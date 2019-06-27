Log in
Nintendo : Company View Regarding Stock Trading Unit Reduction

06/27/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

June 28, 2019

Name of listed company: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuntaro Furukawa

Representative Director and President

(TSE First Section Stock Code: 7974)

Contact:

Kentaro Yamagishi

General Manager of General Affairs Division

(Tel: 075-662-9600)

Company View Regarding Stock Trading Unit Reduction

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") believes reduction of the minimum trading unit of shares is one of the effective

measures to expand the investor base and to enhance stock liquidity. However, there are arguments for and against the

reduction among shareholders.

Therefore, taking into consideration collectively stock market trends, the level of the Company's share price and the

liquidity of the Company's shares, among other factors, the Company will continue to carefully evaluate the feasibility of

reduction.

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 03:15:05 UTC
