Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nio Inc. Investors (NIO)

04/17/2019 | 03:28pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nio investors have until May 13, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Nio investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 5, 2019, Nio disclosed its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 financial results. TheStreet.com reported that "the so-called Tesla of China posted a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and said it experienced 'a greater-than-anticipated slowdown in monthly deliveries' of its ES8 sport-utility vehicle."

On this news, shares of Nio fell $2.15, or nearly 19%, to close at $8.01 on March 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on a little-known Chinese state-owned auto manufacturer, JAC Auto, to manufacture its electric vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO’s sales; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about NIO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Nio, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
