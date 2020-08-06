Log in
NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes) (933KB)

08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT

1st Quarter Results for

Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

Financial Results Explanatory Material

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Aug. 6, 2020

1

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

1

1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook

2

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2

Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY20/Q1FY21/Q1 Comparison

Net sales

172.1

bn yen

358.1

bn yen

+108.1

Operating profit

27.4

bn yen

144.7

bn yen

+427.7

%

Operating profit ratio

15.9

%

40.4 %

+24.5 pt.

Ordinary profit

22.2

bn yen

150.3

bn yen

+576.2

%

Net profit

16.6

bn yen

106.4

bn yen

+541.3

%

Net profit ratio

9.6

%

29.7

+20.1 pt.

*Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent

*FY = Fiscal Year: FY21/Q1 indicates the period between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

3

  • Year-on-year,net sales for this first quarter rose 108.1% to 358.1 billion yen, operating profit rose by 427.7% to 144.7 billion yen, ordinary profit rose by 576.2% to 150.3 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 541.3% to 106.4 billion yen.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3

Consolidated Sales

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Net sales

172.1 bn yen

358.1

bn yen

+108.1 %

Dedicated video game platform*1

161.6 bn yen

344.5

bn yen

+113.2 %

Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2

10.0

bn yen

13.2

bn yen

+32.7 %

Playing cards, etc.

0.4

bn yen

0.2

bn yen

-37.3%

*1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable

versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.

*2 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: -9.7 billion yen

FY21/Q1 Regional Sales Ratio

13.2%

Japan

23.7%

The Americas

24.9%

Europe

38.1%

Other

Proportion of overseas sales: 76.3%

4

  • Sales from our dedicated video game business grew by 113.2% year-on-year to 344.5 billion yen. Nintendo Switch hardware and software both performed well, resulting in an overall sales growth.
  • Sales from mobile, IP-related income increased 32.7% to 13.2 billion yen, led in particular by the year-on-year growth in smart-device transactions.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4

Gross Profit

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Gross profit

83.4 bn yen

211.5

bn yen

+153.6 %

Gross profit ratio

48.5 %

59.1

10.6 pt.

Main Variable Factors

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Proportion of hardware

50.5 %

47.2

-3.3pt.

sales*1

%

Proportion of first-party

74.1 %

82.5

+8.4 pt.

software sales*2

%

Proportion of digital

38.3 %

55.6

+17.3 pt.

sales*2

%

Average

1 USD

109.90 yen

107.56

yen

-2.34yen

exchange rate

1 Euro

123.49 yen

118.41

yen

-5.08yen

*1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales

5

*2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales

  • Gross profit increased 153.6% year-on-year to 211.5 billion yen due to increased sales.
  • The gross profit margin increased by 10.6 percentage points year-on-year to 59.1%. Although the strength of the yen had a negative impact, this was overcome by a rise in the proportion of dedicated video game platform sales made up of software and an increase in the ratio of first-party software sales as well as digital sales to the overall software sales.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses / Operating Profit

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Selling, general and

66.8

+19.3 %

administrative expenses

55.9 bn yen

bn yen

SG&A expenses-to-sales ratio

32.5 %

18.7

%

-13.8pt.

Operating profit

27.4 bn yen

144.7

bn yen

+427.7 %

Operating profit ratio

15.9 %

40.4

%

+24.5 pt.

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on operating profit: approx. -5.0 billion yen

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Research and development

expenses

17.7 bn yen

19.8

bn yen

+12.0 %

Advertising expenses

14.5 bn yen

11.8

bn yen

-18.6%

6

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses (referred to as SG&A expenses below) increased 19.3% year-on-year to 66.8 billion yen, mainly due to a rise in expenses such as research and development expenses and settlement fees accompanying an increase in digital sales. Mainly due to an increase in total sales, the ratio of SG&A expenses to total sales decreased by 13.8 percentage points to 18.7%.
  • Year-on-year,operating profit rose 427.7% to 144.7 billion yen, as a result of a large increase in gross profit and a decrease in SG&A expenses-to-sales ratio. Operating profit ratio increased by 24.5 percentage points to 40.4%.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

6

Ordinary Profit and Net Profit

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Non-operating income

6.9 bn yen

5.9

bn yen

-14.4%

included foreign exchange gains

-

0.9

bn yen

Non-operating expenses

12.1 bn yen

0.3

bn yen

-97.3%

included foreign exchange losses

12.0 bn yen

-

Ordinary profit

22.2 bn yen

150.3

bn yen

+576.2 %

Net profit

16.6 bn yen

106.4

bn yen

+541.3 %

Net profit ratio

9.6 %

29.7

%

+20.1 pt.

*Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent

Closing rate

FY20

FY21/Q1

Comparison

1 USD

108.83 yen

107.79 yen

-1.04yen

1 Euro

119.55 yen

121.03 yen

+1.48 yen

7

  • Ordinary profit rose 576.2% year-on-year to 150.3 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in operating profit, and a foreign exchange loss of 12.0 billion yen in the previous fiscal year.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 541.3% to 106.4 billion yen.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

7

Consolidated Financial Forecast

FY20

FY21

Comparison

(Results)

(Forecast)

Net sales

1,308.5

bn yen

1,200.0

bn yen

-8.3%

Operating profit

352.3

bn yen

300.0

bn yen

-14.9%

Ordinary profit

360.4

bn yen

290.0

bn yen

-19.5%

Net profit

258.6

bn yen

200.0

bn yen

-22.7%

*Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent

*Estimated exchange rate for FY21: 1 USD = 105 yen, 1 Euro = 115 yen

FY20

Dividends

FY21

Comparison

(Results)

(Forecast)

Annual

1,090

yen

840

yen

-250yen

Nintendo Switch

FY20

FY21

Comparison

(Results)

(Forecast)

Hardware

21.03

mil

19.00

mil

-9.6%

units

units

Software

168.72

mil

140.00

mil

-17.0%

units

units

*Software sales units for FY20 include the quantity bundled with hardware (3.40 million units).

8

  • There are no changes to the consolidated financial forecast for the year to March of 2021 that was announced on May 7, 2020.

Note: Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts

Statements relating to future projections represent the judgments made by Nintendo management based on information that was available at the time they were written, and therefore include certain potential risks and uncertainties. Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our earnings forecasts, production and sales volumes may decrease for a certain period of time, but we anticipate that production and sales will be able to meet demand for the full year and that we will be able to release software titles now in development as planned. That being said, there are many elements of uncertainty, so if there is a need to revise our earnings forecasts at a later date, we will promptly disclose those revisions. Please be aware that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from these forecasts (including but not limited to earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts).

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

8

2. Business Highlights

9

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

9

Sales Status of Nintendo Switch (Sell-in)

Note: Sell-in refers to external sales from the Nintendo group

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Hardware

2.13

mil

5.68

mil

+166.6 %

units

units

Nintendo Switch

2.13

mil

3.05

mil

+43.5 %

units

units

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

mil

Nintendo Switch Lite

-

2.62

10.63 million units

1.97 million units

units

-

Software

22.62

mil

50.43

mil

+123.0 %

units

units

Quarterly Unit Sales Trends

12

64.64

70

10

50.43

60

Xenoblade Chronicles

Clubhouse Games: 51

3.24

45.59

Definitive Edition

Worldwide Classics

8

50

1.32 million units

1.03 million units

35.87

40

6

22.62

30

Number of Million-Seller Titles (FY21)

4

1.95

7.58

2.62

20

9 titles

1.01

2

10

2.13

2.85

2.27

3.05

include 7 Nintendo titles and

0

0

2 titles by other software publishers

(mil units)

FY20Q1

FY20Q2

FY20Q3

FY20Q4

FY21Q1

(mil units)

10

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite

Software

  • Sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family rose 166.6% year-on-year to 5.68 million units. That breaks down to sales of 3.05 million units of Nintendo Switch and 2.62 million units of Nintendo Switch Lite.
  • Regarding software, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released last fiscal year, contributed greatly to overall growth in sales and posted sales of 10.63 million units for a cumulative sales total of 22.40 million units. Two new titles released in this fiscal year are Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, which sold 1.32 units, and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, which sold 1.03 units. In addition, evergreen titles that were released in previous fiscal years continued to sell. Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, and as of this fiscal year, there are a total of 9 million-seller titles, including titles from other software publishers.
  • As a result of these factors, total software sales grew 123.0% year-on-year to 50.43 million units.
  • COVID-19created some difficulties in procuring the parts required for the manufacture of Nintendo Switch consoles, but the situation has almost recovered. However, if the impact of COVID-19 expands in the future, it may affect manufacturing, etc. Regarding Nintendo Switch consoles, because there is a time lag between production and the stocking of store shelves, and because demand remains strong, there are still shortages in some regions. We work hard to be able to deliver these products to consumers as quickly as possible.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Global Cumulative Sell-Through

Nintendo Software Sell-Through

(April through June, JP/US/EU combined)

Over 20 million units

+140% Year-on-year

Apr.-June

July-Sept.

Oct.-Dec.

Jan.-Mar.

Apr.-June

20192020

Sell-through refers to units sold by retailers to consumers. / Includes download versions and bundles.

    • Global cumulative numbers are Nintendo estimates / Source: Nintendo, Media Create
  • So far, we have been describing sell-in, or the number of external sales from the Nintendo group, but from here on we'd like to turn the discussion to sell-through, which is the number of sales from retailers to consumers.
  • The estimated global sell-through for Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of June exceeded 20 million units. This is far more than the lifetime cumulative sell- through of 12 million units seen for Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS, which was the previous best-selling entry in the Animal Crossing series. This increase in sales was made possible by the large number of new consumers purchasing the game, in addition to the people who had played past titles in the Animal Crossing series.
  • The number of consumers who started playing on Nintendo Switch because of this game continued to increase during the first quarter, from April to June 2020. Of all systems in the Nintendo Switch family that were played for the first time during this period, over half were used to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the first day.
  • And in terms of overall sell-through for Nintendo titles (in Japan, the US, and Europe), we also see substantially higher results between April and June 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year, of which Animal Crossing: New Horizons accounts for more than 40%. Furthermore, there is a high ratio of digital sales of this title in Japan, the US, and Europe. The ratio differs by region, but overall is around 50%.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11

Ring Fit Adventure

Global cumulative sell-through of over 4.0 million units Sales are recovering due to increases in production and

shipping

Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July

20192020

Combined sell-through for JP/US/EUR

Global cumulative numbers are Nintendo estimates / Source: Nintendo, Media Create

  • Worldwide cumulative sell-through of Ring Fit Adventure, released in October 2019, reached 4.0 million units as of the end of July.
  • Demand for this new proposal from Nintendo of exercising by playing an adventure game was so much higher than our forecasts that the global supply has been unable to keep up since release. We saw a temporary drop in sell-through due to product shortages, especially in March through May, but we have since increased production and shipments of the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories that are included with the software, which has helped sell-through to be recovering.
  • The lingering effects of this product shortage in the market are still an inconvenience to a large number of consumers, but as with the Nintendo Switch family of systems, we will continue to work to ensure a sufficient amount of shipments for the holiday season.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

12

Digital Sales

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Digital sales

30.6 bn yen

101.0

bn yen

+229.9 %

Proportion of digital sales

38.3 %

55.6

+17.3 pt.

*Proportion to total dedicated video game platform software sales

*Sales of downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online, etc.

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

(bn yen)

Quarterly Digital Sales Trends

55.6%

48.5%

38.3%

34.8%

32.6

22.3%

18.3

14.5

15.0

68.3

13.3

60.9

38.1

26.4

17.2

FY20Q1

FY20Q2

FY20Q3

FY20Q4

FY21Q1

Download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online, etc. Downloadable versions of packaged software

Proportion of digital sales

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

13

  • Digital sales for this fiscal year grew to 101.0 billion yen, a 229.9% year-on-year increase. Digital sales accounted for 55.6% of total software sales on our dedicated video game platforms.
  • Downloadable versions of packaged software, especially Nintendo Switch software, made up 67.7% of the overall digital sales. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, released on June 5, recorded a digital sales ratio of over 50%.
  • Furthermore, Isle of Armor, the first part of Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, the first-everpaid add-oncontent for the Pokémon series, was released on June 17, increasing sales of add-oncontent.
  • In addition to the growth in sales of indie titles and other digital-only titles with no corresponding physical versions, Nintendo Switch Online sales have been steady.

[Regarding calculation of digital sales]

In principle, sales of Nintendo software are recognized as gross sales while sales of software released by other software publishers are recognized as net sales.

Note: Sales commissions, which Nintendo receives on other publishers' software based on contracts with other software publishers etc., are recognized as revenue.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

13

Mobile, IP Related Income, etc.

FY20/Q1

FY21/Q1

Comparison

Mobile, IP related income, etc.

10.0 bn yen

13.2

bn yen

+32.7%

* Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income

  • Mobile, IP-related income grew by 32.7% year-on-year to 13.2 billion yen.
  • The mobile business showed steady growth compared to the same period of the previous year, bolstered not only by the record sales and record use of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which benefited from the synergistic effect of the promotion and release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but also from Mario Kart Tour.
  • As for our IP-related business, although this is not included in the first-quarter results, the LEGO Group released LEGO Super Mario as a collaboration between LEGO and Super Mario in Japan on July 10 and overseas on August 1.
  • We are also implementing various other initiatives, and we are focusing not only on the dedicated video game platform business, but are also continuing to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

14

3. Reference

15

[Disclaimers]

The contents of these materials are based upon the information available and the judgments which can be made at the time of the announcement. Nintendo is not responsible for updating or changing these materials if the information presented changes due to future circumstances or for other reasons.

Also, forecasts referred to in these materials involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please note that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from the forecasts.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

15

Million-SellerNintendo First-Party Titles

units in ten thousands

Nintendo Switch

FY21 (Apr.-Juneʼ20)

Life-to-date

Global

of which

Global

Japan

Overseas

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1,063

331

732

2,240

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

197

28

169

2,674

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

132

28

104

132

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

119

10

108

1,860

Ring Fit Adventure

117

42

75

390

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

115

21

94

1,999

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

103

44

60

103

[Note] Software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware. Software sales units include their downloadable versions.

16

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

16

Key Indicators

Proportion of Overseas Sales

FY21

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

76.3%

FY20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

76.5%

76.9%

78.6%

74.0%

76.8%

77.8%

77.0%

Proportion of Hardware Sales

FY21

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

47.2%

FY20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

50.5%

54.9%

57.4%

39.6%

53.2%

55.6%

52.2%

Proportion of First-Party

Software Sales

FY21

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

82.5%

FY20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

74.1%

76.0%

87.4%

85.1%

75.2%

82.0%

82.8%

  • Proportion of overseas (outside of Japan) sales to total sales

*Proportion of hardware (including accessories)

*Proportion of first-party software sales to total

sales to total dedicated video game platform

dedicated video game platform software sales

sales

17

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

17

Digital Sales Indicators

Digital Sales

Proportion of Digital Sales

Proportion of Downloadable Versions

in yen

of Packaged Software Sales

FY21

FY21

FY21

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

101.0 bn

55.6%

67.7%

FY20

FY20

FY20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

30.6 bn

40.9 bn

53.2 bn

79.2 bn

38.3%

34.8%

22.3%

48.5%

56.4%

64.5%

71.7%

76.9%

71.6 bn

36.2%

61.0%

124.9 bn

28.6%

65.6%

204.1 bn

34.0%

70.0%

*Digital sales include (a) downloadable version of packaged software (the downloadable version of software that is offered both physically and digitally), (b) download-only software, (c) add- on content and (d) Nintendo Switch Online, etc.

*Proportion of digital sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales

*Proportion of downloadable versions of packaged software sales to total digital sales as indicated on the left: a/(a+b+c+d)

18

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

18

Supplementary Information on Our Website

Earnings Releases, etc.

Financial Results Announcement/IR Events

Earning Releases

Corporate Management Policy Briefing Presentation Materials

Timely Disclosure of Information, etc.

Financial Results Explanatory Materials, etc.

Financial Highlights

Dedicated Video Game Sales Units

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Annual/ Quarterly)

Total Unit Sales

(Life-to-date)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Annual/ Quarterly)

Unit Sales

(Annual/ Quarterly)

Consolidated Cash Flows

(Annual)

Number of Titles Released

(Annual)

Key Figures per Share

(Annual)

Geographical Sales Breakdown

(Annual/ Quarterly)

Sales Breakdown by Category

(Annual/ Quarterly)

Top Selling Title Sales Units

Historical Data(Updated at fiscal year-end)

Top selling Nintendo software sales units

Consolidated Statements of Income Transition

on an accumulated basis

Consolidated Sales Transition by Region

Number of Software Titles Released

*Corresponding pages on our website can be accessed by clicking on the titles above. *Financial Highlights will be updated within 2 business days of our financial announcement. *Information previously available in Supplementary Information can be found at the following locations:

Consolidated Statements of Income Transition → Financial Highlights

Foreign Currency Transaction Information → Earnings Releases (Others, page 7)

19

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

19

Nintendo Switch

Japan

The United States

Europe

Title

Launch Date

Title

Launch Date

Title

Launch Date

(Software)

(Software)

(Software)

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

5/29/2020

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

5/29/2020

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

5/29/2020

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

6/5/2020

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

6/5/2020

51 Worldwide Games

6/5/2020

[Note] Launch dates may differ within the United States and Europe regions depending on territories or countries.

Nintendo Switch

Japan

The United States

Europe

Title

Launch Date

Title

Launch Date

Title

Launch Date

(Software)

(Software)

(Software)

Paper Mario: The Origami King

7/17/2020

Paper Mario: The Origami King

7/17/2020

Paper Mario: The Origami King

7/17/2020

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

10/30/2020

Cadence of Hyrule -

10/23/2020

Cadence of Hyrule -

10/23/2020

Famicom Tantei Club: Kieta Koukeisha

2020

Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda **

Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda **

Famicom Tantei Club: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shoujo

2020

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

10/30/2020

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

10/30/2020

Bayonetta 3

TBA

2020

BRAVELY DEFAULT II **

2020

Metroid Prime 4 (temp.)

TBA

Bayonetta 3

TBA

Bayonetta 3

TBA

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.)

TBA

Metroid Prime 4 (temp.)

TBA

Metroid Prime 4 (temp.)

TBA

New Pokémon Snap *

TBA

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.)

TBA

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.)

TBA

New Pokémon Snap

TBA

New Pokémon Snap

TBA

[Note] Launch dates and titles etc. are subject to change.

Launch dates may differ within the United States and Europe regions depending on territories or countries.

*This title is published by The Pokémon Company.

**This title is licensed to be sold as a Nintendo product.

Nintendo Switch

Japan

The United States

Europe

Title

Publisher

Title

Publisher

Title

Publisher

SHIN MEGAMITENSEI III NOCTURNE HD REMASTER

ATLUS

PGA Tour 2K21

2K

PGA Tour 2K21

2K

JUMP FORCE Deluxe Edition

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K

WWE Battlegrounds

2K

CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

NBA 2K21

2K

NBA 2K21

2K

JACKJEANNE

BROCCOLI

Best Friend Forever

Alliance

Best Friend Forever

Alliance

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle

Cygames

Doom Eternal

Bethesda Softworks

Doom Eternal

Bethesda Softworks

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS

D3 PUBLISHER

VIGOR

Bohemia Interactive

VIGOR

Bohemia Interactive

FIFA 21 LEGACY EDITION

Electronic Arts

Crysis: Remastered

Crytek

Crysis: Remastered

Crytek

Apex Legends

Electronic Arts

CrossCode

Deck13

CrossCode

Deck13

Medarot Classics Plus Kabuto Ver. / Kuwagata Ver.

Imagineer

Rogue Company

Hi-Rez Studios

Rogue Company

Hi-Rez Studios

Monster Rancher 2

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Inti Creates

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Inti Creates

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Kalypso Media Group

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Kalypso Media Group

Momotaro Dentetsu - Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! -

KONAMI

FAIRY TAIL

KOEI TECMO GAMES

FAIRY TAIL

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Y School Heroes

LEVEL-5

Superliminal

Pillow Castle

Superliminal

Pillow Castle

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Marvelous

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise

Rising Star Games

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise

Rising Star Games

Rune Factory 5

Marvelous

Catherine: Full Body

SEGA

Catherine: Full Body

SEGA

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate

Spike Chunsoft

No Straight Roads

Sold Out

No Straight Roads

Sold Out

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

SQUARE ENIX

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Square Enix

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Square Enix

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

SQUARE ENIX

Bake 'n Switch

Streamline Media Group

Bake 'n Switch

Streamline Media Group

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

SQUARE ENIX

The Survivalists

Team 17

The Survivalists

Team 17

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

Warner Bros. Japan

[Note] Launch schedules, software names etc. are subject to change. Launch titles are listed by publisher alphabetically.

This list includes titles that are released as download-only software.

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:03 UTC
