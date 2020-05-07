Nintendo : Notice of Dividend (117KB)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. 11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501 Japan May 7, 2020

Notice of Dividend

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 7, 2020, Nintendo Co., Ltd. resolved to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of March 31, 2020 as follows.

This will be included in the proposals for the 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 26, 2020.

1. Description of dividend

Dividend decided Most recent dividend forecast Last year's dividend (Announced on January 30, 2020) (Year ended March 31, 2019) Record date March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Year-end dividend per share 820 yen 620 yen 640 yen Total dividend payment 97,681 million yen ― 76,239 million yen Effective date June 29, 2020 ― June 28, 2019 Source Retained earnings ― Retained earnings

2. Reasons

The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, in accordance with the current policy, is established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 10 yen digit, or the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated payout ratio rounded up to the 10 yen digit.

Based on the results announced in "Consolidated Financial Statements" released on May 7, 2020, the annual dividend per share and the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are going to be 1,090 yen and 820 yen correspondingly.

