Nintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes) (933KB)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1st Quarter Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 Financial Results Explanatory Material Nintendo Co., Ltd. Aug. 6, 2020 1 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 1 1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook 2 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 2 Consolidated Financial Highlights FY20/Q1FY21/Q1 Comparison Net sales 172.1 bn yen 358.1 bn yen +108.1 ％ Operating profit 27.4 bn yen 144.7 bn yen +427.7 % Operating profit ratio 15.9 % 40.4 % +24.5 pt. Ordinary profit 22.2 bn yen 150.3 bn yen +576.2 % Net profit 16.6 bn yen 106.4 bn yen +541.3 % Net profit ratio 9.6 % 29.7 ％ +20.1 pt. *Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent *FY = Fiscal Year: FY21/Q1 indicates the period between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. 3 Year-on-year, net sales for this first quarter rose 108.1% to 358.1 billion yen, operating profit rose by 427.7% to 144.7 billion yen, ordinary profit rose by 576.2% to 150.3 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 541.3% to 106.4 billion yen. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 3 Consolidated Sales FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Net sales 172.1 bn yen 358.1 bn yen +108.1 % Dedicated video game platform*1 161.6 bn yen 344.5 bn yen +113.2 % Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2 10.0 bn yen 13.2 bn yen +32.7 % Playing cards, etc. 0.4 bn yen 0.2 bn yen -37.3% *1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories. *2 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: -9.7 billion yen FY21/Q1 Regional Sales Ratio 13.2% Japan 23.7% The Americas 24.9% Europe 38.1% Other Proportion of overseas sales: 76.3% 4 Sales from our dedicated video game business grew by 113.2% year-on-year to 344.5 billion yen. Nintendo Switch hardware and software both performed well, resulting in an overall sales growth.

year-on-year to 344.5 billion yen. Nintendo Switch hardware and software both performed well, resulting in an overall sales growth. Sales from mobile, IP-related income increased 32.7% to 13.2 billion yen, led in particular by the year-on-year growth in smart-device transactions. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 4 Gross Profit FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Gross profit 83.4 bn yen 211.5 bn yen +153.6 % Gross profit ratio 48.5 % 59.1 ％ ＋10.6 pt. Main Variable Factors FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Proportion of hardware 50.5 % 47.2 -3.3pt. sales*1 % Proportion of first-party 74.1 % 82.5 +8.4 pt. software sales*2 % Proportion of digital 38.3 % 55.6 +17.3 pt. sales*2 % Average 1 USD 109.90 yen 107.56 yen -2.34yen exchange rate 1 Euro 123.49 yen 118.41 yen -5.08yen *1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales 5 *2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales Gross profit increased 153.6% year-on-year to 211.5 billion yen due to increased sales.

year-on-year to 211.5 billion yen due to increased sales. The gross profit margin increased by 10.6 percentage points year-on-year to 59.1%. Although the strength of the yen had a negative impact, this was overcome by a rise in the proportion of dedicated video game platform sales made up of software and an increase in the ratio of first-party software sales as well as digital sales to the overall software sales. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 5 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses / Operating Profit FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Selling, general and 66.8 +19.3 % administrative expenses 55.9 bn yen bn yen SG&A expenses-to-sales ratio 32.5 % 18.7 % -13.8pt. Operating profit 27.4 bn yen 144.7 bn yen +427.7 % Operating profit ratio 15.9 % 40.4 % +24.5 pt. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on operating profit: approx. -5.0 billion yen FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Research and development expenses 17.7 bn yen 19.8 bn yen +12.0 % Advertising expenses 14.5 bn yen 11.8 bn yen -18.6% 6 Selling, general and administrative expenses (referred to as SG&A expenses below) increased 19.3% year-on-year to 66.8 billion yen, mainly due to a rise in expenses such as research and development expenses and settlement fees accompanying an increase in digital sales. Mainly due to an increase in total sales, the ratio of SG&A expenses to total sales decreased by 13.8 percentage points to 18.7%.

year-on-year to 66.8 billion yen, mainly due to a rise in expenses such as research and development expenses and settlement fees accompanying an increase in digital sales. Mainly due to an increase in total sales, the ratio of SG&A expenses to total sales decreased by 13.8 percentage points to 18.7%. Year-on-year, operating profit rose 427.7% to 144.7 billion yen, as a result of a large increase in gross profit and a decrease in SG&A expenses-to-sales ratio. Operating profit ratio increased by 24.5 percentage points to 40.4%. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 6 Ordinary Profit and Net Profit FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Non-operating income 6.9 bn yen 5.9 bn yen -14.4% included foreign exchange gains - 0.9 bn yen Non-operating expenses 12.1 bn yen 0.3 bn yen -97.3% included foreign exchange losses 12.0 bn yen - Ordinary profit 22.2 bn yen 150.3 bn yen +576.2 % Net profit 16.6 bn yen 106.4 bn yen +541.3 % Net profit ratio 9.6 % 29.7 % +20.1 pt. *Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent Closing rate FY20 FY21/Q1 Comparison 1 USD 108.83 yen 107.79 yen -1.04yen 1 Euro 119.55 yen 121.03 yen +1.48 yen 7 Ordinary profit rose 576.2% year-on-year to 150.3 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in operating profit, and a foreign exchange loss of 12.0 billion yen in the previous fiscal year.

year-on-year to 150.3 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in operating profit, and a foreign exchange loss of 12.0 billion yen in the previous fiscal year. Net profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 541.3% to 106.4 billion yen. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 7 Consolidated Financial Forecast FY20 FY21 Comparison (Results) (Forecast) Net sales 1,308.5 bn yen 1,200.0 bn yen -8.3% Operating profit 352.3 bn yen 300.0 bn yen -14.9% Ordinary profit 360.4 bn yen 290.0 bn yen -19.5% Net profit 258.6 bn yen 200.0 bn yen -22.7% *Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent *Estimated exchange rate for FY21: 1 USD = 105 yen, 1 Euro = 115 yen FY20 Dividends FY21 Comparison (Results) (Forecast) Annual 1,090 yen 840 yen -250yen Nintendo Switch FY20 FY21 Comparison (Results) (Forecast) Hardware 21.03 mil 19.00 mil -9.6% units units Software 168.72 mil 140.00 mil -17.0% units units *Software sales units for FY20 include the quantity bundled with hardware (3.40 million units). 8 There are no changes to the consolidated financial forecast for the year to March of 2021 that was announced on May 7, 2020. Note: Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts Statements relating to future projections represent the judgments made by Nintendo management based on information that was available at the time they were written, and therefore include certain potential risks and uncertainties. Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our earnings forecasts, production and sales volumes may decrease for a certain period of time, but we anticipate that production and sales will be able to meet demand for the full year and that we will be able to release software titles now in development as planned. That being said, there are many elements of uncertainty, so if there is a need to revise our earnings forecasts at a later date, we will promptly disclose those revisions. Please be aware that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from these forecasts (including but not limited to earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts). Nintendo Co., Ltd. 8 2. Business Highlights 9 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 9 Sales Status of Nintendo Switch (Sell-in) Note: Sell-in refers to external sales from the Nintendo group FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Hardware 2.13 mil 5.68 mil +166.6 % units units Nintendo Switch 2.13 mil 3.05 mil +43.5 % units units Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe mil Nintendo Switch Lite - 2.62 10.63 million units 1.97 million units units - Software 22.62 mil 50.43 mil +123.0 % units units Quarterly Unit Sales Trends 12 64.64 70 10 50.43 60 Xenoblade Chronicles Clubhouse Games: 51 3.24 45.59 Definitive Edition Worldwide Classics 8 50 1.32 million units 1.03 million units 35.87 40 6 22.62 30 Number of Million-Seller Titles (FY21) 4 1.95 7.58 2.62 20 9 titles 1.01 2 10 2.13 2.85 2.27 3.05 include 7 Nintendo titles and 0 0 2 titles by other software publishers (mil units) FY20Q1 FY20Q2 FY20Q3 FY20Q4 FY21Q1 (mil units) 10 Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Lite Software Sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family rose 166.6% year-on-year to 5.68 million units. That breaks down to sales of 3.05 million units of Nintendo Switch and 2.62 million units of Nintendo Switch Lite.

year-on-year to 5.68 million units. That breaks down to sales of 3.05 million units of Nintendo Switch and 2.62 million units of Nintendo Switch Lite. Regarding software, Animal Crossing: New Horizons , which was released last fiscal year, contributed greatly to overall growth in sales and posted sales of 10.63 million units for a cumulative sales total of 22.40 million units. Two new titles released in this fiscal year are Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition , which sold 1.32 units, and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics , which sold 1.03 units. In addition, evergreen titles that were released in previous fiscal years continued to sell. Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, and as of this fiscal year, there are a total of 9 million-seller titles, including titles from other software publishers.

, which was released last fiscal year, contributed greatly to overall growth in sales and posted sales of 10.63 million units for a cumulative sales total of 22.40 million units. Two new titles released in this fiscal year are , which sold 1.32 units, and , which sold 1.03 units. In addition, evergreen titles that were released in previous fiscal years continued to sell. Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, and as of this fiscal year, there are a total of 9 million-seller titles, including titles from other software publishers. As a result of these factors, total software sales grew 123.0% year-on-year to 50.43 million units.

year-on-year to 50.43 million units. COVID-19 created some difficulties in procuring the parts required for the manufacture of Nintendo Switch consoles, but the situation has almost recovered. However, if the impact of COVID-19 expands in the future, it may affect manufacturing, etc. Regarding Nintendo Switch consoles, because there is a time lag between production and the stocking of store shelves, and because demand remains strong, there are still shortages in some regions. We work hard to be able to deliver these products to consumers as quickly as possible. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Global Cumulative Sell-Through Nintendo Software Sell-Through (April through June, JP/US/EU combined) Over 20 million units +140% Year-on-year Apr.-June July-Sept. Oct.-Dec. Jan.-Mar. Apr.-June 20192020 Sell-through refers to units sold by retailers to consumers. / Includes download versions and bundles. Global cumulative numbers are Nintendo estimates / Source: Nintendo, Media Create

So far, we have been describing sell-in, or the number of external sales from the Nintendo group, but from here on we'd like to turn the discussion to sell-through, which is the number of sales from retailers to consumers.

sell-in, or the number of external sales from the Nintendo group, but from here on we'd like to turn the discussion to sell-through, which is the number of sales from retailers to consumers. The estimated global sell-through for Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of June exceeded 20 million units. This is far more than the lifetime cumulative sell- through of 12 million units seen for Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS, which was the previous best-selling entry in the Animal Crossing series. This increase in sales was made possible by the large number of new consumers purchasing the game, in addition to the people who had played past titles in the Animal Crossing series.

sell-through for at the end of June exceeded 20 million units. This is far more than the lifetime cumulative sell- through of 12 million units seen for for Nintendo 3DS, which was the previous best-selling entry in the Animal Crossing series. This increase in sales was made possible by the large number of new consumers purchasing the game, in addition to the people who had played past titles in the Animal Crossing series. The number of consumers who started playing on Nintendo Switch because of this game continued to increase during the first quarter, from April to June 2020. Of all systems in the Nintendo Switch family that were played for the first time during this period, over half were used to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the first day.

on the first day. And in terms of overall sell-through for Nintendo titles (in Japan, the US, and Europe), we also see substantially higher results between April and June 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year, of which Animal Crossing: New Horizons accounts for more than 40%. Furthermore, there is a high ratio of digital sales of this title in Japan, the US, and Europe. The ratio differs by region, but overall is around 50%. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 11 Ring Fit Adventure ・Global cumulative sell-through of over 4.0 million units ・Sales are recovering due to increases in production and shipping Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July 20192020 Combined sell-through for JP/US/EUR Global cumulative numbers are Nintendo estimates / Source: Nintendo, Media Create Worldwide cumulative sell-through of Ring Fit Adventure , released in October 2019, reached 4.0 million units as of the end of July.

sell-through of , released in October 2019, reached 4.0 million units as of the end of July. Demand for this new proposal from Nintendo of exercising by playing an adventure game was so much higher than our forecasts that the global supply has been unable to keep up since release. We saw a temporary drop in sell-through due to product shortages, especially in March through May, but we have since increased production and shipments of the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories that are included with the software, which has helped sell-through to be recovering.

sell-through due to product shortages, especially in March through May, but we have since increased production and shipments of the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories that are included with the software, which has helped sell-through to be recovering. The lingering effects of this product shortage in the market are still an inconvenience to a large number of consumers, but as with the Nintendo Switch family of systems, we will continue to work to ensure a sufficient amount of shipments for the holiday season. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 12 Digital Sales FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Digital sales 30.6 bn yen 101.0 bn yen +229.9 % Proportion of digital sales 38.3 % 55.6 ％ +17.3 pt. *Proportion to total dedicated video game platform software sales *Sales of downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online, etc. 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 (bn yen) Quarterly Digital Sales Trends 55.6% 48.5% 38.3% 34.8% 32.6 22.3% 18.3 14.5 15.0 68.3 13.3 60.9 38.1 26.4 17.2 FY20Q1 FY20Q2 FY20Q3 FY20Q4 FY21Q1 Download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online, etc. Downloadable versions of packaged software Proportion of digital sales 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 13 Digital sales for this fiscal year grew to 101.0 billion yen, a 229.9% year-on-year increase. Digital sales accounted for 55.6% of total software sales on our dedicated video game platforms.

year-on-year increase. Digital sales accounted for 55.6% of total software sales on our dedicated video game platforms. Downloadable versions of packaged software, especially Nintendo Switch software, made up 67.7% of the overall digital sales. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics , released on June 5, recorded a digital sales ratio of over 50%.

, released on June 5, recorded a digital sales ratio of over 50%. Furthermore, Isle of Armor , the first part of Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass , the first-ever paid add-on content for the Pokémon series, was released on June 17, increasing sales of add-on content.

Isle of Armor Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass In addition to the growth in sales of indie titles and other digital-only titles with no corresponding physical versions, Nintendo Switch Online sales have been steady. [Regarding calculation of digital sales] In principle, sales of Nintendo software are recognized as gross sales while sales of software released by other software publishers are recognized as net sales. Note: Sales commissions, which Nintendo receives on other publishers' software based on contracts with other software publishers etc., are recognized as revenue. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 13 Mobile, IP Related Income, etc. FY20/Q1 FY21/Q1 Comparison Mobile, IP related income, etc. 10.0 bn yen 13.2 bn yen +32.7% * Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income Mobile, IP-related income grew by 32.7% year-on-year to 13.2 billion yen.

IP-related income grew by 32.7% year-on-year to 13.2 billion yen. The mobile business showed steady growth compared to the same period of the previous year, bolstered not only by the record sales and record use of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp , which benefited from the synergistic effect of the promotion and release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons , but also from Mario Kart Tour .

, which benefited from the synergistic effect of the promotion and release of , but also from . As for our IP-related business, although this is not included in the first-quarter results, the LEGO Group released LEGO Super Mario as a collaboration between LEGO and Super Mario in Japan on July 10 and overseas on August 1.

IP-related business, although this is not included in the first-quarter results, the LEGO Group released LEGO Super Mario as a collaboration between LEGO and Super Mario in Japan on July 10 and overseas on August 1. We are also implementing various other initiatives, and we are focusing not only on the dedicated video game platform business, but are also continuing to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 14 3. Reference 15 [Disclaimers] The contents of these materials are based upon the information available and the judgments which can be made at the time of the announcement. Nintendo is not responsible for updating or changing these materials if the information presented changes due to future circumstances or for other reasons. Also, forecasts referred to in these materials involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please note that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from the forecasts. Nintendo Co., Ltd. 15 Million-SellerNintendo First-Party Titles units in ten thousands Nintendo Switch FY21 (Apr.-Juneʼ20) Life-to-date Global of which Global Japan Overseas Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1,063 331 732 2,240 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 197 28 169 2,674 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition 132 28 104 132 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 119 10 108 1,860 Ring Fit Adventure 117 42 75 390 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 115 21 94 1,999 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics 103 44 60 103 [Note] Software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware. Software sales units include their downloadable versions. 16 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 16 Key Indicators Proportion of Overseas Sales FY21 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 76.3% FY20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 76.5% 76.9% 78.6% 74.0% 76.8% 77.8% 77.0% Proportion of Hardware Sales FY21 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 47.2% FY20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 50.5% 54.9% 57.4% 39.6% 53.2% 55.6% 52.2% Proportion of First-Party Software Sales FY21 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 82.5% FY20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 74.1% 76.0% 87.4% 85.1% 75.2% 82.0% 82.8% Proportion of overseas (outside of Japan) sales to total sales *Proportion of hardware (including accessories) *Proportion of first-party software sales to total sales to total dedicated video game platform dedicated video game platform software sales sales 17 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 17 Digital Sales Indicators Digital Sales Proportion of Digital Sales Proportion of Downloadable Versions in yen of Packaged Software Sales FY21 FY21 FY21 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 101.0 bn 55.6% 67.7% FY20 FY20 FY20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 30.6 bn 40.9 bn 53.2 bn 79.2 bn 38.3% 34.8% 22.3% 48.5% 56.4% 64.5% 71.7% 76.9% 71.6 bn 36.2% 61.0% 124.9 bn 28.6% 65.6% 204.1 bn 34.0% 70.0% *Digital sales include (a) downloadable version of packaged software (the downloadable version of software that is offered both physically and digitally), (b) download-only software, (c) add- on content and (d) Nintendo Switch Online, etc. *Proportion of digital sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales *Proportion of downloadable versions of packaged software sales to total digital sales as indicated on the left: a/(a+b+c+d) 18 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 18 Supplementary Information on Our Website Earnings Releases, etc. Financial Results Announcement/IR Events ・Earning Releases ・Corporate Management Policy Briefing Presentation Materials ・Timely Disclosure of Information, etc. ・Financial Results Explanatory Materials, etc. Financial Highlights Dedicated Video Game Sales Units ・Consolidated Statements of Income (Annual/ Quarterly) ・Total Unit Sales (Life-to-date) ・Consolidated Balance Sheet (Annual/ Quarterly) ・Unit Sales (Annual/ Quarterly) ・Consolidated Cash Flows (Annual) ・Number of Titles Released (Annual) ・Key Figures per Share (Annual) ・Geographical Sales Breakdown (Annual/ Quarterly) ・Sales Breakdown by Category (Annual/ Quarterly) Top Selling Title Sales Units Historical Data(Updated at fiscal year-end) ・Top selling Nintendo software sales units ・Consolidated Statements of Income Transition on an accumulated basis ・Consolidated Sales Transition by Region ・Number of Software Titles Released *Corresponding pages on our website can be accessed by clicking on the titles above. *Financial Highlights will be updated within 2 business days of our financial announcement. *Information previously available in Supplementary Information can be found at the following locations: ・Consolidated Statements of Income Transition → Financial Highlights ・Foreign Currency Transaction Information → Earnings Releases (Others, page 7) 19 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 19 Nintendo Switch Japan The United States Europe Title Launch Date Title Launch Date Title Launch Date (Software) (Software) (Software) Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition 5/29/2020 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition 5/29/2020 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition 5/29/2020 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics 6/5/2020 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics 6/5/2020 51 Worldwide Games 6/5/2020 [Note] Launch dates may differ within the United States and Europe regions depending on territories or countries. Nintendo Switch Japan The United States Europe Title Launch Date Title Launch Date Title Launch Date (Software) (Software) (Software) Paper Mario: The Origami King 7/17/2020 Paper Mario: The Origami King 7/17/2020 Paper Mario: The Origami King 7/17/2020 Pikmin 3 Deluxe 10/30/2020 Cadence of Hyrule - 10/23/2020 Cadence of Hyrule - 10/23/2020 Famicom Tantei Club: Kieta Koukeisha 2020 Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda ** Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda ** Famicom Tantei Club: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shoujo 2020 Pikmin 3 Deluxe 10/30/2020 Pikmin 3 Deluxe 10/30/2020 Bayonetta 3 TBA 2020 BRAVELY DEFAULT II ** 2020 Metroid Prime 4 (temp.) TBA Bayonetta 3 TBA Bayonetta 3 TBA The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.) TBA Metroid Prime 4 (temp.) TBA Metroid Prime 4 (temp.) TBA New Pokémon Snap * TBA The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.) TBA The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.) TBA New Pokémon Snap TBA New Pokémon Snap TBA [Note] Launch dates and titles etc. are subject to change. Launch dates may differ within the United States and Europe regions depending on territories or countries. *This title is published by The Pokémon Company. **This title is licensed to be sold as a Nintendo product. Nintendo Switch Japan The United States Europe Title Publisher Title Publisher Title Publisher SHIN MEGAMITENSEI III NOCTURNE HD REMASTER ATLUS PGA Tour 2K21 2K PGA Tour 2K21 2K JUMP FORCE Deluxe Edition BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment WWE 2K Battlegrounds 2K WWE Battlegrounds 2K CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment NBA 2K21 2K NBA 2K21 2K JACKJEANNE BROCCOLI Best Friend Forever Alliance Best Friend Forever Alliance Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Cygames Doom Eternal Bethesda Softworks Doom Eternal Bethesda Softworks EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS D3 PUBLISHER VIGOR Bohemia Interactive VIGOR Bohemia Interactive FIFA 21 LEGACY EDITION Electronic Arts Crysis: Remastered Crytek Crysis: Remastered Crytek Apex Legends Electronic Arts CrossCode Deck13 CrossCode Deck13 Medarot Classics Plus Kabuto Ver. / Kuwagata Ver. Imagineer Rogue Company Hi-Rez Studios Rogue Company Hi-Rez Studios Monster Rancher 2 KOEI TECMO GAMES Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Inti Creates Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Inti Creates Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy KOEI TECMO GAMES Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Kalypso Media Group Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Kalypso Media Group Momotaro Dentetsu - Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! - KONAMI FAIRY TAIL KOEI TECMO GAMES FAIRY TAIL KOEI TECMO GAMES Y School Heroes LEVEL-5 Superliminal Pillow Castle Superliminal Pillow Castle Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Marvelous Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Rising Star Games Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Rising Star Games Rune Factory 5 Marvelous Catherine: Full Body SEGA Catherine: Full Body SEGA Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate Spike Chunsoft No Straight Roads Sold Out No Straight Roads Sold Out FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition SQUARE ENIX FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition Square Enix FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition Square Enix BRAVELY DEFAULT II SQUARE ENIX Bake 'n Switch Streamline Media Group Bake 'n Switch Streamline Media Group KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory SQUARE ENIX The Survivalists Team 17 The Survivalists Team 17 LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Japan [Note] Launch schedules, software names etc. are subject to change. Launch titles are listed by publisher alphabetically. This list includes titles that are released as download-only software. Attachments Original document

