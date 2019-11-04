NIO Inc. Provides October 2019 Delivery Update

Delivered 2,526 vehicles in October 2019, including 2,220 ES6s and 306 ES8s





Cumulative deliveries of ES8 and ES6 reached 26,215

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, today provided its October 2019 delivery results.

NIO delivered 2,526 vehicles in October, increasing 25.1% from the strong delivery in September, despite the impact from the seven-day National Day holiday in the beginning of October. The deliveries consisted of 2,220 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, and 306 ES8s, the Company’s 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV and its 6-seater variant. As of October 31, 2019, aggregate deliveries of the Company’s ES6 and ES8 reached 26,215 vehicles, of which 14,867 vehicles were delivered in 2019.



“Our solid sequential improvement in deliveries continued in October, mainly driven by the hard work and strong execution of our sales teams,” said William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO. “We appreciate the support from our users and believe in the power of word of mouth as our vehicles and services continuously evolve and optimize. Meanwhile, we will continue rolling out NIO Spaces and expanding our sales network to support our future growth.”



About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019.

