Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD

(7974)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 03:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese gaming company Nintendo Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10% decline in quarterly profit, far wide of market expectations, as a rise in costs dulled stronger sales of its hybrid home-portable Switch console.

Operating profit for the three months through June was 27.4 billion yen ($252.26 million), versus the 40 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it sold 2.1 million Switch consoles in the quarter, bringing the total installed base to 36.9 million units. It maintained its full-year sales forecast of 18 million units for the year ending March.

Looking to offset declining sales of its aging 3DS handheld console and expand beyond its core fanbase, Nintendo will in September launch the Switch Lite device, which cuts unit costs by dropping the Switch's TV dock and detachable controllers.

The Switch Lite will retail in the United States at $199.99, compared with the Switch's price of $299.99. Nintendo did not provide a sales forecast for the new device.

The launch comes as the famously secretive Kyoto-based gaming company shows signs of greater openness, tying up with mobile game developers for smartphone-based titles like Mario Kart Tour, which is due to be released this summer in partnership with DeNA Co Ltd.

While some analysts said that could prove a breakthrough hit, early download numbers for Nintendo's most recent mobile title Dr Mario World, developed with Line Corp, have trailed earlier releases like Mario Run, data from Sensor Tower showed.

Nintendo's expansion plans also include a partnership with China's largest games maker, Tencent Holdings Ltd, that aims to sell the Switch in that country's stunted console market. The two firms are set to exhibit at Shanghai's ChinaJoy gaming expo in early August.

Last week, Tencent said it will work with Nintendo-backed The Pokemon Company on a new game, in a partnership that could capitalise on the popularity of Japanese characters in China.

On the Switch, analysts are looking to the release of the device's first full Pokemon games - Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield - in November to further push sales.

Nintendo's diversification drive comes as the global gaming market faces a shake-up as entrants like Google parent Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc move into game streaming services.

Many analysts nevertheless said games fans will continue to hew to traditional console manufacturers like Nintendo and Sony Corp with their exclusive games featuring well-established characters.

Nintendo's shares closed up 0.7% ahead of the earnings announcement. Its share price has risen 39% year-to-date.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.27% 1241.84 Delayed Quote.18.84%
APPLE 0.93% 209.68 Delayed Quote.32.93%
DENA CO LTD -0.57% 2100 End-of-day quote.17.06%
LINE CORP -1.69% 3500 End-of-day quote.-5.53%
NASPERS LIMITED 1.06% 3612.53 End-of-day quote.29.02%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 0.25% 40320 End-of-day quote.41.92%
SONY CORP -1.58% 5864 End-of-day quote.13.91%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.54% 372.2 End-of-day quote.18.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD
04:13aNINTENDO : April-June net profit drops 45%, hit by foreign exchange losses
AQ
04:07aNINTENDO : profit drops on exchange rate despite sales boost
AQ
03:59aNintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch
RE
07/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Central Bank De..
DJ
07/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Mostly Fall As New Stock Market Debuts In Shanghai
DJ
07/22TENCENT : China's Tencent says to work with The Pokemon Co on new game
RE
07/17NINTENDO : 'Luigi's Mansion 3' will be out on Halloween
AQ
07/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back As Trade Tensions Resurface
DJ
07/16NINTENDO : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
07/11Nintendo Aims to Milk Cash Cow By Introducing a Cheaper Switch -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 316 B
EBIT 2020 320 B
Net income 2020 233 B
Finance 2020 1 076 B
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
EV / Sales2021 2,57x
Capitalization 4 803 B
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 47 850,00  JPY
Last Close Price 40 320,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD41.92%44 121
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 488
CD PROJEKT SA54.20%5 607
THQ NORDIC AB--.--%2 460
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD17.73%2 399
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group