Robbins Arroyo LLP: Nio Inc. (NIO) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) filed a
class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the
Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between January 10, 2019 and March
5, 2019. Nio designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the
People's Republic of China, the U.S., Germany, and the U.K.
Nio Accused of Inflating Company’s Outlook Amid Decreasing Demand
and Disappointing Sales
According to the complaint, on January 10, 2019, Nio represented that it
had exceeded its 2018 delivery goal of its premium electric vehicles. On
March 5, 2019, defendants disclosed the truth - that sales were
declining and material negative trends would negatively impact Nio's
sales and revenues through at least the second quarter 2019. Nio had
delivered just 1,805 ES8 vehicles in January 2019, a 45% decline from
December 2018, and just 811 ES8 vehicles in February 2019, a 55% decline
from January 2019. Over two days of trading, Nio's ADSs declined over
30% to close at just $7.09 on March 7, 2019, and continues to decline.
Nio Shareholders Have Legal Options
