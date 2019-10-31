Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd.    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nintendo : second-quarter profit doubles, blows past estimates on Switch sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3 in Los Angeles

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd's second-quarter operating profit more than doubled, blowing past analyst estimates, on strong demand for its Switch console.

Nintendo sold 4.98 million units of its hybrid home-portable Switch device in the six months to September and 1.95 million handheld-only Switch Lite units that went on sale in September.

The Japanese gaming company maintained its full-year hardware sales forecast for Switch at 18 million units.

The Switch Lite launch is part of the Kyoto-based firm's drive to expand the device's appeal beyond hardcore gamers, with the arrival of two Pokemon titles next month expected to drive demand for the low-cost version of the device.

Nintendo, which drew in millions of casual players with the its Wii Fit game and balance board gadget 12 years ago, faces ever more competition from smartphone apps to video streaming.

This month, Nintendo launched Ring Fit Adventure, a title which, using the Switch's sensor-packed controllers and the bundled springy plastic Ring-Con, allows players to explore a fantasy world through actions like jogging and jumping.

Nintendo brought one of its marquee franchises, Mario Kart, to mobile in September, with the title downloaded over 120 million times in its first month, outstripping other mobile releases from the gaming company over a comparable period.

However, with revenue at $0.26 per player for the Mario Kart title, according to data from Sensor Tower, far behind Dragalia Lost's $16.50 per player, Nintendo is yet to demonstrate the saturated mobile market can become a substantial revenue driver.

Nintendo's operating profit for the July-September quarter was 66.8 billion yen (475.64 million pounds) versus 30.9 billion yen a year earlier. That was well above an average forecast of 50 billion yen from 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The company's shares closed up 0.3% on Thursday ahead of earnings. The stock has risen 32% this year although that upwards trajectory has stalled in recent months.

Nintendo has struggled to replicate the runaway success of mobile title Pokemon Go, developed by San Francisco-based Niantic, which has, three years after it launched, generated more than $3 billion in revenues, according to Sensor Tower.

The commercialization of Pokemon, which spans games, toys, and TV, contrasts with Nintendo's often conservative use of characters like Mario.

However, the gaming company is taking inspiration from the string of Pokemon Center retail stores with the launch of a Nintendo-themed store in Tokyo's Shibuya district next month.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Sam Nussey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD.
04:08aNINTENDO : second-quarter profit doubles, blows past estimates on Switch sales
RE
03:37aNINTENDO : Notice of Dividend (end of 2nd quarter) and Dividend Forecast Modific..
PU
10/30Nintendo moves closer to China Switch launch after nod for first game sale
RE
10/22NINTENDO : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
10/18Why Markets Are Rising Despite a Trade War, Brexit and Impeachment Threats
DJ
10/15NINTENDO : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
10/10CHOKE POINT : Vietnam skilled labour squeezed by Sino-U.S. trade war
RE
10/08NINTENDO : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
10/01NINTENDO : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
10/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Ahead Of Australia Interest-rate Announcemen..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 287 B
EBIT 2020 310 B
Net income 2020 225 B
Finance 2020 1 043 B
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 4 585 B
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47 850,00  JPY
Last Close Price 38 490,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.35.48%42 111
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 208
CD PROJEKT S.A.69.19%6 160
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.40.71%2 882
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 416
COM2US CORP--.--%1 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group