NIO Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

09/24/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, today announced that the Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 25, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on September 25, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:   +1-845-675-0437
International:   +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong:   +852-3018-6771
Conference ID:   2398056

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until October 3, 2019 09:59 AM ET:

United States:   +1-646-254-3697
International:   +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:   +852-3051-2780
Conference ID:   2398056

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6908-3681
Email: ir@nio.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Source: NIO


© GlobeNewswire 2019
