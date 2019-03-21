Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nio Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nio Inc. investors (“Nio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 5, 2019, Nio disclosed its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 financial results. TheStreet.com reported that "the so-called Tesla of China posted a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and said it experienced 'a greater-than-anticipated slowdown in monthly deliveries' of its ES8 sport-utility vehicle." On this news, shares of Nio fell $2.15, or nearly 19%, to close at 8.01 on March 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

