the left thigh to recognize body movements, and Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, a new addition to the Nintendo Labo series. In terms of evergreen series, we released Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest installment in the Animal Crossing series in which players can enjoy life as they wish on a desert island while they experience time changes during the day in real-time as well as the changing of the seasons, in addition to Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch. On the mobile business front, we released Dr. Mario World, a new action puzzle game based on the puzzle game, Dr. Mario, and Mario Kart Tour, a Mario Kart title that players can enjoy playing with one hand. For Mario Kart Tour, which is distributed in 163 countries and played even by consumers who do not normally play games on dedicated video game platforms, we introduced a multiplayer function in the update after its release, providing players with a means to invite their families and friends around them to play the game together. Following Mario Kart Tour, we launched a subscription service for Fire Emblem Heroesand Animal Crossing: Pocket Campand introduced a way - 16 - to enable an even wider range of consumers to continuously enjoy the game. Furthermore, for Nintendo Account, an account necessary when using various services provided by Nintendo, we expanded the number of countries and regions where the services are available. In addition, we started offering Super NES - Nintendo Switch Online, which is packed with Super Nintendo Entertainment System games, and Super Kirby Clash, in which four Kirbys team up and engage in battle together. For Nintendo Switch Onlineapplications for smart devices, we continue to expand functions for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We further expanded the lineup for amiibo. In addition, on Nintendo Developer Portal, a dedicated website for game creators working on Nintendo platforms, we offer ongoing support for game creators, including individuals, to deliver new entertainment to users around the world. Moreover, we are working on the development of a new product that improves people's QOL (Quality of Life) in enjoyable ways. Nintendo continues to engage in the development of new products for the future. - 17 - III.Equipment and Facilities 1. Overview of capital investments Nintendo develops, manufactures and distributes electronic entertainment products, and in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, it invested ¥17,077 million (USD 158 million), which was mainly used for research and development facilities, and included intangible assets such as internal use computer software. Regarding the required funds, all of the capital investments were self-financed and we did not raise external financing. Segment information is omitted as Nintendo operates as a single business segment. 2. Major facilities Major facilities are as follows. As Nintendo (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries) operates as a single business segment, the information is presented on a business-by-business basis. (1) Reporting company As of March 31, 2020 Book value (Millions of yen) Description Principal places of business Description of Land Number of of Buildings Machinery, (area: Tools, employees (Location) business equipment thousands Other Total and equipment furniture (persons) & facilities structures and vehicles of square and fixtures meters) Uji Plant Manufacturing Production 2,434 118 1,866 74 4 4,499 121 (Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture) facilities (25) Head Office Administration, Other (Minami-ku, Kyoto sales, 17,652 51 17,160 1,641 9,366 45,873 2,153 Prefecture) development, facilities (57) manufacturing Tokyo Branch Office *1 Administration, Other 0 - 2,996 0 0 2,997 6 (Taito-ku, Tokyo) sales facilities (1) Asset leased to Nintendo Other 4,079 Sales Co., Ltd. Sales 994 0 8 - 5,082 - (Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture) facilities (9) Asset leased to Nintendo Other 5,763 Sales Co., Ltd. Sales 743 - 6 - 6,513 - (Kita-ku, Osaka Prefecture) facilities (1) Book value (Millions of dollars) Description Land Number of Principal places of business Description of of Buildings Machinery, (area: Tools, Other Total employees (Location) business equipment and equipment thousands furniture (persons) & facilities structures and vehicles of square and fixtures meters) Uji Plant Manufacturing Production 22 1 17 0 0 41 121 (Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture) facilities (25) Head Office Administration, Other (Minami-ku, Kyoto sales, 163 0 158 15 86 424 2,153 Prefecture) development, facilities (57) manufacturing Tokyo Branch Office *1 Administration, Other 0 - 27 0 0 27 6 (Taito-ku, Tokyo) sales facilities (1) Asset leased to Nintendo Production 37 Sales Co., Ltd. Sales 9 0 0 - 47 - (Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture) facilities (9) Asset leased to Nintendo Other 53 Sales Co., Ltd. Sales 6 - 0 - 60 - (Kita-ku, Osaka Prefecture) facilities (1) (Notes) 1. Book value of "Other" means book value of intangible assets and long-term prepaid expenses. The above amounts do not include consumption taxes. *1 The amounts include some of the assets leased to Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd. 18 - (2) Overseas subsidiaries As of March 31, 2020 Book value (Millions of yen) Description Land Number of Company name Description of of Buildings Machinery, (area: Tools, Other Total employees (Location) business equipment and equipment thousands furniture (persons) & facilities structures and vehicles of square and fixtures meters) Nintendo of America Inc. Sales Other 11,897 923 3,378 1,934 4,860 22,995 1,191 (United States) facilities (508) Nintendo of Europe GmbH Sales Other 983 228 - 337 1,865 3,415 868 (Germany) facilities (-) Book value (Millions of dollars) Description Company name Description of Land Number of of Buildings Machinery, (area: Tools, Other Total employees (Location) business equipment and equipment thousands furniture (persons) & facilities structures and vehicles of square and fixtures meters) Nintendo of America Inc. Sales Other 110 8 31 17 45 212 1,191 (United States) facilities (508) Nintendo of Europe GmbH Sales Other 9 2 - 3 17 31 868 (Germany) facilities (-) (Notes) 1. Book value of "Other" means book value of construction in progress and intangible assets. 2. The above table excludes a building leased by Nintendo of Europe GmbH as a major facility leased from an entity outside the Company group. 3. Plans for new installation and retirement of equipment and facilities, etc. Plans for the installation of new equipment and facilities, etc. are as follows. There are no plans for retirement/sale of important equipment and facilities, excluding retirement/sale for the purpose of regular renewal. Segment information is omitted as Nintendo operates as a single business segment. Actual capital investments by Nintendo may vary significantly from the forecasts below due to factors including those stated in "II. Business Overview, 2. Risk factors." Description of Planned investment amount Year/month of Year/month of Company name scheduled equipment and facilities Total amount Amount already paid commencement (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) completion Nintendo Co., Ltd. Research and 15,000 6,699 and its development April 2019 March 2022 consolidated (USD 138 million) (USD 62 million) facilities subsidiaries Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its Production facilities 9,000 275 April 2019 March 2022 consolidated for molds, etc. (USD 83 million) (USD 2 million) subsidiaries Nintendo Co., Ltd. Renovation, 18,000 10,103 and its updating, etc. of April 2019 March 2022 consolidated (USD 166 million) (USD 93 million) other buildings, etc. subsidiaries Total 42,000 17,077 - - (USD 388 million) (USD 158 million) (Notes) 1. Funds required for equipment and facilities, etc. in the future in the amount of ¥24,923 million (USD 230 million) referred to above are to be self-financed. 2. The above amounts do not include consumption taxes. 19 - IV. Profile of the Company 1. Status of shares and other relevant matters (1) Total number of shares and other information (i) Total number of shares Class Total number of authorized shares to be issued (shares) Common shares 400,000,000 Total 400,000,000 (ii) Number of shares issued Number of shares Number of shares Name of stock exchange on outstanding as of outstanding as of the end which Nintendo is listed or Description Class issuance date of this of fiscal year name of authorized financial report (March 31, 2020) instruments firm association (June 29, 2020) Tokyo Stock Exchange Number of shares Common shares 131,669,000 131,669,000 constituting a unit: 100 (First Section) shares Total 131,669,000 131,669,000 - - Status of share subscription rights and other relevant matters Description of stock option scheme Not applicable Description of rights plans Not applicable Other matters regarding status of share subscription rights, etc. Not applicable Exercise status and other relevant matters concerning bonds with share subscription rights containing a clause for exercise price adjustment Not applicable (4) Trend of total number of shares issued, amount of common shares and other relevant matters Change in the Balance of the Change in share Balance of share Change in legal Balance of legal number of number of capital capital capital surplus capital surplus Date shares issued shares issued (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (thousand (thousand yen) yen) yen) yen) shares) shares) March 29, 2019 (10,000) 131,669 - 10,065 - 11,584 Change in the Balance of the Change in share Balance of share Change in legal Balance of legal number of number of capital capital capital surplus capital surplus Date shares issued shares issued (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (thousand (thousand dollars) dollars) dollars) dollars) shares) shares) March 29, 2019 (10,000) 131,669 - 93 - 107 (Note) The decrease is due to the cancellation of treasury shares. - 20 - (5) Status of shareholders As of March 31, 2020 Status of shares (number of shares constituting a unit: 100 shares) Status of Classification National Financial Financial Other legal Foreign shareholders Individuals shares less and local services Other than Total than one unit government institutions providers entities individuals Individuals and other (shares) Number of shareholders - 87 72 642 1,105 89 35,780 37,775 - (persons) Number of shares held - 364,949 27,582 45,857 670,461 337 205,739 1,314,925 176,500 (units) Shareholding - 27.75 2.10 3.48 50.99 0.03 15.65 100.00 - ratio (%) (Note) 1. Out of treasury shares of 12,545,354 shares, 125,453 units and 54 shares are included in "Individuals and other" and "Status of shares less than one unit," respectively. 2. "Other legal entities" includes one unit of shares held in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated. - 21 - (6) Status of major shareholders As of March 31, 2020 Number of Shareholding ratio shares held Shareholder name Address (excluding treasury shares) (Hundreds of (%) shares) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 2-11-3Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo 76,561 6.43 (Trust Account) JP Morgan Chase Bank 385632 25 BANK STREET, CANARY WHARF, (Standing proxy: Settlement & LONDON, E14 5JP, UNITED KINGDOM 75,263 6.32 Clearing Services Department, (2-15-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 56,781 4.77 (Trust Account) The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. 700 Yakushimae-cho,Karasuma-dori, (Standing proxy: Trust & Custody Matsubara-Agaru,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto 48,802 4.10 Services Bank, Ltd.) (1-8-12 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. 2-2-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 42,109 3.53 (MUFG Bank, Ltd. Retiree Allowance Trust Account) State Street Bank and Trust Company 12 NICHOLAS LANE LONDON EC4N 505010 7BN U.K. 26,141 2.19 (Standing proxy: Custody Services (3-11-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) Department, HSBC Tokyo Branch) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 24,978 2.10 (Trust Account 5) SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ONE LINCOLN STREET, BOSTON MA ACCOUNT USA 02111 22,545 1.89 (Standing proxy: Custody Services (3-11-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) Department, HSBC Tokyo Branch) JP Morgan Chase Bank 385151 25 BANK STREET, CANARY WHARF, (Standing proxy: Settlement & LONDON, E14 5JP, UNITED KINGDOM 20,632 1.73 Clearing Services Department, (2-15-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 18,464 1.55 (Trust Account 7) Total ― 412,278 34.61 (Notes) 1. The Company's 125,453 hundred treasury shares are excluded from the above table. 2. Although the Statement of Changes made available for public inspection dated March 6, 2020 states that the following shares are held by Capital Research and Management Company and its joint holders as of February 28, 2020, the above status of major shareholders is based on the shareholder registry, as the Company could not confirm the actual number of shares held as of March 31, 2020. Number of Shareholding ratio shares held Shareholder name Address (excluding treasury shares) (Hundreds of (%) shares) Capital Research and Management 333 South Hope Street, Los 81,616 6.20 Company Angeles, California, USA Capital International K.K. 2-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- 1,323 0.10 ku, Tokyo 1 Total ― 82,939 6.30 - 22 - 3. Although the Statement of Changes made available for public inspection dated April 16, 2018 states that the following shares are held by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and its joint holders as of April 9, 2018, the above status of major shareholders is based on the shareholder registry, as the Company could not confirm the actual number of shares held as of March 31, 2020. The total number of shares issued decreased by 10,000,000 shares to 131,669,000 shares due to the cancellation of treasury shares on March 29, 2019 in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 22, 2019; however, the shareholding ratio in the Statements of Large-Volume Holdings (Statement of Changes) submitted before said date is stated as the ratio before the cancellation of treasury shares. Number of Shareholding ratio shares held Shareholder name Address (excluding treasury shares) (Hundreds of (%) shares) MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2-7-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- 55,752 3.94 ku, Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking 1-4-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- 30,173 2.13 Corporation ku, Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset 1-12-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda- 5,231 0.37 Management Co., Ltd. ku, Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 2-5-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- 3,953 0.28 Securities Co., Ltd. ku, Tokyo Total ― 95,109 6.71 - 23 - 4. Although the Statements of Large-Volume Holdings made available for public inspection dated March 22, 2017 states that the following shares are held by BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. and its joint holders as of March 15, 2017, the above status of major shareholders is based on the shareholder registry, as the Company could not confirm the actual number of shares held as of March 31, 2020. The total number of shares issued decreased by 10,000,000 shares to 131,669,000 shares due to the cancellation of treasury shares on March 29, 2019 in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 22, 2019; however, the shareholding ratio in the Statements of Large-Volume Holdings (Statement of Changes) submitted before said date is stated as the ratio before the cancellation of treasury shares. Number of Shareholding ratio shares held Shareholder name Address (excluding treasury shares) (Hundreds of (%) shares) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- 21,768 1.54 ku, Tokyo BlackRock Advisors, LLC 1209 Orange Street, 6,892 0.49 Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware, USA BlackRock Investment Management 1 University Square Drive; 1,843 0.13 LLC Princeton, New Jersey, USA BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. 35a Avenue JF Kennedy L- 1,972 0.14 1855 Luxembourg. BlackRock Life Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue 2,453 0.17 London, UK JP Morgan House BlackRock Asset Management International Financial 4,460 0.31 Ireland Limited Services Centre, Dublin, Ireland BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San 14,264 1.01 Francisco, California, USA BlackRock Institutional Trust 400 Howard Street, San 17,501 1.24 Company, N.A. Francisco, California, USA BlackRock Investment Management 12 Throgmorton Avenue 2,017 0.14 (UK) Limited London, UK Total ― 73,172 5.17 - 24 - (7) Status of voting rights (i) Shares issued As of March 31, 2020 Class Number of shares (shares) Number of voting Description rights (units) Shares without voting rights - - - Shares with restricted voting - - - rights (treasury shares, etc.) Shares with restricted voting - - - rights (other) Shares with full voting rights (Treasury shares) Number of shares constituting (treasury shares, etc.) Common shares 12,545,300 - a unit: 100 shares Shares with full voting rights Common shares 118,947,200 1,189,472 Same as the above (other) Shares less than one unit Common shares 176,500 - Shares less than one unit (100 shares) Total number of shares issued 131,669,000 - - Total number of voting rights held - 1,189,472 - by all shareholders (Note) "Shares with full voting rights (other)" includes one hundred shares (one voting right) held in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated. (ii) Treasury shares and other relevant matters As of March 31, 2020 Number of shares Number of shares Total number of Shareholding ratio over Name of shareholder Address of shareholder held under own held under another the total number of shares held (shares) name (shares) name (shares) shares issued (%) (Treasury shares) 11-1Hokotate-cho, Nintendo Co., Ltd. Kamitoba, Minami- 12,545,300 - 12,545,300 9.53 ku, Kyoto 601-8501 Japan Total - 12,545,300 - 12,545,300 9.53 - 25 - 2. Status of acquisition of treasury shares and other relevant matters [Class of shares, etc.] Acquisition of common shares under Article 155, item 7 of the Companies Act Status of acquisition based on a resolution approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders Not applicable Status of acquisition based on a resolution approved by the Board of Directors Not applicable Description of acquisition of treasury shares not based on a resolution approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders or a resolution approved by the Board of Directors Acquisition under Article 155, item 7 of the Companies Act Classification Number of shares (shares) Total amount of acquisition price (yen) Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended March 31, 1,090 43,282,550 2020 Treasury shares acquired during the current period 30 1,377,900 Classification Number of shares (shares) Total amount of acquisition price (dollars) Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended March 31, 1,090 400,764 2020 Treasury shares acquired during the current period 30 12,758 (Note) The number of treasury shares acquired during the current period does not include shares less than one full unit purchased during the period from June 1, 2020 to the submission date of this report. - 26 - (4) Status of disposition and holding of acquired treasury shares Classification Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 From April 1 to May 31, 2020 Number of shares Total amount of Number of shares Total amount of (shares) disposal price (yen) (shares) disposal price (yen) Acquired treasury shares for which - - - - subscribers were solicited Acquired treasury shares that were retired - - - - Acquired treasury shares that were transferred in association with a merger, - - - - share exchange or corporate split Other - - - - Number of treasury shares held 12,545,354 - 12,545,384 - Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 From April 1 to May 31, 2020 Classification Number of shares Total amount of Number of shares Total amount of (shares) disposal price (shares) disposal price (dollars) (dollars) Acquired treasury shares for which - - - - subscribers were solicited Acquired treasury shares that were retired - - - - Acquired treasury shares that were transferred in association with a merger, - - - - share exchange or corporate split Other - - - - Number of treasury shares held 12,545,354 - 12,545,384 - (Note) The number of treasury shares held during the period from April 1 to May 31, 2020 does not include shares less than one full unit purchased or sold during the period from June 1, 2020 to the submission date of this report. - 27 - 3. Dividend policy It is the Company's basic policy to internally provide the capital necessary to fund future growth, including capital investments, and to maintain a strong and liquid financial position in preparation for changes in the business environment and intensified competition. As for direct profit returns to our shareholders, dividends are paid based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal period. It is the Company's basic policy to distribute the surplus twice per year in the form of an interim dividend and a year- end dividend. The Articles of Incorporation of the Company stipulate that the Company "may pay an interim dividend based on a resolution approved by the Board of Directors" pursuant to the provisions of Article 454, item 5 of the Companies Act. The governing bodies which determine the interim dividend and year-end dividend are the Board of Directors and the General Meeting of Shareholders, respectively. The annual dividend per share will be established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 10 yen digit, and the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated profit standard rounded up to the 10 yen digit. The interim dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 10 yen digit. According to the aforementioned policy, the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, has been established at 1,090 yen (USD 10.09) (interim: 270 yen [USD 2.50], year-end: 820 yen [USD 7.59]). Retained earnings are maintained for effective use in research of new technology and development of new products and services, capital investments and securing materials, enhancement of selling power including advertisements, strengthening of network infrastructure, and treasury share buyback whenever deemed appropriate. (Note) Dividend payments for which the record date is in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are as follows. Date of resolution Total amount of dividend Dividend per share Resolved at the meeting of the Board ¥ 32,163 million ¥ 270 of Directors on October 31, 2019 Resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, ¥ 97,681 million ¥ 820 2020 Date of resolution Total amount of dividend Dividend per share Resolved at the meeting of the Board USD 297 million USD 2.50 of Directors on October 31, 2019 Resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, USD 904 million USD 7.59 2020 - 28 - 4. Corporate governance Outline of corporate governance

(i) Basic views on corporate governance

At Nintendo, we strive to maximize long-term, continuous corporate value while carefully considering the benefits for everyone we touch, including not only shareholders but also consumers, business partners, employees, local communities and other stakeholders. We are working to build a highly transparent and sound system of corporate governance, as well as improve our corporate ethics. (ii) Outline of corporate governance system and reason for adoption of such system The Company aims to strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors and further enhance the corporate governance system of the Company as a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee. The Company has also introduced the Executive Officer System for the purpose of clarifying the responsibility for the execution of operations, and establishing a more flexible management structure which can appropriately and swiftly respond to the rapidly changing business environment. The foregoing will be enabled by separating the management decision-making and supervisory functions from the execution of operations as well as by accelerating the delegation of authority to execute operations. The Company's corporate governance system is as shown below. (Board of Directors) The Board of Directors consists of five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and four Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (including three Outside Directors). The term of office of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) is one year, and the term of office of Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members is two years. The Board of Directors holds meetings once a month in principle, and deliberates important matters related to management in accordance with laws and regulations, etc. as the body in charge of management decision- making and supervision. - 29 - Board members: Board chairperson Shuntaro Furukawa, Representative Director and President; Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director; Shinya Takahashi, Director; Ko Shiota, Director; Satoru Shibata, Director; Naoki Noguchi, Director (Full-Time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); Katsuhiro Umeyama, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); Masao Yamazaki, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); and Asa Shinkawa, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) (Audit and Supervisory Committee) The Audit and Supervisory Committee consists of one full-time internal Director and three Outside Directors, all of whom meet the standards for independent officers set forth by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. The Audit and Supervisory Committee holds meetings once a month in principle, and deliberates matters provided for in laws and regulations, etc. as the body in charge of auditing the execution of duties, in addition to exchanging audit opinions. Committee members: Committee chairperson Naoki Noguchi, Director (Full-Time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); Katsuhiro Umeyama, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); Masao Yamazaki, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); and Asa Shinkawa, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) The Company has established the Audit and Supervisory Committee Office which assists the Audit and Supervisory Committee in performing its duties, and has appointed one dedicated staff member in the Office. (Nomination Advisory Committee) With the aim of increasing objectivity and transparency in the procedures for determining the nomination and compensation of Directors, etc., the Company has established the Nomination Advisory Committee, which consists of the Representative Director and President and all Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. As a non-mandatory advisory body to the Board of Directors, the Nomination Advisory Committee deliberates matters related to the nomination and compensation of Directors, etc. Committee members: Committee chairperson Katsuhiro Umeyama, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); Shuntaro Furukawa, Representative Director and President; Naoki Noguchi, Director (Full-Time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); Masao Yamazaki, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member); and Asa Shinkawa, Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) (Executive Management Committee) With the aim of promoting corporate activities strongly, the Company has established the Executive Management Committee consisting of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members). The Executive Management Committee holds meetings twice per month in principle and deliberates basic policies on matters to be proposed at the meetings of the Board of Directors and management-related business execution policies and various measures. Committee members: Committee chairperson Shuntaro Furukawa, Representative Director and President; Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director; Shinya Takahashi, Director; Ko Shiota, Director; and Satoru Shibata, Director (Compliance Committee) With the aim of promoting compliance, the Company has established the Compliance Committee chaired by General Manager of General Affairs Division under the Executive Management Committee. The Compliance Committee performs initiatives for promotion of compliance including establishment of the "Compliance Manual." Committee members: Committee chairperson Kentaro Yamagishi, General Manager, General Affairs Division; general managers of divisions and general managers of departments/offices (sections not placed under divisions) Other matters related to corporate governance Preparedness of risk management system

In the Company, as a general rule, each division and department manages risks pertaining to work within its jurisdiction. Furthermore, the Internal Auditing Department monitors the risk management system of each division and department, and proposes and advises on policies for improvement, etc. Further, under the Compliance Committee, thorough compliance efforts are promoted at each division and department. In addition, the Company has established the Product Safety Committee and other structures to guarantee product safety, prevent the occurrence of product accidents and ensure prompt response in the event of an accident.

The Company has established internal regulations applicable to its subsidiaries mainly to ensure efficient risk management and business operation by the subsidiaries. Pursuant to the regulations, the responsible divisions 30 - and departments of the Company identify and manage such matters as the management status of the respective subsidiaries they are in charge of, obtaining information therefrom as necessary, and subsidiaries are required to obtain the Company's prior approval for significant matters. Summary of agreement on limitation of liability with Outside Directors

In accordance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into an agreement with Outside Directors to limit their liability for damages as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Pursuant to such agreement, the amount of liability for damages is limited to the amount specified by laws and regulations, and such liability limit will be recognized only when the Outside Director performed his/her duties that caused the liability in good faith and without gross negligence. Number of Directors

The Articles of Incorporation stipulates that the number of Directors of the Company (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) shall be no more than 15 persons, and the number of Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members shall be no more than five persons. Requirements for resolution on election of Directors

The Company has stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation that: a resolution on the election of Directors shall be passed by the majority of the votes of the shareholders present at the meeting where the shareholders holding one-third or more of the votes of the shareholders entitled to vote are present; and the resolution on the election of Directors shall not be subject to cumulative vote. Matters subject to resolution at General Meeting of Shareholders that can be resolved at Board of Directors meeting

(Acquisition of treasury shares)

The Company has stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation that, in order to execute capital policies in a flexible manner in response to changes in the business environment, the Company may acquire treasury shares subject to resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.

(Interim dividend)

The Company has stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation that, in order to return profits to shareholders in a flexible manner, the Company may pay an interim dividend to shareholders or registered pledgees of shares entered or recorded in the latest shareholder registry as at September 30 each year, subject to resolution of the Board of Directors. Requirements for special resolution at General Meeting of Shareholders The Company has stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation that, in order to fulfill the quorum for a special resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders with greater certainty, the resolution provided for in Article 309, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act shall be passed by two-thirds of the votes of the shareholders present at the meeting where the shareholders holding one-third or more of the votes of the shareholders entitled to vote are present. (iv) Basic Policy Regarding the Company's Control The Company's Board of Directors believes that the decision of whether to accept another party's tender or other acquisition offer for the purpose of making large purchases of the Company's stock ultimately should be entrusted to its shareholders, given that the stock of the Company, which is a public company, is freely traded. However, it is likely that certain tender or acquisition offers may harm the Company's corporate value or the common interests of shareholders, depending on the intent of the offer, etc. The Company's Board of Directors maintains that such tender or acquisition offers are inappropriate. As of now, any specific defensive measure in the event of a tender or acquisition offer has not yet officially been introduced, but the Company has already set up an internal system to deal with such an event. If a tender or acquisition offer is proposed, the Company will carefully judge its potential impact on its corporate value and the common interests of shareholders, and take appropriate measures with due care and prudent management. Specifically, in addition to evaluating the offer with outside experts and negotiating with the party making the offer, the Company will establish a task force to decide on whether any specific defensive measures are necessary. If the offer is deemed inimical to the Company's corporate value or the common interests of its shareholders, the defensive measures will be determined and implemented in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The Company will continue to consider adoption of any defensive measures for these situations, giving due respect to laws, regulations and case law related to acquisitions, their interpretations by relevant authorities, etc. - 31 - Members of the Board of Directors List of Members of the Board of Directors Eight male Directors and one female Director (percentage of females: 11.1%) Position/ Number of Name Date of birth Past experience Term shares held Job title (hundreds) April 1994 Joined the Company May 2012 Appointed as Outside Director of The Pokémon Company July 2015 General Manager, Corporate Planning Department Representative Shuntaro January 10, June 2016 Appointed as Director (to present) Director Appointed as Managing Executive *1 2 Furukawa 1972 Officer President Supervisor of Corporate Analysis & Administration Division September 2016 In charge of Global Marketing Department June 2018 Appointed as Representative Director and President (to present) April 1977 Joined the Company June 2000 Appointed as Director (to present) Representative General Manager, Entertainment Shigeru November Analysis & Development Division Director May 2002 Appointed as Senior Managing *1 1 Miyamoto 16, 1952 Fellow Director Appointed as Representative Director (to present) September 2015 Appointed as Fellow (to present) April 1989 Joined the Company July 2012 Deputy General Manager, Software Director Planning & Development Division June 2013 Appointed as Director (to present) Senior General Manager, Software Planning & Development Division Managing September 2015 General Manager, Entertainment Executive Planning & Development Division Officer Shinya November 9, (to present) *1 1 General Takahashi 1963 Supervisor of Development Administration & Support Division Manager, (to present) Entertainment Supervisor of Business Development Planning & Division Development June 2016 Appointed as Managing Executive Division Officer June 2018 Appointed as Senior Managing Executive Officer (to present) Director Senior April 1992 Joined the Company Executive September 2015 General Manager, Platform Officer August 7, Technology Development Division General Ko Shiota (to present) *1 1 1969 June 2016 Appointed as Executive Officer Manager, June 2017 Appointed as Director (to present) Platform Appointed as Senior Executive Technology Officer (to present) Development Division - 32 - Position/ Number of Name Date of birth Past experience Term shares held Job title (hundreds) April 1985 Joined the Company February 1999 President of Nintendo Australia Pty Limited Director June 2000 President of Nintendo of Europe GmbH Senior June 2016 Appointed as Executive Officer May 2018 Appointed as Outside Director of Executive The Pokémon Company (to present) Officer Satoru September 4, June 2018 Appointed as Director (to present) *1 1 General Shibata 1962 Appointed as Senior Executive Officer (to present) Manager, General Manager, Marketing Marketing Division (to present) Division and General Manager, Licensing Licensing Division (to present) Division In charge of Planning Department (to present) In charge of Global Marketing Department June 1980 Joined the Company Director May 2010 General Manager, Software Planning & Development Administration (Full-time Department Audit and Naoki February 8, March 2014 Deputy General Manager, Human *2 1 Supervisory Noguchi 1954 Resources Division Committee June 2016 Appointed as Director as a Full-time Member) Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (to present) March 1994 Registered as certified public accountant July 1999 Opened Umeyama Certified Public Accountant Office August 1999 Registered as a certified tax accountant October 1999 Opened Umeyama Certified Tax Accountant Office (current Umeyama Certified Tax Accountant LLC) Director November 2005 Appointed as Outside Auditor of KURAUDIA Co., Ltd. (current (Audit and Katsuhiro July 29, KURAUDIA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.) Supervisory *2 - Umeyama 1965 July 2009 Appointed as Representative Partner Committee of Umeyama Certified Tax Member) Accountant LLC (to present) June 2012 Appointed as Auditor of the Company November 2015 Appointed as Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), KURAUDIA Co., Ltd. (current KURAUDIA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.) (to present) June 2016 Appointed as Director as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company (to present) April 1975 Joined Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau July 2010 Appointed as Director, Minato Tax Office, Osaka Regional Taxation Director Bureau July 2016 Appointed as Director, Higashi Tax (Audit and Masao June 16, Office, Osaka Regional Taxation Supervisory *2 - Yamazaki 1956 Bureau Committee August 2017 Registered as certified tax accountant Member) September 2017 Opened Masao Yamazaki Certified Tax Accountant Office June 2018 Appointed as Director as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company (to present) - 33 - Position/ Number of Name Date of birth Past experience Term shares held Job title (hundreds) April 1991 Registered as attorney-at-law Joined Nishimura & Sanada (currently Nishimura & Asahi) April 1997 Worked at Arnold & Porter Director January 1998 Registered as attorney-at-law in New York State, United States (Audit and Asa February 17, January 2001 Partner, Nishimura & Partners *2 - Supervisory Shinkawa 1965 (currently Nishimura & Asahi) (to Committee present) Member) April 2019 Visiting Professor, The University of Tokyo Graduate Schools for Law and Politics (to present) June 2020 Appointed as Director as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company (to present) Total 7 (Notes) 1. Directors, Mr. Katsuhiro Umeyama, Mr. Masao Yamazaki and Ms. Asa Shinkawa are Outside Directors. *1 The term of office of Directors (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) commenced upon election at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, and expires at the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. *2 The term of office of Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members commenced upon election at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020 and expires at the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The Company has adopted the Executive Officer System since June 29, 2016 for the purpose of clarifying the responsibility for the execution of operations and establishing a more flexible management structure which can appropriately and swiftly respond to the rapidly changing business environment through the separation of the management decision-making and supervisory functions from the execution of operations, as well as by accelerating the delegation of authority to execute operations. Nine executive officers, excluding those who have the concurrent position as Director, are as follows. Title Name Senior Executive Officer Satoshi Yamato President, Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd. Senior Executive Officer Hirokazu Shinshi General Manager, Manufacturing Division Senior Executive Officer Deputy General Manager, Entertainment Planning & Yoshiaki Koizumi Development Division Executive Officer Senior Officer, Entertainment Planning & Development Takashi Tezuka Division Executive Officer General Manager, Finance Administration Division Hajime Murakami In charge of Investor Relations Executive Officer Yusuke Beppu General Manager, Business Development Division Executive Officer General Manager, General Affairs Division Kentaro Yamagishi In charge of Quality Assurance Department Executive Officer Doug Bowser President, Nintendo of America Inc. Executive Officer Stephan Bole President, Nintendo of Europe GmbH - 34 - Status of outside officers Status of appointment of Outside Directors The Company has appointed three Outside Directors (all of whom are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members). (b) Personal relationship, capital relationship, business relationship or other interests of Outside Directors There is no personal relationship, capital relationship, business relationship or any other interests between Outside Directors and the Company. All Outside Directors have met the standards for independent officers prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (c) Functions and roles to be fulfilled by Outside Directors in corporate governance All Outside Directors of the Company have been appointed as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members to audit and supervise the execution of operations in an appropriate manner from an independent standpoint based on an objective viewpoint that is different from Directors who are from inside the Company. Description of standards or policies on independence from the Company for appointment of Outside Directors The Company has not established specific standards or policies on the independence of Outside Directors but uses the criteria for determining the independence of independent officers prescribed in the "Guidelines Concerning Listing Examination, etc." of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as reference when appointing Outside Directors. In addition, importance is placed on whether or not they are capable of giving objective advice from an impartial standpoint, are of excellent caliber, and have expertise and experience. Collaboration between supervision by Outside Directors and internal audits and audits by Audit and Supervisory Committee as well as accounting audits, and relationship with internal control division In principle, the Company's Outside Directors attend not only Audit and Supervisory Committee meetings held monthly but also audit briefings of the Accounting Auditor where they share opinions. Furthermore, at Audit and Supervisory Committee meetings, Outside Directors receive an explanation of the operational audits conducted in the month and the results of such audits from the full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, and receive timely reports on the results of internal audits by the Internal Auditing Department. Status of audits Status of audits by Audit and Supervisory Committee The Audit and Supervisory Committee Members attend meetings of the Board of Directors and other important meetings, inspect important documents, have regular meetings with the President and hold monthly meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Committee as a general rule to share audit opinions. Furthermore, the full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member conducts fieldwork auditing over each division of the Company, etc., based on the annual audit plan. In collaboration with the internal auditing division, the Audit and Supervisory Committee receives timely reports on internal audit results from the Internal Auditing Department and exchanges opinions periodically. In collaboration with the Accounting Auditor, the Audit and Supervisory Committee witnesses physical inventory checks at the end of the period or receives reports on such physical inventory checks, witnesses accounting audits conducted on major subsidiaries, etc. and receives an explanation of the accounting audit plan and accounting audit results on a regular basis. The Audit and Supervisory Committee also exchanges information and opinions as necessary. Among the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, two Outside Directors are certified public accountants or certified tax accountants and have considerable financial and accounting knowledge. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Audit and Supervisory Committee held 13 meetings; the attendance status of each Audit and Supervisory Committee Member is as follows. - 35 - Classification Name Number of meetings held Number of meetings attended Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory Naoki Noguchi 13 13 Committee Member) Director (Audit and Supervisory Naoki Mizutani 13 13 Committee Member) Director (Audit and Supervisory Katsuhiro Umeyama 13 13 Committee Member) Director (Audit and Supervisory Masao Yamazaki 13 13 Committee Member) (ii) Status of internal audits For internal audits, the Internal Auditing Department of the Company consisting of eight members conducts operational audits with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries in view of the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, asset preservation status and compliance as a dedicated division that is independent of divisions that execute operations. In order to ensure the appropriateness and reliability of financial reporting, the Internal Auditing Department manages internal controls and assesses the implementation status of such controls in compliance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Furthermore, the respective divisions in charge of internal audit established in major subsidiaries collaborate with the Internal Auditing Department and divide auditing tasks between them. Similar audits, etc. are conducted centering on major subsidiaries. (iii) Status of accounting audits To the extent that investigation is possible, the Company confirmed that it had concluded an auditing agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers Kyoto (formerly Hisaji Miyamura Office) on accounting audits pursuant to the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act since 1962. In close collaboration with the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and the Internal Auditing Department, the Accounting Auditor reports audit plans and audit results, exchanges necessary information and opinions even during the period, and conducts audits in an effective and efficient manner. The names of certified public accountants (CPAs) who performed the work and assistants engaged in audit work in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were as follows. CPAs who performed accounting audit work Engagement Partner Yukihiro Matsunaga Engagement Partner Keiichiro Kagi Assistants engaged in accounting audit work: Five CPAs and 15 other persons Other persons are persons who passed the CPA examination, persons in charge of system auditing, etc. Policy and reason for appointment of audit firm and evaluation of audit firm by Audit and Supervisory Committee

The Company's policy for determining the termination or nonrenewal of appointment of the Accounting Auditor is: in the event that the Accounting Auditor is deemed to have met any of the grounds set forth in the clauses of Article 340, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Audit and Supervisory Committee shall terminate the appointment of the Accounting Auditor subject to the unanimous consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. In addition, should the Accounting Auditor be deemed unable to execute its duties properly or should the replacement of the Accounting Auditor be deemed reasonable in order to enhance the appropriateness of the audits, the Audit and Supervisory Committee shall determine the details of the proposal to terminate or not reappoint the Accounting Auditor for submission to the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Audit and Supervisory Committee has acknowledged that the Accounting Auditor's audit methods and results are reasonable, having collected information on the Accounting Auditor's independence, audit system, audit implementation status, quality, etc. from the Company's accounting division, internal auditing division and the Accounting Auditor itself. The Audit and Supervisory Committee has also determined that it would be appropriate to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Kyoto, having evaluated that PricewaterhouseCoopers Kyoto can be - 36 - expected to continue conducting appropriate audits, based on the policy for determining the termination or nonrenewal of appointment of the Accounting Auditor and other evaluation standards. Compensation for audits, etc. Breakdown of compensation for auditing CPAs, etc. Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Classification Audit compensation Non-audit compensation Audit compensation Non-audit compensation (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions (Millions (Millions (Millions of yen) of dollars) of yen) of dollars) Reporting company 83 1 82 0 ― ― Consolidated subsidiaries 35 5 37 0 0 0 Total 119 6 119 1 0 0 (b) Breakdown of compensation for persons belonging to the same network as auditing CPAs, etc. Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Classification Audit compensation Non-audit compensation Audit compensation Non-audit compensation (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions (Millions (Millions (Millions of yen) of dollars) of yen) of dollars) Reporting company ― 0 ― ― 2 0 Consolidated subsidiaries 228 50 218 2 72 0 Total 228 51 218 2 75 0 Description of non-audit services by auditing CPAs, etc. to the reporting company (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

Non-audit services for which the Company pays the auditing CPAs, etc. consist of such services as the preparation of comfort letters for the sale of common shares of the Company. (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Not applicable. Description of non-audit services by auditing CPAs, etc. to consolidated subsidiaries (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

Non-audit services for which consolidated subsidiaries pay the auditing CPAs, etc. consist of services involving support for building internal controls. (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Non-audit services for which consolidated subsidiaries pay the auditing CPAs, etc. consist of services involving support for building internal controls. Description of non-audit services by a firm in the same network as auditing CPAs, etc. to the reporting company (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

Non-audit services for which the Company pays a firm in the same network as the auditing CPAs, etc. consist of such services as tax-related advisory services. (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Non-audit services for which the Company pays a firm in the same network as the auditing CPAs, etc. consist of such services as tax-related advisory services. Description of non-audit services by a firm in the same network as auditing CPAs, etc. to consolidated subsidiaries

(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) 37 - Non-audit services for which consolidated subsidiaries pay a firm in the same network as the auditing CPAs, etc. consist of such services as tax-related advisory services. (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Non-audit services for which consolidated subsidiaries pay a firm in the same network as the auditing CPAs, etc. consist of such services as tax-related advisory services. Description of other significant compensation (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

Not applicable. (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Not applicable. (h) Policy for determination of compensation for audits The Company determines the amount of compensation for audits to the audit firm in consideration of the retention of independence of the audit firm, the characteristics of services and the number of days taken to conduct audits. Reason why Audit and Supervisory Committee agreed on amount of compensation, etc. for auditing CPAs, etc. The Audit and Supervisory Committee determined that the Accounting Auditor's compensation, etc. for this fiscal year is appropriate and agreed on it as a result of a review conducted in consultation with the Company's relevant departments-i.e., the General Accounting & Control Department and the Internal Auditing Department-regarding the contents of the audit plan, the basis of calculating the compensation estimate and a comparison with previous audit details, and the Accounting Auditor's compensation with necessary materials reported and submitted by the Accounting Auditor. Compensation for officers, etc. Total amount of compensation, etc. by officer classification, total amount of compensation by type, and number of eligible officers at the reporting company Total amount of compensation, etc. by type Total amount of (Millions of yen) Number of eligible Officer classification compensation, etc. Fixed Performance- Other officers (persons) (Millions of yen) based compensation compensation compensation Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members 696 186 510 - 5 (excluding Outside Directors) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members 32 32 - - 1 (excluding Outside Directors) Outside Officers 28 28 - - 3 Total amount of Total amount of compensation, etc. by type (Millions of dollars) Officer classification compensation, etc. Number of eligible Performance- (Millions of Fixed Other officers (persons) based dollars) compensation compensation compensation Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members 6 1 4 - 5 (excluding Outside Directors) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members 0 0 - - 1 (excluding Outside Directors) Outside Officers 0 0 - - 3 (Note) Employee salaries (including bonuses) paid to Directors who also serve as employees, which amounted to ¥114 million (USD 1 million), are not included in the above amounts. - 38 - (ii) Total amount, etc. of compensation on a consolidated basis, etc. by officer at the reporting company Total amount of Amount of compensation on a consolidated basis, etc. by type (Millions of yen) Name compensation on a Officer classification Company consolidated basis, etc. classification Fixed Performance- Other (Millions of yen) compensation based compensation compensation Shuntaro Director who is not an Reporting 78 180 - 258 Audit and Supervisory Furukawa company Committee Member Shigeru Director who is not an Reporting 72 120 - 192 Audit and Supervisory Miyamoto company Committee Member Shinya Director who is not an Reporting 12 120 - 132 Audit and Supervisory Takahashi company Committee Member Total amount of Amount of compensation on a consolidated Company basis, etc. by type (Millions of dollars) Name compensation on a Officer classification consolidated basis, etc. classification Fixed Performance- Other (Millions of dollars) compensation based compensation compensation Shuntaro Director who is not an Reporting 0 1 - 2 Audit and Supervisory Furukawa company Committee Member Shigeru Director who is not an Reporting 0 1 - 1 Audit and Supervisory Miyamoto company Committee Member Shinya Director who is not an Reporting 0 1 - 1 Audit and Supervisory Takahashi company Committee Member - 39 - (iii) Policy, etc. for the determination of compensation, etc. for officers In regards to the compensation for Directors of the Company, upper limits on the total compensation for Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and that for Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are determined separately by resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Compensation for Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members consists of: a fixed compensation (salary paid in the same amount periodically); and performance-based compensation designed to raise incentives for higher performance (salary linked to profit). The fixed compensation is determined by the Board of Directors in accordance with the position and responsibility of each Director. Performance-based compensation is calculated using a formula that uses consolidated operating profit as a benchmark and is determined by the Board of Directors based on points corresponding to each Director's position. No index target has been set for performance- based compensation as described in "II. Business Overview, 1. Management policy, management environment, issues to address, (2) Targeted management index." Compensation for Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members consists only of fixed compensation in view of the fact that they are in an independent position that is not affected by other Directors who execute operations. (Note) Performance-based compensation for each Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member is calculated using the following formula: Calculation method of performance-based compensation for Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members ("Directors") Performance-based compensation = Consolidated operating profit × 0.2% × Number of points of each Director ÷ Sum total of Directors' points* The sum total of Directors' points shall be set at 20.0 (fixed) if it falls short of 20.0. Director's points by position and number of Directors Position Points Number of Directors (persons) Total points Representative Director and President 6.0 1 6.0 Representative Director and Fellow 4.5 1 4.5 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer 4.5 1 4.5 Director and Managing Executive Officer 3.0 0 0.0 Director and Senior Executive Officer 2.0 2 4.0 Sum total - 5 19.0 (Note) The above is calculated based on the number of Directors as of June 29, 2020. Matters of note Directors refer to executive officers set forth in Article 34, paragraph (1), item (iii) of the Corporation Tax Act.

"Indicator of the status of profit in the business year ending on or after the first day of the period in which duties pertaining to such remuneration are performed" provided for in Article 34, paragraph (1), item (iii)(a) of the Corporation Tax Act shall mean consolidated operating profit.

The amount of consolidated operating profit shall be rounded down to the nearest hundred million yen.

"Determined amount" provided for in Article 34, paragraph (1), item (iii)(a)1. of the Corporation Tax Act shall be limited to ¥800 million (USD 7.0 million). In cases where the amount calculated by multiplying consolidated operating profit by 0.2% exceeds ¥800 million (USD 7.0 million), the amount shall be ¥800 million (USD 7.0 million).

If a Director has resigned before the expiry of his/her term of office due to unavoidable circumstances, the amount corresponding to the number of months he/she was in office from the time of commencement of such period up to the end of the period (number of days falling short of one month shall be rounded up to one month) shall be paid. Of note, the amount shall not be prorated with respect to the number of months in cases where a Director resigns after the end of the period.

A resolution was adopted at the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2016 to establish an upper limit on compensation to Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members of ¥500 million (USD 4.0 million) per year as a fixed compensation limit and up to 0.2% of consolidated operating profit of the relevant business year as a performance-based compensation limit.

performance-based compensation limit. 40 -

At the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2016, a resolution was adopted to establish an upper limit on compensation to Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members of ¥100 million (USD 0.0 million) per year.

Within the aforementioned upper limit on compensation, the amount of compensation to Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members is determined at the Board of Directors' meeting held after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the amount of compensation to Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members is determined subject to discussion among Audit and Supervisory Committee Members at the meeting of the Audit and Supervisory Committee held after said Board of Directors' meeting for their respective terms of office (limited to cases in which there is reelection associated with expiry of term of office).

The Company has established a system in which matters related to compensation to Directors are deliberated at a non-mandatory Nomination Advisory Committee, mainly consisting of Outside Directors, and reported to the Board of Directors. - 41 - Shareholding status Criteria for and approach to classification of investment shares In principle, it is the Company's policy not to hold any investment shares for pure investment purposes; the Company exclusively holds investment shares for purposes other than pure investment in accordance with its shareholding policy. Investment shares held for purposes other than pure investment Shareholding policy, method of verifying the rationality of shareholding and verification at Board of Directors' meetings, etc. as to whether or not to hold individual issues

The Company holds investment shares for the purpose of maintaining and developing business alliances and business relationships if it is deemed to contribute to improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term. At its meetings, the Board of Directors confirms the purpose and rationality of holding individual investment shares (limited to listed stocks) and then verifies the propriety of holding such shares on an annual basis in light of the Company's shareholding policy. The Company will consider selling investment shares with diminished significance issue by issue as a result of such verification to reduce such holdings. Number of issues and book value Number of issues Total amount stated on balance sheet (issues) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Unlisted stocks 16 6,203 57 Stocks other than unlisted stocks 14 43,483 402 Issues with increased number of shares in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Number of Total amount of acquisition associated Reason for increase in issues with increase in number of shares number of shares (issues) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) To facilitate business Unlisted stocks 1 119 1 collaboration and maintain and develop business relationship. Stocks other than - - - unlisted stocks Issues with decreased number of shares in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Number of Total amount of sale associated with issues decrease in number of shares (issues) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Unlisted stocks - - - Stocks other than 7 1,618 14 unlisted stocks Information on number of specific investment shares and deemed shareholdings by issue, book value, etc. Specific investment shares Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Holder of Number of shares Number of shares Shareholding purpose, quantitative (Shares) (Shares) the Issue shareholding effect and reason for increase in Company's Book Book number of shares value value Book value shares (Millions (Millions (Millions of yen) of yen) of dollars) BANDAI NAMCO 3,845,700 3,845,700 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining No Holdings Inc. 20,155 186 19,959 and developing the business relationship. - 42 - 15,081,000 15,081,000 Shares are held for the purpose of facilitating DeNA Co., Ltd. 17,825 165 25,140 business collaboration and maintaining and Yes developing the business relationship. The Bank of Kyoto, 753,459 908,459 Shares are held for the purpose of facilitating Yes Ltd. financial transactions. 2,591 23 4,206 KADOKAWA 612,200 612,200 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining DWANGO No 834 7 714 and developing the business relationship. CORPORATION Mitsubishi UFJ 1,865,870 2,455,870 Shares are held for the purpose of facilitating Financial Group, No*1 751 6 1,350 financial transactions. Inc. SQUARE ENIX 91,252 91,252 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining HOLDINGS CO., No 440 4 354 and developing the business relationship. LTD. TOPPAN 182,885 182,885 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining PRINTING CO., 302 2 305 and developing the business relationship. No LTD. KONAMI 63,734 63,734 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining HOLDINGS No 211 1 306 and developing the business relationship. CORPORATION Resona Holdings, 323,769 647,469 Shares are held for the purpose of facilitating No*2 Inc. financial transactions. 105 0 310 Nissha Co., Ltd. 104,104 104,104 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining Yes and developing the business relationship. 74 0 121 SANSHIN 50,180 50,180 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining ELECTRONICS Yes 70 0 95 and developing the business relationship. CO., LTD. KOEI TECMO 18,952 18,952 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining HOLDINGS CO., No*3 52 0 40 and developing the business relationship. LTD. JAPAN PULP AND 11,355 11,355 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining PAPER COMPANY No 42 0 47 and developing the business relationship. LIMITED TV TOKYO 10,000 10,000 Shares are held for the purpose of maintaining Holdings No 24 0 23 and developing the business relationship. Corporation Sumitomo Mitsui - 60,920 Shares were held for the purpose of facilitating No Trust Holdings, Inc. financial transactions. - - 242 Shirai Electronics - 336,000 Shares were held for the purpose of maintaining Yes Industrial Co., Ltd. a stable relationship. - - 126 Mizuho Financial - 284,219 Shares were held for the purpose of facilitating No Group, Inc. - - 48 financial transactions. Sumitomo Mitsui - 8,849 Shares were held for the purpose of facilitating Financial Group, - - 34 financial transactions. No Inc. (Notes) 1. "-" indicates that the issue is not held. At its meetings, the Board of Directors confirms the purpose and rationality of holding the specific investment shares listed above and then verifies the propriety of holding such shares on an annual basis in light of the Company's shareholding policy; however, it is difficult to describe the quantitative effect of holding such shares. *1: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is an indirect holder of the Company's shares through its subsidiary MUFG Bank, Ltd., etc. *2: Resona Holdings, Inc. is an indirect holder of the Company's shares through its subsidiary Resona Bank, Limited. *3: KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is an indirect holder of the Company's shares through its subsidiary

KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. - 43 - V. Financial Information Consolidated financial statements, etc. (1) Consolidated financial statements (i) Consolidated balance sheets Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) (Millions of (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) dollars) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 844,550 890,402 8,244 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 78,169 133,051 1,231 Securities 238,410 326,382 3,022 Inventories *1 135,470 *1 88,994 824 Other 48,453 63,268 585 Allowance for doubtful accounts (82) (515) (4) Total current assets 1,344,972 1,501,583 13,903 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 37,592 38,149 353 Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 4,015 4,681 43 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 1,575 1,678 15 Land 38,223 37,685 348 Construction in progress 143 672 6 Total property, plant and equipment *2 81,550 *2 82,866 767 Intangible assets Software 11,962 12,832 118 Other 2,128 2,185 20 Total intangible assets 14,090 15,017 139 Investments and other assets Investment securities *3 167,134 *3 237,710 2,201 Retirement benefit asset 7,056 6,407 59 Deferred tax assets 57,992 72,199 668 Other 17,536 18,329 169 Allowance for doubtful accounts (29) (27) (0) Total investments and other assets 249,690 334,619 3,098 Total non-current assets 345,331 432,504 4,004 Total assets 1,690,304 1,934,087 17,908 - 44 - Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) (Millions of (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) dollars) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 59,689 98,074 908 Provision for bonuses 3,891 4,394 40 Income taxes payable 62,646 66,411 614 Other 118,781 186,801 1,729 Total current liabilities 245,009 355,683 3,293 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit liability 15,068 20,450 189 Other 15,427 17,052 157 Total non-current liabilities 30,496 37,503 347 Total liabilities 275,505 393,186 3,640 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 10,065 10,065 93 Capital surplus 12,069 15,041 139 Retained earnings 1,556,881 1,707,119 15,806 Treasury shares (156,755) (156,798) (1,451) Total shareholders' equity 1,422,260 1,575,428 14,587 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 17,665 10,637 98 Foreign currency translation adjustment (30,214) (45,378) (420) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (12,548) (34,741) (321) Non-controlling interests 5,086 213 1 Total net assets 1,414,798 1,540,900 14,267 Total liabilities and net assets 1,690,304 1,934,087 17,908 - 45 - Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) dollars) Net sales 1,200,560 1,308,519 12,115 Cost of sales *1, *3 699,370 *1, *3 666,817 6,174 Gross profit 501,189 641,701 5,941 Selling, general and administrative expenses *2, *3 251,488 *2, *3 289,331 2,678 Operating profit 249,701 352,370 3,262 Non-operating income Interest income 13,131 15,203 140 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 6,949 7,945 73 Foreign exchange gains 5,426 - - Other 2,807 2,432 22 Total non-operating income 28,315 25,582 236 Non-operating expenses Foreign exchange losses - 15,806 146 Other 662 1,683 15 Total non-operating expenses 662 17,490 161 Ordinary profit 277,355 360,461 3,337 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets *4 1 *4 10 0 Gain on sales of investment securities 0 1,030 9 Total extraordinary income 1 1,041 9 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss *5 4,622 *5 - - Loss on disposal of non-current assets *6 278 *6 173 1 Loss on sales of investment securities - 56 0 Loss on valuation of investment securities 682 - - Total extraordinary losses 5,584 229 2 Profit before income taxes 271,772 361,273 3,345 Income taxes - current 88,137 114,063 1,056 Income taxes - deferred (10,932) (11,473) (106) Total income taxes 77,204 102,589 949 Profit 194,568 258,683 2,395 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 558 41 0 Profit attributable to owners of parent 194,009 258,641 2,394 - 46 - Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) dollars) Profit 194,568 258,683 2,395 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,313 (7,178) (66) Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,920 (14,266) (132) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method (460) (747) (6) Total other comprehensive income *1 5,773 *1 (22,192) (205) Comprehensive income 200,341 236,490 2,189 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 199,795 236,449 2,189 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 546 41 0 - 47 - (iii) Consolidated statements of changes in equity Previous fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Total Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares shareholders' equity Balance as of April 1, 2018 10,065 13,742 1,564,240 (250,679) 1,337,369 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus (78,081) (78,081) Profit attributable to 194,009 194,009 owners of parent Purchase of treasury (31,038) (31,038) shares Disposal of treasury shares 1 0 1 Cancellation of treasury (1,674) (123,287) 124,961 - shares Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items - (1,673) (7,358) 93,923 84,891 during period Balance as of March 31, 10,065 12,069 1,556,881 (156,755) 1,422,260 2019 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Non-controlling Foreign currency accumulated Total net assets difference on interests translation other available-for-sale adjustment comprehensive securities income Balance as of April 1, 2018 16,402 (34,736) (18,334) 4,540 1,323,574 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus (78,081) Profit attributable to 194,009 owners of parent Purchase of treasury (31,038) shares Disposal of treasury shares 1 Cancellation of treasury - shares Net changes in items other 1,263 4,522 5,785 546 6,331 than shareholders' equity Total changes in items 1,263 4,522 5,785 546 91,223 during period Balance as of March 31, 17,665 (30,214) (12,548) 5,086 1,414,798 2019 - 48 - Current fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance as of April 1, 10,065 12,069 1,556,881 (156,755) 1,422,260 2019 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus (108,403) (108,403) Profit attributable to 258,641 258,641 owners of parent Purchase of treasury (43) (43) shares Purchase of shares of consolidated 2,972 2,972 subsidiaries Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items - 2,972 150,238 (43) 153,167 during period Balance as of March 31, 10,065 15,041 1,707,119 (156,798) 1,575,428 2020 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Non-controlling Foreign currency accumulated Total net assets difference on interests translation other available-for-sale adjustment comprehensive securities income Balance as of April 1, 17,665 (30,214) (12,548) 5,086 1,414,798 2019 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus (108,403) Profit attributable to 258,641 owners of parent Purchase of treasury (43) shares Purchase of shares of consolidated 2,972 subsidiaries Net changes in items other than shareholders' (7,028) (15,163) (22,192) (4,872) (27,065) equity Total changes in items (7,028) (15,163) (22,192) (4,872) 126,102 during period Balance as of March 31, 10,637 (45,378) (34,741) 213 1,540,900 2020 - 49 - Current fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of dollars) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of 93 111 14,415 (1,451) 13,169 period Changes during period Dividends of surplus (1,003) (1,003) Profit attributable to 2,394 2,394 owners of parent Purchase of treasury (0) (0) shares Purchase of shares of consolidated 27 27 subsidiaries Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items - 27 1,391 (0) 1,418 during period Balance at end of period 93 139 15,806 (1,451) 14,587 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Non-controlling Foreign currency accumulated Total net assets difference on interests translation other available-for-sale adjustment comprehensive securities income Balance at beginning of 163 (279) (116) 47 13,099 current period Changes during period Dividends of surplus (1,003) Profit attributable to 2,394 owners of parent Purchase of treasury (0) shares Purchase of shares of consolidated 27 subsidiaries Net changes in items other than shareholders' (65) (140) (205) (45) (250) equity Total changes in items (65) (140) (205) (45) 1,167 during period Balance at end of current 98 (420) (321) 1 14,267 period - 50 - (iv) Consolidated statements of cash flows Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 271,772 361,273 3,345 Depreciation 9,564 9,557 88 Impairment loss 4,622 - - Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts 44 487 4 Interest and dividend income (14,355) (16,689) (154) Foreign exchange losses (gains) (3,966) 16,226 150 Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method (6,949) (7,945) (73) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (8,416) (55,372) (512) Decrease (increase) in inventories 8,484 43,230 400 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (51,349) 20,832 192 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability (1,970) 5,551 51 Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities 682 - - Loss (gain) on sales of short-term and long-term (53) (945) (8) investment securities Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 1,343 4,116 38 Other, net 17,569 61,513 569 Subtotal 227,022 441,835 4,091 Interest and dividends received 12,552 17,503 162 Interest paid (44) (121) (1) Income taxes paid (69,000) (111,464) (1,032) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 170,529 347,753 3,219 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term and long-term investment (483,195) (617,546) (5,718) securities Proceeds from sales and redemption of short-term and long-term investment securities 575,643 418,723 3,877 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (10,736) (9,843) (91) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1) 833 7 Payments into time deposits (382,891) (364,493) (3,374) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 346,993 387,741 3,590 Other, net (457) (3,847) (35) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 45,353 (188,433) (1,744) Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of treasury shares 31,038) (43) (0) ሺ77,980) Dividends paid (108,331) (1,003) Other, net ሺ (18) (2,656) (24) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (109,037) (111,031) (1,028) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (5,948) (12,264) (113) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 100,897 36,024 333 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 484,480 585,378 5,420 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period *1 585,378 *1 621,402 5,753 - 51 - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Significant matters forming the basis of preparing the consolidated financial statements 1. Scope of consolidation Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 26 companies

The names of significant consolidated subsidiaries are omitted because they are provided in "I. Overview of the Company, 3. Subsidiaries and associates."

Two new subsidiaries established by the Company's consolidated subsidiaries were included in the scope of consolidation from the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The unconsolidated subsidiary is as follows: Fukuei Co., Ltd.

The above is unconsolidated because it is a small-scale company and does not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements with respect to total assets, net sales, profit or loss, retained earnings, etc. 2. Application of the equity method Number of associates accounted for under the equity method: following four companies

Name of associates accounted for under the equity method

The Pokémon Company, WARPSTAR, Inc., PUX Corporation, and First Avenue Entertainment, LLLP The company among the unconsolidated subsidiaries not accounted for under the equity method is Fukuei Co., Ltd., and the company among the associates not accounted for under the equity method is Ape Inc. This is because the impact each of said companies has on profit or loss, retained earnings, etc., is negligible, and it is immaterial as a whole. With respect to associates accounted for under the equity method whose account closing dates differ from the consolidated account closing date, the financial statements of each of the companies, either based on their fiscal year or based on provisional accounts closing, are incorporated. 3. Year-ends of consolidated subsidiaries Of consolidated subsidiaries, iQue (China) Ltd., Nintendo RU LLC. and two other subsidiaries close accounts on December 31 every year. As the difference between closing dates is within three months, the above subsidiaries were accounted for based on the financial statements as of the account closing date of each subsidiary. Necessary adjustments were made to the consolidated financial statements to reflect any significant transactions that took place between their account closing dates and the consolidated account closing date. 4. Accounting procedures Valuation basis and method for important assets Securities

For held-to-maturity debt securities, the amortized cost method (straight-line method) is used. For other securities with market quotations, the market price method based on the market price, etc., on the account closing date is used (valuation difference is reported as a component of net assets and the cost of sales is calculated using the moving average method), and securities without market quotations are stated at cost using the moving-average method. Derivatives

The fair value method is applied. Inventories

They are mainly stated at cost using the moving-average method (the figures shown in the balance sheets have been calculated by writing them down based on decline in profitability). 52 - Depreciation and amortization methods of significant depreciable and amortizable assets Property, plant and equipment (excluding leased assets):

The Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries apply the declining balance method, but certain tools, furniture and fixtures are subject to depreciation based on their useful lives in line with their commercial obsolescence. However, the straight-line method is applied for buildings, except for accompanying facilities, acquired on April 1, 1998 or thereafter and for facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on April 1, 2016, and thereafter. Overseas consolidated subsidiaries apply the straight- line method based on the estimated economic useful lives. Useful lives of main assets are as follows: Buildings and structures 3-60 years Intangible assets (excluding leased assets):

Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. Software for internal use is amortized over the estimated internal useful life (principally five years). Leased assets

Leased assets in finance lease transactions that do not transfer ownership

The straight-line method with no residual value is applied, regarding the lease term as useful life. Accounting for significant reserves Allowance for doubtful accounts

The Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries provide the allowance for doubtful accounts based on the historical analysis of loss experience for general receivables and on individual evaluations of uncollectible amounts for specific receivables including doubtful accounts. Overseas consolidated subsidiaries provide the allowance for doubtful accounts based on the individual evaluation of uncollectible amount for each of receivables. Provision for bonuses

The Company and certain consolidated subsidiaries provide the reserve for the estimated amount of bonuses to be paid to the employees. Accounting method for retirement benefit Periodic allocation method for estimated benefit obligation

Upon calculating the retirement benefit obligations, the estimated benefit obligation is attributed to periods up until the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, on a benefit formula basis. Amortization method for actuarial gains and losses and past service cost

Actuarial gains and losses and past service cost are processed collectively in the year in which they are incurred. Application of simple method at small enterprises, etc.

Some consolidated subsidiaries apply a simple method including a method in which an estimated amount required to be paid for voluntary retirement benefits at the end of the fiscal year is deemed as the retirement benefit obligations in the calculations of retirement benefit liability and retirement benefit expenses.

Assets in the Company's defined benefit corporate pension plan are recorded as "Retirement benefit asset" under investments and other assets as the plan assets exceeded the retirement benefit obligations. Standards of translation into yen of significant assets or liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

All the monetary receivables and payables of the Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies are translated into Japanese yen based on the spot rate of exchange in the foreign exchange market on the respective account closing dates. The foreign exchange gains and losses from translation are recognized in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Assets or liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries, etc. are translated into yen based on the spot rate of exchange in the foreign exchange market on the account closing date, while revenue and expenses are translated into yen based on the average rate of exchange for the fiscal year. The differences resulting from such translations are included in "Foreign currency translation adjustment" under net assets. 53 - (6) Scope of cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated statements of cash flow "Cash and cash equivalents" include cash on hand, time deposit which can be withdrawn on demand and short- term investments, with little risk of fluctuation in value and maturity of three months or less of the acquisition date, which are promptly convertible to cash. Other important matters in preparing the consolidated financial statements

Accounting for consumption taxes

Consumption taxes and local consumption taxes are accounted for by the tax exclusion method. (Accounting standards, etc. yet to be applied) Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020)

Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, March 31, 2020) (1) Description This is a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition. Revenue will be recognized by applying the following five steps. Step 1: Identify the contract with a customer. Step 2: Identify the performance obligations within the contract. Step 3: Calculate the transaction price. Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the contractual performance obligations. Step 5: Recognize revenue when the performance obligations have been fulfilled or as the performance obligations are fulfilled over time. (2) Scheduled application date The Accounting Standard and Implementation Guidance are scheduled to be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. (3) Effect of application of Accounting Standard and Implementation Guidance The amount of impact is being evaluated at the time of preparation of these consolidated financial statements. Accounting Standard for Accounting Policy Disclosures, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections (ASBJ Statement No.24, March 31, 2020) (1) Description The purpose of this accounting standard is to present an overview of the accounting principles and procedures adopted in cases where the provisions of relevant accounting standards, etc. are not clear. (2) Scheduled application date This accounting standard is scheduled to be applied from the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates (ASBJ Statement No. 31, March 31, 2020) (1) Description The purpose of this accounting standard is to disclose information that will facilitate the understanding of the users of financial statements regarding accounting estimates serving as the basis of amounts recorded in the financial statements for the current fiscal year that have the risk of significantly impacting the financial statements for the following fiscal year. (2) Scheduled application date This accounting standard is scheduled to be applied from the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. - 54 - Notes to consolidated balance sheets *1. Inventories as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Finished goods ¥ 99,918 million ¥ 71,815 million USD 664 million Work in process 795 19 0 Raw materials and supplies ¥ 34,756 million ¥ 17,158 million USD 158 million *2. Accumulated depreciation of property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Accumulated depreciation ¥ 71,525 million ¥ 73,999 million USD 685 million *3. Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and associates as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Investment securities ¥ 40,761 million ¥ 47,925 million USD 443 million - 55 - Notes to consolidated statements of income *1. The ending inventory balance is the amount after write-down of book value due to decline in profitability, and the loss on valuation of inventories included in cost of sales for the years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Loss on valuation of inventories ¥ 10,414 million ¥ 3,927 million USD 36 million *2. The major items of selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019) to March 31, 2020) Research and development expenses ¥ 69,624 million ¥ 84,127 million USD 778 million Advertising expenses 75,421 76,003 703 Salaries, allowances and bonuses 26,974 28,589 264 Retirement benefit expenses 4,397 9,293 86 Depreciation 6,418 7,130 66 Provision for bonuses 1,879 2,086 19 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts ¥ 202 million ¥ 311 million USD 2 million *3. Research and development expenses included in general and administrative expenses and manufacturing costs for the years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Research and development expenses ¥ 69,628million ¥ 84,159million USD 779 million *4. Gain on sales of non-current assets for the years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Machinery, equipment and ¥ 1 million Land ¥ 8 million USD 0 million vehicles Tools, furniture and 0 million Machinery, equipment 2 million 0 fixtures and vehicles Total ¥ 1 million ¥ 10 million USD 0 million *5. Impairment loss for the years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, Nintendo recorded an impairment loss for the following asset group. Location Purpose Type Write-off amount Japan Business-use assets Land and buildings, etc. ¥4,622 million USD 42 million At Nintendo, assets are grouped by administrative accounting categories used for managing income and expenditure on an ongoing basis. Recording of impairment loss of assets is determined individually mainly for idle assets with no potential of future use and assets determined to be disposed of. The book value of the assets above was reduced to the recoverable amount, and the difference was recorded as an impairment loss in the section of extraordinary losses. The breakdown of impairment losses was for land, buildings and others of ¥3,823 million (USD 35 million), ¥769 million (USD 7 million) and ¥30 million (USD 0 million), respectively. The recoverable amount of assets for disposal is mainly measured by net selling value based on valuation according to real estate appraisal standards. - 56 - Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Not applicable. *6. Loss on disposal of non-current assets for the years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Buildings and structures ¥277 million Buildings and structures ¥ 162 million USD 1 million Machinery, equipment and 0 Software 6 0 vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures 0 Tools, furniture and fixtures 4 0 Total ¥278 million Total ¥ 173 million USD 1 million Notes to consolidated statements of comprehensive income *1. Reclassification adjustments and tax effects related to other comprehensive income Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019) to March 31, 2020) Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities: Amount arising during the fiscal year ¥ 828 million ¥ (9,838) million USD (91) million Reclassification adjustments 1,227 (330) (3) Amount before tax effects 2,056 (10,169) (94) Tax effects (742) 2,990 27 Valuation difference on available-for-sale 1,313 (7,178) (66) securities Foreign currency translation adjustment: Amount arising during the fiscal year 4,935 (14,266) (132) Reclassification adjustments (15) - - Amount before tax effects 4,920 (14,266) (132) Tax effects - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,920 (14,266) million (132) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method: Amount arising during the fiscal year (460) (747) million (6) Total other comprehensive income ¥ 5,773million ¥ (22,192) million USD (205) million - 57 - Notes to consolidated statements of changes in equity Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) 1. Matters concerning outstanding shares (Shares) Type of share As of April 1, Increase Decrease As of March 31, 2018 2019 Common shares 141,669,000 - 10,000,000 131,669,000 (Summary of causes of changes) Decrease in treasury shares was due to the cancellation of treasury shares based on the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 22, 2019. 2. Matters concerning treasury shares (Shares) Type of share As of April 1, Increase Decrease As of March 31, 2018 2019 Common shares 21,543,231 1,001,083 10,000,050 12,544,264 (Summary of causes of changes) Increase in treasury shares consisted of: an increase of 1,083 shares from acquisitions in line with buyback requests for shares less than one unit; and an increase of 1,000,000 shares from acquisitions by purchases on the market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 22, 2019. Decrease in treasury shares consisted of: a decrease of 50 shares from sales in line with selling requests for shares less than one unit; and a decrease of 10,000,000 shares from the cancellation of treasury shares based on the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 22, 2019. 3. Matters concerning dividends Amount of dividends paid Resolution Type of Amount of dividends Dividends per Record date Effective date share share Annual General Meeting Common ¥57,660 million ¥480 March 31, 2018 June 29, 2018 of Shareholders held on shares June 28, 2018 Meeting of Board of Common September 30, December 3, Directors held on ¥20,421 million ¥170 shares 2018 2018 October 30, 2018 Dividend payments for which the record date is in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and the effective date is in the following fiscal year Resolution Type of Amount of Source of Dividends per Record date Effective date share dividends dividends share Annual General Meeting Common Retained of Shareholders held on ¥76,239 million ¥640 March 31, 2019 June 28, 2019 shares earnings June 27, 2019 Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) 1. Matters concerning outstanding shares (Shares) Type of share As of April 1, Increase Decrease As of March 31, 2019 2020 Common shares 131,669,000 - - 131,669,000 2. Matters concerning treasury shares (Shares) Type of share As of April 1, Increase Decrease As of March 31, 2019 2020 Common shares 12,544,264 1,090 - 12,545,354 - 58 - (Summary of causes of changes) Increase in treasury shares was due to acquisitions in line with buyback requests for shares less than one unit. 3. Matters concerning dividends Amount of dividends paid Resolution Type of Amount of dividends Dividends per Record date Effective date share share Annual General Meeting Common of Shareholders held on ¥76,239 million ¥640 March 31, 2019 June 28, 2019 shares June 27, 2019 Meeting of Board of Common ¥32,163 million ¥270 September 30, 2019 December 2, 2019 Directors held on shares October 31, 2019 Dividend payments for which the record date is in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and the effective date is in the following fiscal year Resolution Type of Amount of Source of Dividends per Record date Effective date share dividends dividends share Annual General Meeting Common ¥97,681 million Retained ¥820 of Shareholders held on March 31, 2020 June 29, 2020 shares [USD 904 million] earnings [USD 7.59] June 26, 2020 Notes to consolidated statements of cash flow *1. "Cash and cash equivalents at end of period" were reconciled to "Cash and deposits" in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 as follows: Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019) to March 31, 2020) Cash and deposits ¥ 844,550 million ¥ 890,402 million USD 8,244 million Time deposits with maturity of more than (346,607) (313,347) (2,901) three months Short-term investments with maturity of three 87,435 44,347 410 months or less Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 585,378 million ¥ 621,402 million USD 5,753 million Lease transactions 1. Finance lease transactions Information of finance leases as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 were omitted as they are immaterial. 2. Operating lease transactions Future lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Due within one year ¥ 1,355 million ¥ 703 million USD 6 million Due after one year 3,959 2,891 26 Total ¥ 5,314 million ¥ 3,594 million USD 33 million - 59 - Financial instruments 1. Condition of financial instruments Policy for measures relating to financial instruments

Nintendo (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries) invests its funds in highly safe financial assets such as deposits. Nintendo utilizes derivatives to reduce risk as described below and for the purpose of improving the investment yield on short-term financial assets, and does not enter into transactions for speculative purposes. Details of financial instruments, related risks, and risk management system

Notes and accounts receivable - trade are exposed to credit risk from customers. In order to reduce this risk, Nintendo monitors the financial position and transaction history, assesses creditworthiness and sets a transaction limit for each customer. Since bonds included in securities and investment securities are mainly those that are held to maturity and issued by financial institutions and international institutions that have high creditworthiness, the credit risk is minimal. Such bonds are also subject to foreign currency exchange risk and market risk. Nintendo closely monitors the market price of such bonds and the financial position of the issuer and reviews their status on a regular basis. Stocks included in investment securities are mainly those of companies with which the Company has business relationships. These stocks are exposed to market risk, but the balance held is immaterial.

Notes and accounts payable - trade and income taxes payable are all due within one year.

Derivative transactions include foreign exchange forward contracts, non-deliverable forward contracts and currency option contracts etc. to reduce risk of exchange rate fluctuations arising from deposits and trade receivables denominated in foreign currencies. These transactions are conducted by the Finance Department of the Company and the departments in charge of financial matters of its consolidated subsidiaries after securing approval from the president or the executive officer in charge within limits such as balance of foreign currency deposits during the period. The status of derivative transactions is reported to the executive officer in charge and the Board of Directors on a regular basis. Since counterparties of such transactions are limited to financial institutions that have high creditworthiness, Nintendo judges that risk due to default is minimal. Supplementary explanation regarding fair values of financial instruments

The fair values of financial instruments include values based on market prices and reasonably measured values when market prices are unavailable. As variable factors are incorporated into the measurement of such values, the values may vary depending on the assumptions used. In addition, the contract amounts of the derivative transactions described in "Derivative transactions" do not represent the market risk of derivative transactions. - 60 - 2. Fair value of financial instruments The book value on the consolidated balance sheets, fair value, and differences between them as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Previous fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Book value Fair value Difference Cash and deposits 844,550 844,550 - Notes and accounts receivable - trade 78,169 78,169 - Short-term and long-term investment securities Held-to-maturity debt securities 114,044 114,044 0 Other securities 244,630 244,630 - Total assets 1,281,394 1,281,395 0 Notes and accounts payable - trade 59,689 59,689 - Income taxes payable 62,646 62,646 - Total liabilities 122,336 122,336 - Derivatives 213 213 - Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Book value Fair value Difference Cash and deposits 890,402 890,402 - Notes and accounts receivable - trade 133,051 133,051 - Short-term and long-term investment securities Held-to-maturity debt securities 236,440 236,453 12 Other securities 273,523 273,523 - Total assets 1,533,417 1,533,430 12 Notes and accounts payable - trade 98,074 98,074 - Income taxes payable 66,411 66,411 - Total liabilities 164,486 164,486 - Derivatives 172 172 - (Millions of dollars) Book value Fair value Difference Cash and deposits 8,244 8,244 - Notes and accounts receivable - trade 1,231 1,231 - Short-term and long-term investment securities Held-to-maturity debt securities 2,189 2,189 0 Other securities 2,532 2,532 - Total assets 14,198 14,198 0 Notes and accounts payable - trade 908 908 - Income taxes payable 614 614 - Total liabilities 1,523 1,523 - Derivatives 1 1 - (Notes) 1. Fair value measurement of financial instruments and matters relating to securities and derivative transactions Cash and deposits, notes and accounts receivable - trade As these items are settled in a short period of time, their book values approximate their fair values. Consequently, their fair values are based on their book values. Short-term and long-term investment securities The fair value of stocks is based on their prices on the securities exchanges. The fair values of bonds are based on their prices provided by correspondent financial institutions. Securities classified by purpose of holding are described in "Securities." Notes and accounts payable - trade and income taxes payable As these items are settled in a short period of time, their book values approximate their fair values. Consequently, their fair values are based on their book values. - 61 - Derivative transactions Assets and liabilities arising from derivative transactions are shown on a net basis. The items that are net liabilities are shown in the parentheses. Matters regarding fair value measurement method and derivative transactions by type of transaction target are provided in "Derivative transactions." 2. Consolidated balance sheets amounts of financial instruments for which the fair value is deemed extremely difficult to determine Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Unlisted stocks ¥46,870 million ¥54,128 million USD 501 million These unlisted stocks which do not have market prices and of which future cash flow cannot be estimated are not included in "Short-term and long-term investment securities," since the estimation of the fair value is deemed to be extremely difficult. 3. Redemption schedule for monetary receivables and securities with maturity subsequent to the consolidated account closing date Previous fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Due within one year Due after one year Due after five years through five years through ten years Cash and deposits 844,550 - - Notes and accounts receivable - trade 78,169 - - Short-term and long-term investment securities Held-to-maturity debt securities Certificate of deposits 81,936 - - Money held in trust 13,000 - - Corporate and government bonds 19,109 - - Other securities with maturity Certificate of deposits 1,553 2,774 - Corporate and government bonds 124,254 36,626 - Other 1,560 14,240 4,033 Total 1,164,135 53,642 4,033 Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Due within one year Due after one year Due after five years through five years through ten years Cash and deposits 890,402 - - Notes and accounts receivable - trade 133,051 - - Short-term and long-term investment securities Held-to-maturity debt securities Certificate of deposits 193,739 7,173 - Money held in trust 13,000 - - Corporate and government bonds 22,529 - - Other securities with maturity Certificate of deposits - 6,529 - Corporate and government bonds 127,255 49,989 - Other 332 17,698 14,816 Total 1,380,311 81,391 14,816 - 62 - (Millions of dollars) Due within one year Due after one year Due after five years through five years through ten years Cash and deposits 8,244 - - Notes and accounts receivable - trade 1,231 - - Short-term and long-term investment securities Held-to-maturity debt securities Certificate of deposits 1,793 66 - Money held in trust 120 - - Corporate and government bonds 208 - - Other securities with maturity Certificate of deposits - 60 - Corporate and government bonds 1,178 462 - Other 3 163 137 Total 12,780 753 137 Securities 1. Held-to-maturity debt securities Previous fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Book value Fair value Difference Securities whose fair value exceeds their book 3,107 3,108 0 value on the consolidated balance sheets Securities whose fair value does not exceed their 110,936 110,936 (0) book value on the consolidated balance sheets Total 114,044 114,044 0 Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Book value Fair value Difference Securities whose fair value exceeds their book 5,437 5,455 17 value on the consolidated balance sheets Securities whose fair value does not exceed their 231,002 230,998 (4) book value on the consolidated balance sheets Total 236,440 236,453 12 (Millions of dollars) Book value Fair value Difference Securities whose fair value exceeds their book 50 50 0 value on the consolidated balance sheets Securities whose fair value does not exceed their 2,138 2,138 (0) book value on the consolidated balance sheets Total 2,189 2,189 0 - 63 - 2. Other securities Previous fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Book value Acquisition cost Difference Securities whose book value on the consolidated balance sheets exceeds their acquisition cost Equity securities 54,292 28,962 25,329 Debt securities 106,037 105,645 392 Other 8,869 8,741 128 Sub-total 169,199 143,349 25,850 Securities whose book value on the consolidated balance sheets does not exceed their acquisition cost Equity securities 867 920 (52) Debt securities 74,504 75,108 (603) Other 58 58 - Sub-total 75,430 76,086 (656) Total 244,630 219,435 25,194 Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Book value Acquisition cost Difference Securities whose book value on the consolidated balance sheets exceeds their acquisition cost Equity securities 26,601 6,451 20,150 Debt securities 86,280 85,930 349 Other 2,778 2,661 117 Sub-total 115,661 95,043 20,617 Securities whose book value on the consolidated balance sheets does not exceed their acquisition cost Equity securities 18,436 22,681 (4,245) Debt securities 123,527 124,635 (1,107) Other 15,897 15,995 (97) Sub-total 157,862 163,312 (5,450) Total 273,523 258,356 15,167 (Millions of dollars) Book value Acquisition cost Difference Securities whose book value on the consolidated balance sheets exceeds their acquisition cost Equity securities 246 59 186 Debt securities 798 795 3 Other 25 24 1 Sub-total 1,070 880 190 Securities whose book value on the consolidated balance sheets does not exceed their acquisition cost Equity securities 170 210 (39) Debt securities 1,143 1,154 (10) Other 147 148 (0) Sub-total 1,461 1,512 (50) Total 2,532 2,392 140 - 64 - 3. Other securities sold during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Amount sold Total gain Total loss Debt securities 279,718 62 (13) Other 316,805 4 - Total 596,524 67 (13) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Amount sold Total gain Total loss Debt securities 164,106 57 (104) Other 74,911 1,049 (56) Total 239,018 1,107 (161) (Millions of dollars) Amount sold Total gain Total loss Debt securities 1,519 0 (0) Other 693 9 (0) Total 2,213 10 (1) 4. Securities subject to booking of impairment loss Previous fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Impairment loss was recorded for securities in the amount of ¥682 million, i.e., stocks in the section of other securities in the amount of ¥682 million. Current fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Not applicable. - 65 - Derivative transactions Derivative contracts not qualifying for hedge accounting Currencies Previous fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Portion of Unrealized Classification Type of transaction Contract amount contract amount Fair value gain (loss) over one year Exchange forward contracts Selling Canadian 3,236 - 21 21 Dollar Selling British Pound 3,615 - (9) (9) Transactions other Currency options Written call options than market Euro 40,986 - transactions [Premium] [138] [-] 12 125 Australian Dollar 3,200 - [Premium] [12] [-] 7 5 Purchased put options Euro 20,493 - [Premium] [150] [-] 221 70 Total - - - 213 Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Portion of Unrealized Classification Type of transaction Contract amount contract amount Fair value gain (loss) over one year Exchange forward contracts Selling Canadian 4,458 - 82 82 Dollar Transactions other Selling British Pound 969 - (41) (41) Currency options than market Written call options transactions Euro 29,274 - [Premium] [119] [-] 22 97 Purchased put options Euro 14,637 - [Premium] [119] [-] 153 34 Total - - - 171 - 66 - (Millions of dollars) Portion of Unrealized Classification Type of transaction Contract amount contract amount Fair value gain (loss) over one year Exchange forward contracts Selling Canadian 41 - 0 0 Dollar Transactions other Selling British Pound 8 - (0) (0) Currency options than market Written call options transactions Euro 271 - [Premium] [1] [-] 0 0 Purchased put options Euro 135 - [Premium] [1] [-] 1 0 Total - - - 1 (Notes) 1. The fair value as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 is calculated based on price quoted by correspondent financial institutions. 2. Amounts presented in square parentheses [ ] above are option premiums. - 67 - Retirement benefits 1. Summary of retirement benefit plans adopted The Company has a defined benefit corporate pension plan and a lump-sum severance payment plan which are defined benefit plans. Certain consolidated subsidiaries have defined contribution plans as well as defined benefit plans. The Company and certain consolidated subsidiaries may also pay extra retirement allowance to employees. Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt a simple method to calculate retirement benefit obligation. 2. Defined benefit plans Reconciliation between beginning balance and ending balance of retirement benefit obligations (excluding those under the plan in which a simple method is applied) Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Beginning balance of retirement benefit obligations 51,253 56,591 523 Current service costs 2,898 2,953 27 Interest cost 1,150 1,136 10 Actuarial gains and losses 1,217 4,530 41 Retirement benefits paid (1,211) (1,186) (10) Other 71 29 0 Foreign currency translation difference 1,210 (607) (5) Ending balance of retirement benefit obligations 56,591 63,448 587 Reconciliation between beginning balance and ending balance of plan assets (excluding those under the plan in which a simple method is applied) Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Beginning balance of plan assets 42,774 48,779 451 Expected return on assets 1,703 1,892 17 Actuarial gains and losses (761) (2,182) (20) Contribution by the business operator 5,371 2,733 25 Retirement benefits paid (1,089) (1,119) (10) Other - 29 0 Foreign currency translation difference 781 (437) (4) Ending balance of plan assets 48,779 49,696 460 Reconciliation between beginning balance and ending balance of retirement benefit liability under the plan in which a simple method is applied Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Beginning balance of retirement benefit liability 199 200 1 Retirement benefit expenses 97 136 1 Retirement benefit payment (10) (9) (0) Contribution into plan (61) (37) (0) Other (24) - - Foreign currency translation difference 0 0 0 Ending balance of retirement benefit liability 200 290 2 - 68 - Reconciliation between ending balance of retirement benefit obligations and plan assets, and retirement benefit liability and retirement benefit asset recorded in consolidated balance sheets Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, (As of March 31, 2020) 2019) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Retirement benefit obligations for funded plans 43,377 50,649 468 Plan assets (49,353) (50,265) (465) (5,976) 384 3 Retirement benefit obligations for unfunded plans 13,988 13,658 126 Net amounts of liabilities and assets recorded in 8,012 14,042 130 consolidated balance sheets Retirement benefit liability 15,068 20,450 189 Retirement benefit asset (7,056) (6,407) (59) Net amounts of liabilities and assets recorded in 8,012 14,042 130 consolidated balance sheets (Note) Includes those under the plan in which a simple method is applied. Retirement benefit expenses and their breakdown Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of dollars) Current service costs Interest cost Expected return on assets Amortization of actuarial gains and losses treated as expenses 2,995 3,090 28 1,150 1,136 10 (1,703) (1,892) (17) 1,978 6,712 62 Other 228 118 1 Retirement benefit expenses for defined benefit plan 4,650 9,165 84 (Note) Retirement benefit expenses of consolidated subsidiaries applying a simple method are recorded in "Current service costs." Plan assets a. Main components of plan assets The ratios of components to plan assets by major category are as follows. Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Stocks 26% 14% Bonds 61 76 Other 13 10 Total 100% 100% b. Method for establishing expected long-term return rate on plan assets In order to determine expected long-term return rate on plan assets, the present as well as expected future allocation of plan assets, along with the present as well as expected long-term rate of return on various assets comprising plan assets, are considered. Matters concerning the basis for actuarial calculation

The main calculation bases for actuarial gains or losses are as follows. Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Discount rate 0.3% to 3.8% 0.3% to 3.1% Expected long-term return rate on plan assets 2.7% to 5.5% 2.0% to 4.0% - 69 - 3. Defined contribution plans The amount of contribution required for the defined contribution plans at certain consolidated subsidiaries was ¥2,080 million for the year ended March 31, 2019 and ¥2,343 million (USD 21 million) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Income taxes 1. Significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Deferred tax assets Research and development expenses ¥ 30,993 million ¥ 33,622 million USD 311 million Revenue recognition for tax purposes 7,279 14,169 131 Unrealized intra-group profit and write-downs 13,940 13,873 128 on inventory Accounts payable - other and accrued expenses 9,744 11,270 104 Retirement benefit liability 4,160 5,498 50 Excess depreciation of deferred assets 5,411 5,457 50 Other 12,322 15,179 140 Deferred tax assets subtotal 83,853 99,072 917 Valuation allowance (1,027) (831) (7) Total deferred tax assets 82,825 98,240 909 Deferred tax liabilities Undistributed retained earnings of subsidiaries (13,227) (15,019) (139) and associates Valuation difference on available-for-sale (7,652) (6,031) (55) securities Other (3,955) (4,990) (46) Total deferred tax liabilities (24,835) (26,041) (241) Net deferred tax assets ¥ 57,990 million ¥ 72,199 million USD 668 million 2. Significant factors in the difference between the statutory tax rate and effective tax rate Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Statutory tax rate 30.5% 30.5% (Reconciliations) Special deduction concerning total amount of experimentation (0.8) (0.9) and research expenses Different tax rates applied to the consolidated subsidiaries Foreign tax credit on retained earnings of the overseas consolidated subsidiaries Effect of profit and loss of the associates accounted for using equity method Other Effective tax rate after tax effect accounting (0.6) (0.6) 0.6 0.5 (0.8) (0.7) (0.5) (0.4) 28.4% 28.4% Asset retirement obligations Information of asset retirement obligations was omitted as its amount is immaterial. Real estate for rent Information of real estate for rent was omitted as its amount is immaterial. - 70 - Segment information, etc. Segment information The main business of Nintendo is developing, manufacturing, and distributing handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. Development and manufacturing of products for worldwide use are primarily done by the Company while distribution is done mainly by local subsidiaries. Nintendo operates as a single operating segment with single distribution channel and market for Nintendo's products and with each major subsidiary solely responsible for distributing. Decision for allocation of the management resources and evaluation of business results are made on a company-wide basis, not based on a product category or region basis. Therefore, segment information is omitted. Related information Previous fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) 1. Information about products and services (Millions of yen) Nintendo 3DS Platform Nintendo Switch Platform Other Total Sales to third parties 63,035 1,027,937 109,586 1,200,560 2. Information by geographic areas Net sales (Millions of yen) Japan The Americas Europe Other Total from U.S. 265,722 528,895 460,947 304,552 101,389 1,200,560 (Note) Net sales are categorized by country or region based on the location of the customer. Property, plant and equipment (Millions of yen) Japan U.S. Other Total 58,884 21,885 780 81,550 (Note) Property, plant and equipment are categorized by country based on its location. 3. Information about major customers Of sales to third parties, no major customer accounts for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated financial statements of income. - 71 - Current fiscal year (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) 1. Information about products and services (Millions of yen) Nintendo 3DS Platform Nintendo Switch Platform Other Total Sales to third parties 18,056 1,219,327 71,134 1,308,519