Robbins Arroyo LLP: Nio Inc. (NIO) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

03/29/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between January 10, 2019 and March 5, 2019. Nio designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the U.S., Germany, and the U.K.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/nio-inc/

Nio Accused of Inflating Company’s Outlook Amid Decreasing Demand and Disappointing Sales

According to the complaint, on January 10, 2019, Nio represented that it had exceeded its 2018 delivery goal of its premium electric vehicles. On March 5, 2019, defendants disclosed the truth - that sales were declining and material negative trends would negatively impact Nio's sales and revenues through at least the second quarter 2019. Nio had delivered just 1,805 ES8 vehicles in January 2019, a 45% decline from December 2018, and just 811 ES8 vehicles in February 2019, a 55% decline from January 2019. Over two days of trading, Nio's ADSs declined over 30% to close at just $7.09 on March 7, 2019, and continues to decline.

Nio Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
