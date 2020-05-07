Nintendo : Notice of Dividend (117KB)

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 7, 2020, Nintendo Co., Ltd. resolved to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of March 31, 2020 as follows.
This will be included in the proposals for the 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 26, 2020.
1. Description of dividend
Dividend decided
Most recent dividend forecast
Last year's dividend
(Announced on January 30, 2020)
(Year ended March 31, 2019)
Record date
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Year-end dividend per share
820 yen
620 yen
640 yen
Total dividend payment
97,681 million yen
―
76,239 million yen
Effective date
June 29, 2020
―
June 28, 2019
Source
Retained earnings
―
Retained earnings
2. Reasons
The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, in accordance with the current policy, is established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 10 yen digit, or the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated payout ratio rounded up to the 10 yen digit.
Based on the results announced in "Consolidated Financial Statements" released on May 7, 2020, the annual dividend per share and the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are going to be 1,090 yen and 820 yen correspondingly.