Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nio Inc. Investors

03/21/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nio Inc. investors (“Nio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 5, 2019, Nio disclosed its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 financial results. TheStreet.com reported that "the so-called Tesla of China posted a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and said it experienced 'a greater-than-anticipated slowdown in monthly deliveries' of its ES8 sport-utility vehicle." On this news, shares of Nio fell $2.15, or nearly 19%, to close at 8.01 on March 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
