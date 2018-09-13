Log in
NINTENDO CO., LTD (7974)
Nintendo : Six Months Earnings Release Schedule

09/13/2018

FY 2018 (ending March 2019)

Oct. 30, 2018 Six Months Earnings Release
Sep. 30, 2018 Record Date for Interim Dividends for the 79th Fiscal Year
Jul. 31, 2018 Three Months Earnings Release
Jun. 28, 2018 The 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Apr. 27, 2018 Fiscal Year Financial Results Briefing
Apr. 26, 2018 Fiscal Year Earnings Release

*Schedules are subject to change without notice.

FY 2017 (ended March 2018)

Mar. 31, 2018 Record Date for Year-End Dividends for the 78th Fiscal Year
Feb. 1, 2018 Corporate Management Policy Briefing
Nine Months Financial Results Briefing
Jan. 31, 2018 Nine Months Earnings Release
Oct. 31, 2017 Six Months Financial Results Briefing
Oct. 30, 2017 Six Months Earnings Release
Sep. 30, 2017 Record Date for Interim Dividends for the 78th Fiscal Year
Jul. 26, 2017 Three Months Earnings Release
Jun. 29, 2017 The 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Apr. 28, 2017 Fiscal Year Financial Results Briefing
Apr. 27, 2017 Fiscal Year Earnings Release

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 01:17:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 297 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 203 B
Finance 2019 981 B
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 23,10
P/E ratio 2020 18,29
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
Capitalization 5 546 B
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD-6.60%49 734
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 503
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.43%2 108
COM2US CORP--.--%1 750
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 258
NHN ENTERTAINMENT CORP--.--%1 048
