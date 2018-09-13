Nintendo : Six Months Earnings Release Schedule

FY 2018 (ending March 2019)
Oct. 30, 2018
Six Months Earnings Release
Sep. 30, 2018
Record Date for Interim Dividends for the 79th Fiscal Year
Jul. 31, 2018
Three Months Earnings Release
Jun. 28, 2018
The 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Apr. 27, 2018
Fiscal Year Financial Results Briefing
Apr. 26, 2018
Fiscal Year Earnings Release
*Schedules are subject to change without notice.
FY 2017 (ended March 2018)
Mar. 31, 2018
Record Date for Year-End Dividends for the 78th Fiscal Year
Feb. 1, 2018
Corporate Management Policy Briefing
Nine Months Financial Results Briefing
Jan. 31, 2018
Nine Months Earnings Release
Oct. 31, 2017
Six Months Financial Results Briefing
Oct. 30, 2017
Six Months Earnings Release
Sep. 30, 2017
Record Date for Interim Dividends for the 78th Fiscal Year
Jul. 26, 2017
Three Months Earnings Release
Jun. 29, 2017
The 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Apr. 28, 2017
Fiscal Year Financial Results Briefing
Apr. 27, 2017
Fiscal Year Earnings Release
Disclaimer
Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 01:17:04 UTC