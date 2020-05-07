Nintendo : Notice of Dividend (117KB)

Log in
Notice of Dividend

05/07/2020 | 03:09am EDT

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto

601-8501

Japan

May 7, 2020

Representative: Shuntaro Furukawa Representative Director and President (TSE First Section Stock Code: 7974)

Contact Person: Yutaka Takenaga Deputy General Manager

Corporate Analysis & Administration Division (Tel:075-662-9600)

Notice of Dividend

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 7, 2020, Nintendo Co., Ltd. resolved to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of March 31, 2020 as follows.

This will be included in the proposals for the 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 26, 2020.

1. Description of dividend

Dividend decided

Most recent dividend forecast

Last year's dividend

(Announced on January 30, 2020)

(Year ended March 31, 2019)

Record date

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Year-end dividend per share

820 yen

620 yen

640 yen

Total dividend payment

97,681 million yen

76,239 million yen

Effective date

June 29, 2020

June 28, 2019

Source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reasons

The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, in accordance with the current policy, is established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 10 yen digit, or the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated payout ratio rounded up to the 10 yen digit.

Based on the results announced in "Consolidated Financial Statements" released on May 7, 2020, the annual dividend per share and the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are going to be 1,090 yen and 820 yen correspondingly.

(Reference) Annual dividend breakdown

Dividend per share

Record date

End of 2nd quarter

Year-end

Annual

Year ended March 31, 2020

270 yen

820 yen

1,090 yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

170 yen

640 yen

810 yen

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 07:08:04 UTC
