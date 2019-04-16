Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nio Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO)
American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) between September 12,
2018 and March 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nio
investors have until May 13, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff
motion.
On March 5, 2019, Nio disclosed its fourth quarter and year
ended December 31, 2018 financial results. TheStreet.com reported that
"the so-called Tesla of China posted a wider-than-expected loss in the
fourth quarter and said it experienced 'a greater-than-anticipated
slowdown in monthly deliveries of its ES8 sport-utility vehicle."
On this news, shares of Nio fell $2.15, or nearly 19%, to close at 8.01
on March 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.
Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own
manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on a little-known
Chinese state-owned auto manufacturer, JAC Auto, to manufacture its
electric vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric
cars would materially impact NIO’s sales; and (3) as a result,
defendants’ statements about NIO’s business, operations, and prospects
were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
