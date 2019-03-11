Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NIO Inc. – NIO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of NIO
Inc. (NYSE: NIO) resulting from allegations that NIO may have issued
materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On March 6, 2019, NIO filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2018
financial results. The Form 6-K revealed that: (1) NIO agreed in
principle to terminate its plan for a manufacturing plant; and (2)
deliveries of its flagship electric SUV slowed more than expected due to
“accelerated deliveries made at the end of last year in anticipation of
EV subsidy reductions in China in 2019, as well as the seasonal
slowdowns surrounding the January 1st and Chinese New Year holidays.”
NIO continued, “We also expect deliveries in the second quarter 2019 to
reflect continued weakness as we await the results of the 2019 EV
subsidy policy in China and improvement in the macro-economic
conditions.” On this news, shares of NIO fell $3.07 per share or over
30% over the next two trading days to close at $7.09 per share on March
7, 2019.
