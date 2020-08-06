Nintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes) (933KB)
1st Quarter Results for
Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
Financial Results Explanatory Material
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Aug. 6, 2020
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
FY20/Q1FY21/Q1 Comparison
Net sales
172.1
bn yen
358.1
bn yen
+108.1
％
Operating profit
27.4
bn yen
144.7
bn yen
+427.7
%
Operating profit ratio
15.9
%
40.4 %
+24.5 pt.
Ordinary profit
22.2
bn yen
150.3
bn yen
+576.2
%
Net profit
16.6
bn yen
106.4
bn yen
+541.3
%
Net profit ratio
9.6
%
29.7 ％
+20.1 pt.
*Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent
*FY = Fiscal Year: FY21/Q1 indicates the period between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
Year-on-year,net sales for this first quarter rose 108.1% to 358.1 billion yen, operating profit rose by 427.7% to 144.7 billion yen, ordinary profit rose by 576.2% to 150.3 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 541.3% to 106.4 billion yen.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Sales
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Net sales
172.1 bn yen
358.1
bn yen
+108.1 %
Dedicated video game platform*1
161.6 bn yen
344.5
bn yen
+113.2 %
Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2
10.0
bn yen
13.2
bn yen
+32.7 %
Playing cards, etc.
0.4
bn yen
0.2
bn yen
-37.3%
*1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable
versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.
*2 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: -9.7 billion yen
FY21/Q1 Regional Sales Ratio
13.2%
Japan
23.7%
The Americas
24.9%
Europe
38.1%
Other
Proportion of overseas sales: 76.3%
Sales from our dedicated video game business grew by 113.2% year-on-year to 344.5 billion yen. Nintendo Switch hardware and software both performed well, resulting in an overall sales growth.
Sales from mobile, IP-related income increased 32.7% to 13.2 billion yen, led in particular by the year-on-year growth in smart-device transactions.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
4
Gross Profit
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Gross profit
83.4 bn yen
211.5
bn yen
+153.6 %
Gross profit ratio
48.5 %
59.1
％
＋10.6 pt.
Main Variable Factors
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Proportion of hardware
50.5 %
47.2
-3.3pt.
sales*1
%
Proportion of first-party
74.1 %
82.5
+8.4 pt.
software sales*2
%
Proportion of digital
38.3 %
55.6
+17.3 pt.
sales*2
%
Average
1 USD
109.90 yen
107.56
yen
-2.34yen
exchange rate
1 Euro
123.49 yen
118.41
yen
-5.08yen
*1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales
*2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales
Gross profit increased 153.6% year-on-year to 211.5 billion yen due to increased sales.
The gross profit margin increased by 10.6 percentage points year-on-year to 59.1%. Although the strength of the yen had a negative impact, this was overcome by a rise in the proportion of dedicated video game platform sales made up of software and an increase in the ratio of first-party software sales as well as digital sales to the overall software sales.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
5
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses / Operating Profit
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Selling, general and
66.8
+19.3 %
administrative expenses
55.9 bn yen
bn yen
SG&A expenses-to-sales ratio
32.5 %
18.7
%
-13.8pt.
Operating profit
27.4 bn yen
144.7
bn yen
+427.7 %
Operating profit ratio
15.9 %
40.4
%
+24.5 pt.
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on operating profit: approx. -5.0 billion yen
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Research and development
expenses
17.7 bn yen
19.8
bn yen
+12.0 %
Advertising expenses
14.5 bn yen
11.8
bn yen
-18.6%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (referred to as SG&A expenses below) increased 19.3% year-on-year to 66.8 billion yen, mainly due to a rise in expenses such as research and development expenses and settlement fees accompanying an increase in digital sales. Mainly due to an increase in total sales, the ratio of SG&A expenses to total sales decreased by 13.8 percentage points to 18.7%.
Year-on-year,operating profit rose 427.7% to 144.7 billion yen, as a result of a large increase in gross profit and a decrease in SG&A expenses-to-sales ratio. Operating profit ratio increased by 24.5 percentage points to 40.4%.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
6
Ordinary Profit and Net Profit
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Non-operating income
6.9 bn yen
5.9
bn yen
-14.4%
included foreign exchange gains
-
0.9
bn yen
Non-operating expenses
12.1 bn yen
0.3
bn yen
-97.3%
included foreign exchange losses
12.0 bn yen
-
Ordinary profit
22.2 bn yen
150.3
bn yen
+576.2 %
Net profit
16.6 bn yen
106.4
bn yen
+541.3 %
Net profit ratio
9.6 %
29.7
%
+20.1 pt.
*Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent
Closing rate
FY20
FY21/Q1
Comparison
1 USD
108.83 yen
107.79 yen
-1.04yen
1 Euro
119.55 yen
121.03 yen
+1.48 yen
Ordinary profit rose 576.2% year-on-year to 150.3 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in operating profit, and a foreign exchange loss of 12.0 billion yen in the previous fiscal year.
Net profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 541.3% to 106.4 billion yen.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
7
Consolidated Financial Forecast
FY20
FY21
Comparison
(Results)
(Forecast)
Net sales
1,308.5
bn yen
1,200.0
bn yen
-8.3%
Operating profit
352.3
bn yen
300.0
bn yen
-14.9%
Ordinary profit
360.4
bn yen
290.0
bn yen
-19.5%
Net profit
258.6
bn yen
200.0
bn yen
-22.7%
*Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent
*Estimated exchange rate for FY21: 1 USD = 105 yen, 1 Euro = 115 yen
FY20
Dividends
FY21
Comparison
(Results)
(Forecast)
Annual
1,090
yen
840
yen
-250yen
Nintendo Switch
FY20
FY21
Comparison
(Results)
(Forecast)
Hardware
21.03
mil
19.00
mil
-9.6%
units
units
Software
168.72
mil
140.00
mil
-17.0%
units
units
*Software sales units for FY20 include the quantity bundled with hardware (3.40 million units).
There are no changes to the consolidated financial forecast for the year to March of 2021 that was announced on May 7, 2020.
Note: Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts
Statements relating to future projections represent the judgments made by Nintendo management based on information that was available at the time they were written, and therefore include certain potential risks and uncertainties. Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our earnings forecasts, production and sales volumes may decrease for a certain period of time, but we anticipate that production and sales will be able to meet demand for the full year and that we will be able to release software titles now in development as planned. That being said, there are many elements of uncertainty, so if there is a need to revise our earnings forecasts at a later date, we will promptly disclose those revisions. Please be aware that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from these forecasts (including but not limited to earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts).
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
8
2. Business Highlights
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
9
Sales Status of Nintendo Switch (Sell-in)
Note: Sell-in refers to external sales from the Nintendo group
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Hardware
2.13
mil
5.68
mil
+166.6 %
units
units
Nintendo Switch
2.13
mil
3.05
mil
+43.5 %
units
units
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
mil
Nintendo Switch Lite
-
2.62
10.63 million units
1.97 million units
units
-
Software
22.62
mil
50.43
mil
+123.0 %
units
units
Quarterly Unit Sales Trends
12
64.64
70
10
50.43
60
Xenoblade Chronicles
Clubhouse Games: 51
3.24
45.59
Definitive Edition
Worldwide Classics
8
50
1.32 million units
1.03 million units
35.87
40
6
22.62
30
Number of Million-Seller Titles (FY21)
4
1.95
7.58
2.62
20
9 titles
1.01
2
10
2.13
2.85
2.27
3.05
include 7 Nintendo titles and
0
0
2 titles by other software publishers
(mil units)
FY20Q1
FY20Q2
FY20Q3
FY20Q4
FY21Q1
(mil units)
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Software
Sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family rose 166.6% year-on-year to 5.68 million units. That breaks down to sales of 3.05 million units of Nintendo Switch and 2.62 million units of Nintendo Switch Lite.
Regarding software,Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released last fiscal year, contributed greatly to overall growth in sales and posted sales of 10.63 million units for a cumulative sales total of 22.40 million units. Two new titles released in this fiscal year are Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, which sold 1.32 units, and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, which sold 1.03 units. In addition, evergreen titles that were released in previous fiscal years continued to sell. Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, and as of this fiscal year, there are a total of 9 million-seller titles, including titles from other software publishers.
As a result of these factors, total software sales grew 123.0% year-on-year to 50.43 million units.
COVID-19created some difficulties in procuring the parts required for the manufacture of Nintendo Switch consoles, but the situation has almost recovered. However, if the impact of COVID-19 expands in the future, it may affect manufacturing, etc. Regarding Nintendo Switch consoles, because there is a time lag between production and the stocking of store shelves, and because demand remains strong, there are still shortages in some regions. We work hard to be able to deliver these products to consumers as quickly as possible.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
10
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Global Cumulative Sell-Through
Nintendo Software Sell-Through
(April through June, JP/US/EU combined)
Over 20 million units
+140% Year-on-year
Apr.-June
July-Sept.
Oct.-Dec.
Jan.-Mar.
Apr.-June
20192020
Sell-through refers to units sold by retailers to consumers. / Includes download versions and bundles.
Global cumulative numbers are Nintendo estimates / Source: Nintendo, Media Create
So far, we have been describing sell-in, or the number of external sales from the Nintendo group, but from here on we'd like to turn the discussion to sell-through, which is the number of sales from retailers to consumers.
The estimated global sell-through for Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of June exceeded 20 million units. This is far more than the lifetime cumulative sell- through of 12 million units seen for Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS, which was the previous best-selling entry in the Animal Crossing series. This increase in sales was made possible by the large number of new consumers purchasing the game, in addition to the people who had played past titles in the Animal Crossing series.
The number of consumers who started playing on Nintendo Switch because of this game continued to increase during the first quarter, from April to June 2020. Of all systems in the Nintendo Switch family that were played for the first time during this period, over half were used to playAnimal Crossing: New Horizons on the first day.
And in terms of overall sell-through for Nintendo titles (in Japan, the US, and Europe), we also see substantially higher results between April and June 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year, of which Animal Crossing: New Horizons accounts for more than 40%. Furthermore, there is a high ratio of digital sales of this title in Japan, the US, and Europe. The ratio differs by region, but overall is around 50%.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
11
Ring Fit Adventure
・Global cumulative sell-through of over 4.0 million units ・Sales are recovering due to increases in production and
shipping
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July
20192020
Combined sell-through for JP/US/EUR
Global cumulative numbers are Nintendo estimates / Source: Nintendo, Media Create
Worldwide cumulative sell-through of Ring Fit Adventure, released in October 2019, reached 4.0 million units as of the end of July.
Demand for this new proposal from Nintendo of exercising by playing an adventure game was so much higher than our forecasts that the global supply has been unable to keep up since release. We saw a temporary drop in sell-through due to product shortages, especially in March through May, but we have since increased production and shipments of the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories that are included with the software, which has helped sell-through to be recovering.
The lingering effects of this product shortage in the market are still an inconvenience to a large number of consumers, but as with the Nintendo Switch family of systems, we will continue to work to ensure a sufficient amount of shipments for the holiday season.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
12
Digital Sales
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Digital sales
30.6 bn yen
101.0
bn yen
+229.9 %
Proportion of digital sales
38.3 %
55.6
％
+17.3 pt.
*Proportion to total dedicated video game platform software sales
*Sales of downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online, etc.
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
(bn yen)
Quarterly Digital Sales Trends
55.6%
48.5%
38.3%
34.8%
32.6
22.3%
18.3
14.5
15.0
68.3
13.3
60.9
38.1
26.4
17.2
FY20Q1
FY20Q2
FY20Q3
FY20Q4
FY21Q1
Download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online, etc. Downloadable versions of packaged software
Proportion of digital sales
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Digital sales for this fiscal year grew to 101.0 billion yen, a 229.9% year-on-year increase. Digital sales accounted for 55.6% of total software sales on our dedicated video game platforms.
Downloadable versions of packaged software, especially Nintendo Switch software, made up 67.7% of the overall digital sales.Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, released on June 5, recorded a digital sales ratio of over 50%.
Furthermore, Isle of Armor, the first part of Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, thefirst-everpaidadd-oncontent for the Pokémon series, was released on June 17, increasing sales ofadd-oncontent.
In addition to the growth in sales of indie titles and other digital-only titles with no corresponding physical versions, Nintendo Switch Online sales have been steady.
[Regarding calculation of digital sales]
In principle, sales of Nintendo software are recognized as gross sales while sales of software released by other software publishers are recognized as net sales.
Note: Sales commissions, which Nintendo receives on other publishers' software based on contracts with other software publishers etc., are recognized as revenue.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
13
Mobile, IP Related Income, etc.
FY20/Q1
FY21/Q1
Comparison
Mobile, IP related income, etc.
10.0 bn yen
13.2
bn yen
+32.7%
* Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income
Mobile, IP-related income grew by 32.7% year-on-year to 13.2 billion yen.
The mobile business showed steady growth compared to the same period of the previous year, bolstered not only by the record sales and record use ofAnimal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which benefited from the synergistic effect of the promotion and release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but also from Mario Kart Tour.
As for our IP-related business, although this is not included in the first-quarter results, the LEGO Group released LEGO Super Mario as a collaboration between LEGO and Super Mario in Japan on July 10 and overseas on August 1.
We are also implementing various other initiatives, and we are focusing not only on the dedicated video game platform business, but are also continuing to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
14
3. Reference
15
[Disclaimers]
The contents of these materials are based upon the information available and the judgments which can be made at the time of the announcement. Nintendo is not responsible for updating or changing these materials if the information presented changes due to future circumstances or for other reasons.
Also, forecasts referred to in these materials involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please note that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from the forecasts.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
15
Million-SellerNintendo First-Party Titles
units in ten thousands
Nintendo Switch
FY21 (Apr.-Juneʼ20)
Life-to-date
Global
of which
Global
Japan
Overseas
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
1,063
331
732
2,240
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
197
28
169
2,674
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
132
28
104
132
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
119
10
108
1,860
Ring Fit Adventure
117
42
75
390
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
115
21
94
1,999
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
103
44
60
103
[Note] Software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware. Software sales units include their downloadable versions.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
16
Key Indicators
Proportion of Overseas Sales
FY21
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
76.3%
FY20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
76.5%
76.9%
78.6%
74.0%
76.8%
77.8%
77.0%
Proportion of Hardware Sales
FY21
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
47.2%
FY20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
50.5%
54.9%
57.4%
39.6%
53.2%
55.6%
52.2%
Proportion of First-Party
Software Sales
FY21
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
82.5%
FY20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
74.1%
76.0%
87.4%
85.1%
75.2%
82.0%
82.8%
Proportion of overseas (outside of Japan) sales to total sales
*Proportion of hardware (including accessories)
*Proportion of first-party software sales to total
sales to total dedicated video game platform
dedicated video game platform software sales
sales
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
17
Digital Sales Indicators
Digital Sales
Proportion of Digital Sales
Proportion of Downloadable Versions
in yen
of Packaged Software Sales
FY21
FY21
FY21
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
101.0 bn
55.6%
67.7%
FY20
FY20
FY20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
30.6 bn
40.9 bn
53.2 bn
79.2 bn
38.3%
34.8%
22.3%
48.5%
56.4%
64.5%
71.7%
76.9%
71.6 bn
36.2%
61.0%
124.9 bn
28.6%
65.6%
204.1 bn
34.0%
70.0%
*Digital sales include (a) downloadable version of packaged software (the downloadable version of software that is offered both physically and digitally), (b) download-only software, (c) add- on content and (d) Nintendo Switch Online, etc.
*Proportion of digital sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales
*Proportion of downloadable versions of packaged software sales to total digital sales as indicated on the left: a/(a+b+c+d)
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
19
Nintendo Switch
Japan
The United States
Europe
Title
Launch Date
Title
Launch Date
Title
Launch Date
(Software)
(Software)
(Software)
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
5/29/2020
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
5/29/2020
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
5/29/2020
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
6/5/2020
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
6/5/2020
51 Worldwide Games
6/5/2020
[Note] Launch dates may differ within the United States and Europe regions depending on territories or countries.
Nintendo Switch
Japan
The United States
Europe
Title
Launch Date
Title
Launch Date
Title
Launch Date
(Software)
(Software)
(Software)
Paper Mario: The Origami King
7/17/2020
Paper Mario: The Origami King
7/17/2020
Paper Mario: The Origami King
7/17/2020
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
10/30/2020
Cadence of Hyrule -
10/23/2020
Cadence of Hyrule -
10/23/2020
Famicom Tantei Club: Kieta Koukeisha
2020
Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda **
Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda **
Famicom Tantei Club: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shoujo
2020
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
10/30/2020
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
10/30/2020
Bayonetta 3
TBA
2020
BRAVELY DEFAULT II **
2020
Metroid Prime 4 (temp.)
TBA
Bayonetta 3
TBA
Bayonetta 3
TBA
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.)
TBA
Metroid Prime 4 (temp.)
TBA
Metroid Prime 4 (temp.)
TBA
New Pokémon Snap *
TBA
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.)
TBA
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.)
TBA
New Pokémon Snap
TBA
New Pokémon Snap
TBA
[Note] Launch dates and titles etc. are subject to change.
Launch dates may differ within the United States and Europe regions depending on territories or countries.
*This title is published by The Pokémon Company.
**This title is licensed to be sold as a Nintendo product.
Nintendo Switch
Japan
The United States
Europe
Title
Publisher
Title
Publisher
Title
Publisher
SHIN MEGAMITENSEI III NOCTURNE HD REMASTER
ATLUS
PGA Tour 2K21
2K
PGA Tour 2K21
2K
JUMP FORCE Deluxe Edition
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
2K
WWE Battlegrounds
2K
CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
NBA 2K21
2K
NBA 2K21
2K
JACKJEANNE
BROCCOLI
Best Friend Forever
Alliance
Best Friend Forever
Alliance
Shadowverse: Champion's Battle
Cygames
Doom Eternal
Bethesda Softworks
Doom Eternal
Bethesda Softworks
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
D3 PUBLISHER
VIGOR
Bohemia Interactive
VIGOR
Bohemia Interactive
FIFA 21 LEGACY EDITION
Electronic Arts
Crysis: Remastered
Crytek
Crysis: Remastered
Crytek
Apex Legends
Electronic Arts
CrossCode
Deck13
CrossCode
Deck13
Medarot Classics Plus Kabuto Ver. / Kuwagata Ver.
Imagineer
Rogue Company
Hi-Rez Studios
Rogue Company
Hi-Rez Studios
Monster Rancher 2
KOEI TECMO GAMES
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
Inti Creates
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
Inti Creates
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
KOEI TECMO GAMES
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
Kalypso Media Group
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
Kalypso Media Group
Momotaro Dentetsu - Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! -
KONAMI
FAIRY TAIL
KOEI TECMO GAMES
FAIRY TAIL
KOEI TECMO GAMES
Y School Heroes
LEVEL-5
Superliminal
Pillow Castle
Superliminal
Pillow Castle
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Marvelous
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise
Rising Star Games
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise
Rising Star Games
Rune Factory 5
Marvelous
Catherine: Full Body
SEGA
Catherine: Full Body
SEGA
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
Spike Chunsoft
No Straight Roads
Sold Out
No Straight Roads
Sold Out
FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
SQUARE ENIX
FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
Square Enix
FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
Square Enix
BRAVELY DEFAULT II
SQUARE ENIX
Bake 'n Switch
Streamline Media Group
Bake 'n Switch
Streamline Media Group
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
SQUARE ENIX
The Survivalists
Team 17
The Survivalists
Team 17
LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga
Warner Bros. Japan
[Note] Launch schedules, software names etc. are subject to change. Launch titles are listed by publisher alphabetically.
This list includes titles that are released as download-only software.
