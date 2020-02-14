Log in
NIO Announces Additional US$100 Million Private Placements of Short-term Convertible Notes

02/14/2020 | 05:01am EST

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it has entered into definitive transaction documents with two unaffiliated Asia-based investment funds (the “Purchasers”), pursuant to which NIO will issue and sell convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$100 million to the Purchasers through private placement. The closings of both placements are subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and are expected to occur on or prior to February 19, 2020.

In light of the Company’s recent financing transactions, the combined aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes issued in all private placements announced so far in 2020 will reach US$200 million once fully completed.

The notes to be issued to the Purchasers bear zero interest and mature on February 4, 2021. Prior to maturity, the holder of the notes has the right to convert either all or part of the principal amount of the notes into Class A ordinary shares (or ADSs) of the Company (a) from the date that is six (6) months after the issuance date, at a conversion price of US$3.07 per ADS, or (b) upon the completion of a bona fide issuance of equity securities of the Company for fundraising purposes, at the conversion price derived from such equity financing.

The Company is currently working on several financing projects, the outcome of which is uncertain at this stage. The Company will announce any material developments or information subject to the requirements by applicable laws.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and plans to commence deliveries in 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIO’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6908-3681
Email: ir@nio.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com 


Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 892 M
EBIT 2019 -10 300 M
Net income 2019 -10 951 M
Debt 2019 10 347 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,74x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,57x
EV / Sales2019 5,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 29 593 M
Chart NIO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,27  CNY
Last Close Price 28,11  CNY
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO LIMITED0.25%4 242
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.09%196 418
TESLA INC.83.42%138 300
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.10%95 166
DAIMLER AG-12.41%51 283
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.03%50 715
