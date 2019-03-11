Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NIO Inc. – NIO

03/11/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) resulting from allegations that NIO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 6, 2019, NIO filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results. The Form 6-K revealed that: (1) NIO agreed in principle to terminate its plan for a manufacturing plant; and (2) deliveries of its flagship electric SUV slowed more than expected due to “accelerated deliveries made at the end of last year in anticipation of EV subsidy reductions in China in 2019, as well as the seasonal slowdowns surrounding the January 1st and Chinese New Year holidays.” NIO continued, “We also expect deliveries in the second quarter 2019 to reflect continued weakness as we await the results of the 2019 EV subsidy policy in China and improvement in the macro-economic conditions.” On this news, shares of NIO fell $3.07 per share or over 30% over the next two trading days to close at $7.09 per share on March 7, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by NIO investors. If you purchased shares of NIO, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1534.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
