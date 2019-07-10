Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD

(7974)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nintendo : shares jump on imminent launch of Switch Lite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:39pm EDT
A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nintendo Co rose more than 4% on Thursday after the company said it would soon launch Nintendo Switch Lite, a cheaper, handheld version of its hugely popular Switch games.

The Kyoto-based company said the new device would launch on Sept. 20 at a suggested retail price of 19,980 yen, or $199.99, compared with $299 for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo shares had risen on media reports earlier this year of a low-cost version of the Switch console, only to be battered after management appeared to dampen such speculation over the past few months.

In mid-morning trade, Nintendo's shares were up 3.6%, while the benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> was flat.

"A lower-priced version should stimulate demand," Jefferies

analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note to clients.

He said the new device directly targets the 75 million owners of Nintendo's 3DS hand-held device, and that "this lower-priced version should add fuel to fire as this price-point directly targets those" owners.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.15% 21533.48 Real-time Quote.7.75%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -1.33% 40000 End-of-day quote.40.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NINTENDO CO., LTD
09:39pNINTENDO : shares jump on imminent launch of Switch Lite
RE
10:20aNINTENDO : to launch Switch Lite in September
AQ
09:51aNINTENDO : announces handheld-only Switch Lite
AQ
07/09NINTENDO : to move part of Switch console production to Vietnam
AQ
07/09NINTENDO : shifts some Switch production from China to Vietnam
AQ
07/09Nintendo says to shift part of Switch console production out of China
RE
07/03HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China - Nikkei
RE
06/27NINTENDO : Company View Regarding Stock Trading Unit Reduction
PU
06/27NINTENDO : Notice of Resolution of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
06/18World electronic gaming revenues to grow 9.6% to $152.1 billion in 2019 - rep..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 309 B
EBIT 2020 320 B
Net income 2020 233 B
Finance 2020 1 090 B
Yield 2020 2,44%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
EV / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 4 765 B
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46 517  JPY
Last Close Price 40 000  JPY
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD40.80%44 720
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 886
CD PROJEKT SA46.15%5 497
THQ NORDIC AB--.--%2 594
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD14.91%2 362
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About