NINTENDO CO., LTD

(7974)
Nintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings Release Schedule

03/06/2019 | 08:02pm EST

FY 2019 (ending March 2020)

Apr. 25, 2019 Fiscal Year Earnings Release

*Schedules are subject to change without notice.

FY 2018 (ending March 2019)

Mar. 31, 2019 Record Date for Year-End Dividends for the 79th Fiscal Year
Feb. 1, 2019 Corporate Management Policy Briefing
Nine Months Financial Results Briefing
Jan. 31, 2019 Nine Months Earnings Release
Oct. 31, 2018 Six Months Financial Results Briefing
Oct. 30, 2018 Six Months Earnings Release
Sep. 30, 2018 Record Date for Interim Dividends for the 79th Fiscal Year
Jul. 31, 2018 Three Months Earnings Release
Jun. 28, 2018 The 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Apr. 27, 2018 Fiscal Year Financial Results Briefing
Apr. 26, 2018 Fiscal Year Earnings Release

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 01:01:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 250 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 196 B
Finance 2019 988 B
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 18,75
P/E ratio 2020 14,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 4 300 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 46 611  JPY
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD9.40%38 452
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 461
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.46%2 273
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 492
NHN ENTERTAINMENT CORP--.--%1 342
COM2US CORP--.--%1 336
