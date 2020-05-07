Nintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings (890KB)

Consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
1,308,519
9.0
352,370
41.1
360,461
30.0
258,641
33.3
Year ended March 31, 2019
1,200,560
13.7
249,701
40.6
277,355
39.1
194,009
39.0
[Note]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the last fiscal year.
Profit per share
Return on equity
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
on total assets
to net sales
yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
2,171.20
17.5
19.9
26.9
Year ended March 31, 2019
1,615.51
14.2
16.7
20.8
(2) Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy
Net assets per
ratio
share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
As of March 31, 2020
1,934,087
1,540,900
79.7
12,933.51
As of March 31, 2019
1,690,304
1,414,798
83.4
11,833.91
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
equivalents - ending
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
347,753
(188,433)
(111,031)
621,402
Year ended March 31, 2019
170,529
45,353
(109,037)
585,378
Dividends
Dividend per share
Dividends in total
Dividend payout ratio
Dividends on net assets
End of 2nd quarter
Year-end
Annual
(annual)
(consolidated basis)
(consolidated basis)
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
Year ended Mar. 2019
170.00
640.00
810.00
96,661
50.1
7.1
Year ended Mar. 2020
270.00
820.00
1,090.00
129,844
50.2
8.8
Year ending Mar. 2021
-*
-*
840.00
50.0
(forecast)
[Note]
*Dividends are paid twice a year after the end of the second quarter and at the fiscal year-end based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal year as our basic policy. As for the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, only the annual dividend is described because the financial forecast for the year is prepared only on a full fiscal year basis and the dividend cannot be separately forecasted between the interim and the fiscal year-end.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending Mar. 2021
1,200,000
(8.3)
300,000
(14.9)
290,000
(19.5)
200,000
(22.7)
1,678.93
[Notes]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from previous period.
With respect to the impact of COVID-19, please refer to page 3 for the information about risks related to COVID-19 and page 4 for the forward-looking conditions and other related matters.
Others
(1)
Changes for important subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
: Not applicable
(2)
Changes in accounting procedures:
: Not applicable
1)
Related to accounting standard revisions etc.
2)
Other changes
: Not applicable
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: Not applicable
4)
Modified restatements
: Not applicable
Outstanding shares (common shares) ① Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
As of Mar. 31, 2020 :
131,669,000
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2019 :
131,669,000
shares
② Number of treasury shares
As of Mar. 31, 2020 :
12,545,354
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2019 :
12,544,264
shares
③ Average number of shares
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020 :
119,124,148
shares
Year ended Mar. 31, 2019 :
120,091,779
shares
(Reference) Non-consolidated Results
Non-consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
1,076,852
7.4
300,108
35.0
296,204
25.2
210,842
28.9
Year ended March 31, 2019
1,002,508
2.5
222,253
73.5
236,510
77.3
163,619
72.2
[Note] Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the last fiscal year.
Profit per share
yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
1,769.94
Year ended March 31, 2019
1,362.46
(2) Non-consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy
Net assets per
ratio
share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
As of March 31, 2020
1,367,766
1,051,147
76.9
8,824.00
As of March 31, 2019
1,189,800
955,638
80.3
8,022.17
[Notes]
This earnings release report is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Description of Operating Results
1. Operating Results and Financial Positions for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
(1) Operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Nintendo Switch Lite launched in September as a compact, lightweight, and easy-to-carry dedicated handheld system, and Nintendo Switch performed very well without losing momentum, resulting in significant sales growth for the entire Nintendo Switch family. Looking at software, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield became big hits, posting sales of
million units, andAnimal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March, sold 11.77 million units, which is now the best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title. In addition to titles like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Maker 2 that were released during this fiscal year, sales also continued to grow steadily for popular titles released in previous fiscal years and for titles from other software publishers. The total number of million-seller titles during this fiscal year reached 27 titles, including those from other software publishers. Nintendo Switch also launched in China through Tencent Holdings Limited in December.
Because of COVID-19, production and shipments of the Nintendo Switch console, accessories like the Joy-Con controllers, and Ring Fit Adventure faced delays in some regions from February through March, but this only had limited impact on business results for this fiscal year.
As a result, sales of both hardware and software exceeded last year's good results. In terms of volume, hardware sales for this fiscal year totaled 21.03 million units (24.0% increase on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled 168.72 million units (42.3% increase on a year-on-year basis).
For Nintendo 3DS, hardware sales totaled 0.69 million units (73.0% decrease on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled
million units (62.3% decrease on a year-on-year basis).
Turning to our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, in addition to the strong sales of downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch, the steady growth in sales of download-only software and add-on content, and the contribution from Nintendo Switch Online throughout the year all helped to bring overall digital sales to 204.1 billion yen (71.8% increase on a year-on-year basis).
For the mobile business, many consumers continue to enjoy applications released during this fiscal year, such as Mario Kart Tour, as well as titles that were released in previous fiscal years. Our mobile, IP related income reached 51.2 billion yen (11.5% increase on a year-on-year basis).
In total, net sales reached 1,308.5 billion yen (including overseas sales of 1,007.3 billion yen, or 77.0% of the total sales). Operating profit came to 352.3 billion yen, ordinary profit was 360.4 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 258.6 billion yen for this fiscal year.
(2) Financial positions as of March 31, 2020
Total assets increased by 243.7 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 1,934.0 billion yen mainly due to an increase in short-term and long-term investment securities. Total liabilities increased by 117.6 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to
393.1 billion yen mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts payable-trade. Net assets increased by 126.1 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 1,540.9 billion yen.
(3) Cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
The ending balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" (collectively, "Cash") as of March 31, 2020 was 621.4 billion yen, with an increase of 36.0 billion yen during the fiscal year. During the prior fiscal year, there was an increase of 100.8 billion yen. Net increase (decrease) of Cash and contributing factors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are as follows:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
There were decreasing factors contributing to 361.2 billion yen of profit before income taxes such as an increase in payments of income taxes and notes and accounts receivable-trade. However, due to increasing factors such as a decrease in inventories and an increase in trade payables, net cash resulted in an increase of 347.7 billion yen compared to an increase of 170.5 billion yen during the prior year.
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities:
Net cash from investing activities decreased by 188.4 billion yen compared to an increase of 45.3 billion yen during the prior year mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and sales and redemption of short-term and long-term investment securities being lower than payments into time deposits and purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities.
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
Net cash from financing activities decreased by 111.0 billion yen compared to a decrease of 109.0 billion yen during the prior year mainly due to payments of cash dividends.
2. Information About Risks Related to COVID-19
The spread of COVID-19 poses the following risks that may impact the Nintendo group. However, this list does not encompass all risks, and there may be other risks that cannot be predicted.
Impact on parts procurement, production, and shipments
It appears that delays in production and shipping are gradually recovering. However, we may be affected if there continue to be issues involving the procurement of necessary components. In addition, if the impact of COVID-19 is prolonged or worsens further, it may disrupt the product supply.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Impact on consumption activities
There are restrictions on sales channels in each country due to measures to prevent the spread of the virus including restrictions on movement outside the home and closure of retail stores, and this effect may be prolonged. Also, if physical distribution is suspended, we will not be able to sell hardware or packaged software through e-commerce (electronic sales transactions). In addition, there is a possibility that provision of those services offered via our network may be suspended in the event that we are no longer able to maintain the stability of our network systems.
Impact on research and development
If the effects of COVID-19 are prolonged or worsen further, development schedules may be impacted due to the difference in development environments between working from home and in the office. In particular, the impact to overseas subsidiaries and other affiliated companies involved in development is anticipated to be even more difficult to predict than within Japan. As a result of these factors, we may not be able to proceed with the release of Nintendo products and the start of services as planned. This is also true for other software publishers, so it may not be possible to provide game content on Nintendo platforms as planned.
Impact of exchange rate fluctuations
Changing circumstances in different countries due to the effects of COVID-19 may cause exchange rate fluctuations that could impact our financial results.
3. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
There are concerns that COVID-19 will lead to a global decline in production and consumption.
Given the situation, we will work to continue to convey the appeal of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite hardware and expand their installed base. Our plans with Nintendo software include the release of Xenoblade Definitive Edition in May and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics in June. In addition, we plan to distribute The Isle of Armor for Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass by the end of June as the first-everadd-on content for the Pokémon series, and to follow that up with The Crown Tundra in the fall. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of appealing titles, and the combination of existing popular titles and a continuous stream of appealing new titles will work together to invigorate the platform.
For our mobile business, operations will focus on encouraging more consumers to continue to enjoy playing applications released during this fiscal year like Mario Kart Tour, as well as existing applications that were released in previous years.
Through these initiatives, we expect to see results on the order of 1,200.0 billion yen in net sales, with 300.0 billion yen in operating profit, 290.0 billion yen in ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 200.0 billion yen.
Unit sales of key products used in these forecasts can be found on page 14 under the heading "(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast" in the section titled "Others." Exchange rate assumptions for the major currencies used in forecasting are 105 yen per US dollar and 115 yen per euro.
[Note] Statements relating to future projections represent the judgments made by Nintendo management based on information that was available at the time they were written, and therefore include certain potential risks and uncertainties. Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our earnings forecasts, production and sales volumes may decrease for a certain period of time, but we anticipate that production and sales will be able to meet demand for the full year and that we will be able to release software titles now in development as planned. That being said, there are many elements of uncertainty, so if there is a need to revise our earnings forecasts at a later date, we will promptly disclose those revisions. Please be aware that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from these forecasts (including but not limited to earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts).
4. Basic Policy of Profit Distribution and Dividends
It is the Company's basic policy to internally provide the capital necessary to fund future growth, including capital investments, and to maintain a strong and liquid financial position in preparation for changes in the business environment and intensified competition. As for direct profit returns to our shareholders, dividends are paid based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal period.
The annual dividend per share will be established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 10 yen digit, and the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated profit standard rounded up to the 10 yen digit.
The end of 2nd quarter (interim) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 10 yen digit.
As a result, the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 has been established at 1,090 yen (interim: 270 yen, year-end: 820 yen) and dividend for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 will be 840 yen if earnings are in line with the financial forecast herein. The end of 2nd quarter dividends are yet to be determined as there are no interim financial forecasts, but there are no changes to our dividend policy.
Retained earnings are maintained for effective use in research of new technology and development of new products and services, capital investments and securing materials, enhancement of selling power including advertisements, strengthening of network infrastructure, and treasury share buyback whenever deemed appropriate.
Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards
Nintendo is preparing for mandatory International Financial Reporting Standards adoption by attending seminars held by outside agencies to collect information, and conducting a deliberation on its adoption. However, the effective date has not been determined.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
million yen
Description
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
(Assets)
Current assets
Cash and deposits
844,550
890,402
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
78,169
133,051
Securities
238,410
326,382
Inventories
135,470
88,994
Other
48,453
63,268
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(82)
(515)
Total current assets
1,344,972
1,501,583
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
37,592
38,149
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
4,015
4,681
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,575
1,678
Land
38,223
37,685
Construction in progress
143
672
Total property, plant and equipment
81,550
82,866
Intangible assets
Software
11,962
12,832
Other
2,128
2,185
Total intangible assets
14,090
15,017
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
167,134
237,710
Retirement benefit asset
7,056
6,407
Deferred tax assets
57,992
72,199
Other
17,536
18,329
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(29)
(27)
Total investments and other assets
249,690
334,619
Total non-current assets
345,331
432,504
Total assets
1,690,304
1,934,087
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
million yen
Description
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
59,689
98,074
Provision for bonuses
3,891
4,394
Income taxes payable
62,646
66,411
Other
118,781
186,801
Total current liabilities
245,009
355,683
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
15,068
20,450
Other
15,427
17,052
Total non-current liabilities
30,496
37,503
Total liabilities
275,505
393,186
(Net assets)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,065
10,065
Capital surplus
12,069
15,041
Retained earnings
1,556,881
1,707,119
Treasury shares
(156,755)
(156,798)
Total shareholders' equity
1,422,260
1,575,428
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
17,665
10,637
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(30,214)
(45,378)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(12,548)
(34,741)
Non-controlling interests
5,086
213
Total net assets
1,414,798
1,540,900
Total liabilities and net assets
1,690,304
1,934,087
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income
million yen
Description
Year ended March 31, 2019
Year ended March 31, 2020
Net sales
1,200,560
1,308,519
Cost of sales
699,370
666,817
Gross profit
501,189
641,701
Selling, general and administrative expenses
251,488
289,331
Operating profit
249,701
352,370
Non-operating income
Interest income
13,131
15,203
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
6,949
7,945
Foreign exchange gains
5,426
-
Other
2,807
2,432
Total non-operating income
28,315
25,582
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
-
15,806
Other
662
1,683
Total non-operating expenses
662
17,490
Ordinary profit
277,355
360,461
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
1
10
Gain on sales of investment securities
0
1,030
Total extraordinary income
1
1,041
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
4,622
-
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
278
173
Loss on sales of investment securities
-
56
Loss on valuation of investment securities
682
-
Total extraordinary losses
5,584
229
Profit before income taxes
271,772
361,273
Income taxes-current
88,137
114,063
Income taxes-deferred
(10,932)
(11,473)
Total income taxes
77,204
102,589
Profit
194,568
258,683
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
558
41
Profit attributable to owners of parent
194,009
258,641
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
million yen
Description
Year ended March 31, 2019
Year ended March 31, 2020
Profit
194,568
258,683
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,313
(7,178)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
4,920
(14,266)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
(460)
(747)
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
5,773
(22,192)
Comprehensive income
200,341
236,490
(Comprehensive income attributable to)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
199,795
236,449
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
546
41
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
million yen
Shareholders' equity
Retained
Total
Share capital
Capital surplus
Treasury shares
shareholders'
earnings
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2018
10,065
13,742
1,564,240
(250,679)
1,337,369
Changes in items during period
Dividends of surplus
-
-
(78,081)
-
(78,081)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
194,009
-
194,009
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
(31,038)
(31,038)
Disposal of treasury shares
-
1
-
0
1
Cancellation of treasury shares
-
(1,674)
(123,287)
124,961
-
Net changes in items
-
-
-
-
-
other than shareholders' equity
Total changes in items during period
-
(1,673)
(7,358)
93,923
84,891
Balance as of March 31, 2019
10,065
12,069
1,556,881
(156,755)
1,422,260
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Total
Non-controlling
Total
Foreign currency
accumulated
difference
translation
other
interests
net assets
on available-for-
adjustment
comprehensive
sale securities
income
Balance as of April 1, 2018
16,402
(34,736)
(18,334)
4,540
1,323,574
Changes in items during period
Dividends of surplus
-
-
-
-
(78,081)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
-
194,009
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
(31,038)
Disposal of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
1
Cancellation of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
Net changes in items
1,263
4,522
5,785
546
6,331
other than shareholders' equity
Total changes in items during period
1,263
4,522
5,785
546
91,223
Balance as of March 31, 2019
17,665
(30,214)
(12,548)
5,086
1,414,798
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
million yen
Shareholders' equity
Retained
Total
Share capital
Capital surplus
Treasury shares
shareholders'
earnings
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2019
10,065
12,069
1,556,881
(156,755)
1,422,260
Changes in items during period
Dividends of surplus
-
-
(108,403)
-
(108,403)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
258,641
-
258,641
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
(43)
(43)
Purchase of shares of
-
2,972
-
-
2,972
consolidated subsidiaries
Net changes in items
-
-
-
-
-
other than shareholders' equity
Total changes in items during period
-
2,972
150,238
(43)
153,167
Balance as of March 31, 2020
10,065
15,041
1,707,119
(156,798)
1,575,428
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Foreign currency
Total
Non-controlling
Total
accumulated
difference
translation
other
interests
net assets
on available-for-
adjustment
comprehensive
sale securities
income
Balance as of April 1, 2019
17,665
(30,214)
(12,548)
5,086
1,414,798
Changes in items during period
Dividends of surplus
-
-
-
-
(108,403)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
-
258,641
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
(43)
Disposal of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
2,972
Net changes in items
(7,028)
(15,163)
(22,192)
(4,872)
(27,065)
other than shareholders' equity
Total changes in items during period
(7,028)
(15,163)
(22,192)
(4,872)
126,102
Balance as of March 31, 2020
10,637
(45,378)
(34,741)
213
1,540,900
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
million yen
Description
Year Ended March 31, 2019
Year Ended March 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
271,772
361,273
Depreciation
9,564
9,557
Impairment loss
4,622
-
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
44
487
Interest and dividend income
(14,355)
(16,689)
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
(3,966)
16,226
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
(6,949)
(7,945)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(8,416)
(55,372)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
8,484
43,230
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(51,349)
20,832
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(1,970)
5,551
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
682
-
Loss (gain) on sales of short-term and long-term investment securities
(53)
(945)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
1,343
4,116
Other, net
17,569
61,513
Sub-total
227,022
441,835
Interest and dividends received
12,552
17,503
Interest paid
(44)
(121)
Income taxes paid
(69,000)
(111,464)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
170,529
347,753
Cash flows from investing activities
(483,195)
(617,546)
Purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities
Proceeds from sales and redemption of short-term
575,643
418,723
and long-term investment securities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(10,736)
(9,843)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(1)
833
Payments into time deposits
(382,891)
(364,493)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
346,993
387,741
Other, net
(457)
(3,847)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
45,353
(188,433)
Cash flows from financing activities
(31,038)
(43)
Purchase of treasury shares
Dividends paid
(77,980)
(108,331)
Other, net
(18)
(2,656)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(109,037)
(111,031)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(5,948)
(12,264)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
100,897
36,024
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
484,480
585,378
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
585,378
621,402
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Notes Pertaining to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes pertaining to consolidated balance sheets and statements of cash flows
(Consolidated balance sheets information)
million yen
million yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Accumulated depreciation
71,525
73,999
(Consolidated statements of cash flows information)
"Cash and cash equivalents at end of period" were reconciled to "Cash and deposits"
in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 as follows:
Cash and deposits
Time deposits with maturities of more than three months
Short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less Cash and cash equivalents
million yen
million yen
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
844,550
890,402
(346,607)
(313,347)
87,435
44,347
585,378
621,402
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Others
(1)Consolidated sales information
million yen
Japan
The Americas
Europe
Other
Total
Dedicated video game platform (*1)
277,157
542,674
322,294
112,036
1,254,162
of which Nintendo 3DS platform
2,194
9,221
5,983
657
18,056
Year ended
of which Nintendo Switch platform (*2)
268,078
526,557
314,405
110,285
1,219,327
March 31, 2020
of which the others (*3)
6,883
6,895
1,905
1,093
16,777
Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*4)
22,224
21,095
4,318
3,656
51,295
Playing cards, etc.
1,805
1,254
0
1
3,062
Total
301,187
565,023
326,613
115,694
1,308,519
Japan
The Americas
Europe
Other
Total
Dedicated video game platform (*1)
242,395
509,882
302,091
98,233
1,152,602
of which Nintendo 3DS platform
13,484
29,050
17,112
3,387
63,035
Year ended
of which Nintendo Switch platform (*2)
216,307
449,362
271,843
90,423
1,027,937
March 31, 2019
of which the others (*3)
12,603
31,469
13,135
4,421
61,629
Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*4)
22,526
17,877
2,448
3,156
46,008
Playing cards, etc.
801
1,135
12
-
1,949
Total
265,722
528,895
304,552
101,389
1,200,560
[Note] Digital sales
in dedicated video game platform (*5):
Year ended March 31, 2020: 204.1 billion yen
Year ended March 31, 2019: 118.8 billion yen
*1 Each platform includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software and add-on content) and accessories.
*2 Includes Nintendo Switch Online.
*3 Includes amiibo, Virtual Console and platforms other than Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo Switch.
*4 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.
*5 Includes downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online.
(2)Other consolidated information
million yen
Year ended March 31, 2019
Year ended March 31, 2020
Year ending March 31, 2021
(Forecast)
Capital investments
16,093
17,077
17,000
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
5,685
5,781
6,000
Research and development expenses
69,628
84,159
85,000
Advertising expenses
75,421
76,003
85,000
Number of employees (at year-end)
5,944
6,200
-
Average exchange rates
1 USD =
110.91 yen
108.74 yen
105.00 yen
1 Euro =
128.41 yen
120.82 yen
115.00 yen
Consolidated net sales in U.S. dollars
4.5 billion
4.9 billion
-
Consolidated net sales in Euros
2.3 billion
2.6 billion
-
Non-consolidated purchases in U.S. dollars
4.5 billion
4.1 billion
-
(3)Balance of major assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (non-consolidated)
million U.S. dollars/euros
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Balance
Exchange rate
Balance
Exchange rate
Estimated exchange rate
USD
Cash and deposits
3,060
3,034
Accounts receivable-trade
172
1
USD=
665
1
USD=
1
USD=
Accounts payable-trade
228
110.99 yen
449
108.83 yen
105.00 yen
Borrowings from subsidiaries
300
200
Euro
Cash and deposits
837
1
Euro=
436
1
Euro=
1
Euro=
Accounts receivable-trade
216
124.56 yen
437
119.55 yen
115.00 yen
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast
Sales Units in Ten Thousands
Number of New Titles Released
Actual
Actual
Life-to-date
Forecast
Apr. '18-Mar. '19
Apr. '19-Mar. '20
Mar. '20
Apr. '20-Mar. '21
Nintendo 3DS
Hardware
Japan
48
9
2,526
The Americas
128
28
2,673
Other
80
32
2,378
Total
255
69
7,577
-
Software
Japan
233
48
13,743
The Americas
570
234
13,085
Other
519
217
11,483
Total
1,322
499
38,311
-
New titles
Japan
12
1
669
The Americas
15
1
495
Europe
14
2
550
Nintendo Switch
Hardware
Japan
385
521
1,344
The Americas
688
811
2,212
Europe
455
534
1,443
Other
169
237
578
Total
1,695
2,103
5,577
1,900
of which Nintendo Switch
Japan
385
321
1,144
The Americas
688
578
1,979
Europe
455
400
1,309
Other
169
185
525
Total
1,695
1,483
4,957
of which Nintendo Switch Lite
Japan
-
200
200
The Americas
-
233
233
Europe
-
134
134
Other
-
53
53
Total
-
619
619
Software
Japan
2,148
3,256
6,720
The Americas
5,394
7,428
15,859
Europe
3,516
5,017
10,592
Other
797
1,171
2,454
Total
11,855
16,872
35,624
14,000
New titles
Japan
215
260
558
The Americas
280
313
698
Europe
269
331
710
[Notes]
Software sales units include both packaged and downloadable versions of software.
Each title available in both packaged and downloadable versions is counted as one new title.
Actual software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware.
Forecasted software sales units do not include the quantity bundled with hardware.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
（5）Changes of Directors（as of June 26, 2020）
① Anticipated new Director
Outside Director (Audit and
Asa Shinkawa
(Current: Partner, Nishimura & Asahi;
Supervisory Committee
Visiting Professor, University of Tokyo Graduate
Member)
Schools for Law and Politics)
② Retirement of a Director
Outside Director (Audit and
Naoki Mizutani
Supervisory Committee
Member)
（6）Changes of Executive Officers（as of June 26, 2020）
Role Change of an Executive Officer
Senior Executive Officer,
Yoshiaki Koizumi
(Current: Executive Officer,
Deputy General Manager,
Deputy General Manager, Entertainment Planning &
Entertainment Planning &
Development Division)
Development Division
The management changes will be effective upon approval at the 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2020 and the subsequent Board of Directors meeting.