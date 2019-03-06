Nintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings Release Schedule

FY 2019 (ending March 2020)
|
Apr. 25, 2019
|
Fiscal Year Earnings Release
*Schedules are subject to change without notice.
FY 2018 (ending March 2019)
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Record Date for Year-End Dividends for the 79th Fiscal Year
|
Feb. 1, 2019
|
Corporate Management Policy Briefing
Nine Months Financial Results Briefing
|
Jan. 31, 2019
|
Nine Months Earnings Release
|
Oct. 31, 2018
|
Six Months Financial Results Briefing
|
Oct. 30, 2018
|
Six Months Earnings Release
|
Sep. 30, 2018
|
Record Date for Interim Dividends for the 79th Fiscal Year
|
Jul. 31, 2018
|
Three Months Earnings Release
|
Jun. 28, 2018
|
The 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|
Apr. 27, 2018
|
Fiscal Year Financial Results Briefing
|
Apr. 26, 2018
|
Fiscal Year Earnings Release
Disclaimer
Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 01:01:02 UTC