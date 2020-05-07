Log in
Nintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings (890KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:09am EDT

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

May 7, 2020

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501

Japan

Consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

1,308,519

9.0

352,370

41.1

360,461

30.0

258,641

33.3

Year ended March 31, 2019

1,200,560

13.7

249,701

40.6

277,355

39.1

194,009

39.0

[Note]

Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the last fiscal year.

Profit per share

Return on equity

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

on total assets

to net sales

yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

2,171.20

17.5

19.9

26.9

Year ended March 31, 2019

1,615.51

14.2

16.7

20.8

(2) Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy

Net assets per

ratio

share

million yen

million yen

%

yen

As of March 31, 2020

1,934,087

1,540,900

79.7

12,933.51

As of March 31, 2019

1,690,304

1,414,798

83.4

11,833.91

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

equivalents - ending

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

347,753

(188,433)

(111,031)

621,402

Year ended March 31, 2019

170,529

45,353

(109,037)

585,378

Dividends

Dividend per share

Dividends in total

Dividend payout ratio

Dividends on net assets

End of 2nd quarter

Year-end

Annual

(annual)

(consolidated basis)

(consolidated basis)

yen

yen

yen

million yen

%

%

Year ended Mar. 2019

170.00

640.00

810.00

96,661

50.1

7.1

Year ended Mar. 2020

270.00

820.00

1,090.00

129,844

50.2

8.8

Year ending Mar. 2021

-*

-*

840.00

50.0

(forecast)

[Note]

*Dividends are paid twice a year after the end of the second quarter and at the fiscal year-end based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal year as our basic policy. As for the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, only the annual dividend is described because the financial forecast for the year is prepared only on a full fiscal year basis and the dividend cannot be separately forecasted between the interim and the fiscal year-end.

- 1 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending Mar. 2021

1,200,000

(8.3)

300,000

(14.9)

290,000

(19.5)

200,000

(22.7)

1,678.93

[Notes]

Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from previous period.

With respect to the impact of COVID-19, please refer to page 3 for the information about risks related to COVID-19 and page 4 for the forward-looking conditions and other related matters.

Others

(1)

Changes for important subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

: Not applicable

(2)

Changes in accounting procedures:

: Not applicable

1)

Related to accounting standard revisions etc.

2)

Other changes

: Not applicable

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: Not applicable

4)

Modified restatements

: Not applicable

  1. Outstanding shares (common shares)
    Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

As of Mar. 31, 2020 :

131,669,000

shares

As of Mar. 31, 2019 :

131,669,000

shares

Number of treasury shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020 :

12,545,354

shares

As of Mar. 31, 2019 :

12,544,264

shares

Average number of shares

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020 :

119,124,148

shares

Year ended Mar. 31, 2019 :

120,091,779

shares

(Reference) Non-consolidated Results

Non-consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2019 and 2020

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

1,076,852

7.4

300,108

35.0

296,204

25.2

210,842

28.9

Year ended March 31, 2019

1,002,508

2.5

222,253

73.5

236,510

77.3

163,619

72.2

[Note] Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the last fiscal year.

Profit per share

yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

1,769.94

Year ended March 31, 2019

1,362.46

(2) Non-consolidated financial positions

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy

Net assets per

ratio

share

million yen

million yen

%

yen

As of March 31, 2020

1,367,766

1,051,147

76.9

8,824.00

As of March 31, 2019

1,189,800

955,638

80.3

8,022.17

[Notes]

  1. This earnings release report is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.
  2. Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).

- 2 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Description of Operating Results

1. Operating Results and Financial Positions for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

(1) Operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Nintendo Switch Lite launched in September as a compact, lightweight, and easy-to-carry dedicated handheld system, and Nintendo Switch performed very well without losing momentum, resulting in significant sales growth for the entire Nintendo Switch family. Looking at software, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield became big hits, posting sales of

  1. million units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March, sold 11.77 million units, which is now the best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title. In addition to titles like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Maker 2 that were released during this fiscal year, sales also continued to grow steadily for popular titles released in previous fiscal years and for titles from other software publishers. The total number of million-seller titles during this fiscal year reached 27 titles, including those from other software publishers. Nintendo Switch also launched in China through Tencent Holdings Limited in December.

Because of COVID-19, production and shipments of the Nintendo Switch console, accessories like the Joy-Con controllers, and Ring Fit Adventure faced delays in some regions from February through March, but this only had limited impact on business results for this fiscal year.

As a result, sales of both hardware and software exceeded last year's good results. In terms of volume, hardware sales for this fiscal year totaled 21.03 million units (24.0% increase on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled 168.72 million units (42.3% increase on a year-on-year basis).

For Nintendo 3DS, hardware sales totaled 0.69 million units (73.0% decrease on a year-on-year basis), and software sales totaled

  1. million units (62.3% decrease on a year-on-year basis).

Turning to our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, in addition to the strong sales of downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch, the steady growth in sales of download-only software and add-on content, and the contribution from Nintendo Switch Online throughout the year all helped to bring overall digital sales to 204.1 billion yen (71.8% increase on a year-on-year basis).

For the mobile business, many consumers continue to enjoy applications released during this fiscal year, such as Mario Kart Tour, as well as titles that were released in previous fiscal years. Our mobile, IP related income reached 51.2 billion yen (11.5% increase on a year-on-year basis).

In total, net sales reached 1,308.5 billion yen (including overseas sales of 1,007.3 billion yen, or 77.0% of the total sales). Operating profit came to 352.3 billion yen, ordinary profit was 360.4 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 258.6 billion yen for this fiscal year.

(2) Financial positions as of March 31, 2020

Total assets increased by 243.7 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 1,934.0 billion yen mainly due to an increase in short-term and long-term investment securities. Total liabilities increased by 117.6 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to

393.1 billion yen mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts payable-trade. Net assets increased by 126.1 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 1,540.9 billion yen.

(3) Cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

The ending balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" (collectively, "Cash") as of March 31, 2020 was 621.4 billion yen, with an increase of 36.0 billion yen during the fiscal year. During the prior fiscal year, there was an increase of 100.8 billion yen. Net increase (decrease) of Cash and contributing factors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are as follows:

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

There were decreasing factors contributing to 361.2 billion yen of profit before income taxes such as an increase in payments of income taxes and notes and accounts receivable-trade. However, due to increasing factors such as a decrease in inventories and an increase in trade payables, net cash resulted in an increase of 347.7 billion yen compared to an increase of 170.5 billion yen during the prior year.

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities:

Net cash from investing activities decreased by 188.4 billion yen compared to an increase of 45.3 billion yen during the prior year mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and sales and redemption of short-term and long-term investment securities being lower than payments into time deposits and purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities.

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:

Net cash from financing activities decreased by 111.0 billion yen compared to a decrease of 109.0 billion yen during the prior year mainly due to payments of cash dividends.

2. Information About Risks Related to COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 poses the following risks that may impact the Nintendo group. However, this list does not encompass all risks, and there may be other risks that cannot be predicted.

  • Impact on parts procurement, production, and shipments

It appears that delays in production and shipping are gradually recovering. However, we may be affected if there continue to be issues involving the procurement of necessary components. In addition, if the impact of COVID-19 is prolonged or worsens further, it may disrupt the product supply.

- 3 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

  • Impact on consumption activities

There are restrictions on sales channels in each country due to measures to prevent the spread of the virus including restrictions on movement outside the home and closure of retail stores, and this effect may be prolonged. Also, if physical distribution is suspended, we will not be able to sell hardware or packaged software through e-commerce (electronic sales transactions). In addition, there is a possibility that provision of those services offered via our network may be suspended in the event that we are no longer able to maintain the stability of our network systems.

  • Impact on research and development

If the effects of COVID-19 are prolonged or worsen further, development schedules may be impacted due to the difference in development environments between working from home and in the office. In particular, the impact to overseas subsidiaries and other affiliated companies involved in development is anticipated to be even more difficult to predict than within Japan. As a result of these factors, we may not be able to proceed with the release of Nintendo products and the start of services as planned. This is also true for other software publishers, so it may not be possible to provide game content on Nintendo platforms as planned.

  • Impact of exchange rate fluctuations

Changing circumstances in different countries due to the effects of COVID-19 may cause exchange rate fluctuations that could impact our financial results.

3. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

There are concerns that COVID-19 will lead to a global decline in production and consumption.

Given the situation, we will work to continue to convey the appeal of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite hardware and expand their installed base. Our plans with Nintendo software include the release of Xenoblade Definitive Edition in May and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics in June. In addition, we plan to distribute The Isle of Armor for Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass by the end of June as the first-everadd-on content for the Pokémon series, and to follow that up with The Crown Tundra in the fall. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of appealing titles, and the combination of existing popular titles and a continuous stream of appealing new titles will work together to invigorate the platform.

For our mobile business, operations will focus on encouraging more consumers to continue to enjoy playing applications released during this fiscal year like Mario Kart Tour, as well as existing applications that were released in previous years.

Through these initiatives, we expect to see results on the order of 1,200.0 billion yen in net sales, with 300.0 billion yen in operating profit, 290.0 billion yen in ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 200.0 billion yen.

Unit sales of key products used in these forecasts can be found on page 14 under the heading "(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast" in the section titled "Others." Exchange rate assumptions for the major currencies used in forecasting are 105 yen per US dollar and 115 yen per euro.

[Note] Statements relating to future projections represent the judgments made by Nintendo management based on information that was available at the time they were written, and therefore include certain potential risks and uncertainties. Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our earnings forecasts, production and sales volumes may decrease for a certain period of time, but we anticipate that production and sales will be able to meet demand for the full year and that we will be able to release software titles now in development as planned. That being said, there are many elements of uncertainty, so if there is a need to revise our earnings forecasts at a later date, we will promptly disclose those revisions. Please be aware that such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to be materially different from these forecasts (including but not limited to earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts).

4. Basic Policy of Profit Distribution and Dividends

It is the Company's basic policy to internally provide the capital necessary to fund future growth, including capital investments, and to maintain a strong and liquid financial position in preparation for changes in the business environment and intensified competition. As for direct profit returns to our shareholders, dividends are paid based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal period.

The annual dividend per share will be established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 10 yen digit, and the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated profit standard rounded up to the 10 yen digit.

The end of 2nd quarter (interim) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 10 yen digit.

As a result, the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 has been established at 1,090 yen (interim: 270 yen, year-end: 820 yen) and dividend for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 will be 840 yen if earnings are in line with the financial forecast herein. The end of 2nd quarter dividends are yet to be determined as there are no interim financial forecasts, but there are no changes to our dividend policy.

Retained earnings are maintained for effective use in research of new technology and development of new products and services, capital investments and securing materials, enhancement of selling power including advertisements, strengthening of network infrastructure, and treasury share buyback whenever deemed appropriate.

Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards

Nintendo is preparing for mandatory International Financial Reporting Standards adoption by attending seminars held by outside agencies to collect information, and conducting a deliberation on its adoption. However, the effective date has not been determined.

- 4 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

million yen

Description

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and deposits

844,550

890,402

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

78,169

133,051

Securities

238,410

326,382

Inventories

135,470

88,994

Other

48,453

63,268

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(82)

(515)

Total current assets

1,344,972

1,501,583

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

37,592

38,149

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

4,015

4,681

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,575

1,678

Land

38,223

37,685

Construction in progress

143

672

Total property, plant and equipment

81,550

82,866

Intangible assets

Software

11,962

12,832

Other

2,128

2,185

Total intangible assets

14,090

15,017

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

167,134

237,710

Retirement benefit asset

7,056

6,407

Deferred tax assets

57,992

72,199

Other

17,536

18,329

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(29)

(27)

Total investments and other assets

249,690

334,619

Total non-current assets

345,331

432,504

Total assets

1,690,304

1,934,087

- 5 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

million yen

Description

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

59,689

98,074

Provision for bonuses

3,891

4,394

Income taxes payable

62,646

66,411

Other

118,781

186,801

Total current liabilities

245,009

355,683

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

15,068

20,450

Other

15,427

17,052

Total non-current liabilities

30,496

37,503

Total liabilities

275,505

393,186

(Net assets)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,065

10,065

Capital surplus

12,069

15,041

Retained earnings

1,556,881

1,707,119

Treasury shares

(156,755)

(156,798)

Total shareholders' equity

1,422,260

1,575,428

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

17,665

10,637

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(30,214)

(45,378)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(12,548)

(34,741)

Non-controlling interests

5,086

213

Total net assets

1,414,798

1,540,900

Total liabilities and net assets

1,690,304

1,934,087

- 6 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income

million yen

Description

Year ended March 31, 2019

Year ended March 31, 2020

Net sales

1,200,560

1,308,519

Cost of sales

699,370

666,817

Gross profit

501,189

641,701

Selling, general and administrative expenses

251,488

289,331

Operating profit

249,701

352,370

Non-operating income

Interest income

13,131

15,203

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

6,949

7,945

Foreign exchange gains

5,426

-

Other

2,807

2,432

Total non-operating income

28,315

25,582

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

-

15,806

Other

662

1,683

Total non-operating expenses

662

17,490

Ordinary profit

277,355

360,461

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

1

10

Gain on sales of investment securities

0

1,030

Total extraordinary income

1

1,041

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

4,622

-

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

278

173

Loss on sales of investment securities

-

56

Loss on valuation of investment securities

682

-

Total extraordinary losses

5,584

229

Profit before income taxes

271,772

361,273

Income taxes-current

88,137

114,063

Income taxes-deferred

(10,932)

(11,473)

Total income taxes

77,204

102,589

Profit

194,568

258,683

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

558

41

Profit attributable to owners of parent

194,009

258,641

- 7 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

million yen

Description

Year ended March 31, 2019

Year ended March 31, 2020

Profit

194,568

258,683

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,313

(7,178)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,920

(14,266)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

(460)

(747)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

5,773

(22,192)

Comprehensive income

200,341

236,490

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

199,795

236,449

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

546

41

- 8 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

million yen

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Total

Share capital

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

shareholders'

earnings

equity

Balance as of April 1, 2018

10,065

13,742

1,564,240

(250,679)

1,337,369

Changes in items during period

Dividends of surplus

-

-

(78,081)

-

(78,081)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-

-

194,009

-

194,009

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

-

(31,038)

(31,038)

Disposal of treasury shares

-

1

-

0

1

Cancellation of treasury shares

-

(1,674)

(123,287)

124,961

-

Net changes in items

-

-

-

-

-

other than shareholders' equity

Total changes in items during period

-

(1,673)

(7,358)

93,923

84,891

Balance as of March 31, 2019

10,065

12,069

1,556,881

(156,755)

1,422,260

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Total

Non-controlling

Total

Foreign currency

accumulated

difference

translation

other

interests

net assets

on available-for-

adjustment

comprehensive

sale securities

income

Balance as of April 1, 2018

16,402

(34,736)

(18,334)

4,540

1,323,574

Changes in items during period

Dividends of surplus

-

-

-

-

(78,081)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-

-

-

-

194,009

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

(31,038)

Disposal of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

1

Cancellation of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

Net changes in items

1,263

4,522

5,785

546

6,331

other than shareholders' equity

Total changes in items during period

1,263

4,522

5,785

546

91,223

Balance as of March 31, 2019

17,665

(30,214)

(12,548)

5,086

1,414,798

- 9 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

million yen

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Total

Share capital

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

shareholders'

earnings

equity

Balance as of April 1, 2019

10,065

12,069

1,556,881

(156,755)

1,422,260

Changes in items during period

Dividends of surplus

-

-

(108,403)

-

(108,403)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-

-

258,641

-

258,641

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

-

(43)

(43)

Purchase of shares of

-

2,972

-

-

2,972

consolidated subsidiaries

Net changes in items

-

-

-

-

-

other than shareholders' equity

Total changes in items during period

-

2,972

150,238

(43)

153,167

Balance as of March 31, 2020

10,065

15,041

1,707,119

(156,798)

1,575,428

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign currency

Total

Non-controlling

Total

accumulated

difference

translation

other

interests

net assets

on available-for-

adjustment

comprehensive

sale securities

income

Balance as of April 1, 2019

17,665

(30,214)

(12,548)

5,086

1,414,798

Changes in items during period

Dividends of surplus

-

-

-

-

(108,403)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-

-

-

-

258,641

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

(43)

Disposal of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

2,972

Net changes in items

(7,028)

(15,163)

(22,192)

(4,872)

(27,065)

other than shareholders' equity

Total changes in items during period

(7,028)

(15,163)

(22,192)

(4,872)

126,102

Balance as of March 31, 2020

10,637

(45,378)

(34,741)

213

1,540,900

- 10 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

million yen

Description

Year Ended March 31, 2019

Year Ended March 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

271,772

361,273

Depreciation

9,564

9,557

Impairment loss

4,622

-

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

44

487

Interest and dividend income

(14,355)

(16,689)

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(3,966)

16,226

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

(6,949)

(7,945)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(8,416)

(55,372)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

8,484

43,230

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(51,349)

20,832

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(1,970)

5,551

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

682

-

Loss (gain) on sales of short-term and long-term investment securities

(53)

(945)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

1,343

4,116

Other, net

17,569

61,513

Sub-total

227,022

441,835

Interest and dividends received

12,552

17,503

Interest paid

(44)

(121)

Income taxes paid

(69,000)

(111,464)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

170,529

347,753

Cash flows from investing activities

(483,195)

(617,546)

Purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities

Proceeds from sales and redemption of short-term

575,643

418,723

and long-term investment securities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(10,736)

(9,843)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(1)

833

Payments into time deposits

(382,891)

(364,493)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

346,993

387,741

Other, net

(457)

(3,847)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

45,353

(188,433)

Cash flows from financing activities

(31,038)

(43)

Purchase of treasury shares

Dividends paid

(77,980)

(108,331)

Other, net

(18)

(2,656)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(109,037)

(111,031)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(5,948)

(12,264)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

100,897

36,024

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

484,480

585,378

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

585,378

621,402

- 11 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Notes Pertaining to Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes pertaining to consolidated balance sheets and statements of cash flows

(Consolidated balance sheets information)

million yen

million yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Accumulated depreciation

71,525

73,999

(Consolidated statements of cash flows information)

"Cash and cash equivalents at end of period" were reconciled to "Cash and deposits"

in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 as follows:

Cash and deposits

Time deposits with maturities of more than three months

Short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less Cash and cash equivalents

million yen

million yen

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

844,550

890,402

(346,607)

(313,347)

87,435

44,347

585,378

621,402

- 12 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Others

(1)Consolidated sales information

million yen

Japan

The Americas

Europe

Other

Total

Dedicated video game platform (*1)

277,157

542,674

322,294

112,036

1,254,162

of which Nintendo 3DS platform

2,194

9,221

5,983

657

18,056

Year ended

of which Nintendo Switch platform (*2)

268,078

526,557

314,405

110,285

1,219,327

March 31, 2020

of which the others (*3)

6,883

6,895

1,905

1,093

16,777

Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*4)

22,224

21,095

4,318

3,656

51,295

Playing cards, etc.

1,805

1,254

0

1

3,062

Total

301,187

565,023

326,613

115,694

1,308,519

Japan

The Americas

Europe

Other

Total

Dedicated video game platform (*1)

242,395

509,882

302,091

98,233

1,152,602

of which Nintendo 3DS platform

13,484

29,050

17,112

3,387

63,035

Year ended

of which Nintendo Switch platform (*2)

216,307

449,362

271,843

90,423

1,027,937

March 31, 2019

of which the others (*3)

12,603

31,469

13,135

4,421

61,629

Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*4)

22,526

17,877

2,448

3,156

46,008

Playing cards, etc.

801

1,135

12

-

1,949

Total

265,722

528,895

304,552

101,389

1,200,560

[Note] Digital sales

in dedicated video game platform (*5):

Year ended March 31, 2020: 204.1 billion yen

Year ended March 31, 2019: 118.8 billion yen

*1 Each platform includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software and add-on content) and accessories.

*2 Includes Nintendo Switch Online.

*3 Includes amiibo, Virtual Console and platforms other than Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo Switch.

*4 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.

*5 Includes downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online.

(2)Other consolidated information

million yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ending March 31, 2021

(Forecast)

Capital investments

16,093

17,077

17,000

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

5,685

5,781

6,000

Research and development expenses

69,628

84,159

85,000

Advertising expenses

75,421

76,003

85,000

Number of employees (at year-end)

5,944

6,200

-

Average exchange rates

1 USD =

110.91 yen

108.74 yen

105.00 yen

1 Euro =

128.41 yen

120.82 yen

115.00 yen

Consolidated net sales in U.S. dollars

4.5 billion

4.9 billion

-

Consolidated net sales in Euros

2.3 billion

2.6 billion

-

Non-consolidated purchases in U.S. dollars

4.5 billion

4.1 billion

-

(3)Balance of major assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (non-consolidated)

million U.S. dollars/euros

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Balance

Exchange rate

Balance

Exchange rate

Estimated exchange rate

USD

Cash and deposits

3,060

3,034

Accounts receivable-trade

172

1

USD=

665

1

USD=

1

USD=

Accounts payable-trade

228

110.99 yen

449

108.83 yen

105.00 yen

Borrowings from subsidiaries

300

200

Euro

Cash and deposits

837

1

Euro=

436

1

Euro=

1

Euro=

Accounts receivable-trade

216

124.56 yen

437

119.55 yen

115.00 yen

- 13 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast

Sales Units in Ten Thousands

Number of New Titles Released

Actual

Actual

Life-to-date

Forecast

Apr. '18-Mar. '19

Apr. '19-Mar. '20

Mar. '20

Apr. '20-Mar. '21

Nintendo 3DS

Hardware

Japan

48

9

2,526

The Americas

128

28

2,673

Other

80

32

2,378

Total

255

69

7,577

-

Software

Japan

233

48

13,743

The Americas

570

234

13,085

Other

519

217

11,483

Total

1,322

499

38,311

-

New titles

Japan

12

1

669

The Americas

15

1

495

Europe

14

2

550

Nintendo Switch

Hardware

Japan

385

521

1,344

The Americas

688

811

2,212

Europe

455

534

1,443

Other

169

237

578

Total

1,695

2,103

5,577

1,900

of which Nintendo Switch

Japan

385

321

1,144

The Americas

688

578

1,979

Europe

455

400

1,309

Other

169

185

525

Total

1,695

1,483

4,957

of which Nintendo Switch Lite

Japan

-

200

200

The Americas

-

233

233

Europe

-

134

134

Other

-

53

53

Total

-

619

619

Software

Japan

2,148

3,256

6,720

The Americas

5,394

7,428

15,859

Europe

3,516

5,017

10,592

Other

797

1,171

2,454

Total

11,855

16,872

35,624

14,000

New titles

Japan

215

260

558

The Americas

280

313

698

Europe

269

331

710

[Notes]

  1. Software sales units include both packaged and downloadable versions of software.
  2. Each title available in both packaged and downloadable versions is counted as one new title.
  3. Actual software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware.
  4. Forecasted software sales units do not include the quantity bundled with hardware.

- 14 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5Changes of Directorsas of June 26, 2020

Anticipated new Director

Outside Director (Audit and

Asa Shinkawa

(Current: Partner, Nishimura & Asahi;

Supervisory Committee

Visiting Professor, University of Tokyo Graduate

Member)

Schools for Law and Politics)

Retirement of a Director

Outside Director (Audit and

Naoki Mizutani

Supervisory Committee

Member)

6Changes of Executive Officersas of June 26, 2020

Role Change of an Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer,

Yoshiaki Koizumi

(Current: Executive Officer,

Deputy General Manager,

Deputy General Manager, Entertainment Planning &

Entertainment Planning &

Development Division)

Development Division

  • The management changes will be effective upon approval at the 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2020 and the subsequent Board of Directors meeting.

- 15 -

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
