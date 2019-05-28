Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD

(7974)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nintendo : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 10:11pm EDT
Performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes take part in a parade in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Pokemon Company said it was developing "Pokemon Sleep", an app that tracks users' sleep and turns it into gameplay, and plans to launch it next year.

"We want to turn sleep into entertainment," said Tsunekazu Ishihara, the CEO of the Pokemon Company, which was set up with investment from gaming firms Nintendo Co Ltd, Game Freak and Creatures.

At the same news conference in Tokyo, Nintendo said it was developing a successor to the Pokemon Go Plus device, which allows users to catch Pokemon without taking out their smartphones, that can track sleep.

Pokemon, with its business spanning videos games to movies to cuddly toys, is a home-grown Japanese contender for a Disney-style pop culture empire.

In the more than 20 years since the first two titles launched on the Nintendo Game Boy in 1996, the Pokemon game series has sold more than 340 million units worldwide.

Augmented reality smartphone game "Pokemon Go", developed by San Francisco-based Niantic Inc, became a worldwide phenomenon after its launch in 2016 as players spilled out from living rooms onto the streets to hunt for Pokemon.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Sam Nussey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD
10:11pNINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
RE
05/20ASIA MARKETS: China Markets Retreat On Rising Trade Tensions With U.S.
DJ
05/11POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD : everything we know about the 2019 Pokémon RPG
AQ
04/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Glencore, Nintendo, Boeing
04/26ASIA MARKETS: China Logs Worst Week Of 2019, As Most Asia Markets Struggle
DJ
04/26NINTENDO : Predicts Gains for Its Switch
DJ
04/25NINTENDO : Release of Nintendo Switch in China（PDF：48KB）
PU
04/25NINTENDO : reports earnings of $1.7 billion, denies new Switch rumors
AQ
04/25ASIA MARKETS: Asia Markets Fall As South Korea Posts Weakest GDP Since Financ..
DJ
04/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Asda, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 336 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 248 B
Finance 2020 1 111 B
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 18,96
P/E ratio 2021 16,88
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capitalization 5 100 B
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 45 018  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD37.66%46 544
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 059
CD PROJEKT SA48.83%5 422
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD14.17%2 354
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 295
NHN CORP--.--%1 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About