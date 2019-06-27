Nintendo : Company View Regarding Stock Trading Unit Reduction

June 28, 2019
Name of listed company: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Shuntaro Furukawa
Representative Director and President
(TSE First Section Stock Code: 7974)
Contact:
Kentaro Yamagishi
General Manager of General Affairs Division
(Tel: 075-662-9600)
Company View Regarding Stock Trading Unit Reduction
Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") believes reduction of the minimum trading unit of shares is one of the effective
measures to expand the investor base and to enhance stock liquidity. However, there are arguments for and against the
reduction among shareholders.
Therefore, taking into consideration collectively stock market trends, the level of the Company's share price and the
liquidity of the Company's shares, among other factors, the Company will continue to carefully evaluate the feasibility of
reduction.
