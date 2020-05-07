Nintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings (890KB) 0 05/07/2020 | 03:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Nintendo Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS May 7, 2020 Nintendo Co., Ltd. 11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501 Japan Consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 (1) Consolidated operating results (Amounts below one million yen are rounded down) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Year ended March 31, 2020 1,308,519 9.0 352,370 41.1 360,461 30.0 258,641 33.3 Year ended March 31, 2019 1,200,560 13.7 249,701 40.6 277,355 39.1 194,009 39.0 [Note] Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the last fiscal year. Profit per share Return on equity Ordinary profit Operating profit on total assets to net sales yen % % % Year ended March 31, 2020 2,171.20 17.5 19.9 26.9 Year ended March 31, 2019 1,615.51 14.2 16.7 20.8 (2) Consolidated financial positions Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy Net assets per ratio share million yen million yen % yen As of March 31, 2020 1,934,087 1,540,900 79.7 12,933.51 As of March 31, 2019 1,690,304 1,414,798 83.4 11,833.91 (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash operating activities investing activities financing activities equivalents - ending million yen million yen million yen million yen Year ended March 31, 2020 347,753 (188,433) (111,031) 621,402 Year ended March 31, 2019 170,529 45,353 (109,037) 585,378 Dividends Dividend per share Dividends in total Dividend payout ratio Dividends on net assets End of 2nd quarter Year-end Annual (annual) (consolidated basis) (consolidated basis) yen yen yen million yen % % Year ended Mar. 2019 170.00 640.00 810.00 96,661 50.1 7.1 Year ended Mar. 2020 270.00 820.00 1,090.00 129,844 50.2 8.8 Year ending Mar. 2021 -* -* 840.00 50.0 (forecast) [Note] *Dividends are paid twice a year after the end of the second quarter and at the fiscal year-end based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal year as our basic policy. As for the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, only the annual dividend is described because the financial forecast for the year is prepared only on a full fiscal year basis and the dividend cannot be separately forecasted between the interim and the fiscal year-end. - 1 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per share owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Year ending Mar. 2021 1,200,000 (8.3) 300,000 (14.9) 290,000 (19.5) 200,000 (22.7) 1,678.93 [Notes] Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from previous period. With respect to the impact of COVID-19, please refer to page 3 for the information about risks related to COVID-19 and page 4 for the forward-looking conditions and other related matters. Others (1) Changes for important subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 : Not applicable (2) Changes in accounting procedures: : Not applicable 1) Related to accounting standard revisions etc. 2) Other changes : Not applicable 3) Changes in accounting estimates : Not applicable 4) Modified restatements : Not applicable Outstanding shares (common shares)

① Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) As of Mar. 31, 2020 : 131,669,000 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019 : 131,669,000 shares ② Number of treasury shares As of Mar. 31, 2020 : 12,545,354 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019 : 12,544,264 shares ③ Average number of shares Year ended Mar. 31, 2020 : 119,124,148 shares Year ended Mar. 31, 2019 : 120,091,779 shares (Reference) Non-consolidated Results Non-consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 (1) Non-consolidated operating results Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Year ended March 31, 2020 1,076,852 7.4 300,108 35.0 296,204 25.2 210,842 28.9 Year ended March 31, 2019 1,002,508 2.5 222,253 73.5 236,510 77.3 163,619 72.2 [Note] Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the last fiscal year. Profit per share yen Year ended March 31, 2020 1,769.94 Year ended March 31, 2019 1,362.46 (2) Non-consolidated financial positions Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy Net assets per ratio share million yen million yen % yen As of March 31, 2020 1,367,766 1,051,147 76.9 8,824.00 As of March 31, 2019 1,189,800 955,638 80.3 8,022.17 [Notes] This earnings release report is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm. Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts). - 2 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Description of Operating Results 1. Operating Results and Financial Positions for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (1) Operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Nintendo Switch Lite launched in September as a compact, lightweight, and easy-to-carry dedicated handheld system, and Nintendo Switch performed very well without losing momentum, resulting in significant sales growth for the entire Nintendo Switch family. Looking at software, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield became big hits, posting sales of million units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons , released in March, sold 11.77 million units, which is now the best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title. In addition to titles like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Maker 2 that were released during this fiscal year, sales also continued to grow steadily for popular titles released in previous fiscal years and for titles from other software publishers. The total number of million-seller titles during this fiscal year reached 27 titles, including those from other software publishers. Nintendo Switch also launched in China through Tencent Holdings Limited in December. Because of COVID-19, production and shipments of the Nintendo Switch console, accessories like the Joy-Con controllers, and Ring Fit Adventure faced delays in some regions from February through March, but this only had limited impact on business results for this fiscal year. As a result, sales of both hardware and software exceeded last year's good results. In terms of volume, hardware sales for this fiscal year totaled 21.03 million units (24.0% increase on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled 168.72 million units (42.3% increase on a year-on-year basis). For Nintendo 3DS, hardware sales totaled 0.69 million units (73.0% decrease on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled million units (62.3% decrease on a year-on-year basis). Turning to our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, in addition to the strong sales of downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch, the steady growth in sales of download-only software and add-on content, and the contribution from Nintendo Switch Online throughout the year all helped to bring overall digital sales to 204.1 billion yen (71.8% increase on a year-on-year basis). For the mobile business, many consumers continue to enjoy applications released during this fiscal year, such as Mario Kart Tour, as well as titles that were released in previous fiscal years. Our mobile, IP related income reached 51.2 billion yen (11.5% increase on a year-on-year basis). In total, net sales reached 1,308.5 billion yen (including overseas sales of 1,007.3 billion yen, or 77.0% of the total sales). Operating profit came to 352.3 billion yen, ordinary profit was 360.4 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 258.6 billion yen for this fiscal year. (2) Financial positions as of March 31, 2020 Total assets increased by 243.7 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 1,934.0 billion yen mainly due to an increase in short-term and long-term investment securities. Total liabilities increased by 117.6 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 393.1 billion yen mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts payable-trade. Net assets increased by 126.1 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 1,540.9 billion yen. (3) Cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 The ending balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" (collectively, "Cash") as of March 31, 2020 was 621.4 billion yen, with an increase of 36.0 billion yen during the fiscal year. During the prior fiscal year, there was an increase of 100.8 billion yen. Net increase (decrease) of Cash and contributing factors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are as follows: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: There were decreasing factors contributing to 361.2 billion yen of profit before income taxes such as an increase in payments of income taxes and notes and accounts receivable-trade. However, due to increasing factors such as a decrease in inventories and an increase in trade payables, net cash resulted in an increase of 347.7 billion yen compared to an increase of 170.5 billion yen during the prior year. Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities: Net cash from investing activities decreased by 188.4 billion yen compared to an increase of 45.3 billion yen during the prior year mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and sales and redemption of short-term and long-term investment securities being lower than payments into time deposits and purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities. Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Net cash from financing activities decreased by 111.0 billion yen compared to a decrease of 109.0 billion yen during the prior year mainly due to payments of cash dividends. 2. Information About Risks Related to COVID-19 The spread of COVID-19 poses the following risks that may impact the Nintendo group. However, this list does not encompass all risks, and there may be other risks that cannot be predicted. Impact on parts procurement, production, and shipments It appears that delays in production and shipping are gradually recovering. However, we may be affected if there continue to be issues involving the procurement of necessary components. In addition, if the impact of COVID-19 is prolonged or worsens further, it may disrupt the product supply. - 3 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Impact on consumption activities There are restrictions on sales channels in each country due to measures to prevent the spread of the virus including restrictions on movement outside the home and closure of retail stores, and this effect may be prolonged. Also, if physical distribution is suspended, we will not be able to sell hardware or packaged software through e-commerce (electronic sales transactions). In addition, there is a possibility that provision of those services offered via our network may be suspended in the event that we are no longer able to maintain the stability of our network systems. Impact on research and development If the effects of COVID-19 are prolonged or worsen further, development schedules may be impacted due to the difference in development environments between working from home and in the office. In particular, the impact to overseas subsidiaries and other affiliated companies involved in development is anticipated to be even more difficult to predict than within Japan. As a result of these factors, we may not be able to proceed with the release of Nintendo products and the start of services as planned. This is also true for other software publishers, so it may not be possible to provide game content on Nintendo platforms as planned. Impact of exchange rate fluctuations Changing circumstances in different countries due to the effects of COVID-19 may cause exchange rate fluctuations that could impact our financial results. 3. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 There are concerns that COVID-19 will lead to a global decline in production and consumption. Given the situation, we will work to continue to convey the appeal of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite hardware and expand their installed base. Our plans with Nintendo software include the release of Xenoblade Definitive Edition in May and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics in June. In addition, we plan to distribute The Isle of Armor for Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass by the end of June as the first-everadd-on content for the Pokémon series, and to follow that up with The Crown Tundra in the fall. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of appealing titles, and the combination of existing popular titles and a continuous stream of appealing new titles will work together to invigorate the platform. For our mobile business, operations will focus on encouraging more consumers to continue to enjoy playing applications released during this fiscal year like Mario Kart Tour, as well as existing applications that were released in previous years. Through these initiatives, we expect to see results on the order of 1,200.0 billion yen in net sales, with 300.0 billion yen in operating profit, 290.0 billion yen in ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 200.0 billion yen. Unit sales of key products used in these forecasts can be found on page 14 under the heading "(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast" in the section titled "Others." Exchange rate assumptions for the major currencies used in forecasting are 105 yen per US dollar and 115 yen per euro. [Note] Statements relating to future projections represent the judgments made by Nintendo management based on information that was available at the time they were written, and therefore include certain potential risks and uncertainties. Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our earnings forecasts, production and sales volumes may decrease for a certain period of time, but we anticipate that production and sales will be able to meet demand for the full year and that we will be able to release software titles now in development as planned. That being said, there are many elements of uncertainty, so if there is a need to revise our earnings forecasts at a later date, we will promptly disclose those revisions. Please be aware that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from these forecasts (including but not limited to earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts). 4. Basic Policy of Profit Distribution and Dividends It is the Company's basic policy to internally provide the capital necessary to fund future growth, including capital investments, and to maintain a strong and liquid financial position in preparation for changes in the business environment and intensified competition. As for direct profit returns to our shareholders, dividends are paid based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal period. The annual dividend per share will be established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 10 yen digit, and the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated profit standard rounded up to the 10 yen digit. The end of 2nd quarter (interim) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 10 yen digit. As a result, the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 has been established at 1,090 yen (interim: 270 yen, year-end: 820 yen) and dividend for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 will be 840 yen if earnings are in line with the financial forecast herein. The end of 2nd quarter dividends are yet to be determined as there are no interim financial forecasts, but there are no changes to our dividend policy. Retained earnings are maintained for effective use in research of new technology and development of new products and services, capital investments and securing materials, enhancement of selling power including advertisements, strengthening of network infrastructure, and treasury share buyback whenever deemed appropriate. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards Nintendo is preparing for mandatory International Financial Reporting Standards adoption by attending seminars held by outside agencies to collect information, and conducting a deliberation on its adoption. However, the effective date has not been determined. - 4 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets million yen Description As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 (Assets) Current assets Cash and deposits 844,550 890,402 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 78,169 133,051 Securities 238,410 326,382 Inventories 135,470 88,994 Other 48,453 63,268 Allowance for doubtful accounts (82) (515) Total current assets 1,344,972 1,501,583 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 37,592 38,149 Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 4,015 4,681 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 1,575 1,678 Land 38,223 37,685 Construction in progress 143 672 Total property, plant and equipment 81,550 82,866 Intangible assets Software 11,962 12,832 Other 2,128 2,185 Total intangible assets 14,090 15,017 Investments and other assets Investment securities 167,134 237,710 Retirement benefit asset 7,056 6,407 Deferred tax assets 57,992 72,199 Other 17,536 18,329 Allowance for doubtful accounts (29) (27) Total investments and other assets 249,690 334,619 Total non-current assets 345,331 432,504 Total assets 1,690,304 1,934,087 - 5 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. million yen Description As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 (Liabilities) Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 59,689 98,074 Provision for bonuses 3,891 4,394 Income taxes payable 62,646 66,411 Other 118,781 186,801 Total current liabilities 245,009 355,683 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit liability 15,068 20,450 Other 15,427 17,052 Total non-current liabilities 30,496 37,503 Total liabilities 275,505 393,186 (Net assets) Shareholders' equity Share capital 10,065 10,065 Capital surplus 12,069 15,041 Retained earnings 1,556,881 1,707,119 Treasury shares (156,755) (156,798) Total shareholders' equity 1,422,260 1,575,428 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 17,665 10,637 Foreign currency translation adjustment (30,214) (45,378) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (12,548) (34,741) Non-controlling interests 5,086 213 Total net assets 1,414,798 1,540,900 Total liabilities and net assets 1,690,304 1,934,087 - 6 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income million yen Description Year ended March 31, 2019 Year ended March 31, 2020 Net sales 1,200,560 1,308,519 Cost of sales 699,370 666,817 Gross profit 501,189 641,701 Selling, general and administrative expenses 251,488 289,331 Operating profit 249,701 352,370 Non-operating income Interest income 13,131 15,203 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 6,949 7,945 Foreign exchange gains 5,426 - Other 2,807 2,432 Total non-operating income 28,315 25,582 Non-operating expenses Foreign exchange losses - 15,806 Other 662 1,683 Total non-operating expenses 662 17,490 Ordinary profit 277,355 360,461 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 1 10 Gain on sales of investment securities 0 1,030 Total extraordinary income 1 1,041 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss 4,622 - Loss on disposal of non-current assets 278 173 Loss on sales of investment securities - 56 Loss on valuation of investment securities 682 - Total extraordinary losses 5,584 229 Profit before income taxes 271,772 361,273 Income taxes-current 88,137 114,063 Income taxes-deferred (10,932) (11,473) Total income taxes 77,204 102,589 Profit 194,568 258,683 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 558 41 Profit attributable to owners of parent 194,009 258,641 - 7 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income million yen Description Year ended March 31, 2019 Year ended March 31, 2020 Profit 194,568 258,683 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,313 (7,178) Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,920 (14,266) Share of other comprehensive income of entities (460) (747) accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income 5,773 (22,192) Comprehensive income 200,341 236,490 (Comprehensive income attributable to) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 199,795 236,449 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 546 41 - 8 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) million yen Shareholders' equity Retained Total Share capital Capital surplus Treasury shares shareholders' earnings equity Balance as of April 1, 2018 10,065 13,742 1,564,240 (250,679) 1,337,369 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus - - (78,081) - (78,081) Profit attributable to owners of parent - - 194,009 - 194,009 Purchase of treasury shares - - - (31,038) (31,038) Disposal of treasury shares - 1 - 0 1 Cancellation of treasury shares - (1,674) (123,287) 124,961 - Net changes in items - - - - - other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items during period - (1,673) (7,358) 93,923 84,891 Balance as of March 31, 2019 10,065 12,069 1,556,881 (156,755) 1,422,260 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Non-controlling Total Foreign currency accumulated difference translation other interests net assets on available-for- adjustment comprehensive sale securities income Balance as of April 1, 2018 16,402 (34,736) (18,334) 4,540 1,323,574 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus - - - - (78,081) Profit attributable to owners of parent - - - - 194,009 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (31,038) Disposal of treasury shares - - - - 1 Cancellation of treasury shares - - - - - Net changes in items 1,263 4,522 5,785 546 6,331 other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items during period 1,263 4,522 5,785 546 91,223 Balance as of March 31, 2019 17,665 (30,214) (12,548) 5,086 1,414,798 - 9 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) million yen Shareholders' equity Retained Total Share capital Capital surplus Treasury shares shareholders' earnings equity Balance as of April 1, 2019 10,065 12,069 1,556,881 (156,755) 1,422,260 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus - - (108,403) - (108,403) Profit attributable to owners of parent - - 258,641 - 258,641 Purchase of treasury shares - - - (43) (43) Purchase of shares of - 2,972 - - 2,972 consolidated subsidiaries Net changes in items - - - - - other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items during period - 2,972 150,238 (43) 153,167 Balance as of March 31, 2020 10,065 15,041 1,707,119 (156,798) 1,575,428 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign currency Total Non-controlling Total accumulated difference translation other interests net assets on available-for- adjustment comprehensive sale securities income Balance as of April 1, 2019 17,665 (30,214) (12,548) 5,086 1,414,798 Changes in items during period Dividends of surplus - - - - (108,403) Profit attributable to owners of parent - - - - 258,641 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (43) Disposal of treasury shares - - - - 2,972 Net changes in items (7,028) (15,163) (22,192) (4,872) (27,065) other than shareholders' equity Total changes in items during period (7,028) (15,163) (22,192) (4,872) 126,102 Balance as of March 31, 2020 10,637 (45,378) (34,741) 213 1,540,900 - 10 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows million yen Description Year Ended March 31, 2019 Year Ended March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 271,772 361,273 Depreciation 9,564 9,557 Impairment loss 4,622 - Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts 44 487 Interest and dividend income (14,355) (16,689) Foreign exchange losses (gains) (3,966) 16,226 Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method (6,949) (7,945) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (8,416) (55,372) Decrease (increase) in inventories 8,484 43,230 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (51,349) 20,832 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability (1,970) 5,551 Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities 682 - Loss (gain) on sales of short-term and long-term investment securities (53) (945) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 1,343 4,116 Other, net 17,569 61,513 Sub-total 227,022 441,835 Interest and dividends received 12,552 17,503 Interest paid (44) (121) Income taxes paid (69,000) (111,464) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 170,529 347,753 Cash flows from investing activities (483,195) (617,546) Purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities Proceeds from sales and redemption of short-term 575,643 418,723 and long-term investment securities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (10,736) (9,843) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1) 833 Payments into time deposits (382,891) (364,493) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 346,993 387,741 Other, net (457) (3,847) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 45,353 (188,433) Cash flows from financing activities (31,038) (43) Purchase of treasury shares Dividends paid (77,980) (108,331) Other, net (18) (2,656) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (109,037) (111,031) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (5,948) (12,264) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 100,897 36,024 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 484,480 585,378 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 585,378 621,402 - 11 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Notes Pertaining to Consolidated Financial Statements Notes pertaining to consolidated balance sheets and statements of cash flows (Consolidated balance sheets information) million yen million yen As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Accumulated depreciation 71,525 73,999 (Consolidated statements of cash flows information) "Cash and cash equivalents at end of period" were reconciled to "Cash and deposits" in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 as follows: Cash and deposits Time deposits with maturities of more than three months Short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less Cash and cash equivalents million yen million yen Year ended Year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 844,550 890,402 (346,607) (313,347) 87,435 44,347 585,378 621,402 - 12 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. Others (1)Consolidated sales information million yen Japan The Americas Europe Other Total Dedicated video game platform (*1) 277,157 542,674 322,294 112,036 1,254,162 of which Nintendo 3DS platform 2,194 9,221 5,983 657 18,056 Year ended of which Nintendo Switch platform (*2) 268,078 526,557 314,405 110,285 1,219,327 March 31, 2020 of which the others (*3) 6,883 6,895 1,905 1,093 16,777 Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*4) 22,224 21,095 4,318 3,656 51,295 Playing cards, etc. 1,805 1,254 0 1 3,062 Total 301,187 565,023 326,613 115,694 1,308,519 Japan The Americas Europe Other Total Dedicated video game platform (*1) 242,395 509,882 302,091 98,233 1,152,602 of which Nintendo 3DS platform 13,484 29,050 17,112 3,387 63,035 Year ended of which Nintendo Switch platform (*2) 216,307 449,362 271,843 90,423 1,027,937 March 31, 2019 of which the others (*3) 12,603 31,469 13,135 4,421 61,629 Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*4) 22,526 17,877 2,448 3,156 46,008 Playing cards, etc. 801 1,135 12 - 1,949 Total 265,722 528,895 304,552 101,389 1,200,560 [Note] Digital sales in dedicated video game platform (*5): Year ended March 31, 2020: 204.1 billion yen Year ended March 31, 2019: 118.8 billion yen *1 Each platform includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software and add-on content) and accessories. *2 Includes Nintendo Switch Online. *3 Includes amiibo, Virtual Console and platforms other than Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo Switch. *4 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income. *5 Includes downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online. (2)Other consolidated information million yen Year ended March 31, 2019 Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) Capital investments 16,093 17,077 17,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,685 5,781 6,000 Research and development expenses 69,628 84,159 85,000 Advertising expenses 75,421 76,003 85,000 Number of employees (at year-end) 5,944 6,200 - Average exchange rates 1 USD = 110.91 yen 108.74 yen 105.00 yen 1 Euro = 128.41 yen 120.82 yen 115.00 yen Consolidated net sales in U.S. dollars 4.5 billion 4.9 billion - Consolidated net sales in Euros 2.3 billion 2.6 billion - Non-consolidated purchases in U.S. dollars 4.5 billion 4.1 billion - (3)Balance of major assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (non-consolidated) million U.S. dollars/euros As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Balance Exchange rate Balance Exchange rate Estimated exchange rate USD Cash and deposits 3,060 3,034 Accounts receivable-trade 172 1 USD= 665 1 USD= 1 USD= Accounts payable-trade 228 110.99 yen 449 108.83 yen 105.00 yen Borrowings from subsidiaries 300 200 Euro Cash and deposits 837 1 Euro= 436 1 Euro= 1 Euro= Accounts receivable-trade 216 124.56 yen 437 119.55 yen 115.00 yen - 13 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. (4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast Sales Units in Ten Thousands Number of New Titles Released Actual Actual Life-to-date Forecast Apr. '18-Mar. '19 Apr. '19-Mar. '20 Mar. '20 Apr. '20-Mar. '21 Nintendo 3DS Hardware Japan 48 9 2,526 The Americas 128 28 2,673 Other 80 32 2,378 Total 255 69 7,577 - Software Japan 233 48 13,743 The Americas 570 234 13,085 Other 519 217 11,483 Total 1,322 499 38,311 - New titles Japan 12 1 669 The Americas 15 1 495 Europe 14 2 550 Nintendo Switch Hardware Japan 385 521 1,344 The Americas 688 811 2,212 Europe 455 534 1,443 Other 169 237 578 Total 1,695 2,103 5,577 1,900 of which Nintendo Switch Japan 385 321 1,144 The Americas 688 578 1,979 Europe 455 400 1,309 Other 169 185 525 Total 1,695 1,483 4,957 of which Nintendo Switch Lite Japan - 200 200 The Americas - 233 233 Europe - 134 134 Other - 53 53 Total - 619 619 Software Japan 2,148 3,256 6,720 The Americas 5,394 7,428 15,859 Europe 3,516 5,017 10,592 Other 797 1,171 2,454 Total 11,855 16,872 35,624 14,000 New titles Japan 215 260 558 The Americas 280 313 698 Europe 269 331 710 [Notes] Software sales units include both packaged and downloadable versions of software. Each title available in both packaged and downloadable versions is counted as one new title. Actual software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware. Forecasted software sales units do not include the quantity bundled with hardware. - 14 - Nintendo Co., Ltd. （5）Changes of Directors（as of June 26, 2020） ① Anticipated new Director Outside Director (Audit and Asa Shinkawa (Current: Partner, Nishimura & Asahi; Supervisory Committee Visiting Professor, University of Tokyo Graduate Member) Schools for Law and Politics) ② Retirement of a Director Outside Director (Audit and Naoki Mizutani Supervisory Committee Member) （6）Changes of Executive Officers（as of June 26, 2020） Role Change of an Executive Officer Senior Executive Officer, Yoshiaki Koizumi (Current: Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Entertainment Planning & Entertainment Planning & Development Division) Development Division The management changes will be effective upon approval at the 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2020 and the subsequent Board of Directors meeting. - 15 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 07:08:04 UTC 0 Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD. 03:29a NINTENDO : smashes Switch sales forecast as Animal Crossing sales top 13 million RE 03:09a NINTENDO : Fiscal Year Earnings (890KB) PU 03:09a NINTENDO : Notice of Dividend (117KB) PU 05/05 NINTENDO : Main events scheduled for Thursday, May 7 AQ 05/04 NINTENDO CO., LTD. : annual earnings release 04/29 Nintendo seen extending profit streak as housebound consumers switch on RE 04/21 EXCLUSIVE : ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion - letter RE 04/21 EXCLUSIVE : ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion - letter RE 03/30 NINTENDO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/02 Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales RE