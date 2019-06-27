Log in
NINTENDO CO., LTD

NINTENDO CO., LTD

(7974)
  Report  
News 
News

Nintendo : Notice of Resolution of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

0
06/27/2019 | 03:25am EDT

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

June 27, 2019

To Shareholders:

Shuntaro Furukawa

Representative Director and President

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF

THE 79TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We hereby notify that the following reports and resolutions were made today at the 79th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company"):

Matters reported:

  1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 79th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 79th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
    Substance pertaining to each of the foregoing was reported.

Proposals resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 were decided to be 640 yen per share.

Proposal No. 2: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The five candidates, Shuntaro Furukawa, Shigeru Miyamoto, Shinya Takahashi, Ko Shiota and Satoru Shibata were elected, and all five candidates assumed office as Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

1

  • At the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the conclusion of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the following Directors were appointed and assumed office as Representative Directors.

Representative Director and President

Shuntaro Furukawa

Representative Director

Shigeru Miyamoto

2

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:24:03 UTC
