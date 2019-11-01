Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd.    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nintendo's Switch Lite Starts Strong -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Takashi Mochizuki

OSAKA, Japan -- Nintendo Co. reported strong sales of its new Switch Lite hand-held game machine, auguring well for the holiday season.

The Kyoto-based company said Thursday it sold 1.95 million units of the Switch Lite, released on Sept. 20, and 2.85 million units of the original Switch during the July-September quarter. The $200 Switch Lite is a cheaper alternative to the original $300 handheld-hybrid Switch console introduced in March 2017.

Analysts said the Lite's sales beat expectations in the U.S., traditionally a tough market for hand-held game machines. Nintendo said it sold 800,000 units of the device in the U.S., more than twice as many as the 390,000 units it sold in Japan, where hand-held machines tend to be more popular.

"Selling 1.95 million units of the Switch Lite in 10 days is a great success, and I believe the first proof that the device is going to be a super hit in the long run," Tokyo-based industry consultant Serkan Toto said.

Nintendo Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa said the Lite was drawing both existing Switch owners who wanted a second or third device for the family and new users who didn't want to pay $300 for a regular Switch.

To attract more hand-held fans, the company plans to release games for the Switch platform that previously were available mainly for the older 3DS hand-held device, beginning with the launch of new entries from the Pokémon franchise next month. Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda said the Pokémon games will likely further boost the Lite's sales momentum.

Investors are also watching Nintendo's plan to sell Switch consoles in China with Tencent Holdings Ltd. and the performance of Mario Kart Tour, a smartphone game that the company introduced on Sept. 25. Nintendo said initial interest in Mario Kart Tour was strong.

The company said its July-September net profit rose 34% from a year earlier to Yen45 billion ($414 million), beating analyst expectations, on Yen272 billion in revenue, up 23%. It kept its full fiscal-year net profit forecast unchanged at Yen180 billion pending results from the holiday season, which could prompt revisions.

Write to Takashi Mochizuki at takashi.mochizuki@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FURUKAWA CO.,LTD. -0.32% 1562 End-of-day quote.27.20%
NASPERS LIMITED 1.71% 2145.63 End-of-day quote.-23.37%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.34% 38620 End-of-day quote.35.94%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.45% 320.8 End-of-day quote.1.91%
TOTO LTD. 1.48% 4455 End-of-day quote.20.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD.
02:48aNintendo's Switch Lite Starts Strong -- WSJ
DJ
10/31KONAMI : Nintendo to begin testing Mario Kart Tour multiplayer
RE
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31NINTENDO : 2Q net profit jumps from Switch Lite sales
AQ
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31NINTENDO : 1st half operating profit jumps 53% on brisk Switch sales
AQ
10/31NINTENDO : second-quarter profit doubles as Switch Lite delivers boost
RE
10/31NINTENDO : Notice of Dividend (end of 2nd quarter) and Dividend Forecast Modific..
PU
10/30Nintendo moves closer to China Switch launch after nod for first game sale
RE
10/22NINTENDO : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 284 B
EBIT 2020 311 B
Net income 2020 224 B
Finance 2020 927 B
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
EV / Sales2021 2,53x
Capitalization 4 601 B
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47 905,56  JPY
Last Close Price 38 620,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.35.94%42 565
CD PROJEKT S.A.69.19%6 386
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 318
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.41.45%2 901
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 439
COM2US CORP--.--%969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group